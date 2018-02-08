The latest YouGov poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 43%(+1), LAB 39%(-3), LDEM 8%(+2). Fieldwork was Monday to Tuesday, changes are from last week. The full tables are here.
The big risk when watching opinion polls is to pay too much attention to exciting looking outliers and not enough to run-of-the-mill polls showing not much has changed. Polls have a margin of error, and normal sample variation spits out unusual results sometimes even when public opinion is actually unchanged. Before one gets too excited about an unusual or interesting looking poll one should wait to see if it is replicated in other polls or is just a blip. Sure, this could be the start of the Tories opening up a lead, but it could just be random noise. Given the government’s current travails, I think it’s more likely to be noise, but we shall see.
As ever, the thing to watch is the trend across the polls as a whole. So far 2018 has produced two polls showing small Tory leads, three polls showing the parties equal, five polls showing small Labour leads, suggesting that the actual picture is that the Conservatives and Labour have very similar levels of support. That itself is interesting – the Conservative government often seem paralysed by infighting and are doing very little except for Brexit (which most people think they are doing badly). Yet they remain equal with the opposition when past governments stuck in similar mires – such as those of Gordon Brown or John Major – trailed badly. I can see a couple of possible explanations – it could just be that the public aren’t paying attention, there is so little happening in politics and they are so turned off that they aren’t noticing this stuff. Alternatively, it could be that people are just lined up along EU divisions – for now, the Conservatives are the party that’s delivering Brexit, so those who want Britain to leave are sticking with the Tories. A third possibility is that Labour have reached a ceiling in their support – Jeremy Corbyn may be very popular among Labour supporters, but he is anathema to others and the alternative of Corbyn’s Labour is propping up Conservative support that might otherwise be faltering. Naturally, these are not mutually exclusive.
Meanwhile, in the interests of reporting the non-exciting poll figures, the YouGov tracker on whether Brexit was the right or wrong decision has returned to normality after an unusual figure last week. 43% think it was the right decision, 44% the wrong decision – typical of recent months.
First one today: it seems some remain voters r switching to liberal Democrat. How long will that last.
On the Brexit forecasts
Alberto Nardelli (the journalist who got the original leaked report and has presumably read the whole thing) says
“Assuming this is the same document/analysis we have seen, worth noting that in the regional analysis, the “no deal” scenario is a mitigated WTO option – i.e. an actual no deal would be even worse, and Northern Ireland figures assume no hard border”.
“.. it could just be that the public aren’t paying attention, there is so little happening in politics and they are so turned off that they aren’t noticing this stuff. Alternatively, it could be that people are just lined up along EU divisions – for now, the Conservatives are the party that’s delivering Brexit, so those who want Britain to leave are sticking with the Tories.”
” And, on top of all this, there is identity. NatCen found that 66% of those with social conservative views voted Leave, and just 18% of social liberals. It is interesting that, by looking at data from the British Electoral Study, some 80% of the votes cast in June 2016 could have been anticipated by voters’ stance on the European Union when asked in 2010.
This has to a degree engendered a post-referendum politics in Britain based on social identity, hinging in part on voters’ attitudes to Brexit. Labour gained most strongly in areas – most emblematically, Canterbury and Kensington – that backed Remain.
Conservative gains, where they were, were in areas with large Leave votes – most notably, Mansfield, which had voted 70.9% for Leave. Given that, it is unsurprising the British Election Study found Brexit was the most important factor identified by voters in the 2017 general election.
And these attitudes may well prove sticky. Opinions about the European Union were fundamentally about people’s identity. For the moment – as Sara Hobolt, Thomas Lepper and James Tilley show – the referendum has provided each side with a new tribe – Leavers and Remainers. And one thing we know about identities is that they do not easily shift. Eighteen months on from the referendum, its effects on our politics show no sign of dissipating.”
