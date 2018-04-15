There were four voting intention polls yesterday – an unusual flurry, largely it appears because of the military action in Syria. YouGov and Opinium were their regular polls, but ComRes seems to be asked on Wed & Thurs in order to measure support for an attack beforehand, Survation was conducted on Saturday to measure support afterwards.
YouGov‘s voting intention figures for the Times yesterday were CON 40%(-2), LAB 40%(-1), LDEM 9%(+2). Fieldwork was Monday and Tuesday and changes are from the previous week. We’ve already seen YouGov polling on Syria earlier in the week, which asked specifically about missile attacks and found 22% support, 43% opposed. Tabs for the voting intention poll are here.
Opinium for the Observer had topline figures of CON 40%(-2), LAB 40%(nc), LDEM 7%(+1). Fieldwork was Tuesday to Thursday. It included only the briefest of questions on Syria; asked which leader people would trust the most to respond to the situation 35% said Theresa May, 20% said Jeremy Corbyn. The full details of the poll are here.
ComRes for the Sunday Express is the first voting intention poll the company have produced since the general election (I was beginning to ponder whether they’d given it up!). Looking at methodology changes, ComRes appear to have dropped the socio-economic turnout model that resulted in such problems at the last election and returned to essentially the methodology they used at the 2015 election, weighting by just standard demogs and past vote, and weighting by self-assessed likelihood to vote. This produced topline figures very much in line with everyone else – CON 40%, LAB 41%, LDEM 7%.
On Syria, ComRes asked about whether people agreed Britain should join the US and France in taking “military action against President Assad in Syria”. 29% of people agreed, 36% disagreed, and 35% didn’t know… another poll showing the balance of opinion opposed to strikes. Full tabs are here.
Survation for the Mail on Sunday is the only poll conducted after the missile attacks, with fieldwork wholly conducted during the day on Saturday. As regular readers will know, Survation typically show the largest Labour leads in their polling, but today’s figures are very much in line with everyone else – CON 40%(+2), LAB 40%(-5), LDEM 9%(nc).
Survation asked about whether people supported the “missile strikes on Syrian government facilities overnight in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack”. 36% of people said they supported it, 40% said they were opposed – a closer division than in some of the pre-strike polling, which may be because the question specifically linked it to the chemical attack, or may be because people just become more supportive once it has actually happened.
Survation also found 54% of people thought May should have sought Parliamentary support beforehand (30% did not), but on balance tend to approve of how she has handled the situation. 37% think she has dealt with it well, 29% badly. In contrast 19% think that Jeremy Corbyn has handled it well, 36% badly. Full tables are here.
Looking at the situation overall, headline voting intention polls continue to show Labour and Conservative neck-and-neck on average. On Syria, differently worded questions produced results that vary from clear opposition to just slightly more opposition than support, but it’s clear the public did not whole-heartedly support military action in Syria.
If we were serious about giving the public a say, the question should in my view be something like:
These are the best terms that the government can get from the EU – do you want to a) leave with no terms b) accept these terms or c) remain in the EU.
In order to be fair to leavers one should be allowed to state preferences. If one option has a first choice majority it wins, if not second votes are counted.
My assumption is that unless we were going to get a very very soft Brexit, the decision only to count first choices in a vote with three options would produce a remain win.
A binary choice between any form of Brexit and crashing out would produce a win for the negotiated settlement.
A binary choice between any form of Brexit and remaining in the EU would be hard to predict. There is probably a very slight majority for remain but some remainers would change their minds or vote for Brexit for democratic reasons, some brexiters would change their minds and some Brexiters might be so disgusted by the compromises suggested that they would abstain
@Colin
Here’s a study from the BMJ. It’s a bit old (1996) but that’s OK for illustrating what I called the traditional picture:
http://www.dannydorling.org/wp-content/files/dannydorling_publication_id1451.pdf
I’m not sure if posting a link to a pdf works, so in case it doesn’t, here’s the summary:
Results: For the years surrounding the three elections of 1983, 1987, and 1992 overall standardised mortality ratios showed substantial negative correlations of -0.74 to -0.76 with Conservative voting and substantial positive correlations of 0.73 to 0.77 with Labour voting (all P<0.0001). Correlations were higher for male than female mortality. Conservative voting was strongly negatively correlated (r = -0.84) with the Townsend deprivation score, while Labour voting was positively correlated (r = 0.74) with this. Labour and Conservative voting explained more of the variance in mortality than did the Townsend score. In multiple regression analyses for the 1992 election Labour voting (P<0.0001), Conservative voting (P<0.0001), the Townsend score (P = 0.016), and abstentions (P = 0.032) were all associated with mortality. Labour and Conservative voting explained 61% of the variance in mortality between constituencies; when Townsend score and abstentions were added this increased to 63%. Conclusions: Conservative and Labour voting are at least as strongly associated with mortality as is a standard deprivation index. Voting patterns may add information above that provided by indicators of material deprivation. People living in better circumstances and who have better health, who are least likely to require unemployment benefit and free school meals or to rely on a state pension in old age, and who are most able to opt out of state subsidised provision of transport, education, and the NHS, vote for the party that is most likely to dismantle the welfare state.
?
Key messages
? The places where people are most likely to die young are also the places where people are most difficult to count when alive
? The places where people are most likely to die young are also the places where people are least likely to choose or to be registered to vote
? This study provides further evidence of the strength of self interest in voting in Britain
? There are wide ranging social, economic, and political implications from the polarisation of health and voting in Britain
SOMERJOHN
Thanks.
I note this in “Conclusions ”
“Conservative voters may therefore assume it is sensible for them to support a party that will improve their already (generally) privileged economic situation through apparent tax reductions, while dismantling the components of the welfare state that are most
needed by others. Such “I’m all right, Jack” thinking is shortsighted. Across nations overall life expectancy is more favourable in countries with redistributive taxation and with leftist
governments committed to greater social expenditure”.
:-) :-)
Does anyone know when the Syria Statement/Debate is timetabled for today?
@Somerjohn
Interesting – I tried to find analogous correlations between SMRs and Brexit voting. I couldn’t find any but there are correlations with obesity levels, low education levels and proportions unmarried – all predictors of poor health. The correlation with age should go the other way, since the younger you are the healthier you are but as that is taken into account in SMRs, I would imagine that the Brexit vote is strongly associated with SMRs. How one explains that would be interesting.