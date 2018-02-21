YouGov have a new poll of London for Queen Mary University of London. Westminster voting intention in London stands are CON 33%, LAB 53%, LDEM 8% – little different from at the general election.
More interesting, given we are only a few months away from the London council elections in May, are local government voting intentions of CON 28%(+2), LAB 54%(+17), LDEM 11%(+1), GRN 4%(-6) UKIP 2%(-10). Changes are since the last London local elections which were back in 2014, on the same day as the European Parliament elections.
If these figures were to be reflected in May’s elections it would be an extremely strong performance for Labour, building upon 2014 results which were already pretty strong. Exactly how good it would be in terms of seats and councils gained depends on how the vote is distributed. The figures suggest a very different picture in inner and outer London. In inner London the poll suggests a swing of 13 points from Conservative to Labour – that would be enough for Labour to win the “flagship” Tory borough of Wandsworth (controlled by the Conservatives since 1978) and Westminster (controlled by the Conservatives since it was created in 1964). However, it wouldn’t necessarily net Labour a huge number of extra councillors since in many inner London boroughs like Islington, Lambeth and Lewisham Labour already hold the overwhelming majority of the councillors anyway.
In outer London, where the Conservatives are likely to be picking up votes that went to UKIP last time, the poll suggests a much smaller swing to Labour – something around four points. That would be enough for Labour to take Barnet, but the Conservatives would probably be able to hold onto other outer London councils where Labour are the main challengers. The battle between the Lib Dems and the Conservatives in South West London is, of course, difficult to discern from a Londonwide poll.
The full tabs for the London poll are here.
There was also a new GB poll out today from ICM for the Guardian. Topline figures there are CON 42%(+1), LAB 43%(+3), LDEM 7%(-1).
Wonder if Boris will be without a seat?
It does look like if there was a shift to the Cons, it has shifted back again.
I’ve always assumed that most people outwith the 3 GB areas that have quite regular proper polls – London, Scotland and Wales – few are interested except in so far as overall HoC MP numbers are concerned.
Is that true of London, or do the English capital results have a disproportionate effect in thinking elsewhere in England.
Again, my assumption is that most commentators on politics live in or near London (Hi, Anthony) so their personal interests might lead them to concentrate on those.
Local elections are odd beasts, and if the results are at all interesting they tend to revolve around iconic results. If Labour really were to take Wandsworth and Westminster, these would count as significantly eyecatching results.
@Oldnat
I think there are sort of “two types of England” really, and it’s not just about North/South or Rich/Poor.
There’s a sort of “cosmopolitan England” and a “traditional England”, for want of better phrases.
Labour has done extremely well in “cosmopolitan England” – London, Bristol, Brighton, Cambridge, Exeter etc but less well in other parts of England.
I suspect there is a certain element of naysaying in “traditional England” about what “cosmopolitan England” is up to, although probably less amongst younger voters.
The big question is what happens to the UKIP vote. In London Labour seems to have got the Lion’s Share of it, along with the Greens, with the Tories picking up meagre crumbs – although I suspect this is churn to some extent with UKIP to Tory voters being balanced by Tory losses amongst centrists and floating voters.
In “traditional England” Labour desperately needs its old voters back from UKIP. They are up for grabs. I think the best indications for polling will be in places like Plymouth. The Tories have control by a gnats whisker with the help of the defection of the whole UKIP group (all three of them). I expect UKIP’s vote to collapse completely this time, and if there’s a Labour council by the end of the night, that’s a good night for them. We don’t really have any LDs or Greens here, so places like Plymouth are a great indicator for the battle of the Big Two.
I should probably add that local concerns about government plans for the Royal Navy, and particularly the Royal Marines, may weigh on the Tories’ prospects in Plymouth – albeit that Jeremy Corbyn is probably not the ideal Labour leader to try and capitalise on this.
NEIL A
Yep good analysis and agreed. Your analysis also applies to how the electorate voted in the E U Referendum.
@NickP
Electoral Calculus has his seat still staying Tory but not by much. IDS looks like he might well lose his.
I’m told that the local Labour Party reckons they can beat Johnson though. We will see in time.
GARJ (fpt but relevant)
Not particularly surprising, given that the enormous number of EU citizens in London are able to vote in locals and are unlikely to be overly keen on the government’s current agenda. They’re probably a good third of the electorate, and I doubt many of them will vote Tory.
I’m afraid that’s not really true. We have estimates for the main nationalities in London and the mid-year figures for 2016 are here:
https://files.datapress.com/london/dataset/nationality/2017-10-23T12:58:12.16/nationality-detailed-london.xls
From a total population for London estimated at 8,705,000, I reckon the citizens of the 17 EU nationalities listed[1] total to 1,041,000. They don’t list nationalities where the estimate is below 12,000 (Croatia, Czech Rep, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Luxembourg, Slovenia), but even if you allow a very generous 10,000 each for these, you only get 1,111,000 EU citizens – 12.8%. All EU including Ireland but less UK would 14% not a third.
