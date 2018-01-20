YouGov’s regular voting intention poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 41%(+1), LAB 42%(+1), LDEM 7%(-2). Fieldwork was Tuesday to Wednesday and changs are from early January.
The regular tracking question on “Bregret” finds 45% of respondents saying Britain was right to vote for Brexit, 44% think it was wrong. This is the first time YouGov have found more people saying right than wrong since last August, though I would caution against reading much into that. On average this question has been showing about 2% more people thinking it was the wrong decision than the right decision, but normal sample variation from poll to poll (the “margin of error”) means that with figures that close random chance alone should produce the occassional poll with “right” ahead, even if public opinion is actually unchanged. As ever, don’t get too excited over one poll, and wait to see if it is reflected in other polls.
Full tabs are here.
Hello to you, I think ED M was further ahead than JC at this stage, but on the other hand it is hard to see the Tories gaining much more.
Updating my model I get the following:
Lab 284 (+22)
Con 280 (-38)
SNP 48 (+13)
LD 15 (+3)
PC 3 (-1)
Using the last YouGov all Scotland poll (12th – 16th Jan 2018) for Scotland it looks like this:
Lab 296 (+34)
Con 287 (-31)
SNP 28 (-7)
LD 16 (+4)
PC 3 (-1)
————————————————-
All money on another hung Parliament
AW – any chance of some more interesting Brexit questions about the possible outcomes from negotiations?
Some question(s) about whether or not people think A50 could be revoked, whether or not EU would allow us to stay on same/worse terms, whether or not voter would want to immediately rejoin via A49 on same/worse terms etc would be interesting as well.
The hindsight question isn’t moving and although ‘Bregret’ might be worth tracking it tells us little about the future desire or intentions of voters.
If anyone wants to play around with predictions there is a great online tool:
http://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/userpoll.html
As CMJ’s numbers show, make sure to open up Scotland and put those numbers in!
@ CMJ – broadly agree your numbers. JIM JAM’s comments on last thread, which I also broadly agree with, show how important Scotland is to the outcome. The lower set of numbers you’ve posted would probably give Corbyn enough credibility to go it alone and not rely on SNP, the top set would probably make SNP far more demanding and any solo effort far less likely to last long – even though that scenario has a higher ABT number
Of note though the bottom numbers give a “left” total of 327 and if we add CON, LDEM and DUP (assume stay at 10) you get 313 for “Centre-Right”. Given the higher rebel votes we’ve been seeing from LAB MPs that is a pretty thin margin and might require watering down of some of Corbyn+McDonnell’s plans or a stronger desire to ensure LAB-moderates are deselected before next GE and replaced with more loyal candidates (at the risk of backfiring with the electorate though)?
CON only have one ‘friend’ although they are a very loyal friend. I very much doubt LDEM would offer CON any support on a vote by vote basis but as we’ve seen with DUP this time you might only need 10 MPs to have ‘kingmaker’ status and the numbers might be that close.
Polls show that Labour under Corbyn is probably at the top of its range whereas the Tories with the unremitting bad publicity re brexit NHS and so on nowhere near the top of its range.
If I was sitting in Tory HQ I might be forgiven in thinking that hanging on to 2022 is not only possible but likely. And depending on a reasonable deal over brexit winning against Corbyn in 2022 is more than possible, especially with a change of leadership, but even with May in charge a Corbyn lead party will struggle to win a majority.
But whoever wins the next GE the days of landslide victories for any party is for the foreseeable future over.
Boundary changes impact on seat numbers.
If you click those on Electoral Calculus you see how much of a difference it makes. Roughly it would give CON 30 more seats than LAB versus a near tie using current seat boundaries. DUP would lose one MP and some CON MPs would lose a v.small number seats but LAB would be hit the hardest and to a lesser extent also SNP, LDEM might be the hardest in % terms losing almost half their MPs
Clearly not priority #1 for CON right now but it will be a strong objective before the next GE as they’d be much closer to holding on to power with DUP (or alone) under the new boundaries.
“Polls show that Labour under Corbyn is probably at the top of its range whereas the Tories with the unremitting bad publicity re brexit NHS and so on nowhere near the top of its range.”
Which polls? The expatriate right-wing loony polls?
Cannot see any possibility of the boundary changes getting through this parliament.
