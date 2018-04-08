Today’s Observer has, inevitably, news of someone else who wants to set up a New Centrist Party (NCP). Hence, to save some of the phone calls I’ll get tomorrow asking whether the polls suggest a NCP would actually do well, here’s my answer.
First, one should not assume that there is actually a big appetite for a new party in the place some in the commentariat seem to think there is. While most of the public consider themselves to be at or around the political centre, this does not mean there is a consensus about what that centre is, or that those people who consider themselves to be in the “centre” necessarily share their views with what the Westminster/media think the “centre” means. Public opinion tends to the left on economics, and is quite right-wing on more cultural issues like immigration and crime. There may well be a gap for a political party putting forward that combination of views, but it doesn’t seem to be the same gap that most of the proposed centrist parties are seeking to fill, which often seem to be aimed at a far more liberal worldview.
Even assuming there is a gap to be filled, can we tell how well it would do? Could you do a poll asking how many people would support a new party is one of the most depressing questions I get asked. It is one of those things that opinion polling simply can’t do very well. If you were setting up a NCP there is certainly lots of useful things market research could tell you about which demographic groups are most open to considering it, which messages would chime, what obstacles it would face – but in terms of predicting how well it would actually do? No, it can’t be done in any sort of useful way.
Imagine someone set up a new NCP in the UK. How would you ask a question measuring its support? Well, you can’t just say would you vote Conservative, Labour, Lib Dem or NCP, as no one would know what the hell NCP was or what it stood for. But if you tell people in the question all about this new party, then you are essentially giving it a little advert, pushing all its positive attributes in the question and putting it at the forefront of people’s minds, so that would be hideously leading. Also, what about all the other things that drive voting intention apart from policies? What about existing party loyalties? Who the party leader is? What about about how seriously the media take it? What about whether your friends and collegues are all talking about it, or have never heard of it? What about whether it is seen as a serious contender, or as a wasted vote in a tight Con -vs- Lab battle? Whether people would vote for a new party is dependent on so many unknown hypothetical questions it is impossible to expect people to give any sort of useful answer.
Today’s Observer has a news story about another NCP that may or may not be launched. Except, wasn’t there another one of those a month or two ago? And another one a few months before that? Didn’t George Osborne’s old Spad set one up? If you look throught the Electoral Commission’s list of registered parties there are a fair few examples of people setting up new Centrist, pro-European parties over the last couple of years, none of which have made any impact at all. This is not because of their political positioning (I expect all have espoused very similar views), but because no one really noticed them or considered them a serious electoral contender.
A party with £50 million to spend on publicity should at least get noticed, but a lot more will depend on how seriously it is taken. Do established MPs who bring credibility and a voice in Parliament defect to it? Is it reported along the main parties in media? Does it make a leader who is known to the public and seen as a viable, potential Prime Minister? How, under FPTP, does it propose to deal with the Liberal Democrats who are fishing for the same vote? Those are the actual obstacles facing a new party getting off the starting line (let alone actually being a success at elections), and opinion polls can’t predict how well they’d deal with them.
This is the story of an elderly disabled British man who has been imprisoned by the home office because he can’t produce documentation to confirm he was born here, something that elderly white disabled Tory voters never seem to have to do…
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/apr/04/disabled-briton-held-immigration-removal-centre-four-months
And here is a disabled 4 year old girl, born in the UK, being threatened with deportation because her father is Pakistani. If she goes back to Pakistan her life is in grave danger but the Tory party believes a few dead infants is a small price to pay for keeping Britain white and making sure the immigration targets can be met
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/mar/29/girl-with-autism-at-risk-of-deportation-over-accountancy-errors
Here’s another guy who has lived in the UK for 59 years, who came here as a little kid with his parents at a time when citizens of former colonies had the right to free movement, being forcibly deported to Antigua
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/mar/30/antiguan-who-has-lived-59-years-in-britain-told-he-is-in-uk-illegally
This is the price that Black and Brown people are having to pay as a result of the Tories “hostile environment” immigration policies. Settled and productive members of the community who are being punished for having the rotten luck to be non-white in a country ruled by a racist political party.
