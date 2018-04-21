The latest YouGov poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%(+3), LAB 38%(-2), LDEM 8%(-1). The five point Conservative lead is the largest YouGov have shown since the general election.
The fieldwork was at the start of the week, so it is possible that this reflects a bump in government support from the Syria bombing – certainly “security and defence” has risen significantly on the question of what the most important issues facing the country are, up 5 points to 27%, the highest since July last year. While the bombing itself was not popular, polls did still find that people trusted Theresa May more to handle it than they did Jeremy Corbyn, so it’s plausible that an increase in the salience of security could boost the Tories. On the other hand, the changes are within the margin of error, so the increased lead may very well represent no more than normal random variation. Even if it is the impact of Syria and the lead is down to security increasing in salience, it will probably fade away once the political agenda moves onto something else.
It’s also worth noting that the fieldwork was before the row over the government’s handling of the immigration status of the Windrush generation so won’t take into account any impact from that (personally I suspect neither Syria nor the Windrush row will make any long term difference – voting intention seems to be very steady around neck-and-neck).
Full tabs for the poll are here.
iirc if a vote of confidence is lost there is then a period of time (14 days???) where someone else can attempt to get the confidence of the house.
If they manage it, fine, carry on, if not, election time.
CHARLES
@”Would you accept a version of Brexit which made it absolutely clear (if it wasn’t already) that we are not going to become part of a superstate or a fiscal and monetary union?”
Thanks-what a pleasant change to get an interesting question.
I think the problem is that the outer ring/ante-room in which we would dwell would soon be a receptacle for just two countries. As all the EU “converging” members move to the Single Currency UK & DEnmark would be outside the EZ & everyone else inside.
Decision making would revolve around the EZ.
Macron has said -in terms-that the EZ is the only institution which can solve EU’s problems in the future.
What is the practical poiint of such an arrangement. ?
My honest answer therefore is that the EU is not an institution I think UK should be a member of-and it will for its own future sustainability become even less attractive .
Trade Agreements & Security co-operation ? Cultural & Scientific partnerships ?. Most certainly.
JAMES E
St. George is also the Patron Saint of Aragon, Catalonia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Greece, Lithuania, Palestine, Portugal, and Russia – so Happy St George’s Day to all of them, too.
Except that the Orthodox churches in many of those places still operate on the Julian Calendar, so they will be celebrating their patron saint on 6th May (except for some bizarre reason the Palestinians who choose the 5th). There’s no pleasing some people. :)
jamesb
Thanks – so in theory Labour, lib dems etc could say that they would support a conservative government led by a conservative remainer in the national interest until such time as the negotiations were finished. It seems to me that that would not be at all good for the conservative party. I am not sure what it would do for labour etc,
@Charles “What is the procedure? Can the PM simply declare a particular vote an issue of confidence or does she say that if she loses the vote there will immediately be a vote of confidence? And if she loses a vote of confidence does she automatically have to go to the country or can the Queen try and see if Boris (say) or Ken Clark (say) could form an administration that could command the confidence of the commons?”
Parliament can vote against the Government but then keep her in power afterward with a subsequent confidence vote. You can no longer declare a vote a matter of confidence due to the FTPA.
However, the politics of it are likely to be a different matter. I’m not so sure that a Government could survive if they declared a vote to be a matter of confidence and lost it. Just like when the election was called by TM and Parliament’s vote was a formality as no opposition can realistically deny an election and remain credible.
@Colin
If I’d meant population, I’d have said so. But I said size, ie area. So: Canada 9.98m sq km; UK 0.24m sq km. That’s a ratio of 40:1
And if I’d meant GDP, I’d have said so. But I said resources, ie natural resources like oil, minerals, timber, HEP, agricultural land, fish etc.
If you want to maintain that the UK will be fine because it’s bigger and better resourced than Canada, please feel free.
@Joseph1832 “Personally, I find it odd that pro-Europeans talk endlessly about Parliamentary Sovereignty when it means ignoring public opinion and maintaining the power of the EU to tell Parliament what to do.
I also find it off that pro-Europeans rail against Henry VIII clauses, but demanding that the UK takes the EEA route (plus customs union) which will necessitate Henry VIII clauses to turn EU law into UK law without needing to ask Parliament’s opinion.”
Precisely so. Butter wouldn’t melt in their mouths.
And the EC 1972 Act Clause 2 is an ode to Henry VIII!
@ Colin
It seems to me that something like your version of Brexit ought to be what prevails. We don’t want to be a member of a superstate and the evidence is that if we were would be awkward and make it worse than it otherwise would be. Conversely we absolutely need very close ties with the EU otherwise things will be bad for them and even worse for us.
I also think that there are other members of the EU whose interests are not served by being members of the EU and in particular who would be better off outside the EURO.
It remains, however, true that in any likely world it is overwhelmingly in our interest and those of others such as Greece to have very close ties with the EU and these ties will inevitably entail obligations, costs etc that will be seen as loss of sovereignty. (so too for that matter would ties with India or elsewhere – the Indians also want freedom of movement).
