Today the British Election Study published its face-to-face data for the 2017 election. The BES has two main elements: one is a large online panel element, using the same respondents in multiple waves so that they can track change at an individual level. The other part is a smaller face-to-face element, using a genuine random sample to try and get the best sample possible. The face-to-face element is also cross-referenced with the marked electoral register (that is, the copy of the register in polling stations where people’s names are crossed off as they vote) so that they can verify after the election whether people genuinely did or did not vote.
This means the face-to-face data is by far the best data we have on actual turnout levels and on turnout levels among different demographic groups. When discussing turnout I’m often asked about the official figures for turnout among men and women, young and old, and have to explain that these figures do not exist. While there are official figures of the numbers of votes cast in each constituency and the number of people on the electoral register (a different figure, note, to the number of people who are actually eligible to vote, where there is an absence of official data), there are no actual figures for turnout among demographic sub-groups of the population. We know how many people voted, but not details of their age, gender, class or other demographics.
Up until now there has been a widespread narrative that in 2018 Labour managed to engage young people who do not normally vote and substantially increase youth turnout at the general election (referred to by the rather irriating neologism “youthquake”). This was never based on particularly strong evidence. The narrative had begun to take hold during the campaign itself because of the difference between polls (a simple explanation of the polls during the 2017 campaign was that companies showing a large Tory lead were doing so because they weighting down younger respondents based on their past unlikelihood to vote and companies showing smaller Tory leads were basing turnout more on self-reporting and, therefore, often showing higher youth turnout). A common and not unreasonable assumption before the general election was, therefore, that if youth turnout did increase those polls showing a smaller Tory lead would be right, if youth turnout stayed low the Tories would win comfortably. Another common discussion during the campaign were the enthusiastic crowds of young people that were attracted to Jeremy Corbyn’s events. People sensibly cautioned that what mattered was whether those crowds actually suggested normally uninterested young people would vote, or just represented the more politically engaged young people.
By election day, there was a narrative that if all those enthusiastic young people actually came out to vote Labour would do well, and if it was just a mirage the Tories would win. Therefore when the Conservatives did do less well than most people expected the most easily available explanation to reach for was that young people had indeed been enthused to go out and vote Labour. In the immediate aftermath of the election an implausible claim that youth turnout was 72% was widely reported, without any apparent source. Shortly after that polling evidence from various companies emerged that did support a higher level of youth turnout. Given that the problem with polling accuracy in 2015 was that poll samples had too many of the sort of people who vote, particularly among young people, this evidence was rather dicey. It could have been that youth turnout had risen… or it could have been that polls still contained too many of the sort of young people who vote. The final bit of evidence was that seats that contained a larger proportion of young people did see their turnout rise more at the election… though as Chris Prosser and the rest of the BES team ably explain in their paper, this is not necessarily the strong evidence you might think: seats with more young people tend to be urban and more diverse, so it’s equally possible that urban areas in general saw a larger increase in turnout.
In fact the BES data released today – using a random sample and checked against the electoral register – does not find evidence of any increase in turnout among under 25s, thought does find some evidence of an increase in turnout among those between 25 and 44. The boost in youth turnout that people have been using to explain the 2017 election may not actually exist at all (or if it does, it was among relatively young voters, rather than the youngest voters). That’s not to say that young voters were not still important in explaining the election result – age was still an important divide on how people voted, young people did still heavily vote for Labour so it is still fair to say Labour managed to enthuse young people more, it’s just that the level of turnout among under 25s does not appear to have risen; Labour just took a greater share of support among younger voters.
This does raise some other questions about the polls at the 2017 election. Until now the most obvious explanation for why some polls got the figures very wrong and others got them right is that, by basing turnout patterns on what happened in 2015 some polls missed out on a genuine surge in youth turnout, therefore understating Labour support, and that polls showing higher youth turnout were closer to the actual result. However, if youth turnout didn’t actually rise then this explanation seems far less convincing. My own view is that the way turnout models were done was probably still a major factor in the error, but it may be more a case of how they were done rather than the principle (besides, there were some approaches, like the YouGov MRP model, that used demographics in their turnout modelling and did well). More on that issue another time.
In the meantime, there’s a summary of the BES findings on youth turnout here and their full paper is here.
First time I have declared first. I think.
TO
Did you have a low turnout, so that you could count your vote quickly?
So no surge in the youth vote after all. I suspect many who voted Labour in the 25/44 bracket also voted Remain. The task for Labour is to energise the under 25’s. If they can manage that the next General Election is within their reach.
