Three new polls over the last few days. Firstly, the regular ICM poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 43%(+1), LAB 40%(+1), LDEM 8%(nc). Fieldwork was over the weekend and changes are since the start of the month. There is no signficiant change from last month, but it is the fifth ICM poll in a row to show a (very small) Tory lead. The full tables are here.
The ICM poll also contained a couple of Brexit questions. By 43% to 38% people were opposed to the idea of extending the transition period beyond 2020 (as you might expect, this largely split along Remain/Leave lines). On the customs union, 35% of people wanted Britain to Leave the customs union, 24% wanted Britain to stay, 26% wanted a compromise. I suspect many respondents do not have a good idea what the Customs Union is, and that questions like this are heavily influenced by the wording. As it is, it once again splits very much down Remain/Leave lines – the reason that leaving the customs union came up ahead was because most Leavers picked it, while Remainers were more evenly split between staying and a compromise.
Secondly there was a new BMG poll for the Independent. Topline figures there were CON 39%(nc), LAB 39%(+1), LDEM 10%(-1). Fieldwork was right at the start of May, before the local elections, and changes are since mid-April. Full results are here
Finally, at the weekend there was a new online Survation poll. Fieldwork was Tues-Thurs last week and topline voting intention figures with changes from April were CON 41%(+1), LAB 40%(nc), LDEM 8%(-1). As regular poll-followers will know, Survation tend to produce figures that are more favourable to Labour than average, so while this poll too shows Labour and Conservative neck-and-neck, it’s very much in line with the trend that most other companies have shown. Essentially, Survation have gone from showing a Labour lead of around 5 points late last year, to showing the parties neck-and-neck now. Companies who were showing the parties neck-and-neck last year are now showing the Tories with a small lead. The overall leads are different, but the trend is the same. Full tabs for the Survation poll are here.
Survation also asked voting intention in a hypothetical second referendum (the only company who regularly publishes this with proper likelihood to vote) – topline figures there were Remain 50%, Leave 50%.
TW,
I think you should maybe take a break for a few days.
I’ve read your rather feverish reply to me and a others since and your comments are fast becoming Gibberish.
Try gathering your thoughts and coming back with a coherent position and response instead of battering off whatever response you can think of off the top of your head to any challenge or question.
You do often have valid points to make but right now your falling over yourself trying to defend ill considered positions.
Peter.
@ SAM / others – have you seen anyone who has modelled up a scenario where UK stays in the CU but leaves the SM (ie the Turkey or LAB plan)?
The original HM Treasury models were:
SM
New FTA
WTO
NB These were the ones where they predicted an “immediate economic impact” rise in unemployment of 500,000 and a recession! The one thing they did get right was the currency – which was good news!
The “new” HM Treasury DRAFT models made many changes to get to pretty much the same answer!?!? with by far the largest impact being from NTBs.
However, they still only consider the 3 outcomes and use a highly dubious “remain” as the ongoing reference (EU budget draft MFF suggests rebates will be gone even if we did revoke+remain)
I’d also point out UK is a transfer union so can chose to “help” N.East England, NI or other regions cope with whatever Brexit regional risks need “help”. N.East England especially is prime for “pork barrel” type help or perhaps Nissan letters!
I’m always keen to break down models to see their assumptions but I haven’t seen a single one that considers a Turkey outcome. It certainly wouldn’t sort out the NTBs but it would ensure no meaningful new trade deals with new countries so IMHO it would be worse than simply taking the -ve only aspects of the WTO scenario (not that I believe the NTB assumptions that go into that, but as a comparison it would be good to see).
@ PETER – I’ve been considering the merits of Leave on and off since 1992 (White Wednesday) with particular attention since the Maastricht Treaty, E.Europe expansion, attempts to rope UK in Tobin and harmonised taxes, etc.
I understand a lot of Remain never expected UK to Leave so probably don’t know the history or the methods by which we can deal with NI or other issues. Sadly the Civil Service and May are probably amongst those Remain types although May might yet surprise me!
If you have a specific point to discuss then please state it.
SJ
It wasn’t about picking holes, it was about making your argument more robust.
But still the question how many derivatives equal a tonnes of mushrooms is the relevant one (although a little tricky to answer), perhaps there needs to be a mushrooms futures market?
Trevor Warne,
“UK will be a “rule taker” on global rules (standards and regulations) where it makes sense to continue with those global rules.”
That would be all of them, then. So how is that any kind of freedom?
The advantage of being a member of the EU is we have a big influence it what the EU chooses to do, and it has clout to change world rules. The UK alone will have virtually none.