We therefore need to work towards arrangements with the EU which all ate comfortable and which benefit all. Note being a member of a superstate would be a red line but he current desire to draw more detailed red lines and claim absolute authority to pronounce on what is and is not Brexit is very unhelpful in this regard,
CHARLES
I came lurking on this site not meaning to post but seeking wisdom on the issue of how remainers will (or should) handle the current threat to treat key Brexit votes as matters of confidence.
What is the procedure? Can the PM simply declare a particular vote an issue of confidence or does she say that if she loses the vote there will immediately be a vote of confidence? And if she loses a vote of confidence does she automatically have to go to the country or can the Queen try and see if Boris (say) or Ken Clark (say) could form an administration that could command the confidence of the commons?
Under the Fixed Term Parliament Act (FTPA) the only vote of confidence possible is one couched in specific words and debated as priority. So she could call a particular vote anything but it wouldn’t have that effect and if she then called a specific non-confidence vote after, the previous rebels could vote to support the government and the position would be unchanged. The FTPA was written specifically to prevent PMs making particular votes matters of confidence.
She could threaten to resign as PM of course, but that would just lead to a Tory leadership contest, not an election. There would be a lot of pressure for her to stay on pro-tem as the Palace don’t want to be seen picking a PM, even as a stop-gap.
If she did lose a no-confidence motion, there is a period of 14 days in which another government can be appointed and win a confidence motion in the Commons. Otherwise a new election is called. I suspect the Queen would only appoint someone if it was obvious that they had the demonstrable ability to win a vote.
Thursday’s vote is non-binding so we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves looking at a new GE. As SEA CHANGE points out the FTPA changed things and in theory detached confidence votes although I’d agree that a “zombie” govt would need to be resolved fairly quickly, especially with the ticking clock of Brexit.
IMHO if May loses the non-binding vote on Thurs it will encourage the rebels to win a binding future vote (pick one of many that will be needed in coming months). It could be the snowball that starts an avalanche but time is short and a lot of other events would need to follow in quick succession, time I don’t think we have. The winner will be EC negotiators in short-term as UK negotiators would be too weak to win any concession from EC’s backstop and highly desirable (for them) BINO outcome. Longer-term?? IMHO the frustration tactic simply increases the likelihood of “no (min) deal” as EC believe they can force BINO upon us and will give us a deal so bad, no one, not even Corbyn, could accept it. Messier route but if we go that way then I expect both sides will still keep the transition period and Dec’20 is long enough to get ready for reciprocal WTO new UK-EU relationship which is my preferred outcome anyway. If we end up with that, remind me to thank the useful idiots who get us there.
@ Sea Change
Thanks for the legal clarification. The distinction between what is legally possible and what is politically possible is clearly important.
As I understand it, somebody was floating the idea that May or at any rate some people in number 10 would not cry into their beer if parliament forced her hand and made her stay in the customs union. Brexiters reacted with predictable fury and the confidence issue was therefore raised to reassure them.
I don’t think that May is a particularly principled politician or leastways not about Brexit. If she loses the vote can she not simply say ‘ I get it’ and challenge the Brexiters to bring her down?
Charles
I believe the government can no longer make any vote a vote of confidence (A separate vote on “This house has no confidence….” would have to be made.)
TM could in theory declare she would resign as PM if she loses a vote or declare she would push for an early GE (which Corbyn would likely seize upon).
I don’t see her pushing for a vote of no confidence in herself as that would most likely lead to a GE with Corbyn as the interim PM. I don’t see Labour preferring Ken Clarke as PM for the Brexit negotiations to an early election. Labour would take a chaotic GE. (with the Tories scrabbling to find a new leader during the election campaign?)
@Alan – so does that mean that Tory remainers can call her bluff and say that they are going to vote for anti-brexit motions but will support the government in any vote of confidence?
There will be no confidence vote.
it can only realistically be triggered by three groups; Tory Brexiteers, Tory Remainers or Ulster Unionists.
All three have more to lose if it fails or the Government falls than they have to gain.
It’s a bit like this and the first SNP minority Governments.
What keeps us in power is that for our two main opponents are each others main opponents so us remaining is better than their main opponent winning.
Peter.
Charles
Yes – Although TM could orchestrate a no confidence vote between the Mogglodytes and Labour if that was her preferred plan. It only requires a simple majority vote so it would be easier to orchestrate than the early election vote (which requires 2/3rds of MPs to vote for) which enough Tory MPs might reject. I don’t see it as a realistic option as it would lead to a chaotic GE on pretty unfavourable terms.
It’s likely if she does back down on CU, enough letters will be written to trigger a confidence vote in her as leader of the conservatives (this is separate to a vote of no confidence in the Commons).
She would then have to survive a vote among Conservative MPs, although she could continue as PM until a successor could be found. If she chooses not to, I understand Phil Hammond would take her place as caretaker PM. She’ll have sounded out her chances in this event and I suspect she would resign (and be allowed to continue as caretaker for the duration of the leadership contest) rather than face defeat, much like Thatcher did.
