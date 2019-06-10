There are two very different elements to polling of the conservative leadership race: polling of Conservative party members – used for predicting who is going to win, and polling of the general public, which is generally being used to argue about the electoral appeal of the different candidates.
Let’s take members polling first. The only professionally conducted polls of party members are done by YouGov, with the most recent conducted last month just before May’s resignation. It found Boris Johnson was the first choice for members on 39%. More importantly the poll asked party members to rank candidates in order of preference, allowing YouGov to work out head to head figures for each potential pair of candidates. Suffice to say, Boris Johnson won them all. The closest pairing was Johnson vs Raab on 59%-41% though given these two are both appealing to the brexiteer elements of the parliamentary Tory party that seems an unlikely run off. The more plausible contests of Johnson v Gove, Johnson v Hunt or Johnson v Javid would all be clear victories for Johnson. In the event Johnson does not get through, Dominic Raab also beats the remaining candidates, though by less convincing margins. As things stood in May, whichever of the leading “hard Brexit” candidates, Johnson or Raab, reached the final two would win.
It is worth remembering that data is from back in May, so it is possible that opinion has changed already. Certainly there is still time for opinion to change in the future. The only other data we have on party members is from ConservativeHome’s surveys of their mailing list of party members. I think they last did paired run-offs in April, but they’ve asked about members’ preferred leader more recently and found Johnson retaining a strong lead.
Perhaps more open to interpretation are the polls of the general public, especially since they are often used to make the case for various candidates in terms of their electoral appeal. Polls about leadership candidates are often very much exercises in name recognition – the fact is that many of the people being asked about are relatively obscure figures who most people who are not political anoraks know little about. If you ask the public whether Mark Harper would make a good or bad Prime Minister then the overwhelming majority of people obviously say they don’t know who Mark Harper is (most of those who do answer the question are Labour and Lib Dem supporters giving negative answers, presumably on the basis that they feel any Tory would be a bad Prime Minister!)
Any attempt to gauge public attitudes towards the candidates needs to be viewed through this prism. Here, for example, are the most recent YouGov figures on if people will make good or bad Prime Minister. Boris Johnson is one of the best known politicians in the country, so has the highest proportion thinking he will make a good Prime Minister (26%). However, he also has the highest proportion thinking he would be a bad Prime Minister (53%). Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt are also familiar to most people, though both have proportionately more negative ratings than Johnson (Gove 15% good, 51% bad; Hunt 15% good, 46% bad). After that recognition falls away – 55% of people gave an opinion about Sajid Javid (18% good, 37% bad), 42% Dominic Raab (14% good, 28% bad) and so on.
Some have used this to argue the lesser known candidates are more popular candidates on the basis of their net figures, or the proportion of those who know who they are who give them a positive rating. For example, in the YouGov poll of those who expressed an opinion about Rory Stewart over 40% were positive… but that’s because over 70% of people didn’t have an opinion. There is no guarantee that the opinions of the 29% who did are a reflection of what the rest of the country might think were they to form an opinion of him (though in their defence, it may be easier to start with a blank slate and convert people who have no opinion than change the views of those who have already formed negative perceptions of the better known candidates). On the subject of Rory Stewart, it should be noted that he is the only candidate who has really improved his ratings substantially during the campaign, albeit from an almost non-existent base. In May 5% thought he would make a good PM, by last week that had risen to 12%. On the other hand, the criticism that he is the candidate popular amongst people who aren’t Conservative does seem to have some truth to it – his best ratings are amongst Labour and Liberal Democrat voters.
That brings us more directly to the issue of the electoral impact; which candidate would do better at winning over voters at a general election? I should begin by adding a caveat here – people are not necessarily good judges of these matters. They may have an idea of whether they like Boris Johnson or Michael Gove, but they don’t know the policies they are campaigning on, how the media are reporting them, whether the party has united behind them and so on. We are asking people to imagine a hypothetical situation when they really don’t have much to go on. In cases where people don’t even know much about the candidates themselves, like Matt Hancock or Rory Stewart, I don’t think there’s any real point in even asking the polling question. Respondents simply don’t know enough to judge.