And another thing, whilst most right thinking individuals think deporting people (all of whom are non-white) is cruel and inhumane, the Tory party’s base of racist white pensioners celebrates and revels in inflicting cruelty on people they consider to be racially inferior.
That’s why the government is determined to treat these people in such an inhumane way – it’s popular with racist Tories on the doorstep.
I know cos I go out doorknocking constantly, and I do it with a team of young committed multi-ethnic Labour activists who must average about 21 years of age between them. The number of times I’ve heard Tory voters shout racist pejoratives in their faces and tell them to get back to their own countries is staggering, the number of times I’ve had to comfort young political activists who are black or asian who’ve been racially abused (without fail by Tory voters) should be something you get used to after seeing it so often, but it’s something I can never be at ease with and leaves me incredibly angry.
AL
Perhaps you dont realise this, but this site is supposed to be about discussions relating to opinion polling. Its not a Labour party activist training camp.
I routinely ignore everything you post, and I imagine most others do too.
Charles,
” What is it about them or what they do that arouses such strong passions”
They are winning for the left. If you are firm right then you automatically hate them, and firm left love them. Its success which has created this reaction.
Alienated labour,
“Because they were so focused on smearing his character they failed to put across any worthwhile policies to the general public, ”
No. Because they had no sellable policies, they concentrated on smearing his character. But the last election was quite deliberately aimed at getting a mandate for hard brexit, and their aim was to make it about that one issue. They failed to get the mandate. If they learnt a lesson, it was that the only success they had was in personal attacks.
” i’ve knocked on enough doors and spoken to enough Tory voters to know the only issue that really motivates them is hating foreigners”
Unfortunate then, that the tory party really believes in importing cheap/skilled foreign labour. More unfortunate still, that giving preferential entry to EU citizens tends to filter immigrants to european white of similar stock to the UK. Ideally suited to their policies.
TOH,
“As to chickens from the US are you saying people won’t buy and eat them if they are shown to be no health risk and cheaper.”
It would seem the nation has adopted something which began as a ruse to ban foreign cheap food imports. But presumably the ruse was dreamed up in order to protect home chicken producers, who will go out of business. As I have said before, when they do, how will we pay for this imported cheap chicken?
The rules are a lawful way of protecting home agriculture: you are arguing we should allow it to cease trading. Well Ok, just so long as everyone understands that and is happy with it. I imagine some rural brexit lands will not be.
Baldbloke,
“Perhaps you dont realise this, but this site is supposed to be about discussions relating to opinion polling. Its not a Labour party activist training camp.”
Perhaps if you have some experience as a tory canvasser receiving racist gibes from labour voters, that would be interesting too. I gather most pollsters make their money from surveys about products, not politics. Yet we always talk about politics. Odd.
ALIENATED LABOUR
“We are the future of British politics and whether it happens today or in 20 years we will rule this country one day.”
I hope not. If the next generation turn out to be as Ageist as you are perhaps they’ll manage to keep all you old fogies with your outdated, turn-of-century opinions in check until you all die off.
:)
Alienated Labour: And another thing, … I know cos I go out doorknocking constantly, and I do it with a team of young committed multi-ethnic Labour activists who must average about 21 years of age between them. The number of times I’ve heard Tory voters shout racist pejoratives in their faces and tell them to get back to their own countries is staggering, the number of times I’ve had to comfort young political activists who are black or asian who’ve been racially abused (without fail by Tory voters) …
I don’t for one moment support the racism. Not for one moment. And when you say it happened, I believe you.
But I do have to question how you know it is ‘without fail’ tory voters who do this, given that we have a secret ballot in the UK. It seems far more likely to me that those who do this are UKIP flip floppers.
CARFREW
It was your loose (to me) use of language that drew me into this -“guff” and “gullibility” . I think you are on very sticky ground if you wish to attribute gullibility to the words of the SNP to Yes supporters on here. You invite me to “come clean” as if we are on the AA site.
I had not read the briefing paper put to the Scottish parliament before I found it and provided the link for you to read. I did not pay a lot of attention to the White paper . I did talk to a former Fraser of Allander Institute economist quite a lot at the time.
