YouGov’s regular voting intention poll this week has topline figures of CON 40%(-3), LAB 41%(+2), LDEM 8%(nc). Fieldwork was on Monday and Tuesday and changes are since last week. Full tabs are here. The movement towards Labour here is likely to be just a reversion to the mean after an unusual outlier last week. As ever, one shouldn’t put too much weight on unusual movement in voting intention polls when there is no obvious reason to expect a change, more often than not they’ll turn out to just to random sample variation.
And, for the benefit of the weird 500 post mumsnet thread about why Labour are losing women, based on a crossbreak in last week’s poll than showed Labour dropping six points among women, Labour are back up by five points among women this week. Demographic crossbreaks in polls have smaller samples, hence are more volatile and can bounce about a lot from poll to poll, often producing strange things. In something as subtle as voting intention where a difference of a few points can change the picture completely the crossbreaks in individual polls are best just ignored. If you really want to look at the demographic breakdown of voting intention, look for trends across a large number of polls over a period of time and look for consistent change – don’t jump on a figure in a single poll that fits a convenient narrative.
Seems to provide some backing for those suggesting the last crop of polls contained some oddities.
@Alec
You are correct in your summary of the differences between the Tory and Labour proposals on social care. However, TW does have a valid point insofar as the opposing party will spin any change which costs anyone anything as an evil tax, whether on dying or dementia or anything elae.
I was struck by a comment from Jess Phillips that she had old ladies living in council houses with no assets who were worried about paying the dementia tax.
It may be good politics (on both sides) but it’s a lousy way to run a country.
Yer wimmin are very flighty it seems.
I see wrong to leave is back up to 46% (42% right to leave). I suspect that this correlates with voting intention in these random fluctuations..
Ah well.
This makes more sense. :-)
In the YouGov poll CON x-break are net +43 ‘right to leave’ (VI or 2017 actual, even with the benefit of hindsight!!) so May is delivering on what her voters asked for and still want (despite the fantasy comments from Planet Remain on previous threads). Corbyn though?? You’d almost think he was a well known Eurosceptic who has always wanted to leave the EU in full?!?
How well/badly shows both sides fairly unhappy. Remain (net 61), Leave (net 19) think negotiations going badly. Seems to have settled around these levels.
Obviously the reasons are different but Remain don’t have a monopoly on thinking HMG’s negotiating approach is going badly.
Very low expectations for May giving any clarity tomorrow. I hope to be proved wrong and she delivers the ‘take it or leave it’ offer she should have delivered in Oct. 1% chance though!
Last time the London and Scotland sub samples were wierd. Here are the change to this poll:
London
Con 26 (+1)
Lab 39 (+9)
LD 5 (-1)
WNV 8 (-1)
DK 11(-11)
Scotland
Con 18 (-3)
Lab 22 (+3)
LD 5 (-1)
SNP 28 (+5)
WNV 8 (-1)
DK 15 (-2)
@ THE MONK / ALEC – Throughout history being born in the right place at the right time and to the right parents has been a ‘lottery’. Inequality can be split in many ways but the ‘intergenerational’ and ‘which parents’ is something within HMG’s power to address.
The idea of a ‘Robin Hood’ tax on the winners of the lottery of birth seems like a good idea to me. Death and Dementia tax were both poorly executed and then destroyed by the opposition for political point scoring.
IMHO the aging population issue is the third of the three major issues we face today (unsustainable current account deficit and low productivity being the other two).
I’d also bring back means tested maintenance grants, bursaries for nurses, etc. Maybe CON saving that for nearer a GE? It is under review but not holding my breathe that they’ll do anything in a hurry. Maybe wait until 2020, switch out May (or at least Hammond) and attempt party re-branding then? I’d prefer they start now but n=1.
@TW
MHO the aging population issue is the third of the three major issues we face today (unsustainable current account deficit and low productivity being the other two).
Surely our rapidly degrading environment should be in your top three?
@TW
I think you forget that TM is the Prime Minister of the UK, not just of Conservative activists.
It is her job as Tory leader to satisfy Tory voters and if that’s all she wants to do then she can dissolve Parliament and invite someone who wants to actually serve the *whole country*, most of whom DID NOT vote Conservative, to do the job instead.
CR
Who would that be then comrade Corbyn who’s party got even less of the popular vote than May.
TURK
:-)
But Comrade C is “satisfying” the Many Not the Few.
Whereas Mrs M , being a Tory is “satisfying” Rich People ( and HARD Brexiteers of course )
Still think a modest drift away from Labour over last half dozen or so polls with Cons share holding up and a tad higher VI by default of a lower turnout.
In stead of a modest 1-2% Lab lead we are close to level pegging perhaps.