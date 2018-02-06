ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian is out today and has topline voting intention figures of CON 41%(nc), LAB 40%(-1), LDEM 8%(+1). Fieldwork ws Friday to Sunday and changes are from the large ICM poll in mid-January. Tabs are here.
The latest Survation poll meanwhile has topline figures of CON 40%(+3), LAB 43%(-2), LDEM 8%(+2). Fieldwork was the previous weekend, and changes are since the start of December. While Labour’s lead has fallen away since the previous poll, I suspect this is largely a reversion to the mean after an unusual poll last time. Full tabs are here.
Survation also ask how people would vote in a second referendum on EU membership (and unlike some other polls that ask this question, weight it by likelihood to vote!). In the latest poll the figures are Remain 51%, Leave 49%.
Polls strangely untouched by all the sound and fury it seems.
While this set of questions from 38 degrees in the Survation Scottish poll don’t include VI, they do include questions on the Scottish Budget tax proposals.
http://survation.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/38-Degrees-Final-Tables.pdf
The Times reported some time ago that YG had also asked about these, but I can’t find the tables for that question on the YG site.
Have I missed it, or is someone at YG not doing their job?
OldNat
The fieldwork dates and sample size of the 38 Degrees are the same as that done for the Record which does have all the various Scottish VIs:
http://survation.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Final-Daily-Record-Tables-240118SKVN-1c0d2h9.pdf
One of the good things abour Survation is, as Anthony notes, they ask LTV. As important they ask separately for each election or referendum, unlike some others who havve been known to ask once for Westminster and apply that filter to all other questions. But if you look at the LTV = 10 figures, they differ:
Westminster 67% (WNV = 5%)
Independence Ref 79% (WNV = 4%)
Holyrood 69% (WNV = 4%)
EU Referendum 71% (WNV = 9%)
“Polls strangely untouched by all the sound and fury it seems.”
——–
The sound and fury doesn’t seem to leave anyone the wiser…
NEIL A
“Polls strangely untouched by all the sound and fury it seems.”
Yes – probably signify nothing.
Good Evening all from a cold Bournemouth East.
CROFTY.
Probably not wise to say the Remain and Brexit people are telling tales told by an idiot.
Chris.
I didn’t.
That was Shakespeare you’re thinking of.
[We often get mistook because of our similar writing styles/]
Just been watching the falcon heavy launch and the booster rockets landing upright wow is all I can say.
Yup, you’ve got to hand it to Mr Musk. He may be 70% showman, but the 30% “High Achiever” mixed in is something to behold.
He sometimes seems like he’s the true “Leader of the Free World”. I just hope his economic bubble doesn’t burst on him any time soon.
Roger Mexico
“The fieldwork dates and sample size of the 38 Degrees are the same as that done for the Record which does have all the various Scottish VIs:”
Yep! That’s why I referred to “set of questions from 38 degrees in the Survation Scottish poll”.
It’s standard practice for pollsters to ask questions from different clients in the same poll, but report them separately, as BPC rules don’t allow release of data until the client has published a report on them (as I’m sure you know, but those fairly new to polling practice may not).
Thanks for the LTV data, though.
It’s not clear what they mean, however, since Westminster & EUref would be on one electoral register, but Holyrood and indyref would be on a different one.
Roger Mexico
The Indy/Devo Max/ Status Quo question that I referred to last night was from yet another Survation client – but clearly from the same poll.
The polls have been more or less static now since the GE. I can’t remember a similar situation happening in the past lasting so long after a GE. It’s almost as if Brexit = Political Aspic.
YouGov survey
https://yougov.co.uk/opi/surveys/results#/survey/1ac810a5-0a5f-11e8-86d8-79543c6f082c/question/795870f3-0a5f-11e8-953c-5d05c0f7be40/gender
“How confident do you feel in your understanding of what a customs union is? ”
All 9% : Men 15% : Women 4%
Given that the figures for the UK Cabinet might show that even fewer than 9% are very confident that they understand a CU, these are problematic numbers.
Those numbers are for “very confident”