Youth turnout may not have risen, but if for example polls down-weighted the youth on the assumption they were less likely to vote, and youth confounded this, then that is one way polls would be in error on youth turnout without youth turnout actually rising.
oldnat: TO – Did you have a low turnout, so that you could count your vote quickly?
Round here, I have one man one vote. As I am that man, it did not take long to count on a 100% turnout.
TO
OMOV is a very efficient methodology!
I was too busy looking at the DeXEU strategy of OCMPDP (One Cabinet Member Per Data Presentation) on their impact assessment of any form of Brexit (also known as the “Oh F**k” data).
I’m presuming that the presentation methodology was chosen because NHS England had contracted its ERTOBSHA (Emergency Response To Brexiteers Suffering Heart Attacks) to Branson – but the ambulance train was delayed by the wrong kind of Leavers on the line.
I referenced it at the end of the previous thread p
Buzzfeed News have seen a UK Government report called “EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing” from DeXEU and dated January 2018, which suggests each of most plausible outcomes of Brexit will be economically damaging to the UK and all of is regions.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/albertonardelli/the-governments-own-brexit-analysis-says-the-uk-will-be?utm_term=.gfQrB4XYm#.exD5oxw1d
Very interesting findings.
In a sense, better for Labour that the “Youthquake” theory, as very young adults are notoriously fickle. Better to convince the people who are engaged with politics to agree with your politics, than to enthuse people who are unengaged with politics to “give it a try”.
I don’t mean that in moral terms, of course. Getting non-voters to vote is very good news for democracy, whoever manages it. But in electoral strategy terms.
Neil A
“very young adults are notoriously fickle”
I wouldn’t be astonished if that were the case – but is there actual evidence to support that assertion?
Muscatelli has just commented that “Interestingly this Whitehall analysis … is entirely consistent with the macroeconomic analysis presented in Scotland’s Place in Europe ”
It’s good to see agreement between Holyrood and Whitehall.
Interesting indeed Oldnat. Well spotted.
Its interesting that the scenario that causes the least economic damage – staying in SM and CU – also is the only one that satisfies the requirements agreed in December regarding the situation of Northern Ireland and the border. So I think this solution has a lot going for it economically and in terms of keeping borders as frictionless as possible.
Prof Howard
I’m interested as to how the DUP might respond to this Whitehall analysis of the varying effects of different versions of Brexit.
While, in every polity, there are lots of tribal voters who won’t alter their votes whatever happens, is there a section of the DUP vote that is more concerned with economic consequences?
Might these folk shift their votes to Alliance/Green/UUP and deny the DUP their marginal vote share advantage over SF?
oldnat: Buzzfeed News have seen a UK Government report called “EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing” from DeXEU and dated January 2018, which suggests each of most plausible outcomes of Brexit will be economically damaging to the UK and all of is regions.
It is almost as if they planned to leak it and the high security around ministers seeing it is mostly to protect the ministers from being blamed for the leaks.
TO
“It is almost as if they planned to leak it and the high security around ministers seeing it is mostly to protect the ministers from being blamed for the leaks.”
An interesting, and quite believable theory. The idea of protecting the Cabinet members from accusations of leaking, hadn’t occurred to me.
Indeed, if we are to follow the Lord Ffoulkes theory of news stories (at least anti-SNP ones) – if he finds it believable, it must be true! :-)
The increasingly shrill whining of the more rabid British Nationalists, like re-Smog, become more understandable, as they presumably realise what is going on within the engines of governance.
@Profhoward “Its interesting that the scenario that causes the least economic damage – staying in SM and CU”
Why is this even news?
In Cameroon’s resignation speech he specifically pointed out the sheer weight of economic forecasts (dubbed “Project Fear”) that said we’d be worse off outside yet the people chose that path.
That this BRINO idea is compatible with the Referendum is for the birds.
“The country has just taken part in a giant democratic exercise — perhaps the biggest in our history. Over 33 million people — from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Gibraltar — have all had their say.
We should be proud of the fact that in these islands we trust the people with these big decisions.
We not only have a parliamentary democracy, but on questions about the arrangements for how we are governed, there are times when it is right to ask the people themselves, and that is what we have done.
The British people have voted to leave the European Union, and their will must be respected.
I want to thank everyone who took part in the campaign on my side of the argument, including all those who put aside party differences to speak in what they believed was the national interest.
And let me congratulate all those who took part in the “Leave” campaign — for the spirited and passionate case that they made.
The will of the British people is an instruction that must be delivered. It was not a decision that was taken lightly, not least because so many things were said by so many different organizations about the significance of this decision.”