I read the Wood Report condemning the UK management of the O&G industry. I read the PWC estimate for the O&G industry of the total tax contribution of the industry for 2011. I read various Statoil annual reports to see how it could and should have been done. I read what Prof Kemp of Aberdeen University was saying. Here is a link to a piece by him and his co author, Linda Stephen. He uses the current oil price for modelling.
https://www.centreonconstitutionalchange.ac.uk/blog/illuminating-future-potential-north-sea
PS I have shares in Hurricane Oil – I recommend them to you
I see that the Home Secretary is about to allocate £9m to fighting the dark web, while simultaneously incentivising timid people, guilty husbands and wives, young persons and anyone else reluctant or unable to hand over sensitive proof of age and credit/debit card details to purveyors of a certain form of entertainment to dip otherwise innocent toes into the very same dark web to avoid having to do so.
It is almost as if, with this and Monday’s denial of a link between rising crime and reduced police budgets, she seems entirely immune to the concept of cause and effect.
I imagine it must be tricky to conduct accurate polling on people’s enjoyment of a particular form of entertainment, and how many users of the same will trust it’s purveyors with their personal information, but it will be interesting to watch whether public awareness of the dark web increases when the requirement for proof of age begins.
@Alienated Labour – personally, I suspect you are Tatiana or somesuch with a computer studies degree from a low grade Russian university working in a troll factory just east of Moscow. This is the kind of thing they do.
If you’re not, and you really are a genuine Labour canvasser, all I can say is poor Labour. You really aren’t going to change voters minds and win new friends for the party you support.
If you really do love Labour and yearn for a society where we have a sensible approach to immigration and we stop doing some of the outrageous things you have outlined, you will learn to appreciate that campaigning, online or out there, means projecting an element of understanding for others and targeted persuasion – not objectionable and prejudiced ranting that labels all your opposing parties voters in a manner that fits very neatly into any sensible definition of bigotry and racism.
Finally, where you say –
“I’m objecting to the cynical Tory strategy of using violent rhetoric to de-legitimise and incite violence towards the leader of the opposition and the left…..”
I really don’t think you know what you are taking about. Try talking to @Laszlo and others about what it’s really like to live in a country where your government incites proper violence. I think you are a bit too delicate.
You’re also not long for UKPR, I suspect. When the axe falls, you will rationalise it as a pre-emptive strike against the left by a Conservative supporting social media outlet.
I’ll tell you now that it won’t be that. It will merely be the result of you being unable to learn how to behave in a civilised manner, and your own fault for choosing to infect one of the far more mature discussion boards with your puerile and ill thought ‘wisdom’.
And I speak as a strong supporter of the left. That should ring some warning bells for you. It won’t, and that’s sums up your problems.
We have a veto against undesireable changes made by our most important trading partners. That is immensely valuable. They are forced to negotiate and agree with us about most trade matters.
Sorry to hark back to a comment made quite a long way upthread, but Danny’s example of how being a member of the EU gave us power/control struck me as interesting. I can remember hearing plenty of talk about ‘pooled sovereignty’ from ardent EU supporters during and after the referendum, but I suspect that for most people this is a rather abstract phrase that doesn’t mean a lot without illustrations. Certainly talk of ‘pooled sovereignty’ didn’t stack up well against ‘Take back control’.
Was this approach used by Remain and I just missed it, or did the Remain campaign largely fail to introduce these kinds of examples when the sovereignty issue was raised? I’m curious.
AL
I’m really sorry you turned into an Alien & I hope they find a cure soon.
Another shocking example of what AL describes as ” using violent rhetoric to de-legitimise the leader of the opposition ”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-43716587
Is Mike Smithson overstating this ?
http://www2.politicalbetting.com/index.php/archives/2018/04/11/for-the-first-time-since-ge2017-corbyn-has-slipped-behind-tmay-in-the-leader-ratings-can-he-recover/
Isn’t it more likely to be a temporary blip for Corbyn?
Colin
“It also seems, however, that long term prognosis for a survivor is uncertain.”
Yes, I have been researching it and I fear you may be right. Let us hope not.
“Schama’s “The Story of the Jews” on BBC2 is terrific.
Hugely informative & thought provoking.”
Yes, absolutely riveting, I knew Sharma was Jewish but I did not appreciate how committed he was. I have learnt much about Jewish history and religion and am looking forward to the remaining three parts.
