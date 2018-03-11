We’ve had three voting intention polls in the last couple of days:
- Ipsos MORI‘s monthly political monitor had topline figures of CON 43%(+4), LAB 42%(nc), LDEM 6%(-3). Fieldwork was over last weekend (Fri-Wed), and changes are from January. Tabs are here.
- YouGov/Times on Friday has toplines of CON 41%(nc), LAB 43%(+1), LDEM 7%(nc). Fieldwork was Mon-Tues and changes are from last week. Tabs are here.
- Survation/GMB, reported in the Sunday Mirror, has CON 37%(-3), LAB 44%(+1), LDEM 9%(+1). Fieldwork was Wednesday and Thursday, and changes are from the tail end of January. No tabs yet.
There is no clear trend – Labour is steady across the board, Survation have the Tories falling, MORI have them rising. MORI and YouGov show the two main parties neck-and-neck, Survation have a clear Labour lead.
The better Labour position in Survation is typical, but it’s not really clear why. As regular readers will know, Survation do both online and telephone voting intention polls. Their phone polls really do have a significantly different methodology – rather than random digit dialling, they randomly select phone numbers from consumer databases and ring those specific people. That would be an obvious possible explanation for a difference between Survation phone polls and polls from other companies. However, this poll wasn’t conducted by telephone, it was conducted online, and Survation’s online method is pretty similar to everyone else’s.
Survation’s online samples at the general election were much the same as everyone elses. The differences were down to other companies experimenting with things like demographic turnout modelling in order to solve the problems of 2015, approaches that ultimately ended up backfiring. However, polling companies that got it wrong have now dropped the innovations that didn’t work and largely gone back to simpler methods on turnout, meaning there is now no obvious reason for the difference.
Meanwhile, looking at the other questions in the surveys the YouGov poll also included their all their regular EU trackers, following Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn’s speeches. Neither, unsusprisingly, seem to have made much difference. 29% of people think that the Conservative party’s policy on Brexit is clear, up on a week ago (25%) but still significantly down from January (37%). 36% of people say they support May’s approach to Brexit, barely changed from a week ago (35%). For Labour, just 18% of people now think their Brexit policy is clear (down from 22% straight after Corbyn’s speech), 21% of people say they support the approach that Jeremy Corbyn is taking towards Brexit.
Just going through the OPCW
ARTICLE IX
CONSULTATIONS, COOPERATION AND FACT-FINDING
1. States Parties shall consult and cooperate, directly among themselves, or through the Organization or other appropriate international procedures, including procedures within the framework of the United Nations and in accordance with its Charter, on any matter which may be raised relating to the object and purpose, or the implementation of the provisions, of this Convention.
2. Without prejudice to the right of any State Party to request a challenge inspection, States Parties should, whenever possible, first make every effort to clarify and resolve, through exchange of information and consultations among themselves, any matter which may cause doubt about compliance with this Convention, or which gives rise to concerns about a related matter which may be considered ambiguous. A State Party which receives a request from another State Party for clarification of any matter which the requesting State Party believes causes such a doubt or concern shall provide the requesting State Party as soon as possible, but in any case not later than 10 days after the request, with information sufficient to answer the doubt or concern raised along with an explanation of how the information provided resolves the matter. Nothing in this Convention shall affect the right of any two or more States Parties to arrange by mutual consent for inspections or any other procedures among themselves to clarify and resolve any matter which may cause doubt about compliance or gives rise to a concern about a related matter which may be considered ambiguous. Such arrangements shall not affect the rights and obligations of any State Party under other provisions of this Convention.
So it looks like the twenty four hours given to the Russia doesn’t meet the treaty requirements.
https://www.opcw.org/fileadmin/OPCW/CWC/CWC_en.pdf
Of course, the actions of the UK are not part of the treaty.
So the question is, will this issue be dealt by the OPCW in any way?
I think about 1735.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b09tyzsc
The New York Times (13th March 2018) quotes the Russian scientist, Vil Mirzayanov, the man who co-developed the poison Novachok who now lives in the USA. He says that the Novachok was manufactured only in Russia and that tons of it were produced.