“How much ‘control’ did we have on influencing the ECJ’s decisions”
Quite a lot actually. Apart from appointing our share of judges, EU commissioners and MEPs, we also had a big say in writing the laws which the ECJ enforces. If we leave the EU, of course none of that applies.
Somerjohn,
“It’s a lot easier to paint a positive economic path forward for Ireland than for its big neighbour to the east.”
Plus brexit has already brought reunification closer, for those that care about that. A nice littel territorial gain on the cards too.
“The establishing of new direct ferry links from Ireland to France and Spain was discussed here recently, with savings of €1200 per trip compared with using the UK landbridge,”
Bit of a no brainer to avoid the Uk then. Bad news for anyone in the Uk who had got a cut of that, from cafe owners to pothole menders. Does this threaten the established communications links from UK to N. ireland, making the position of the north more precarious too?
Colin: I think your choice of a tiny sector under manifest threat already from Brexit was in order to downplay, by caricature, the significance of the whole Irish Agri Sector to the Irish Economy . Your view that it is “not where ( their) future lies” seems both presumptious & uninformed.
You are so literal-minded!
Without giving too much away, part of my background is in journalism, and specifically, conveying reasonably complex information in a readable, comprehensible way. Using vivid, or at least commonplace, imagery, is a useful part of the toolbox. That may involve a trade-off between readability and complete precision, but it’s better (in my judgement) to give someone a good idea of the point under discussion, than to lose them completely halfway through an explanation.
So: Irish mushroom farmers have already been hard hit by brexit effects, because they are in a low margin, price-driven commodity market and largely reliant on the UK market, where the £’s depreciation has dealt them a 15% price hit.
Others in the Irish agro and food industries are also vulnerable, but further down the line and depending on what deal is struck. They also have more flexibility to realign to other EU markets, because if new UK/EU barriers arise, that will give Irish producers an advantage over UK ones in EU markets. So, for instance, the UK cheddar sold in Spanish supermarkets could be replaced by Irish. Ditto beef, prepared meals etc. And direct ferry links will facilitate that: all those chiller trucks bringing fresh fruit and veg can go back stuffed with cheese, yogurt, burgers etc.
As to my being presumptuous in saying that Ireland’s future doesn’t lie in agriculture: just look at the precipitous decline in agriculture’s share of Irish gdp. Are you saying it’s presumptuous to expect that trend to continue?
As wiki has it:
The economy shifted from an agriculture to a knowledge economy, focusing on services and high-tech industries. Economic growth averaged 10% from 1995 to 2000, and 7% from 2001 to 2004. Industry, which accounts for 46% of GDP and about 80% of exports, has replaced agriculture as the country’s leading sector.
@Trevor Warne – “If you have a specific point to discuss then please state it.”
If you are unable to understand @Peter Cairn’s quite specific point, then you really should take his advice.
https://www.rte.ie/news/business/2018/0515/963650-thomson-reuters-dublin/
Big banks and trading platforms compete on speed when trading forex and invest heavily in cutting edge technology in London.
While trading platforms – or even some of the dealers themselves – head elsewhere after Brexit most of the hardware is likely to remain in London because of the high-speed sub-Atlantic cables linking it to New York.
Bloomberg, MarketAxess and Nex Group have chosen Amsterdam as their EU hub for their trading units, media have reported. ….
…..Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland said, said that Thomson Reuters’ choice of Ireland is very significant in terms of the country’s ability to attract top international brands that have influence and reach.
“This provides IDA Ireland with another powerful calling card for new types of business within International Financial Services and points to Ireland’s attractiveness to international financial services business,” the IDA CEO said.
“Ireland has the right mix of regulation, skills, experience and office space to make us a very logical place for financial services to locate. Our track record, pro-business environment, highly skilled talented workforce and an unwavering commitment to the European single market continues to appeal to investors,” he added.
Meanwhile, legal giant DLA Piper also said today it plans to open an office in Dublin to capitalise on an expected increase in the number of financial services institutions in the city after Brexit.
UK law firms are looking to cater to an expected movement of their clients to Ireland and to develop a base in an English speaking country that will remain in the European Union after the UK’s exit.
Other law firms to open bases in Dublin since the Brexit vote include Pinsent Masons, Simmons & Simmons and Lewis Silkin and US firm Covington & Burling.”
Trevor W
Trevor, the piece by Wren-Lewis to which I linked says that the UK will remain in the CU and SM. Here it is again.
