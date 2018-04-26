Phil Cowley at Queen Mary University London has released a new YouGov poll ahead of the London local elections next month. Local election voting intentions are CON 29%(+1), LAB 51%(-3), LDEM 11%(nc), changes are from the previous poll in mid-February.
If these figures were to be repeated at the locals then Labour would pull off a crushing victory… but not quite as crushing as some had previously speculated. Back in February the poll had suggested a swing of over 13 points in inner London, bringing Tory bastions like Westminster and Wandsworth into play. The inner London swing in this poll is more modest, at just under 7 points. If that was repeated Westminster would remain safetly Conservative, though Wandsworth would still be relatively close.
That’s not to say that it wouldn’t be a good performance in London for Labour, merely that it may not now deliver many council gains or headlines. Labour already made substantial gains in 2014. Barnet is the only “easy” pick-up for them next month, after that the Tories are down to their safest Boroughs that would take some substantial swings for Labour to gain. It will be interesting to see how the spin battle to portray the outcome as a success or victory for Labour & the Conservatives pans out.
Full tabs for the poll are here.
Except building a big enough network of tunnels would cost a small fortune (tunnels are never cheap) and might not even be possible for some cities given their geography and geology, by the time you’ve considered all the air filtration etc it’s all rather becoming a sledge hammer to crack a nut. A nut that the Dutch and Danish seem to already have mostly cracked with the use of century old tech, though people have been adding batteries to them recently, and of course a road network to suit.
Working in 3d isn’t necessary when you can get 4x or more the person flow through a 3.5m stop line by having them on bikes, buses or trams.
Though I don’t like this government I did like Amber Rudd politically and personally so I am sorry about this.
As I said a night or two back – give the job to Damien Green, then we can have all the traffic light headlines;
Amber gets red card as Home Office goes Green…
On the resignation, it seems clear to me that this is the civil service demonstrating to ministers how to behave. The series of leaks were designed to undercut Rudd, and everytime she said something untrue, within a few hours another leak appeared to directly contradict her. The series of l!es is why she had to go, but it has been the leaking from her own staff that have brought these to everyone’s attention.
Clearly Rudd lost he confidence of her officers, and this is an issue for government as a whole. I can see overlaps into the world of Brexit, where hard core leavers have been openly critical of civil servants. The delivery of Rudd’s scalp is a lesson to them, if ever one wad needed.
Indeed, the proxy war between hard Brexiters and May took another twist tonight, when Davis, under concerted criticism for his failure to deny reports that he was threatening to resign unless May’s senior Brexit civil servant Ollie Robbins was sidelined. Davis has been slapped down, and this is important as Robbins is behind the idea of a form of customs partnership, which Brexiters think is the thin end of a customs union wedge.
It looks to me like the character of the modern Conservative Party has strained relations between the government and their civil service. The culture of blaming someone else (BSE in 80’s parlance) is a speciality of May’s anyway, but Gove’s ‘who needs experts’ fits te pattern also. If you continually look to blame the people working for you when things go wrong, then you can expect a comuppance at some stage.
“It’s an axiom of politics that everyone assumes governments with small or no majorities won’t survive long, but rarely do we see them fall at any time other than their own choosing. ”
I’m not sure there’s a big enough sample to justify either a view that it’s rare or a view that it’s common.
Minority UK governments themselves are rare under our system. There have only been three, and only one elected as such, since the second world war.
Two went “at a time of their choosing”, but one after only six months in office (Wilson in 1974) and one after only three months in minority (Major in 1997, which hardly counts either way as he only went a few weeks before his 5 years expired anyway so his “choosing” was merely to choose May over June or July). The third was forced out but on the other hand had lasted the longest (Callaghan’s 77-79 minority).
In strict terms, I guess 1 in 70odd years is “rarely”, but 1 in 3 isn’t, and I’m not sure the other two were exactly unforced in reality either.
Interesting to think that Rudd could now be free to vote for Customs Union.
