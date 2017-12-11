YouGov/Times – CON 42, LAB 41, LDEM 7

11 Dec 2017

YouGov’s latest poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 42%(+2), LAB 41%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc). Fieldwork was Sunday to Monday, and changes are from last week. While the movement from the last poll is well within the normal margin of error, it’s worth noting that this is the first YouGov poll since the election to show a Conservative lead.

Looking at some of the other results it does suggest a small boost for Theresa May from the progress on Brexit last week, but one that still shows the public judging the government’s negotiating efforts very negatively. 26% of respondents now think the government are doing well at negotiating Brexit (up five points), but 57% still think they are doing badly (down seven points). Asked who has the upper hand in the negotiations so far 50% think the EU are doing better and Britain are accepting their demands, 26% think there has been give and take on both sides and just 4% think Britain has the upper hand.

Of course, this is just one poll done just after some good news for the government. It remains to be seen whether it is replicated in other polls and, if so, whether it lasts or rapidly fades away.

The Times story is here, tabs should be up on the YouGov site tomorrow.


  1. oldnat

    UK HoC just voted to give UK Government power to alter the devolution legislation.

    Previously, the UK Government would have had to persuade MPs to do their bidding – which it could always easily have done easily, but with some embarrassment to SCon/SLab/SLD MPs .

    Now, these poor souls no longer have to feel responsible.

    December 12th, 2017 at 11:25 pm
  2. oldnat

    That vote demonstrates the accuracy of Pete B’s description of Scotland and Wales as “dependent nations”.

    Not economically dependent, of course, but politically dependent. Whatever the English majority decides should happen to us – they have the power to enforce.

    December 12th, 2017 at 11:30 pm
  3. charles

    @TW I have read Bootle’s revised book in the hope that he would cheer me up. He did convince me that Brexit would allow us to cut import taxes on food etc and that this would benefit consumers. he completely failed to convince me that there were any other upsides at all and even this one would presumably have negative effects on farmers, government income etc, My feeling is that Danny is right. There is nothing stopping us now from exporting to China etc. We are not, and Brexit is most unlikely to make us do so,

    December 12th, 2017 at 11:39 pm
  4. guymonde

    @Charles
    Yes but look at Germany. They export loads to China. Without the shackles of the EU we will be able to do the same.
    (I am quoting the views of a local Tory councillor)

    December 12th, 2017 at 11:52 pm
  5. Graham

    @Catmanjeff
    ‘As @Hireton previously mentioned, the Scottish sub sample looks very odd indeed. It shows a Lab to Con swing of 4% from the previous poll. The sample is as follows (changes from previous poll in brackets):

    SNP 35 (-3)
    Con 28 (+5)
    Lab 26 (-3)’

    May I ask which poll you are referring to?The Scotland subsample for the latest Yougov poll has very different figures to those you have listed :
    SNP 34 (-4)
    Lab 21(-9)
    Con 37(+14)
    That implies a swing from Lab to con of 11.5% in less than a week!

    December 13th, 2017 at 12:59 am
  6. Pete B

    Oldnat
    I’m staggered!.
    ————————————-
    @Charles

    re: exports to China:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_the_largest_trading_partners_of_United_Kingdom

    They are were fourth biggest customer after USA, Germany and Switzerland at £18bn in 2015. Admittedly we import twice as much in value, but it’s still a lot of exports.

    G’night all.

    December 13th, 2017 at 1:01 am