For the better known candidates, it can at least tell us something and, when it is asked, there is a clear pattern. This YouGov poll for Lord Bell found the Conservative party on 29% under Boris Johnson, 24% under Dominic Raab, 21% under Hunt, 20% under Gove and 22% under Javid. Johnson clearly does better – but it appears to be a straight forward transfer of support directly from the Brexit party, who drop to 13%. There is a similar but smaller effect from Dominic Raab becoming leader. The fairly obvious interpretation is that the impact we’re seeing here is not Johnson or Raab’s magnetic personalities, but Brexit party voters returning to the Conservative party if the the new leader is someone they trust to deliver a genuine Brexit. That’s certainly something I would expect to happen… but it does also mean that such support would likely be conditional upon the new leader actually delivering Brexit in a timely fashion (and, one assumes, since it would be happening on their watch, delivering a Brexit in a way that isn’t a total disaster).
My advice for people looking for polling clues to future Tory performance under different leaders is that the impact of the candidates’ personalities may in reality be dwarfed by the impact of whether or not they actually deliver something that their potential voters perceive as a successful Brexit.
@TREVOR WARNE
Good write-up on People’s Assemblies and why UK 1st venture into using those could be a disaster given the consequence and complexities of the decision they’d be asked to make.
Ok……
Looking at this from afar, we had a binary referendum on a complex issue that narrowly voted to do something that had no plan and multitude of options nd apparently that was OK and something we should do
yet people assembly to resolve the complexity is something that could be a disaster because it is complex
;-)
Now if a peoples assembly is seen a bad idea to resolve a complex matter how much worse is a binary referendum where no on is responsible for implementing what they promise if we did not choose the status quo!!!
Or am I missing something here….
@SAM
I think the problem for anyone that point to the complexity of the problem we face is that people do not do complexity and indeed much of our modern life is about removing complexity
I suspect Ivan Rogers problem was he pointed out the complexity of the problem and I think that failed to resonate with the campaigns we were subject to.
the political realities are such that politicians need their civil servants to deliver the impossible and I suspect that is where much of the problems with our aversion of the complex lies
DAVE @ BZ
The Welsh stuck to a very narrow referendum result for the Welsh Assembly
Thanks for trying, but in what sense is that relevant?
The Welsh Assembly referendum, much like the Scottish Parliament referendum was an entirely specified “take it or leave it” proposition which in both cases was taken and implemented.
The reason that we’re in stasis re the EU referendum is that there was no specified result on the ballot paper put forward by the quitters and no sign of the promised unicorns of the leave campaign.
As it will be 3 years since the EU referendum in 4 days time, it also makes sense that the current electorate should have a say, since many of us oldies have shuffled off in the meantime.
Latest ConHome numbers are out. I’ll focus on their changes since previous day.
Raab is out but had 30 votes
Of those then 12 have declared:
Boris +10
Hunt +2
So IF everyone else votes as per y’day then today will be
Boris: 136 (+10)
Hunt: 48 (+2)
Gove: 41 (uc)
Rory: 37 (uc)
Javid: 33 (uc) – eliminated
DK: 18 (who will vote – see below)
With 18 new undeclared to add to above then that is enough to keep Javid in and see Rory or possibly even Gove eliminated. Guessing where the “tactical vote” goes is tricky.
Also, there are no more TV debates before we get the final 2 so the next two rounds will be pretty boring – so “vote stacking” Boris is quite possible as well.
Round 5:Final 3 (Thurs 3-5pm, result at 6pm) will be the interesting one as MPs will then have to decide who joins Boris in the nation wide hustings and membership vote.
NB Also the possibility of some churn within an additional 70 that are undeclared and even with some that have declared and have now switched.
PS Bookies odds moved a bit after the BBC debate. Hunt back to 2nd favourite and Rory widened out to 3rd with Gove close behind in 4th. Boris unchanged but at 85% implied probability he is far by the punters favourite.
https://www.conservativehome.com/parliament/2019/06/leadership-election-candidate-support-numbers-hunt-27-johnson-19-raab-13-gove-12-javid-10.html
Jonathan Stuart Brown,
” what (international political and economic) events need to happen between now and say October 31st for
a) Hard core Remain;
b) Soft Remain
in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, English Regions, London, Westminster and Whitehall to sincerely change so that polls on VI in a referendum move decisively for Leave and even a rock hard WTO Brexit ?”
Long question, short anwer. The public needs to be persuaded that the Uk would be economically better off out of the EU. Currently there is near universal agreement we will be worse off short term, and debate about longer term .
Remainers are the people who believe they would be worse off out, leavers the people who believe they will no worse off (and have other reasons to leave), or better off out.