After weeks if not months of predicting the sad demise of Little Nell last year, I’m reluctant to play that game again.
If Rudd decides that she’s mad as hell and isn’t going to put up with any more then she could probably deliver her own Geoffrey Howe moment, but if she’s got her eye on a safer seat and the leadership, as I expect, she will probably keep a very low profile until the sad moment arrives.
If Corbyn can keep the story going and manage to land some punches at the weekly bunfight the narrative could shift, it doesn’t feel like the story has run its course, but could be contained if someone competent takes over.
“”Very few would dispute that illegal immigrants, without good reason to be here, should be deported.”
“I disagree, I’m in favour of a blanket amnesty of all illegal immigrants and a pathway to citizenship, similar to that proposed by Obama but without all the sly deportations he carried out simultaneously.”
I agree with you, I also agree with whoever it is you’ve quoted, since I’m under no illusions that this is very much a minority view.
Never met the woman. so I can’t comment on Rudd personally.
I have known politicians from all the parties that operate in Scotland. In all parties there are those that are personally likeable and those that are detestable!
As politicians, their likeability is totally irrelevant. I may (or may not) like the policies that they pursue, but the critical aspects are that they are competent and (reasonably) honest.
(Thanks for the concern re my wife btw. She had a hip replacement in the excellent National Hospital in Clydebank which is dedicated to elective surgery).
“Except building a big enough network of tunnels would cost a small fortune (tunnels are never cheap) and might not even be possible for some cities given their geography and geology, by the time you’ve considered all the air filtration etc it’s all rather becoming a sledge hammer to crack a nut.”
Except of course, Musk has already thought about the cost issue. His goal is to reduce tunnelling costs by an order of magnitude, and has identified ways to do this, making tunnelling more efficient etc.
One wouldn’t rush to bet against him on this. He’s the guy who is driving down the costs of space flight dramatically by making spacecraft reusable etc., something many thought couldn’t be done. He’s aggressively driving down battery costs with his gigafactories etc… driving down costs massively is something he’s very good at.
Regarding whether there’s a need, more and more people are migrating to the cities. Comparing Dutch and Danish is rather wanting, even their biggest cities are a lot smaller than London and other U.S. cities.
It’s also not just about transporting people. Even if everyone cycled, even the elderly and infirm, you still need a lot of transport to get food and other goods in and out of towns and cities.
(Well, when I say couldn’t be done, obviously I’m talking about things like landing rockets under propulsive power. Obviously the shuttle was reusable, it’s just that it cost a fortune to refit and it relies in having an atmosphere, so not very useful on the moon, say).
“Thursday looks set to be a disaster for the Tories, at some point they need to replace TM, I think we may have a new PM by the summer.”
The rumour appears to be that the number of Tory MPs prepared to sign the fateful letter that triggers a leadership challenge hasn’t been too far short of the critical figure of 48 for some time now and it won’t require too much to generate the magic number. A disastrous night for the Tories on Thursday, with say the loss of either Westminster or Wandsworth, or possibly both, could be the tipping point. Many MPs with small majorities will be getting twitchy as they survey the arithmetic and may feel, rightly in my view, that it’s best to strike quickly.
The Tory Desperados may well feel that another 12 months of May’s leadership will inflict the sort of generational damage on their party that Major’s slow death caused 22 years ago.
It’s about getting from outside the city into the centre of the city efficiently. I believe Musk’s own experience with LA was the main driver behind his vision.
Once you separate those journeys from “local” journeys within the city, everything is improved and cycling becomes a more attractive option. (although I think I’d give L.A. a miss)
Assistant heads will roll.
The only problem for the Tories is who instead of May?
Is JRM really what they need?
“Will she be deported?”
She has the opposite problem: too many bloody documents!
Bookies have Sajid Javid as 3/1 favourite. Gove is close behind.
JR-M has no chance, she’ll pick a Remainer to keep the balance.