Of course this is just those who are in London, not those who are registered. There are also regular figures of how many people are registered to vote, both in parliamentary and local elections[2]
https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=/peoplepopulationandcommunity/elections/electoralregistration/datasets/electoralstatisticsforuk/2016/elec5dt1electoralstatistics2016uk.xls
The latest exactly comparable figures are as at 1 December 2016 (the 2017 figures will be out soon) these showed 5,827,705 local government electors in London boroughs at that point (see Table 1). The equivalent number on the parliamentary register was 5,268,027[3]. So ther were a nett extra 559,678 local voters – 9.6% of all such. It suggests there is comparative under-registration of this group – which you might expect from people who might not have been in the country long.
Whether even this much smaller percentage (than a third) of registered people bother to vote is another matter, though not one that there is reliable data on. Certainly long-established residents with local community involvement will be more likely to, but other less so. And Londoners are notoriously ignorant about their own local politics in any case[4] and are more likely to vote on national/regional issues. Which might also mean little to those recently come from outside the UK.
As far as polling goes however such voters (or non-voters) are unlikely to be included in polls in any more than minimal numbers. Local election polls are fairly rare and not very reliable and pollsters are unlikely to want to include local-only voters in panels where they can’t answer answer the question that is most liley to get asked – Westminster VI. This YouGov poll asked that as well and there’s nothing to indicate that the two samples were different in number.
As to the effect of Brexit on the voting behaviour of voters in general, YouGov did ask If you do vote in the local council elections later this year, which of the following will be most important to you in deciding your vote? Please tick up to three
. “Britain leaving the EU” only came in sixth with 21%. It’s not in the power of local councils of course, but then neither are other topics that do better such as Health or Crime. And unlike when the question is asked in relation to the country as a whole, there’s not much difference between group by gender, class, ethnicity or age, or even between Leave and Remain. So if it has any effect, it’s liklely to balance out.
[1] I haven’t included Irish citizens (90,000) as they have full voting rights in the UK, rather than just in local elections as others from the EU have. The same applies to those from Cyprus and Malta (as in the Commonwealth), though neither appears in this list separately.
[2] There are other groups of people who can vote in one not the other, such as members of the House of Lords and some expats, but they will be small enough to be ignored.
[3] Irritatingly they don’t produce separate regional breakdowns for this (seats outside London can be split over regional boundaries), so I had to add up all 73. I hope you’re grateful.
[4] There’s a question in the YouGov poll about what the political control of respondents’ local councils is – and you would love to know how many got it right.
@Neil A
Hinkley Point is a big electoral deal in Devon as well. There are a lot of jobs there.
Neil A
Thanks for that analysis. It makes sense that both “traditional” and “metropolitan” England exist – but neither are party fiefdoms, as some stereotyping commentators appear to suggest.
Roger Mexico
In response to (3) – as always very grateful.
BBC: “Trump backs guns for teachers”
Now that’s how to keep those pesky school kids in order.
(Sorry, bad taste, but maybe no worse than Trump.)
The striking thing in those tables are the voting differences by ethnicity.
Been looking at some London ethnicity heat maps
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demography_of_London
And comparing those to the 2014 local election maps
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_local_elections,_2014#/media/File:Greater_London_UK_ward_map_2014.svg
And you can pretty much overlay the white british map to predict the ward results being conservative in 2014.
So if we can get some up to date ethnicity maps it should be fairly easy to predict ward level results.
Add in the extra swing that Labour is seeing with muslim voters with his pro Palestine policies that we saw resulted in large swings to Labour in 2017 in constituencies with large muslim populations, and looking at the Asian Pakistani heat map, and you can predict the areas most likely to see Tory losses in the local elections.
The Yougov model in the last election basically proved that ethnicity/ age are a better prediction of constituency level results than universal swing, and we should be able to use the same methods to get to a fairly accurate estimate of the London local election result.
Good poll for London Labour, to put it mildly.
@Roger Mexico not quite true that health and crime are not in the power of LAs – for example some councils in London directly fund police officers beyond what the Met allocate and there is an acknowledged overlap between health and social care.
I’ve been doorstepping a lot over the last few weeks and I will say:
1 Brexit is still heavily resented in certain areas and Lab will win votes over it, despite its own woolly stance – we’re targeting 7 Tory seats largely on this factor (well, targetting more but serious hopes of 7)
2 Eastern Europeans generally don’t vote, and register only because they get heavy-sounding letters from the LA suggesting they will be hung drawn and quartered if they don’t
3 We expect to lose some seats to the Tories because of the collapse of UKIP – there were defections and split votes last time which will go to the Tories pretty well wholesale – they always were Tories
Richard
“And you can pretty much overlay the white british map to predict the ward results being conservative in 2014.”
That’s very interesting, and ties in with what I have posted previously, that Labour are becoming perceived as the ‘ethnic’ party. When northern and midland Labour voters realise this in sufficient numbers the effect on GE VI will be interesting. I don’t suppose many would switch directly to Tory, but enough might abstain to swing some seats.
I know there is a lot of ‘ethnic’ people in london but some people on here are suggesting that 54% of people in london are ‘ethnic’. Maybe I’m colour blind but I’ve been in london recently and it didn’t seem that way to me. Also I’m a bit perplexed because according to this theory the amount of ‘ethnic’ people in london has gone up more than 50% since the last time these seats were contested, I’m sure that would have been news worthy!