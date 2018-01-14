There is a new poll by Opinium in this morning’s Observer. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(+1), LAB 40%(-1), LDEM 6%(-1). Changes are since December, and fieldwork was on Thursday and Friday (so after the reshuffle, though reshuffles are not the type of event that typically has any impact on voting intention).
UKIP will lose their raison d’etre, but I wonder how much of the UKIP vote was ‘lent’ to the Conservatives at the last GE because they were the ones who promised to deliver Brexit? Once it’s done, I suspect that quite a few ex-UKIP voters might move to other parties – perhaps to whoever they supported prior to the UKIP surge of a few years ago.
Oldnat (7:35)
“Is there actually any evidence (as opposed to correlations with age groups) that individuals actually shift rightwards in their political views as they age?”
The link below is based on American data, but quotes research suggesting that Baby Boomers have moved from Democrat to Republican over time.
http://articles.latimes.com/2011/sep/12/opinion/la-oe-bowman-baby-boomers-more-conservative-20110912
Here’s a quote
“Ideological beliefs moved too. In the 1986 Time poll, 64% of the baby boomers polled said they had become more conservative since the 1960s. When asked about their ideological identification, 31% said they had been liberal in the 1960s and ’70s, but only 21% described themselves that way in 1986. The number identifying as conservative rose from 28% to 41%.”
I don’t see why this effect should be confined to a single generation.
CR
The trouble with having a ideological view of what might happen in years to come is you forever look to the past.
How people vote is no longer governed by who you’ve always voted for but is based on what is happening now or in this case what is going to happen in the future.
As none of us have the means to see the future ,trying to second guess who your be voting for in 10-20 yrs is pointless.
For what it’s worth I still think the economy will be the driving issue, people aren’t looking for a revolution more a competent government who can run things without bothering or taxing them to much and have little interest in right or left I fact even today it’s only the politically motivated who still think in those rather outdated terms.
@ ON
“Is there actually any evidence (as opposed to correlations with age groups) that individuals actually shift rightwards in their political views as they age?”
Indeed, worth questioning. I should perhaps said “usually accepted scenario”. I have a feeling I have seen some data somewhere on this, but there can be other explanations, eg Labour voters dying younger on average.
Pete B
Thanks for that link.
Of course, as the Who put it in 1965 it’s “Talkin’ ’bout my generation”,.when they also hoped they would “die before I get old”
I’m always a bit concerned about reports which suggest that the data they quote simply confirms their assumptions – “the natural conservatizing effects of aging “.
Interesting too that they said “Those born between 1927 and 1942 changed far less in both surveys.” – so perhaps it’s not the universal truth that they had assumed and they thought was confirmed by the surveys of my generation.
It’s also worth noting that the report is based on survey samples, as opposed to transformation of the views of individuals
The report also assumes that the understanding of what was meant by “liberal” and “conservative” was unchanged between 1972 and 1986 in the USA. I’m not sure about that, but it would take someone more expert in US political history than me to suggest the reality.
Still, nice to know that I’m a “near old” and not an “old”. I may have to change my moniker!
NearOldNat
“It’s also worth noting that the report is based on survey samples, as opposed to transformation of the views of individuals”
There was a bit where it specifically asked individuals about whether they had become more conservative.
“Ideological beliefs moved too. In the 1986 Time poll, 64% of the baby boomers polled said they had become more conservative since the 1960s.”
Pete B
True, but what did “more conservative” mean to them? Was it a political shift, or just a determination that the “free love” they advocated in the 60s wasn’t on their agenda for their teenage daughters?
It was an interesting report, but like many non-academic analyses (and some academic ones!) it lacks the rigour to justify its assumptions.