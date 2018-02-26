Saturday’s Times had the latest YouGov voting intention results, which were CON 40%(nc), LAB 42%(+1), LDEM 8%(nc).
It also had results from a poll asking about the media allegations about Jeremy Corbyn having met a Czech spy in the 1980s, which clearly illustrated why such things make very little difference.
To start with, most people pay very little attention to the day-to-day soap opera of politics. 40% of people said they had been completely unaware of the story until taking the survey, a further 31% said they had noticed it, but hadn’t really paid it any attention. That leaves less than a third who had actually taken it in. Obviously things that no one notices have no real impact, especially since those people who do watch political news stories will disproportionately be those who are interested in politics and have firm political allegiances.
Asked if they thought the allegations were true, the results were as you’d expect. A large majority of Labour voters thought that Jeremy Corbyn probably had a perfectly innocent meeting with someone he thought was a diplomat, and that he probably didn’t give any information to any Czech agents. The only people who believed it were Conservatives. This is typical of such allegations: people view them through the prism of their existing political allegiences. If it’s an allegation against a party you support, you are likely to view it with scepticism and give the politician concerned the benefit of the doubt, if it’s an allegation against a party you dislike then it will confirm all the negative things you thought already.
Finally, YouGov asked if the spy allegations and the way Jeremy Corbyn had responded to them had changed people’s opinions of Jeremy Corbyn at all. Only 8% of people said it had made them think more negatively about him (and they were mostly Tories to begin with). 6% said it made them think better of Corbyn (and they were mostly Labour voters to begin with). A hearty 64% said it made no difference at all.
Full results for the voting intention are here, and the Corbyn results are here.
NEIL J
Precisely. Why is the press watchdog allowing this to happen?
R HUCKLE
“Labours new stance on a customs union with the EU is sensible and I think this is where Theresa May really wants to be. I am not convinced that May will be unhappy with losing votes in Parliament that mean she has to negotiate a customs agreement with the EU.”
Agreed, the fun part will be seeing how she gets there, and how she sells lost votes in the HoC as a victory. She has had months of warning that Lab were heading to this position and has wasted every opportunity to nip round the back and beat them to it.
It’s like watching two of the warships that took about six weeks apiece to get to the Falklands trying to play conkers, or (to use an analogy from the only sport I have ever understood) watching Eddie Charlton spend twenty five minutes lining up an easy red, trickling it at a snail’s pace towards the pocket, only to watch it’s momentum die about a half inch from its target, and then watch Cliff Thorburn doing exactly the same thing.
If Ww2 had been conducted like this we’d still be fighting it now. Mind you, the Brexit Bunch behave as though we were, or at least as if they wished we were.