“As soon as the EU decided, quite rightly, to support Ireland in rejecting any deal that resulted in placing infrastructure at the Irish border, the idea of a Free Trade Agreement between the EU and the UK was dead. It became inevitable that the UK would stay in the Customs Union (CU) and the Single Market (SM). The two possible alternatives, which is that the UK would go ahead and impose a hard border and forsake any deal with the EU, or that a border would be created in the Irish Sea, would not be approved by a majority in parliament. If the UK had a strong bargaining position, it could perhaps persuade the EU to compromise over how much of the Single Market it needed to be part of (the Jersey option), but according to Sam Lowe who gave that option its name the “EU will not contemplate the backstop applying to the whole UK”. The UK gave up any bargaining strength it had when it triggered Article 50.”
@ DANNY – Let’s just disagree on the value of UK’s voice before Jun’16 either in making the rules or influencing the ECJ’s judgements and stick with who makes the “rules” and hence who is the “rule maker” and why UK was/is and should be a “rule taker” in many (but not all) cases.
The “rule maker” for post Brexit might be global, EU or national – we can still make some ourselves even in the EU! The important thing is to minimise NTBs for exporters by staying aligned to the most appropriate rules made by the relevant rule maker on a sector by sector basis. The EU won’t allow sector based cherry picking but that does not stop UK choosing to recognise/adopt/align with global rules or in some specific cases an EU variant. In other cases we can make our own rules (looks like Gove keen to do so on agri-food) and/or ensure we at least meet the minimum accepted and mutually recognised rules of trading partners.
NB This is specific to trade in goods as we’re talking about the merits (or not!) of staying in the CU. If we move away from this relatively small part of UK economy then we’re into services, etc and domestic UK-UK trade which are both much bigger and require a different approach to “rules”. NTBs exist in services but they are not customs checks and the such like and IMHO the UK, being #1 on financial services would have a much stronger voice on its own rather than sat behind the EU who are going down a very isolationist and protectionist route. I’d better not explain in detail though otherwise I’ll be accused of changing the subject or writing a long post :)
@ ALEC / PETER – OK here is a coherent position:
“..continue to believe that no deal is better than a bad deal..” and
“we will no longer be members of the Single Market or Customs Union..”
both on p.36 of CON manifesto. See also p15 and p35 for more info specific to leaving the EU.
https://www.conservatives.com/manifesto
If you want it even simpler then:
“Brexit means Brexit”
See the result of EURef and the HoC vote to trigger A50 (note the HoC vote, as demanded by GM, was after Lancaster House and Brexit White Paper)
SOMERJOHN
@”You are so literal-minded!”
I find that here on UKPR people generally like to be as precise as possible-if only because readers are poised & ready to correct you if you get it wrong.
So I tend to assume that contributors mean what they write. Though I have not had to consider “journalistic licence” before. Thank you for alerting me to your professional attachment to that mode.
Recent trends in the Irish Agri sector have been the opposite of decline:-
https://tradingeconomics.com/ireland/gdp-from-agriculture
( see 10 Year-Columnar )
I remain of the view , following the analyses I have read, that Ireland’s economy is especially vulnerable to the effects of tax rates on the drivers of its recent growth in the Celtic Tiger Phase.
That phase of growth has gone now bequeathing a legacy of Sovereign Debt to the country , but the reliance on “Competitive” Taxation continues. Right now it exists in a climate of EU Tax harmonisation discussion & recent US multi-national Taxation reform .
I have no doubt that Varadkar understands the leveraged effect on his Public Finances if Brexit produces adverse economic effects on top of those vulnerabilities.
Enjoyed Andrew Neil as usual today on DP.
He absolutely dismembered the female Foreign Office Minister on Brexit progress & Timetable .
Like him I no longer understand how it is all going to happen in time. I’m not convinced she did either .
Well.
It’s now clear that the month long “anti-Semite” accusations aimed at Corbyn and the Labour Party had another purpose to just undermining Corbyn. It was to head off criticism of Israel as the US embassy prepared to open in Jerusalem and Israel prepared to crush the inevitable protests.
I was brought up to be pro-Israel and pro the right of Israel to exist but murder is murder and shooting protesters loses my support.
Where’s Chukka’s condemnation? John Mann’s?
They really are a disloyal, dreadful shower of hypocrites.
Colin: So I tend to assume that contributors mean what they write.
So, for you, a cliff-edge brexit involves a leap from Beachy Head? A guillotine motion in HoC involves decapitation? Hitting the nail on the head is something to do with carpentry?
If so, you really are extraordinarily literal-minded.
But I think it’s more likely that, like most people, you’re perfectly capable of using and understanding metaphors and other imagery.
