YouGov’s regular voting intention figures this week are CON 42%(+1), LAB 42%(nc), LDEM 6%(-1). Fieldwork was Sunday to Monday and changes are from mid-January, showing the stable levels of support that have become the norm in recent months.
One thing that is notable in the tracker questions is the question on whether Brexit was the right or wrong decision: 40% said right, 46% said wrong. Six points is the largest lead for “wrong” that YouGov have shown in this tracker, which has provoked some comment. In YouGov’s last poll there was a blip in the opposite direction and the results put “right” ahead for the first time in months. That didn’t mean anything in hindsight, so I’d urge caution on this one too. All polls have a margin of error, so you get extremes one way or the other – the thing to pay attention to the trend (which does now tend to show slightly more people think it’s the wrong decision than the right one) rather than get wrongly excited about the outliers.
Full tabs are here.
40-46 not bad for Brexit, given the chaos.
84% combined same as GE.
46%? So does that mean that any people who may have voted Brexit in the hope it might cause more immediate economic problems disappointed then?
40/46 is a reasonable gap and it’s likely to widen as this Govt bickers amongst itselves. By March 19 the will of the people may well be markedly different from June 16. What a shambles all of this is.
Mike,
Surely you realise by now that the Will Of The People is immutable, and can never change??
One interesting subsample of the right/wrong to leave was the Conservative VI. Previous 3 polls had right to leave on 72 or 73%, with a lead over wrong to leave of 49-54% but this one has them down on 64%, a lead of 36%. Could well just be a wobble, one of the subsamples is always going to look a bit different given their margins of error. Looking at the remain/leave breakdown of the party vote, it looks like Conservatives have won over a few remainers recently. Be interesting to see what the next few polls show.
Also wrong to leave has a 5% advantage in the south of england which is different to recent polls. Could be connected to the Conservative view but again this is just one subsample (although there were 581 respondents so a relatively large one).
Have worked out the right/wrong to leave by age range and for 18-49 year olds who expressed a preference, 64% say wrong to leave and 36% say right to leave. For 18-64 the figures are 59 wrong and 41 right.
In most important issue of the day, Brexit is still first (59%) but health (53%) is closing the gap (health is actually leading with both Labour voters and women). Might just be a seasonal thing that fades once we get into spring but i have noticed some Conservative MPs getting twitchy about it. Once Brexit is finally over then health may well be the big issue and if the Conservatives don’t do something now then they could go into the election with a big negative against the most important current issue (obviously, there’s a high chance that Brexit, even if concluded, will have a large effect though)
There is also a poll out on the Lib Dems (remember them?). Only 5% say they are very clear what they stand on and 35% say they are very uncertain what the Lib Dems stand for. Have to admit that i am not sure i have heard much from them apart from opposing Brexit, maybe shows how, despite Brexit being the big issue of the day, people expect to hear about other things too. Unfortunately none of the subsamples are Lib Dem voters from 2010 or people who have voted Lib Dem in recent history so its difficult to know what their potential voters’ views are. Maybe looking down the remain column might be the best guide?
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/crpgg05738/InternalResults_180202_LibDems.pdf
Frosty,
The Lib Dems are simply suffering from the fact that the media are obsessed with the battle between the big two. They have plenty to say on most things but the only way you will find out is from the Lib Dem website. In the GE their manifesto was given the thumbs up by neutral reviewers as the only one that was even vaguely realistic, but the electorate paid no attention to that…
However it would be interesting to follow up this with what the electorate know about Labour and Tory policy. Not much, I suspect…
I had wondered myself what the scores would be for Labour and Tory.
The Lib Dems are having a problem making themselves heard but maybe they need a leader who can make more of an impact and get the media interested in them. Its not easy as you say though, there is a lot of politics at the moment.
AW
Many thanks
There is an interesting article in New Statesman about this poll, with a focus on the fact that DK is higher than TM and JC on best PM.
@ChrisLane1945
That sounds interesting.
I imagine that a significant minority of voters aren’t too hot on either?
Chris Lane
But which “DK”?
Danny Kawczynski? David Kidney? Danny Kinahan? or David Knox?
Looking at previous data for best PM to compare to the latest YG poll.
Mar 21-22, 2010 this was the result:
Gordon Brown 26%
David Cameron 30%
Nick Clegg 12%
DK 31%
Go back to Feb 10-11, 2015:
David Cameron 36%
Ed Miliband 18%
Nick Clegg 7%
DK 39%
From looking at older data, the Best PM rating looks heavily shifted to Don’t Know until a few months short of the GE Campaign.
In the light of this, the New Statesman article seems much ado about nothing.
:-)
The LibDems may recover, but I suspect that will take a generation.
It may come sooner if the Corbyn-Momentum bubble bursts. Let’s wait and see… Lots of Love Authorities going to Momentum in May….
Love? Sorry.. LOCAL.
Jonesinbangor,
“It may come sooner if the Corbyn-Momentum bubble bursts.”
It may come sooner if the May bubble bursts.
Haha, not sure that what May is experiencing counts as a “bubble”….
The Tories May do badly in the Council Elections but Labour may not do particularly well either. They have just lost another Council seat in Sunderland to the Lib Dem’s.
I expect Vince might be the happiest of the party leaders following these elections.