Right-to-work checks have caught up with me!! An email has just arrived wanting me to travel 300 miles plus to show certain documents in a time slot tomorrow afternoon!!.
This is the sort of nonsense that has resulted accidentally from the Brexiteer obsession with clearing out from the UK people who shouldn`t be here, plus the inability of administrators to devise sensible procedures.
Do any of you know who best to talk to get a poll done?
I’m looking to replicate the survey done in the US in the following Nation article here in the UK. The US seems to have loads of these survey organisations and data think tanks, but they seem to be somewhat hard to find here. (Or I’m looking in the wrong place).
https://www.thenation.com/article/why-democrats-should-embrace-a-federal-jobs-guarantee/
Any help or suggestions gratefully received.
I think one thing is important to recognise under the FTPA. TM remains PM until a vote of confidence within 14 days provides an alternative (remember Callaghan). There is no interregnum and the Act does not provide for an alternative PM once a vote is lost.
Given that some of our Scots are minded to go ballistic over the most minor terminological carelessness I would in a similar spirit of deliberately misunderstanding pedantry point out to Peter that the Ulster Unionists can’t trigger a confidence vote as they don’t have any MPs at present.
I doubt if Mrs May can reasonably claim to have public support for her approach to Brexit.
http://www.politics.co.uk/comment-analysis/2018/04/19/brexit-the-public-must-be-trusted-with-the-facts
“…..poll of over 2,000 people. We showed the broad dimensions of various possible deals – a Norway-style EEA deal, a Canada-style FTA deal, a no-deal Brexit on WTO terms and the government’s preferred outcome, a bespoke deal – to the public, along with the best assessment of the cost to the public finances of each one. And we asked them if each one came at too high a price.
The public’s verdict was clear: they hated all of them, by overwhelming margins. Theresa May’s preferred deal was the least unpopular – hardly surprising, given that it includes significant benefits which we do not yet know whether the government will even be able to secure. But even on that one, the £615 million per week price tag was judged to be too high by 77% of those polled, including 72% of Leave voters, who were almost as likely as Remainers to think that the deals are not worth the cost.
We asked over 1,000 Leavers whether they thought the four possible Brexit deals were as good as or better than they had hoped for when casting their vote, or worse. Again, the result was overwhelming: more than eight out of ten thought that the Norway-style, Canada-style and no-deal options were worse than they had hoped for, and well over seven out of ten thought that Theresa May’s preferred option was worse than they had hoped for too.”
@Roger Mexico – thanks for reply. You, James B, Seachange, WB and Alan, all seem to agree on the essence of the constitutional arrangements. The chance that you are all wrong seems to me zero.
Given the constitutional arrangement is settled what are its political implications?. Will the Tory remainers be cowed or will they carry on regardless correctly confident that there will be no vote of confidence? And if there is an ant-Brexit vote and Mrs May caves in, will the Brexiters bring down the government or simply try and force a leadership election and bring down Mrs May?
@Sam – So is the implication of that that any deal is going to come with a price tag that the public are unwilling to pay. Given that that is the case, would they prefer no deal with the unquantified but real costs and (as other see it) benefits of that or the devil they know which has known costs and unquantified benefits and disadvantages?
“PETERW
Given that some of our Scots are minded to go ballistic over the most minor terminological carelessness etc”
That’s no way to talk about oldnat.
Peter W,
I didn’t say” The Ulster Unionists”…I said Ulster Unionists, in general rather than a specific party.
Peter.
WB
I thought it was to the Queen to decide who would become the next PM directly after a vote of no-confidence, She could pass it onto another Conservative if there was a clear candidate who could win a vote of confidence although I’d have a hard time imagining who that might be.
I’m perfectly wiling to be corrected on this as it’s not exactly clear what happens in the event that no government is likely to be able to win a vote of confidence and the Queen is likely to want to avoid political decisions.
Seems like Labour have a great candidate in Mandy Richards.
Totally bonkers.
@Crofty “Seems like Labour have a great candidate in Mandy Richards.
Totally bonkers.”
“The newly selected Labour parliamentary candidate for the marginal seat of Worcester is a fantasist who has been placed under 14 extended civil restraint orders by the High Court.
Mandy Richards is banned from bringing court actions without a judge’s permission after false and vexatious claims against MI5, MI6, the Metropolitan police, the army, Thames Water, her gas, electricity and broadband suppliers, Royal Mail, Hackney council, her GP and the freeholder of her flat.
Richards, a strong supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, said the organisations placed her under surveillance, tampered with her car and bicycle, interfered with her mail, invaded her home or failed to protect her from attempts to poison her because of her political views.
The claims were dismissed as “totally without merit” and most of the defendants were granted restraint orders barring new claims.
Richards said her claims were dismissed “because she was a black woman”.
——-
A small part of me (the dark Joker-type part) would like to see Momentum come to power just for the all-round giggles.