Leave’s route to winning was to persuade enough people they would be better off, but most of what they promised is unachievable by the politicians (no surprise, frankly, it was never intended to be deliverable, just to win a vote in principle)
I think in every point we will be worse off out. If we do leave this will be tested, and if I am right we will rejoin fairly quickly. The whole thing is barking and will have cost the Uk a stunning amount of money (probably more than the national debt), plus influence and real sovereignty, which will be lessened whatever outcome now.
It is entirely possible Brexit will be the end of the UK, and a miserable rump England will emerge still in a state of civil war.
Crossbat11,
” Stewart,…His mistake was appearing to speak to the wider electorate rather than the 160,000 ”
All things considered he seems unlikely to win the leadership election. That being so he must be interested in the wider audience. Once the next leader has completed whatever fiasco now result, the remains of the conservative party will need a remain focussed leader. He has publicly placed a marker in th sand.
Patrickbrian,
“Curiously enough, I didn’t think they were that bad in the first hustings. This one was terrible.”
i thought the other better too.
This one reminded me of the referendum campaign, where the debates dismally failed to bring up more information.
The Trevors,
“the political realities are such that politicians need their civil servants to deliver the impossible”
As you say, they cannot deliver the promised Brexit because it is impossible. Which doesnt get us very far if the imperative of the political reality is to do something which is impossible.
If the impossible is impossible, and I have long argued that the politicians know full well it is, then the only thing which can be done is to change the political narrative. Thus they have been working to remain.
Passtherockplease,
“I don’t see us rejoining at any point though and at some point we have realised what we’ve lost but will have no plurality of politicians that would want to take a risk like the EU referendum ever again.”
If we leave, the remainers will continue as a voting block and will adopt whichever party has the best electoral prospects and a policy of rejoin.
I agree the referendum in the end has become meaningless and divisive, and a party will simply adopt a policy of remain and proceed on that mandate.
The risk has already been taken and lost, politicians will continue to work with what follows as a consequence.
Whatever else, brexit has totally neutralised the Uk as a world player, and this will apply for years to come. Brilliant work.
@TONYBTG
“Anyone on here looking forward to being led by any of these”
I have posted this link before when there were more leadership runners.It may be worth posting again.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/uk/tory-leadership-candidates-the-opium-user-the-buffoon-and-more-1.3924450
@ PTRP – You’re missing loads and the article explained most of it. My 2c:
We are fortunate enough to live in a country with a democratically elected govt. We elect MPs and then we trust them to govern, making the important decisions on behalf of the people who elected them. Every 5yrs (or less) we get to review their performance and decide if we want to keep the same team or pick a new one.
Over 40yrs various govts have progressively allowed sovereignty to be exported to Brussels yet we never had a referendum on that lose of sovereignty (e.g. no Maastricht referendum)
We had a long process where MPs decided to have a “once in a lifetime” referendum on EU membership, they deliberated and decided upon the question, held the referendum and along the whole process committed to honouring the result – by large majorities in all cases.
Our system of “trust” in democracy is breaking down as our elected MPs fail to deliver on the simple question they asked 3yrs ago: Remain or Leave.
Folks were not asked a 100page set of questions on the details as the details are so complex, intertwined and dependant on the response of a 3rd party (EC-EU27). Folks trusted MPs and the govt to sort out the details and deliver on the result.
The (Rory) solution is not to keep banging your head against May’s deal “door” with Plan B to eventually engage 50,000 people in a chit chat with Brussels unless the intention is to prolong the uncertainty until we eventually accept an even worse deal or give-up and Remain (in which case we need a GE that elects an HMG that has a manifesto stating they want to Remain – see below)
The solution, now, with the 2nd extension to 31Oct, is to make one final “take it or leave it” offer to EC-EU27 and make preparations based on the default assumption that they’ll decide for a WTO outcome (with the raft of mini/temporary deals from previous “No WA” plans hopefully developed a bit further in the coming months).
If our elected MPs don’t like “No WA” then they hold a VoNC in the govt and we have a GE where the electorate can decide which govt they want for the next 5yrs. No proroguing and no more Remain “tricks” required. VoNC and if Boris loses then a GE. If Boris wins then EC-EU27 decide “Better deal” v “No WA”
I will happily admit huge mistakes have been made along the way but since we don’t have a time machine we have to face the reality of today.
If we have a GE then the whole country can decide how it wants to progress and who it wants in charge. If one/more party wants to put a 2nd ref or straight Revoke in their manifesto then can do so. If one/more party commits to leaving with “No WA” then they can do so.
