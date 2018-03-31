Today’s Times has some fresh polling of Labour party members. It was conducted between Tuesday and Thursday this week in the wake of the anti-Semitism row, though is also the first opportunity we’ve seen since the general election to take the general political temperature among Labour party members.
On that second point, the first thing to notice is the major shift in the level of support Jeremy Corbyn has among Labour party members. Two years ago this was still a party divided on the leadership and unsure of his future. Now they are solidly behind him. 80% of Labour members think Corbyn is doing well as leader, just 19% badly. 74% of Labour members think that Jeremy Corbyn should lead the party into the next general, and 64% of members think it is likely that Jeremy Corbyn will become Prime Minister in the future.
This is a complete transformation of attitudes since 2016 – back then, Labour members were split on Corbyn’s performance, didn’t think he could ever win, most didn’t want him to fight the next election. Now, following Corbyn’s victory against Owen Smith and the party’s revivial at the election, Corbyn’s support in the party looks absolutely solid.
Looking briefly at two of the other recent decisions Jeremy Corbyn has made, his members also back him over both his handling of the Salisbury poisonings and his sacking of Owen Smith. 69% think that Corbyn has responded well to the poisonings, and by 50% to 37% they think sacking Smith was the right decision.
Now, moving on to the anti-semitism row that Labour have found themselves in.
19% of Labour members think that anti-semitism in the party is a serious and genuine problem that needs addressing. A further 47% of Labour members agree that there is a serious and genuine problem, but think that is has been exaggerated for political reasons. Finally, 30% think that there is not a serious problem of anti-semitism at all. Broadly speaking, two-thirds of members think there is a problem (though many of those think it is being exaggerated for political effect), just under a third think there is not.
In terms of Jeremy Corbyn’s own handling of the row, most of his members think he has dealt with it well. 61% say he has responded very or fairly well, 33% think he has responded fairly or very badly. It’s less good than his approval overall (implying there are some Labour members who approve of Corbyn’s leadership in general, but think he’s dropped the ball here) but there is still clear majority approval.
Finally, the poll asked whether Labour party members wanted to see Ken Livingstone readmitted to the party or not. 33% wanted to see him return, 41% did not.
I’ll put a link up to the full tabs when they are released.
@ JonesInBangor
“4/10 electoral commissioners actively posting pro-remain views”
Does that mean 6/10 are pro-Brexit? If so, they’re more pro-Brexit than the rest of the UK.
@Oldnat
I could not endorse that, and a good Judge would never be so indiscreet.
Jones in Bangor
But judges aren’t nominated by political parties to serve as Commissioners.
These are the 10 Electoral Commissioners
https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/our-work/who-we-are/the-commissioners
It would be surprising if they were so obsessed with Brexit that they were incapable of deciding (along with their officials) as to whether the evidence demonstrated that there had been collusion among bodies, contrary to law, but instead ruled on the basis of their own political opinions, and in denial of the evidence.
@. CROFTY “News from Gaza sounds awful.”
Yes, it makes Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, etc seem like tea parties.
pointer
“Yes, it makes Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, etc seem like tea parties.”
Not ones that I’d want to go to.
Pointer
To be fair, in the UK there is a remarkable paucity of “news” about Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Egypt, etc” so few know how awful conditions there are.
Crofty
The UK does, however, provide a lot of the cutlery.
SHEVII
Momentum really should have had a sub to bring on.
No one really notices if the manager doesn’t name a keeper on the subs bench but he ends up with flack if one is needed.
It doesn’t really work like that. NEC voters had the same number of votes as there were vacancies and so most voted for the three candidates on the Momentum etc ‘slate’. If there was a spare candidate as well they’d only get 75% of the vote each (even with perfect organisation) and it could be that none would be elected.