@ TURK – there is the somewhat significant event of Brexit that will have finished before next GE!
We can’t be sure how much of LAB VI is Remain that seem to think Corbyn is going to stop Brexit and might change their mind by 2022 – probably becoming non-voter but possibly moving back to LDEM (or SNP in Scotland), maybe even moving to CON if Brexit is not the disaster that they still predict :)
LAB partisans will claim some of CON-Leave might move to LAB once Brexit is done of course – possible perhaps?
In the unlikely event of a GE before Brexit is completely finished then Corbyn will have to support a more Remain position and that might cost him a lot of seats in the Midlands-North and simply vote stack in safe LAB London and Uni seats.
Too much water to flow under too many bridges between now and the next GE to really get any sense of where this is going. May could be a hero (a bit weird, as she’s probably prefer to be a heroine) Corbyn could be gone, or not gone, the NHS might implode, Brexit might have happened, or been stopped, Nigel Farage could have turned into a huge balloon with ‘Fart Now’ written across it, Scotland could have won the World Cup…..well, apart from the World Cup thing, anything could happen.
No just the regular polls that appear here most weeks, recently Corbyn has had a free run in the media over mainly the NHS and before that brexit but has failed to obtain anything like a lead in the polls. I believe it’s because Corbyns form of socialism doesn’t reach across the broad spectrum of voters or ages.
The Tories have had taken some hard knocks of an inept GE a sceptical media regarding brexit and the latest NHS crises and yet it still runs Labour neck and neck in the polls.
It’s perhaps easier to see how the Tories could do better than how Labour could.
“DUP would lose one MP”
A leaked map from the NI Electoral Commission shows a revised boundary plan that would be likely to prevent SF gaining a seat from DUP.
Whether that will happen or not – who knows? – but it is exercising partisan political discussion in NI.
Meanwhile, Mary Lou McDonald will be the new President of SF, and that might mean a slightly different voting pattern in both parts of that divided Ireland.
Too much water to flow under too many bridges between now and the next GE to really get any sense of where this is going.
I fully agree.
However, the exercise is useful to demonstrate what sort of polling numbers begin to look like a Labour majority, Conservative majority or hung parliament. The current numbers show that there needs to be a much larger difference between the Labour and Conservative numbers to form a majority government.
Re: Scotland, the electionpolling site shows how marginal a lot of the seats are up there – i make it 46 out of 59 that were won by less than 10%? Not going to count the number in England and Wales won by less than 10% but i think it might be a bit over 100 out of 570 so a much lower proportion. Importance of Scotland to Labour’s prospects is shown well by the following page
http://www.electionpolling.co.uk/battleground/targets/labour
I suppose one extra thing in Scotland is tactical voting and campaigning. At the last election i got the impression that the Unionist parties largely focussed on different constituencies although i think that a few were probably genuine three way fights. With the SNP having a lower vote now (although still more than half the seats) and there being a hung parliament, maybe Labour and the Conservatives will fight against each other more?
On that note, a quick link to the Rutherglen declaration which was the first Scottish result. Not one we got on the UK coverage i think but was featured on the Scottish results. Don’t think you will often see a Conservative candidate that happy with a Labour gain! (Felt a bit sorry for the SNP woman – can’t be easy to hear that you’ve lost your job and we are now going to go up on stage and announce it but such is the MP’s lot). Its at 3:14:20.
Doh, link is below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CbJyT0raUY
I still don’t accept the premise that it’s that bad a polling environment for the Tories.
The poll says the dominant issue is Brexit. It’s basically progressing. Roughly to timetable. To those who follow in enough detail, the Parliamentary process is going ok, with the Conservatives far less split than the Opposition.
The Government in Chaos meme plays to some of the obsessed and the partisan. Outside that circle not so much. For the good reason it isn’t really true.
It also follows that the Government might well get through to a post-Brexit election.
In which case the key question then might be: is Labour just badly split and hopelessly Parliamentarily ill disciplined over Brexit or is it badly split per se.
A reminder that the year before the 2015 GE Ed Miliband was typically 5-7 points ahead. On that basis JC has virtually no chance, especially if there is a change of leader on the Tory side. Interesting too that some of the local election results in the North are showing a swing back to the Tories.
I think that the Tories will be firmly on the front foot next time after the debacle last year. I suspect that Labour on its present course will be back near the 2015 position and will possibly win the following election with a new leader.
