YouGov polling of Labour members

31 Mar 2018

Today’s Times has some fresh polling of Labour party members. It was conducted between Tuesday and Thursday this week in the wake of the anti-Semitism row, though is also the first opportunity we’ve seen since the general election to take the general political temperature among Labour party members.

On that second point, the first thing to notice is the major shift in the level of support Jeremy Corbyn has among Labour party members. Two years ago this was still a party divided on the leadership and unsure of his future. Now they are solidly behind him. 80% of Labour members think Corbyn is doing well as leader, just 19% badly. 74% of Labour members think that Jeremy Corbyn should lead the party into the next general, and 64% of members think it is likely that Jeremy Corbyn will become Prime Minister in the future.

This is a complete transformation of attitudes since 2016 – back then, Labour members were split on Corbyn’s performance, didn’t think he could ever win, most didn’t want him to fight the next election. Now, following Corbyn’s victory against Owen Smith and the party’s revivial at the election, Corbyn’s support in the party looks absolutely solid.

Looking briefly at two of the other recent decisions Jeremy Corbyn has made, his members also back him over both his handling of the Salisbury poisonings and his sacking of Owen Smith. 69% think that Corbyn has responded well to the poisonings, and by 50% to 37% they think sacking Smith was the right decision.

Now, moving on to the anti-semitism row that Labour have found themselves in.

19% of Labour members think that anti-semitism in the party is a serious and genuine problem that needs addressing. A further 47% of Labour members agree that there is a serious and genuine problem, but think that is has been exaggerated for political reasons. Finally, 30% think that there is not a serious problem of anti-semitism at all. Broadly speaking, two-thirds of members think there is a problem (though many of those think it is being exaggerated for political effect), just under a third think there is not.

In terms of Jeremy Corbyn’s own handling of the row, most of his members think he has dealt with it well. 61% say he has responded very or fairly well, 33% think he has responded fairly or very badly. It’s less good than his approval overall (implying there are some Labour members who approve of Corbyn’s leadership in general, but think he’s dropped the ball here) but there is still clear majority approval.

Finally, the poll asked whether Labour party members wanted to see Ken Livingstone readmitted to the party or not. 33% wanted to see him return, 41% did not.

I’ll put a link up to the full tabs when they are released.


Filed under: Labour, YouGov
109 Comments »

109 Responses to “YouGov polling of Labour members”

1 2 3
  1. trigguy

    @ JonesInBangor

    “4/10 electoral commissioners actively posting pro-remain views”

    Does that mean 6/10 are pro-Brexit? If so, they’re more pro-Brexit than the rest of the UK.

    March 31st, 2018 at 11:14 pm
  2. jonesinbangor

    @Oldnat

    I could not endorse that, and a good Judge would never be so indiscreet.

    March 31st, 2018 at 11:24 pm
  3. oldnat

    Jones in Bangor

    But judges aren’t nominated by political parties to serve as Commissioners.

    March 31st, 2018 at 11:34 pm
  4. oldnat

    These are the 10 Electoral Commissioners

    https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/our-work/who-we-are/the-commissioners

    It would be surprising if they were so obsessed with Brexit that they were incapable of deciding (along with their officials) as to whether the evidence demonstrated that there had been collusion among bodies, contrary to law, but instead ruled on the basis of their own political opinions, and in denial of the evidence.

    March 31st, 2018 at 11:43 pm
  5. pointer

    @. CROFTY “News from Gaza sounds awful.”

    Yes, it makes Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, etc seem like tea parties.

    March 31st, 2018 at 11:44 pm
  6. CROFTY

    pointer

    “Yes, it makes Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, etc seem like tea parties.”

    Not ones that I’d want to go to.

    March 31st, 2018 at 11:58 pm
  7. oldnat

    Pointer

    To be fair, in the UK there is a remarkable paucity of “news” about Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, etc” so few know how awful conditions there are.

    March 31st, 2018 at 11:58 pm
  8. oldnat

    Crofty

    The UK does, however, provide a lot of the cutlery.

    April 1st, 2018 at 12:09 am
  9. Roger Mexico

    SHEVII

    Momentum really should have had a sub to bring on.
    No one really notices if the manager doesn’t name a keeper on the subs bench but he ends up with flack if one is needed.

    It doesn’t really work like that. NEC voters had the same number of votes as there were vacancies and so most voted for the three candidates on the Momentum etc ‘slate’. If there was a spare candidate as well they’d only get 75% of the vote each (even with perfect organisation) and it could be that none would be elected.

    April 1st, 2018 at 12:18 am
1 2 3

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

18 Mar4441 8 1Con +3
15 Mar4240 6 4Con +2
15 Mar4239 7 3Con +3
8 Mar3845 9 3Lab +7
7 Mar4342 6 2Con +1
6 Mar4143 7 2Lab +2
4 Mar4342 7 2Con +1
27 Feb4142 7 3Lab +1
20 Feb4042 8 4Lab +2
19 Feb4243 7 2Lab +1
13 Feb4041 8 2Lab +1
12 Feb3939 8 2 Tie
9 Feb4040 8 4 Tie
8 Feb4239 7 5Con +3
6 Feb4339 8 3Con +4
4 Feb4140 8 4Con +1
29 Jan4242 6 2 Tie
29 Jan4043 8 3Lab +3
23 Jan3942 9 3Lab +3
19 Jan4141 7 4 Tie
17 Jan4142 7 3Lab +1
14 Jan4041 7 4Lab +1
12 Jan4040 6 5 Tie
8 Jan4041 9 3Lab +1
20 Dec4042 7 4Lab +2

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace