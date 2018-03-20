ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian today has topline figures of CON 44%(+1), LAB 41%(-1), LDEM 8%(+1). Fieldwork was between Friday and Monday, and changes are from a fortnight ago. Tabs are here.
There was also an Opinium poll for the Observer at the weekend, which had toplines of CON 42%(nc), LAB 40%(+1), LDEM 6%(-1). Fieldwork for that was Tuesday to Thursday, and changes are from February. Tabs are here.
Both polls also asked questions about how political leaders had responded to the poisoning in Salisbury, finding a similar pattern to YouGov last week. ICM found people thought Theresa May had responded well to the Salisbury poisoning by 51% to 22%, and thought Jeremy Corbyn had responded badly by 42% to 23%. Opinium only asked about approval of May’s response, but 41% said they approved, 20% disapproved.
Neither the ICM nor Opinium poll has significant changes, so I'd be cautious about concluding that the poisoning has had any impact on political support. Nevertheless, if we look at the longer trend in public support it does look as though there has been a slight improvement in the Conservative position – late last year the polls were typically showing a small Labour lead, in the last couple of months they've averaged out with Labour and Conservative neck-and-neck. Whether that small change really matters is a different matter, we're a long way from a scheduled general election and there are some very big "known unknowns", like Brexit, before we get to one. A couple of points either way at this stage of the Parliament is neither here nor there.
Well it looks like UKIP are deader than A-line flares with pockets in the knees.
I note that AW doesn’t bother listing UKIP in the summary at all any more. Is that (semi) official confirmation that they are now back to “Others” status?
Interesting information from the FT on business current response to Brexit.
https://amp.ft.com/content/a7acd37a-2b84-11e8-9b4b-bc4b9f08f381?__twitter_impression=true
The point about the possible impact of rules of origin on the UK’s food industry is significant.
"A couple of points either way at this stage of the Parliament is neither here nor there."
True, so we may as well discuss more interesting things –
I’ve been aware for some time that a specific body of Welsh law has been developing [1] since devolution and that the draft legislation will codify (is that the correct term?) into a more usable format.
https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/law/draft-bill-takes-wales-towards-distinct-legal-system-/5065353.article#.WrEsxpfimSA.twitter
Do you see political implications in that?
[1] I gather that some clients have been discombombulated by their choice of an English lawyer to argue their case.
Quick point on the parliamentary arithmetic – should the DUP abstain in a confidence motion (and assuming SF don’t turn up at Westminster) then I believe, what with the various withdrawings of the whip and suspensions since the election, it would actually be a tie between government MPs and everybody else. Two of those still suspended are Tories though, so I’d reckon the opposition would be a couple of votes short. An extremely precarious position, but not untenable.
A Lab MP called John Woodcock has tweeted
Labour’s NEC has appointed a new general secretary who has said she wants all ‘Blairites’ to leave the party. It feels like a pretty deliberate message we are no longer welcome. I can’t see how this is a strategy for government, but mostly I am just sad.
Has the new Lab Gen Sec said that? If so, will Woodcock oblige?
Is there actually a single “Labour Party” in England?
Good Poll for Cons-Lab Councillors defecting to Cons .
Wonder how the triumphant Front Bench Left will fare tomorrow in HoC.?
Will be watching the benches behind them with interest.
OLD NAT
"Is there actually a single "Labour Party" in England?"
I don’t know about that – but I think a “Blairite” *** is anybody who doesn’t believe that the sun shines out of Jeremy Corbyn’s allotment.
*** Named after Tony Blair who recently resigned as Prime Minister.
I’m a little surprised by these post-Salisbury polls, to be honest. When you look at the disparity in voters opinions on how May and Corbyn have handled the affair, with May the clear “winner”, one would have thought that this would have fed into voting intentions. Instead it’s hardly touched them at all, with any discernible twitch probably accounted for by MOE. According to the Opinium poll, Labour have actually improved by 1 point and the Tory VI is unchanged! Labour took a bit more of a hit in the recent YouGov but nothing that couldn’t be explained away by MOE and the Tories are more or less unchanged in all of them. No bounce at all, despite May enjoying a rare period on the front foot. Strange.
Conclusions? Probably too early to tell, as Anthony suggests, and I still retain my scepticism about polls generally, but if they suggest anything at all is it is that political opinion is pretty polarised and static. No game-changers in sight and nothing very much is happening to change the political preferences expressed in the ballot box June 2017.
Game changing political events usually produce violent jolts in opinion polls, but that clearly isn’t the case here. Corbyn may be that sort of rare “marmite” political leader who invites disdain and admiration in equal measure. The more opprobrium he attracts from his arch opponents, the more the faithful love him. Underdog politics in a way, but it’s not entirely unhelpful to him either. The Tories are finding it difficult to knock him out almost as much as Labour loyalists are finding it hard to convince a crucial section of the electorate to go over to him. Emotionally attracted to Labour this section of the electorate may be but they can’t quite yet get over their doubts about Corbyn as a potential PM. Will they one day? Probably the most interesting question in current British politics.
What do we make of all that? I don’t quite know yet and as a centrist Labour man, Corbyn remains an enigma to me. I keep expecting him to be knocked out by the Tories at any time, with the Labour VI plunging with him, but the old boy just keeps bob bob bobbing along.
I’ll make some sense of it all one day!
Crofty
CB11
CB11
“Corbyn may be that sort of rare “marmite” political leader who invites disdain and admiration in equal measure. ”
I think one of the major problems the Tories have in landing any blows at the moment is that, with May practically invisible as PM and leader, they have no one less Marmitey to offer as an alternative.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/mar/20/rees-mogg-criticised-over-firms-russian-bank-investment
And some people were touting him as PM material.
Alec, it is not people like you who will decide the next Conservative Party leadership election.
Being a suitable PM and being a potential PM are not the same thing at all.
The write-up from ICM:
https://www.icmunlimited.com/polls/
is a bit of triumph over hope over experience:
Last week saw the news dominated by the poisoning of a Russian former double agent in Salisbury involving a nerve agent. In the latest ICM/Guardian poll we asked the British public how well they thought May and Corbyn responded to this attack in their capacities as Prime Minister and leader of the opposition respectively.
On this issue of national security, our results show a large gulf between the public’s perceptions of the two main party leaders.
[…] Maybe – just maybe – this has resulted in a slight boost for Theresa May’s Conservatives in our vote intention polling. We see the trend from our previous poll continuing, with the Conservatives gaining 1% at the expense of Labour.
[…] We shouldn’t speak too soon, as these are still small shifts in our results. Nevertheless, in the context of recent deadlock in our regular ICM/Guardian vote intention polling, it is possible that this could be showing the start of a small shift away from Labour and towards the Conservatives
Strangely enough, when Labour jumped three points into the lead last month, there was no similar (tentative) announcements of a new dawn for them.
Looking at the tables, it’s clear that what movement there is is mainly due[1] to a drop off in the enthusiasm of Labour voters (and a slight increase in that of Conservative ones)
I suspect ICM’s desire to perceive movement is more due to boredom with the static nature of the polls than cheerleading for the Tories. But it is symptomatic of the collective mindset of the Westminster Bubble that, given the relentless attack on Corbyn over the last month[2], they feel that Labour’s VI ‘ought’ to be in freefall.
The truth is that it will have had some small effect, though tiny for the amount of effort put in and probably for only a short time. But there’s nothing to suggest anything longterm – except perhaps an increasing cynicism for the media.
[1] There’s something rather odd going on with the UKIP vote, which goes from 3% in the final figures (after LTV etc) to 1% after ICM’s ‘adjustment’. It seems unlikely that any increase in Con VI are due to squeezing the last few drops of support out of UKIP. Indeed I wonder if the remaining 2017 UKIP vote is mainly an anti-Establishment one and so more likely to go elsewhere (or stay home) than vote Conservative.
[2] Remember that last period of him saying perfectly sensible things about Salisbury was preceded by a fortnight of all the media assuring us he was really a spy for a regime that didn’t exist any more in a country that didn’t exist any more. Based on absolutely no evidence at all.
I’m genuinely rather interested in the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook story, both as a comeuppance for the tech industry but also as a sign of how the economy is really changing.
I’m about as far from expert on these matters and it’s possible to be, but I do get interested when I hear the modern adage ‘if something’s free, then you’re the product’. With Facebook’s value worth 10 times Ford (only 9 times now, apparently), it’s clear that information seems to be more valuable than stuff.
One niggling idea that I can’t get out of my head is that some people currently give over their private information for free to platforms like Facebook, who then make money from it through targeted adverts. We also earn revenue for other people by clicking on online adverts, or by watching ads on TV that other people have been paid to screen.
The niggling idea I have here is that if we are the product, we are what others are buying and selling, and if we are collectively so valuable, why can’t we sell ourselves? If people want to advertise to us, why don’t we charge them for us to watch their adverts? Can someone set up a Facebook type platform where the users sell their data direct to marketing companies, instead of allowing the tech firm to trouser the cash?
I can forsee problems. How would ITV make programs if the advertising revenue went to the viewers. How could UKPR survive, if the clicks on ads accrued income for the clickers?
Still, new business models don’t bother looking after what came before, and that’s the nature of change. I just feel it’s an odd thing that the tech revolution hasn’t yet enabled consumers to become directly engaged with the advertising and marketing revenue stream, but has instead allowed mega corporations to grow fat on the personal data we give them.
Nothing stays the same forever, and I do wonder if someone will come up with business model that allocates the financial rights back to the consumer.
Crossbat11
“I’m a little surprised by these post-Salisbury polls, to be honest. When you look at the disparity in voters opinions on how May and Corbyn have handled the affair, with May the clear “winner”, one would have thought that this would have fed into voting intentions. Instead it’s hardly touched them at all”
I’m sticking with what I said on the previous thread. Corbyn’s pacifist element is pretty much already ‘priced in’ to the current voting intention. The whole issue was flogged to death during the last election so it seems unlikely that this latest stance is going surprise anyone, and if it’s not going to surprise anyone it’s not going to change VI.