“I still don’t accept the premise that it’s that bad a polling environment for the Tories.”
Fair enough, I agree, but I don’t think I’ve heard many people championing that premise here recently. If anything, the opposite. Are you referring to some other source?
The polls are what they are, in as much as you can trust them, and as others have said, it seems all to play for right now. Although a GE is still a long way off, and they’re never a good guide, I’m still very much looking forward to the local elections in May. It could give us some insight into whether the polls are on the right tracks or not.
The local election results in Scotland in May are likely to be the subject of intense analysis by party researchers and serious political analysts [1] here.
Although turn out will, inevitably, be lower than in a Scottish or UK GE, the preferential voting system of STV will give significant clues as to the direction of potential vote shifts in specific constituencies.
With so many marginals, and the multi-dimensional nature of politics in Scotland, those indicators will be invaluable.
[1] that excludes the posturing of every politician, and the writings of the polemical commentators who have the temerity to call themselves “journalists”.
guess it was mainly Turk’s comment but there’s still a general tone of “How are the Tories not lower” at times. And my answer is that it’s because on balance they’re managing the current hand they’ve been dealt ok. And undoubtedly better than Labour.
@LEFTIELIBERAL
Thanks for link on last thread re Article 50. Would just say it reinforces my view that the jury (or CJEU) is still out so anyone who says it’s black or white is full of it.
“It’s perhaps easier to see how the Tories could do better than how Labour could.”
I see where you’re coming from, but at the last GE despite the poor campaign the Tories gained over 2m votes compared to 2015, and the biggest share of the vote since 1983, so we could be near ‘peak tory’ as well as ‘peak Corbyn’.
“Meanwhile, Mary Lou McDonald will be the new President of SF, and that might mean a slightly different voting pattern in both parts of that divided Ireland.”
Do you think she might change the policy of not taking up Westminster seats? That would put the cat among the pigeons!
Of course the fact May managed a Gain of nearly 2 million votes dispite a useless campaign could be seen as a pointer to what could be achieved if the Tories run a much better campaign in 2022.
I think Tory fortunes are linked in with brexit if they get a reasonable result and the economy doesn’t go into free fall Labour will find that a very difficult hurdle to overcome, not that I think any party will gain a landslide but just as the Tories have had to deal with internal wrangling ,imo Labour will find just as much discourse within there own party as one faction seeks control over the the old Blair centralist wing of the party.
SF at Westminster? I doubt it. Their voters are strongly against the idea.
Representation in Dublin and Europe are important – but Westminster?
You could always look here, it’s not difficult:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_next_United_Kingdom_general_election
AW is busy, so what is the point in him duplicating what is freely available elsewhere?
Of more potential interest is a proposal from 3 “elder statesmen” Unionist politicians (DUP, UUP, UKIP) that the three most contentious issues in re-creating a NI Assembly should be settled by a referendum in NI.
The issues are – equal marriage : abortion : Irish Language Act.
Too early to anticipate a response from SF, but might be worth keeping an eye on the idea.
I’m surprised no-one seems to be discussing the fact that in the 2017 GE Labour closed the gap from 20% at the beginning of the campaign to 2% at the end.
That is consistent with Corbyn being pretty poor at the business of maintaining support during everyday opposition, and pretty good at the business of drumming up support when it matters.
So it strikes me as pretty complacent for Tories now to be saying, “level pegging at this stage is bad news for Corbyn.
I’m not saying he’ll put on 18% again in the next campaign; clearly a lot of the low hanging fruit has been picked and is still in his basket. But I can’t see why 5% or more isn’t realistic, given his performance last time.
Of course, as others have said, a lot is going to happen between now and the next GE. But that shouldn’t affect the ability of Corbyn to out-perform his current ratings in the next campaign.
OK, I understand your comment better now. Yes, I think the public aren’t too fussed either way right now. No major disasters recently, just the usual Westminster intrigue that most completely ignore. And they are probably right to do so.
How long this inertia will continue is difficult to say. I’m sure that the next year must bring more definite news, good or bad, about Brexit, which surely will have some effect.
Actually only one Tory local election gain from Labour in the north since November. By some strange coincidence the only Tory Bolton MP appeared on the local BBC news complaining about pot holes a couple of days before their only gain in…..Bolton.