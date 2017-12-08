YouGov’s regular voting intention figures this week are CON 40%(+1), LAB 41%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc). Changes are from late November.
The poll was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, so at a point when the Brexit negotiations looked to be in extreme difficulty and before today’s progress. They do, however, give us a point of comparison. At the start of the week just 21% of people thought the government were doing well at negotiating Brexit, 64% of people thought they were doing badly (including a majority of both Remain and Leave voters).
We shall see in the next poll if this week’s later events have done anything to change that.
Full tabs are here.
Filed under: Voting Intention, YouGov
@ Danny
Relationships built on such ambiguous promises do not end happily, As witness the other poems in that set.
Difficile est longum subito deponere amorem
Danny
” its us who have a forever changing position, not them”
I wouldn’t disagree with that at all (though have you heard the old Tonto/Lone Ranger joke – “What do you mean ‘us’, paleface?”
My point is simply that if the Ultra Brexiteers in the Tory Party win the argument within that extremely narrow section of the UK, then they will argue that only a British meaning is of any value – and will use that to justify the cliff edge to those of us falling off the damn thing!
Oldnat,
“Probably just to highlight what an untrustworthy partner the UK would be to anyone that it tried to get an agreement with if they renege on this.”
No, I think the EU is not interested in being bu££ered about by people who arent serious about wanting a deal. The Uk has stated what it wants and must honour it.
alea iacta est
ToH`s comments are very interesting to me because I never encounter anyone like him.
But I realise that he has must have numerous parallel incarnations in Southern England from the support given to the harder factions of the Tory party from affluent constituencies there.
What is so striking is his lack of concern for other people`s problems especially if they are folk who stay outwith his region.
It explains today`s headlines “Worst snowstorms in four years sweep Britain”. What an exaggeration when less than a quarter of lowland Britain has had more than a sprinkling.
@trevorwarne
As I understand it @Alec is making a very simple point. You have mistakenly taken the £70bn loss of GDP in 2030 as a cumulative figure to that date rather than the loss in that year alone ( although the figure is of secondary importance as it is the methodology which is of primary importance).
You can either explain that you haven’t or explain that you are right to have done so or agree that you have made a mistake.
If you simply avoid the point with abuse that suggests a conclusion in its own way.
DANNY
@”alea iacta est”
Carpe diem
Ad meliora.
:-)
Imperium Europa
Non nobis
Bleedin’ Latin immigrants – taking our jobs and posting stuff.
Meanwhile -in Germany…
Merkel faces the prospect of minority government.
This interesting analysis of the current state of the parties features a revealing quote from on of Merkel’s closest allies :-
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/12/germany-merkel-schulz-afd-spd-populism/547817/
“Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, a close ally of Merkel’s within the CDU, said a minority government, while not their first choice, would “significantly elevate the importance of our parliament—it would mean putting forth proposals every time and then ask who is on board,” she told me. “It is indeed uncommon for Germany, but it would truly put our sincerity and duty to voters to the test.”
Welcome to our world Angela :-) :-) :-)
SONERJOHN
It was easy-ish to outperform the EU until quite recently because unlike the U.K. , the EU was running a tight monetary policy which was a drag on growth but on 9 March 2015 Draghi instructed the ECB to start its quantitative easing Programme. At this point EU growth gathered pace. This program is now being scaled back by 50% in Europe but extended well into the future.
Economic forecasts are like those charts produced by the hurricane center, the cone of uncertainty gets larger and larger the further away you are.
A Brexit Poll.
Somerjohn might be interested in the trend in Q1
https://www.orb-international.com/2017/12/04/decemberbrexittracker/
Green on his way ??
…………followed by DD ??
It never rain but it pours Theresa !!
The Other Howard: For hard line Remainers please don’t waste your time going into detailed calculations as to why my comments are wrong as I say I am not interested in joining the debate, just trying to help anybody confused by some of the guff written today.
F fs. Pitch in both feet or stay right out, but spare us the sanctimonious humbug that you are only trying to help and you are not actually involved.
You are no worse than anyone else [and no better, which is the point I really want to make], so you just don’t have the standing to interject without being subject to challenge. You really don’t have the standing, so don’t put yourself above a debate you choose to involve yourself in.
paul croft: Bleedin’ Latin immigrants – taking our jobs and posting stuff.
It’ll be our women next ….
Danny
In terms of international relations, it wasn’t the EU states that I was thinking of – but the rest of the world that the UK fondly imagines is desperate to have relations with.
TO
I’ve read some of that Latin stuff in the past. I don’t think they were that fussed about the gender of those they were after.
Or, as David Cameron demonstrated, “a poke in a pig is better than a bird in a bush – especially if the bush is a pyracantha”.
TCO
It’s the little dogs that I’m concerned about. Latins don’t treat ’em proper.
Oldnat
Yeah, we done Latin at grammer skool, and I got the bit about gender. But none of it prepared me for the imagery of Cameron, which is nothing if not a metafor for brexit.
Paul Croft
I am happy as a grammer skool boy and i don’t want no more public skool imagery!
@Trevor Warne – Your 6.38pm post is disappointing.
You say – “@ ALEC / SJ – i dont have time or interest to read all the posts on this site but if you guys are knocking around a 324billion number then clearly you have absolutely no idea what your talking about.”
Well it’s clear you really don’t read all the posts. If you are going to respond to posts, it’s really worth while reading them carefully and double checking you actually understand what people are saying.
You also say – “I’m happy to share the way I model GDP, election outcomes, etc. but it is only worth entering intelligent debate with people who actually understand the assumptions and have credible scenarios.”
Indeed. My sole intention, since the beginning of the month, has been to try to understand the assumptions you were using. I have those now, and it’s clear that in one vitally important respect, you were completely misrepresenting the models outputs. You have not denied this, nor offered any evidence to the contrary, so we’d best just leave it there.
You finish with this – “……. ALEC you just spew negativity day after day, hoping to turn back the clock and reverse what can not be reversed. That is obviously your prerogative but I’ll limit my future replies to those that want to discuss intelligent debate about the future not cry over the past.”
Well that’s a bit odd. All I wanted was an intelligent discussion about the model assumptions and whether the scenarios were credible.
I really don’t think this episode has shown you at your finest. You are better than this.
@TOH says – “However I would like to point out that the decline in GDP we have seen in the last year and which Alec and i forecast is probably much more to do with UK consumer debt levels, and the UK’s comparative position in the economic cycle being different to that of the EU.”
For the avoidance of doubt, while @TOH and I did agree that there was likely to be an impact from Brexit in the short term, we don’t both subscribe to the cause he outlines. It is noteworthy that while @TOH accepted an impact from Brexit was likely, when the economy started to dip, he then ascribed that to other causes.
I believe that Brexit has had already a significant economic impact, mainly via inflation and a sharp fall in key investment. Excess consumer debt hasn’t helped this, but this was falling prior to Brexit, and the Brexit related effects have reversed this.
Colin
Do you know something we don’t regarding Damian Green
Princess Rachel
Nick Robinson says the “very widespread expectation in Westminster is that Damian Green will resign in the next few days”
December 10th, 2017
No idea if he is right.
Charles
When and where did Nick say that
PR
http://www2.politicalbetting.com/index.php/archives/2017/12/10/nick-robinson-says-the-very-widespread-expectation-in-westminster-is-that-damian-green-will-resign-in-the-next-few-days/