Crofty
“I really doubt if you will find many people who “hate” politicians in this country.”
I think you underestimate the passion released on some issues and by some personalities. I think many people “hate” some politicians. In that sense AL is just being honest, as I was last week. Perhaps we need polling on the issue?
Danny
I was just pointing out that all the nonsense about US chickens for human consumption was just that, nonsense. Do you assume the 4 million Brit who visit the USA every year don’t eat any chicken while they are there?
Alec
“If you’re not, and you really are a genuine Labour canvasser, all I can say is poor Labour. You really aren’t going to change voter’s minds and win new friends for the party you support.”
Nice to find an area of agreement between us. Mind, I am happy for him to spout it as almost the last thing I want is a Labour Government.
Colin
“Isn’t it more likely to be a temporary blip for Corbyn?”
Not sure about that Colin, I really think he has done himself some harm recently. Time will tell of course.
“Labour has said that the party’s international trade secretary spokesman, Barry Gardiner, “fully supports” the party’s Brexit policy, after it emerged that he had described one of Keir Starmer’s six tests for judging the final deal as “bo**ocks”.
G
Makes you wonder what would he say if he disagreed with it ! :-) :-) :-)
TOH
I have found Schama’s delivery style a bit offputting in the past.
But the commitment you refer to seems to enhance the learning process somehow.
Re chlorinated chicken…
Assuming we believe that the US processes are genuinely safe (something the BVA don’t fully accept, but that’s a different issue) then logically we have a decision to make as a country:
– do we require the meat we consume to be reared to a given standard of husbandry and lack of cruelty, or do we feel that lower prices are enough incentive to allow animals to be treated however those rearing them wish, in order to minimise prices?
If we think it is ethically and morally necessary to require minimum standards of treatment and hygiene for the animals slaughtered to feed us, then presumably we require these to be applied regardless of where the animals are sourced from.
If it is alright for American farmers to supply chicken reared in conditions which would be deemed cruel and insanitary in the UK, logically we should relax our animal treatment laws and let our own breeders do as they wish.
If not, we are being hypocritical in imposing standards on our own industry that will prevent them from competing; its like opposing child labour in the UK but being fine with little Bangladeshi kids working 12 hours a day to run us up cheap t-shirts.
If we do relax our laws to match the US then we are accepting that cheap food trumps animal welfare every time – personally I think this would be an appalling decision, but at least it is logical and consistent.
The idea that we pontificate about our own breeders and then import food that has been raise in cruel conditions is just grossly hypocritical as well as downright stupid economically.
the fact that Brits eat chicken in the US is totally irrelevant; Brits visit Dubai for holidays and live for a week under Sharia Law, but that doesn’t logically mean that we should freely import Sharia Law into the UK…
Interesting initiative by Gove.
https://www.foodmanufacture.co.uk/Article/2018/04/10/Live-animal-export-ban-consultation-launched
@Colin
Is Mike Smithson overstating this ?
Probably, and that wouldn’t be the first time either. We’d need to see a much longer term trend to conclude whether it was anything more than a blip. The danger of snatching at snapshot poll findings is that they are exactly that; snapshot weather vanes picking up quite often transitory political weather. If Corbyn continues to deteriorate over a longer period then I think we can start to conclude he’s genuinely damaged. Until then I’d tend to see the weather vane detecting a bad month for Corbyn and, I think we can all agree, whatever our political views, that it has been a bad month for Corbyn!
@Alienated Labour
You’re an absolute godsend to the very people you claim to so passionately and implacably oppose. Can’t you see that? If not, have a read of some of the responses you’ve solicited, especially from Labour detractors. If you didn’t exist they’d invent you!
:-)
CB11
I agree.
I think JC has a Teflon component .
The only question is-how much of his support is blind to all criticism of him?
TEST to see if it’s the tiny url I sed in this post that’s put it into automod
As TOH has defended the utility of posting negative EZ economic news here as an information service for remainers, I expect he’ll be pleased to see me highlighting the UK’s latest export performance (up 3.8% year on year in Feb), and failing to comment on the falls in manufacturing and construction.