People currently supporting Labour that don’t support him on this issue probably don’t think it’s very important compared to the things they don’t like the conservatives for (NHS, cuts/austerity generally, brexit, etc)
Corbyn may have a terrible approval rating but so does May and neither party seems to have a viable wide appeal replacement getting any significant coverage.
JamesB: it’s not so much news events change voters’ perceptions of the leaders, it’s more that they change their priorities. National security will have become a more salient issue to the electorate over the past fortnight, and even if Jeremy Corbyn had handled the situation with model statesmanship, those baked-in preconceptions would have dented his polling anyway, just because the news cycle has serendipitously moved onto Conservative home turf.
But the effect is small – possibly within MoE – and temporary. Nothing to worry about (except possibly relations between the leadership and the PLP, which have been stressed).
The media and Westminster bubble have flogged this Russian story to death and invested a lot of time and effort into it.
They are desperate (in my view) to see the polls change sharply, so they can justify this to themselves, and show they are on the nation’s pulse.
It looks more like in the real world that the public live, people have shrugged their shoulders, and basically haven’t really changed their views on Corbyn or May very much.
Alec (11:44)
Very interesting post. There are some signs that this is beginning to happen. For instance at this site:
https://freepostcodelottery.com/
The whole point is that the only revenue is from ads, but a portion of that is paid out to users of the site. There are others.
Polltroll,
“the news cycle has serendipitously moved onto Conservative home turf.”
Maybe. The attack on Corbyn was based upon external influence into our political decisions. But now we have Analytica with a business model of influencing electons, using data from social media. This could yet morph into a problem for the tory party. The overall result is likely to be another attack on the probity of all politicians.
As per post above, I think it likely a number of political attacks which seem effective from the perspective of one side, look precisely reversed from the perspective of the other. Attacks on the Credibility of Corbyn or of Brexit may have the effect of making the respective supporters dig their heels in further.
Re ICM,
Not huge difference, but I see 17% of leave voters are now registering as ‘dont know’, whereas the figure for remain is 11%.
The biggest block of former DK/WNV supporters (32%), has now switched to labour, with only 9% going to tory. Not precisely certain which group of DK they are talking about, but I guess these are the DK from before the last election, who flocked to labour. if they are the DK from the last election result, then this must be a bit disturbing for tories.
Labour seem to have a bigger lead in labour held marginals than tories do in tory held marginals. Suggesting there is more potential for seats moving to labour than the reverse.
Voters think 2:1 negotiations are going badly rather than well. labour think so 3:1, while torys think they are going well 3:2. Having said that, I couldnt see any of the social groups ICM use to break down results where there is a majority thinking negotiations are going well. Suport seems to come from all over the social caegories, though the two most optimistic groups are 75+ and non white. A curious coalition.
Trevor Warne,
“We don’t need to go Corbyn, just ‘tweak’ welfare state capitalism and give it a more moral and politically aware face. ”
There are those who thing Corbyn is merely a tweak to welfare state capitalism. Ted Heath or other post war tories were more socialist than Corbyn, bringing in such measures as free university places and government housebuilding. The campaign is not about Corbyn, but about whether the entire ground upon which both parties set their platform will move to the left. Noises from the tories suggest that it is.
“totally oppose a 35hr week”
Arent there studies suggesting most people do little or nothing for a surprisingly long part of the time they are formally working, so that potentially a shorter week in which they work harder could benefit everyone? What we have now is people forced to do a set number of hours, and then conniving to do the minimum work during that time. Time constrained, not achievement constrained? The system provides an incentive for workers to minimise productivity?
” I’ve been mocked for saying we need to enhance trickle down but in essence that is all I’m suggesting.”
Trickle down doesnt work; what we have currently is trickle up. The more the many earn, the richer the few have become.
” I think it can be a positive in the medium-long term but it isn’t going to happen by magic – it needs an energetic HMG response to mitigate the risks and ensure we capture the opportunities.”
Doomed to failure then? The real problem has been pointed out repeatedly, that such a change in government policy as you describe could have taken place any time and does not depend on EU membership. Nor is there any obvious reason why it would change post Brexit, unless the economic consequnces are so awful a change is forced upon us. But in that scenario, all the arguments for having Brexit at all would be undermined by its actual resulting failure.
“I’m also more comfortable about not needing UFT version of WTO ”
Unified Field Theory: a theory that describes two or more of the four interactions (electromagnetic, gravitational, weak, and strong) previously described by separate theories.
Do we have a shortage of physicists because they are all now working for the WTO? Or is it just the failure of the education system? (ie an economic problem not soluble in any way by Brexit)
Alec,
” It’s now entirely up to the EU to determine what kind of border arrangement is acceptable, as they have their backstop.”
And I think that is the point. The WA formally accepts the UK is not going to leave the EU market arrangements, and places control firmly in EU hands, so the tories no longer have responsibility for delivering Brexit. It is a mechanism to tie their own hands and bring about BINO.