“While there appear to be few aspects of the negotiations that Leave and Remain voters demand at all cost or reject at all cost, there are aspects of the negotiations that are very important to them. Leave voters are particularly concerned about control over immigration and opposed to deals that give Britain less than “full control” over immigration. They are similarly concerned about legal sovereignty and any “divorce bill”. They also strongly prefer scenarios where EU citizens are able to apply for residence more than scenarios where all must leave. Remain voters care much more about the rights of EU citizens – indeed, no other aspect of the negotiations appears to matter more to them. They also agree with Leave voters that trade terms with fewer barriers and lower tariffs than a “no deal” scenario would bring are preferable to a hard break from the common market. Yet, ultimately, citizens are indifferent about many aspects of Brexit.”
with the current polls I would tend to stick with the aphorism
Sam`s extracts (11.21 am) on attitudes to immigration are helpful in trying to understand the polls being so static.
Also the exchanges last night between ON and Neil A were illuminating: Neil A was surprised at unemployment being as low as 2% and admitted that this helped to explain our serious problems of recruitment to a whole range of jobs in the North.
The area with full employment is large but has a relatively small population. So its problems simply don`t get reported by our Home-Counties-focussed media.
I feel sure that many wanting cut-backs to immigration simply don`t realise what problems this will cause to many parts of the UK, and many organisations both private- and public sector.
It is sad to see so many nice properties around us that have remained unsold for a year plus, and now stand empty. Sorting this for the NE needs pay sufficient to top the very high cost-of-living, and improvements to travel links, internet/phone reception, hospital patients being treated locally not 100-plus miles away, etc, etc.
Reports that the PM is thinking of blocking the takeover of GKN.
I sincerely hope so. The days when Government waved through the loss of our national industries ought to be over, and if the Tories are moving away from their penchant for flogging off the family silver to any passing spiv then that is a long-overdue and very welcome change.
@ Jim Jam
A number of posters seem to be confident that, having made such advances against the polls in the last GE, Corbyn/Labour will do so again.
I am less certain about that. Last time he was a relatively unknown figure with a negative and hostile press working against him [and his own MPs !] The GE allowed his voice to be heard properly.
That situation can only be true once. As a left of centre voter it concerns me that, as things stand, a similar fight back may not be so successful.
Indeed, factor in an end to brexit and a new Tory leader and it could very easily all slip away.
From the LSE report that Sam linked to –
Indeed, they appear to be almost completely indifferent over some aspects of the negotiations (such as the status of the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and the timeline for agreeing any deal).
That’s not surprising. On any subject people are unlikely to be concerned about matters that (they don’t think) will affect them directly.
Equally, they can be very concerned about other issues which don’t affect them either – but they have been persuaded, by media concentration on them, to think that they will!
Comparing the crossbreak changes with the previous Poll ( 42/42)
Labs biggest losses are :-
Leavers
Women
London
Over 50s
Scotland.
the FT reports ” profound disagreement over the Irish border among the 11 members of Theresa May’s Brexit cabinet ahead of their meeting on Wednesday to discuss the UK’s negotiating strategy. Philip Hammond, chancellor, is expected to be among the ministers at the meeting arguing that only close regulatory alignment and a tight customs arrangement with the EU can prevent a hard border in Ireland, an outcome the government has already promised to avoid. Other ministers believe that any technological solution to remove the need for border checks in Ireland will take time to develop, strengthening the case for an extension to the current customs union. “It will take years to introduce,” said one. But prominent pro-Brexit ministers, including Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, and Michael Gove, the environment secretary, think that technology can be used — including “trusted trader” schemes and number plate recognition — to remove the need for a hard border.”
The Irish Times says this about the “technical” solution.
“This would mean the return of a trade Border on the island, albeit that there is argument about how visible or intrusive it would be. This has been ruled out by the Irish Government, which has pointed to the political dangers of reimposing a Border and the threat it could pose to the Peace Process. It is also far from clear how some checks on good movements could be avoided if the UK does leave the EU trading bloc. Under rules set by the World Trade Organisation, both Britain and the EU would be obliged to have sufficient controls at their borders on goods movements. This route would also seem to provide new opportunities for smuggling and criminality.”
I think it is obvious there will still be EU Border Inspection Posts.