@DANNY
The Trevors,
“the political realities are such that politicians need their civil servants to deliver the impossible”
You have misattributed comments made myself to TREVOR WARNE
But in response I point to Iraq was not deliverable but we still did the following:
1 We invaded and searched for WMD which were not to be found
2. We doubled down and tried to control the narrative and the voting of a mainly shia domain and failed
3. We had repeated attempts at delivering the unachievable
4 And finally gave up after spending lots of money and killing lots of people
I suspect we will go through the same process with brexit. essentially as I said we will try all the options to do the impossible until there are none left. by that time peopl will either have forgotten or would have accepted that we tried everything. Then we go through a blamestorming and find a scapegoat ratherlike we did with Iraq where nearly 70% of peopel supported the invasion in 2003 but now we say it is all Blairs fault.
never underestimate human ability to take the wrong option until only the right option remains. It is why I don’t believe that Tories are ‘remainers’ per se they are just trying not to be blamed for any negative fallout.
ConHome member’s panel for next leader update:
Boris 62 (+7)
Rory 15 (-1)
Gove 9 (+2)
Hunt 7 (+1)
Javid 6 (uc)
Raab – eliminated so 0 (-10)
Fair to assume that Boris received the bulk of Raab’s support with members as well as MPs and MoE between the rest.
Boris is still overwhelming preference for members and MPs. Rory is the “Remainers” choice and the other 3 are in the “middle” and hence as further candidates are eliminated then we’ll end up with Boris 2/3ish (70%ish) and “Other” 1/3ish (30%ish).
Boris then has 1mth to avoid being run over by a bus or struck by lightening!
https://www.conservativehome.com/thetorydiary/2019/06/our-latest-next-tory-leader-survey-stewart-is-a-slightly-improved-second-but-almost-40-points-behind-johnson-who-keeps-over-half-the-vote.html
The Trevors,
“We had a long process where MPs decided to have a “once in a lifetime” referendum on EU membership, they deliberated and decided upon the question, held the referendum and along the whole process committed to honouring the result – by large majorities in all cases.”
To be fair to them, they have tried to honour the result.
There are, however, two problems. The first is that only about 1/3 the nation voted to leave. 2/3 DID NOT VOTE TO LEAVE. How do you honour that result by leaving?
The second is that what the leave campaignp romised is undeliverable. It cannot be delivered so cannot be honoured.
“Our system of “trust” in democracy is breaking down as our elected MPs fail to deliver on the simple question they asked 3yrs ago:”
Well I agree trust is breaking down. But the problem was that while it is now claimed to be a simply question, the question itself was voters conclusion based upon all the information in the debate. This information was largely wrong. So the final result was not at all an informed decision by voters. They were indeed told porky pies to sway their vote, and so it is hardly surprising distrust is growing.
“The (Rory) solution is not to keep banging your head against May’s deal “door” with Plan B to eventually engage 50,000 people in a chit chat with Brussels unless the intention is to prolong the uncertainty until we eventually accept an even worse deal or give-up and Remain ”
There is ony one good deal Trevors, and that is to be a member. That was the conclusion politicians came to 50 years ago and they havnt (mostly) changed their minds. It is because the Uk is an average developed nation with steadily shrinking world influence which is geographically part of Europe. We have no choice but to ally with our neighbours.
The Uk really does have no realistic choice except to be part of the european trade organisation, and the best way is as a full member. I dont think Rory expects to win now, but most conservative voters are currently dealers of one sort or another. He can reasonably expect that what is left of the party will come round to his thinking and he will be waiting.
“If our elected MPs don’t like “No WA” then they hold a VoNC in the govt and we have a GE ”
Or they just instruct the government to revoke. I think this much more likely.
@passtherockplease
@Chris in Cardiff
@ Danny
Thank you for taking the time to write interesting replies. Food for thought.
Danny: We have no choice but to ally with our neighbours.
Indeed, no rational choice. But if we veer into the irrational, all sorts of weird and (not so) wonderful opportunities arise.
For instance, Cuba decided to go it alone and cock a snook to its continental neighbour. It has achieved its objective of retaining independence and sovereignty, and some on the left in Britain might see this as an attractive model.
Alternatively, just as Cuba in its early years was driven into the arms of the USSR, so an isolated UK might well seek solace in the arms of the Donald and his chlorinated chicken.
An inviting prospect all round, no?