But there’s a sting in the tail. Look at who’s responsible for the increase in exports. And then consider: which of these markets should we hostage our future prosperity to?:
(tiny url goes here)
OK, it was the tiny url. I’ll have to use the clunking great original:
https://twitter.com/shjfrench/status/983989127157829632/photo/1?tfw_site=guardian&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fbusiness%2Flive%2F2018%2Fapr%2F11%2Feuropean-stock-markets-imf-head-christine-lagarde-warns-on-trade-wars-business-live
ALEC
“And I speak as a strong supporter of the left. That should ring some warning bells for you. It won’t, and that’s sums up your problems.”
One of the sadder elements of the new political era, demonstrated by so many, full-on supporters of the new Labour leadership is this idea that those who don’t totally share their convictions about everything must therefore be Blairites, Tory-lite etc etc.
Ironically this is despite the fact that we always voted, and still vote Labour whist many of them will openly say that they did not, and won’t in the future, if Corbyn is no longer leader.
TOH
I am surprised on your comments on “hate”. It is an extremely strong word and I can honestly think of very few people in the world that I know of that I get even close to hating – and certainly not any UK politicians!!
COLIN
And how odd that ole Barry wasn’t sacked……
By the way, what have you got against aliens?
@Colin
“I think JC has a Teflon component .
The only question is-how much of his support is blind to all criticism of him?”
I’d agree and I think he’s acquired the Teflon component by dint of him having arrived at a position with his base where nothing short of him being found to torture young animals is likely to question their faith in his innate holiness and goodness. I think the turning point for him was the 2017 general election campaign. Before then, and I think I reported to this effect on UKPR, the doorstep reaction to him, which I picked up while campaigning for Labour during the May local elections, was dreadful. He was either a joke figure or, bizarrely, a dangerous one. These weren’t staunch Tories but largely deserting Labour voters. It really was grim work. However, when he got the mainstream media exposure granted to him as Labour leader and leader of the opposition in June, this changed markedly. I could feel it on the doorstep during the GE campaign. May was bombing whilst Corbyn was surging. People saw his genuine geniality and affability, as well as his natural warmth, and this radically changed people’s perceptions of him. They quite liked what they saw and the rather more rabid right wing attacks on him played exceptionally well for him in this respect. The Mail’s ten page pull out on his terrorist connections, for example, just looked, quite frankly, ludicrous. All but his most implacable loathers could see that. Before the June campaign some of the mud may have stuck but Corbyn had beaten the Mail to the holy grail of public opinion. He’d defined himself before they could. High dudgeon in Mr Dacre’s editorial room, I’m guessing.
He still has a challenge with a not exactly hostile but still sceptical slice of the electorate, however. The antisemitism furore might have hit his teflon coat, but I suspect the national security crisis unfolding could play poorly with the sceptics and even amongst some of those he won over in June 2017. I think there’s real danger for Corbyn in this area and he needs to calibrate his stances very carefully. If he’s seen as a Kremlin and Assad apologist, however unfairly, then Smithson’s blip becomes a jump off the cliff edge.
BF @10 am
I agree with your comments, and am happy to see Michael Gove`s initiative which Colin reports.
But whether our nations go for cheaper imported food ignoring how it is produced, depends at least as much on the way big supermarkets promote such chicken, lamb, etc, as on what is the majority public attitude to low production standards.
The recent great surge in sheep auction prices that I have reported upthread seems to have been much enhanced by supermarket promotions of home-produced lamb.
Are the supermarkets testing public willingness to pay more for getting the contentment of doing some good?
@BIGFATRON
“…its like opposing child labour in the UK but being fine with little Bangladeshi kids working 12 hours a day to run us up cheap t-shirts.”
Isn’t this pretty much exactly what happens?
As to the rest of your post, I’ve always thought, rightly or wrongly, that the UK at least tries to set an example to the rest of the world over certain matters. In this case: animal cruelty, the environment and food safety – all things we’ve made strides on (inside the EU and out, I’m sure). Yes, we have some clothing stores with sketchy overseas labour records, but it’s clear this is frowned upon and consumers don’t like it and even the cheap stores are signed up to ‘ethical’ practices now. Going backwards would be a shame.
Crossbat,
“Probably, and that wouldn’t be the first time either!”
I am not so sure.
