Quick update on recent polls – ICM in the Guardian have topline voting intention figures of CON 43%(+1), LAB 42%(-1), LDEM 7%(nc) (tabs are here). Voting intention remains as static as it has been for the last eight months or so.
The rest of the poll was sadly agree/disagree statements, but for what it’s worth they don’t suggest any particular impact from Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn’s speeches on Brexit last week. For Theresa May 30% agreed her speech made her position clearer, 35% disagree; for Jeremy Corbyn 32% agreed his speech made his position clearer, 31% disagree. I suspect in both cases this is actually a third of people who had an idea of the party position (or are giving a partisan pro-party answer) rather than a third of the country who have actually become more enlightened.
Is that ICM Table 4 new?
Breakdown by (rather small numbers) in E&W marginal seats.
Net Lab/Con marginal – Con 40% : Lab 47%.
Does it actually mean much?
Disappointed that you omitted “great for neither”
I suppose it depends both on the current colour of the marginals, and the direction of travel of the vote shares.
If 70% of the Lab/Con marginals were held by Labour, and they got 49% of the vote of them last time, it’d be bad for Labour, etc.
Headline figures rarely explain anything, as we know!
Also, I don’t think a combined vote share of 85% for the Big Two could be “good for neither”! By the standards of the the last 30 odd years that is a Lion’s Share of the vote. Labour are doing brilliantly, but the the Tories are doing more brilliantly.
For what it’s worth I just think it is the Brexit Standoff continuing. We are rapidly approaching the point where “Big Decisions Must Be Made” (some of them ‘Very Brave Decisions, Prime Minister…) and it won’t be until that point is reached that we are likely to see any further re-jig of the political scene. If the locals come before the Brexit decisions, they may have a temporary effect on the polls, but I don’t think it will be a patch on the Big Show.
“For what it’s worth I just think it is the Brexit Standoff continuing”
Absolutely. I don’t expect to see much movement until the final deal becomes more apparent.
More from Lucid Talk
Alliance/Green/Independents on the DUP attitude to ILA
Totally opposed to DUP policy. ILA needed – 60%
Opposed but not overly concerned – 29%
Agree with DUP but not overly concerned – 6%
Totally for DUP policy – less than 1%
T.May doing well, IMO. given the fact that things have not been easy for the Government.
I can only assume that Labour feel that their ground game will make all the difference when it comes to an election campaign once more; their above-ground game, at the moment, is rubbish.
Up until recently it’s looked to me as though ukips slide into irrelevance has seen voters return to where they came from, the softest spreading themselves fairly evenly, the return of hardcore Cash and Redwoodites now explaining the small uptick in Tory support. Will the remaining 2? stay loyal, or will even these decide that it’s all over? Unless it’s really margin of error, or the polls being wrong, but for the sake of argument I’m prepared to imagine a trend.
With Brexit being the only news, the Tories appear to have noticed that they have allowed themselves to be typecast in the media and are desperate to find a second string to their bow. It is telling that when they try to do so, as with this week’s housing market stuff (trashed as unicorn droppings by their own council leaders and already chip wrapping) they desperately position themselves well to the left of anything they might have considered a year ago. The narrative of Corbyn the spy having failed to move anyone to the right, they have nowhere to go but left, but no one believes that either. It’s a tricky one
Since nothing is moving politically, there is no reason for polling to shift either, but the longer it remains stagnant the more time people with a tendency to drift will have to get used to whereabouts they have identified themselves as being on the political spectrum at the moment. Since the last movement was a huge recent shift to Labour, the Tories ought to be running scared that these people are starting to make themselves comfortable on the big roundabout and will take more persuasion to move after they’ve sat there for a while.
Would it be a step too far to suggest that the reason it feels midterm is because the Brexit timetable has rendered the Parliamentary one obsolete?
Labour remain in the position where even though Neil and Humphrys can bluster about a lack of clarity in their policies, they don’t need to have any since they aren’t going to need them until just before the next election. The only thing they need is a great big stick with which to poke the Tory wasps nest every week or so, and since the Tories are quite adept at squabbling amongst themselves at the merest whisper of the word Europe they are not being called upon for prodding nearly as often as they should be.
I hope to continue our conversation from the previous thread.
You have not yet grasped what I have been talking about. The Kilbrandon Lecture by Sir Harry Burns is in the context of the Childrens’ Hearing System in Scotland. I gave the link to it because you were talking about lifestyle choices and how it impinged on people’s lives. The Kilbrandon lecture shows clearly that child development is not a matter where choice is always available. I then moved the topic to health inequalities another area where choice is not always available. So, you are right to identify the differences you do.
However, it is pretty obvious that poverty can cause stress in a household and affect a child’s mental health and cognitive development. Permanently raised levels of cortisol affects brain development. In that kind of situation a child is likely to have low educational achievement, low earnings as an adult and will bring up his/her children in poverty, perpetuating the cycle.
When giving evidence to the Scottish parliament there were clear differences between the researchers, Professors Tannahill, McIntyre and McCartney (then Dr) and Sir Harry Burns (then former CMO – when the referendum was lost Sir Harry briefly and pointedly remarked: “The poor have been put back in their box”)
It is here to read: http://www.parliament.scot/S4_HealthandSportCommittee/Reports/her-15-01w-rev.pdf
It might be possible for a family to be in good health living all their lives in rented accommodation and living on the minimum wage. It is a myopic view. Is the housing good or bad? How much is the rent? Is there stable employment that is not zero hours? How many children are there? Is your name Pollyanna? Where do you do your policing?
The WHO quote that you mention comes from a paper written by a Scotsman about Scotland and titled: “What would be sufficient to reduce health inequalities in Scotland? The WHO quote applies to the developed world as well as the undeveloped. ( I cannot find the para you quoted and I wonder if you have read the McCartney paper)
Of course you may refuse to believe that poverty is inextricably linked to poor health. That is not what research in Scotland says. Or in England either. The Marmot Report of 2010 talks about the “social gradient” – the richer you are, the longer you will live.
“Would it be a step too far to suggest that the reason it feels midterm is because the Brexit timetable has rendered the Parliamentary one obsolete?”
I think you make some interesting points: the Cameron, 2015 GE victory and subsequent takeover by May, is now nearly three years ago – in which time very little has changed and there is only one topic running like a thread through everything.
You will recall we had a disagreement about whether or not the “nothing is agreed until all is agreed”, point 5 of the joint Draft will apply during phase two trade negotiations. I thought it does, you thought it only applied to the Draft agreement and that our payments etc would be locked in before any trade agreement is reached. I said I would check with my MP who happens to be Cabinet Minister.
The reply was as follows:-
“Thank you for your message. Apologies for the slow response. The Prime Minister has been very clear that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and I am clear that we need to stick to that. So as far as I am concerned, and as the Prime Minister has said both privately and publicly, your interpretation is correct.”
I think that is quite clear.
“there is only one topic running like a thread through everything.”
Not quite. For the Labour leadership the referendum result is an indicator of regional inequality in economic development, incomesand services – blamed locally onuncontrolled migrant presence in the population but in reality the result of a failure to make adequate investment to achieve parity with areas of natural comparative advantage – regionally expressed in differences of wealth and poverty between the South/London and the North.
The debate beneath the Brexit debate, where Labour think the real politics has to take place, is that concerning their proposals for public sector investment, including an Investment Bank, and in relation to migration-induced defection in the North and in coastal towns, their proposals for positive discrimination in investment in services and job creation, including a Migration Fund.
Thank you for getting your MP to clarify the situation on the ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’.
That is exactly my understanding of the situation.