BTW, if you want to live by your own precepts, you might consider that your ” Though I have not had to consider “journalistic licence” before” suggests, if taken literally, that you have never had to think about the concept before, in your entire life. Also, by using quotation marks around “journalistic licence” you suggest that that’s my description of what I use. It’s your phrase, not mine, and is a misrepresentation of what I wrote.
@ SAM – Neither main party wants to stay in the SM (May wants to drop FoM and Corbyn wants to be a “rule maker”). I was replying to your regional numbers specifically NI and N.East England Br-armeggedon to see if you knew anyone who had looked at the economic impact of ‘Turkey’ (or LAB) outcome. The “new” draft HMTreasury model predictions to which you referred come from here:
https://www.parliament.uk/documents/commons-committees/Exiting-the-European-Union/17-19/Cross-Whitehall-briefing/EU-Exit-Analysis-Cross-Whitehall-Briefing.pdf
The focus is rightly all on NTBs and the “rules” aspects. For “customs” p18 models these as being 1% in every scenario so as a comparison it can be excluded. Also worth noting that 1% decompounded over 15years is, well, not a lot, well within MoE shall we say!
I’m aware that Remainers have a 3act play they think is some kind of cunning plan and are using NI as the lever to achieve their “coup de grace”. The risk in that is that the EU decide to stop the play after act1 (UK stuck in CU) or act2 (UK stuck in CU+SM). The smarter Remain MPs (e.g. Morgan) are now trying to get act1 rewritten to be SM instead of CU but they still hope to achieve all 3acts before the curtain comes down.
I fully agree that in EU (and hence RoI) view the only solution to NI is SM+CU (aka BINO).
I had thought May might try to procrastinate all the way to 29June and have EU give her a stark BINO v no deal choice but we are now promised a White Paper with specific info. Either the paper:
1/ Adopts MaxFac and admits the need for some modest flexibility from EU along with a slight hardening of the NI border and an update to GFA (ie breaks one red line) or
2/ Caves in, breaks manifesto promises and risks a very likely leadership challenge.
3/ Tries some new version of fudge
IMHO the DUP would go along with 1 but not 2. No idea about 3 – I think the time for fudge has run out but I thought that back in Oct! Transition bought some time but it does look like the EU are getting twitchy and May’s ability to fob off parliament can’t run for another 6.5 weeks!
For those that don’t know the Irish SARP scheme:
https://www.revenue.ie/en/personal-tax-credits-reliefs-and-exemptions/income-and-employment/special-assignee-relief-programme/index.aspx
Not hard to see the appeal or understand why that isn’t mentioned by the corporate PR folks!
I think there is an aspect of Trevor’s argument that is being neglected a bit..
In part, Trevor is contrasting being a member of the ECJ, with bilateral treaties.
With the ECJ, although there is influence, it is diluted among many nations Whereas in a bilateral treaty, the influence could be more like fifty-fifty.
This breaks down however, if the other party has more clout, e.g. the U.S.
Thus we might do better negotiating deals with smaller nations. Problem is that their economies are smaller, and smaller nations knowing their weak position might over time band together into bigger trading blocks.
Then we have to join a bigger trading block…
TREVOR WARNE
Thanks for the link to the SARP scheme.
I can see why the Troika et al are urging RoI to broaden their tax base !
@TW
1/ Adopts MaxFac and admits the need for some modest flexibility from EU along with a slight hardening of the NI border and an update to GFA (ie breaks one red line)
I worry that any hardening of the border will be politically unacceptable in RoI and the EU negotiators will have no room for manoeuvre. Although the economic consequences of a hard Brexit will be bad for RoI, the political consequences of a hard(er) border would be worse. And a return of the “Armed struggle” would be economically worse in the long term.
For these reasons I really believe that the hard-line Brexiters (Rees-Mogg et al) are in for a really unpleasant surprise, the Irish Government are not just grandstanding, nor are they the puppets of the EU – they are the driving force behind the EU negotiators inflexibility.
Going to NI and talking to some Unionist as RM did, will give you no idea of the visceral hatred many republicans have for the border and what it represents.
Carfrew: and smaller nations knowing their weak position might over time band together into bigger trading blocks.
Indeed. One of TW’s favourite (or at least, most often cited) potential trade deals is a beef-for-services deal with Brazil. But as he acknowledges, that has to be a deal with Mercosur, which includes our old friend Argentina. Historical baggage apart, it looks a bit dodgy as a great-white-hope trade prospect, what with last week’s interest hike rate to 40%, its 25% inflation, massive devaluation and looming debt repayment crisis. (Interestingly, I seem to remember Argentina being touted not long ago as an example of how Greece could have saved itself all that hassle, if only it had been free to do an Argentina).
FFS !!!