“”Novichok was invented and studied and experimented and many tons were produced only in Russia. Nobody knew in this world,” Mirzayanov said in an interview Tuesday at his home in a leafy suburb 35 miles (56 km) southwest of New York City.”
https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2018/03/13/world/europe/13reuters-britain-russia-scientist.html
Since this is a site about polling I have a question:
‘Will the fact that the UK PM’s briefing of Jeremy Corbyn about UK intelligence concerning Russian murder attempts in Salisbury have any impact on the polls in the light of the fact that JC and his cadres have apparently rejected this briefing’s analysis?
IMO. Yvette spoke well today in the House.
Despite what the New York Times reported yesterday about the place of manufacture of Novichok being only in Russia it was reporting something different in 1999.
This year the source of the information is said to be 83 year old Vil Mirzayanov. In 1999 the source of the information was Vil Mirzayanov..
“Vil S. Mirzayanov, who worked for more than 25 years in the Soviet chemical weapons program, has told them and later said publicly that the plant [Nukus, in Uzbekistan] was built to produce batches, for testing, of Novichok.”
http://www.nytimes.com/1999/05/25/world/us-and-uzbeks-agree-on-chemical-arms-plant-cleanup.html binary weapons designed to escape detection by international inspectors.”
So why did Mr Mirzayanov say in 1996 Novichok was manufactured in Uzbekistan and then in 2018 say it was only manufactured in Russia?
The NYT did not check the files it seems.
@ Crofty
I also take your points on board but it is more a case of measuring the disloyalty than it is about having a different opinion. As Mike Pearce says the left in Blair’s days, perhaps because of numbers as much as anything, never seemed to be plotting and scheming the way that some Labour rebels have done and are doing today over a relatively small issue. At the end of the day so far we have 23 diplomats expelled and royals not going to the footie as the difference between the Tories and what Labour might have done if Corbyn was Prime Minister. In neither case is this a game changer. So they are getting stroppy over a holding position of more information/certainty and a different approach as to how to go to the international community.
“What our once great Labour Party has become” was one of the quotes I saw today from a Labour rebel. On the Tory benches I really only ever see Anna Soubry showing this sort of disdain and she is actually just being her honest self. While there is plenty of spinning and general naughtiness from other Tories it is all carefully controlled so as not to undermine the leader (too much!).
In his rebel days, Corbyn tended to just make a speech in the commons and vote. It feels to me like Labour rebels are doing much more over less.
Also you hint at the Corbynites being in control of the Labour Party, but actually this seems a lot less than what Blair was up to and the control freakery that went on with his government. No de-selections to date and less imposed candidates. The new democracy for members also means if members change their views then so will the direction and leadership. This is very different from the Blair days when it seemed pointless being a member if you had no influence on what he chose to do. Labour “centrists” have every opportunity to convince the members, recruit, win arguments and may do so in the future- I just think the issue is the way in which they are going about it.
From Scot Goes Pop on the MORI Scottish poll
A technical point that will only be of interest to geeks [1]: you may remember that during the indyref campaign we assumed (but didn’t know for sure) that Ipsos-Mori were only contacting telephone respondents by landline, which could have meant they were interviewing a disproportionately small ‘c’ conservative sample. They now seem to be conceding that point by noting: “Our sample now includes a small proportion of mobile numbers as well as landline.” I’ve no idea when exactly they made that adjustment, or how much difference it’s making to headline results.
[1] That’s us!
@Alienated Labour
Sorry for taking a while to respond – been busy with work…
First up, I am not a right winger – mildly left of centre economically and strongly liberal in terms of individual freedom according to Political Compass.
I am talking from some experience of dealing with, working in Russia and with Russians; what ordinary russians genuinely believe to be true is scary.
You can put together a cult of personality around the leader, a commitment to nationalistic expansion, the promotion of capitalism as a tool to be used to strengthen the ‘nation’, ethnically-based exceptionalism, a complete disregard for the welfare of ordinary people, for the truth or for international opinion except as it serves the leaders’ purpose, suppression of free media and outright manipulation of elections up to and including murdering the opposition, and decide that it is not fascism,
Fair enough – maybe my definition of fascism is incorrect; personally I think the Meriam-Webster definition fits precisely:
‘a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralised autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.’