Firstly he has been pointing to the importance of leadership ratings as an indicator for years and has amassed a good deal evidence that although people views of the leader influence how they vote and therefore headline voting figure, none the less when a leader is less popular than their counterpart their Parties final result is worse than polls predict.
So there is probably good reason to suggest not only that Corbyns current ratings are reflected in Labours current Poll figures but that in an an actual election they might do much.
Given the most popular votes are next PM and which Party will win the general election and that PB is a betting site where more money is made trading bets than waiting for outcomes watching things that can shift the odds is important.
The PB post is less about who will win, than when to buy or sell existing bets to make a profit as odds shift.
Peter.
CROSSBAT11
I think you are right in that the public have gotten used to Corbyn and so the attacks based on his past have largely zero effect (there’s always the potential for a cockup on the campaign trail so I don’t think he is bombproof)
I also think this insensitivity makes it hard for him to push up the vote personally and why we have settled into the position of stalemate. The differences between his performing well and badly don’t seem to matter much (at least at this stage). There’s no reason to suspect a sustained period of good performances will change much.
Once aspect where I think labour could improve from their last election is their shadow cabinet and how they present themselves as a credible opposition. If they want to appeal to a wider range of people, at least having a range of people in senior positions who can appeal to people whom Corbyn doesn’t appeal to would be a start.
I think Corbyn needs to avoid damaging gaffes (and hedging too far in support of Russia/Syria is an obvious bear-trap).
I think the Conservative’s performance is the key to the next election, to win they need to make a better showing than they did last time and so far there is no sign of that, although Brexit could make or break their chances. The danger for them is alienating large swathes of their vote (or pushing people in the middle who were potential voters into the other camp)
Interesting to see the response to AL’s posts.
Folk are having to condemn him in rather vague and general ways, because it’s challenging to deal with the specifics. For a start, it’s hard to have a go at him over suggesting a party might be guilty of racism, in just a few posts, when Corbyn and his party have just endured a load of that for a lot longer.
Secondly, it’s hard to deny that things have been changing for certain people. Thirdly, we know there’s been an increase in attacks on people. The process involved in Brexit has changed people’s attitudes to immigration, we can see that in polling, so it’s not really a surprise that this might result in some negative attitudes.
If we’re not honest, we can fool ourselves, and that can lead down a very slippery slope of delusion. But then, if being honest, and non-partisan, one has to wonder, is Labour really free of all this stuff itself? Did all those less keen on immigrants move on to other parties? Did not a one of them stay? Or go back? On a polling site, that’s of some significance.
@Crossbat
If Corbyn or anyone else gets some stick in the press, we tend to analyse it on here to see how well it stands up. Younger people are doing that sort of thing routinely now, on blogs and social media.
But older folk don’t do that as much. I posted some polling a while back that showed younger people were less polarised in their opinions and read broader sources of news. So you would expect them to be less affected by mainstream press targeting, hence the Teflon thing.
One would suggest, this rise in influence in social media, might not be entirely unconnected with the recent press campaign over Facebook accounts, resulting in Corbyn shutting his down.
@Alan. VI does not seem to have yet been affected, but you often see this mid-term.
He is falling behind on Best PM and also on Best for the Economy.
I don’t believe anyone in opposition has ever won an election from being behind on all three pointers.
I think @Alan’s points are accurate, and they also suggest that the LP would have to make sure that there is a semblance of unity – as the different party factions appeal to different voting groups, and unless the government makes very big mistakes (judging from social media, rather petty things are being attacked by the activists at the moment), Labour cannot really gain from other parties (although former UKIP voters’ affiliation could be be more volatile), so the targets could be the new voters and the passive ones.
“One of the sadder elements of the new political era, demonstrated by so many, full-on supporters of the new Labour leadership is this idea that those who don’t totally share their convictions about everything must therefore be Blairites, Tory-lite etc etc.”
——–
Lol, still stoking those Blair embers Paul?! Well, one of the sad things is if people opposed to the leadership try and portray themselves as victims, unfairly targeted. They often avoid giving specific examples to this end, and just vaguely allude to some unfairness, knowing that a few may go for it and be rallied by it.
On here, however, we tend to use Blairite in its proper sense: support for the policies promoted by Blair.