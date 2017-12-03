Survation have a poll in today’s Mail on Sunday. Topline figures are CON 37%(-1), LAB 45%(+1), LDEM 6%(-1). Fieldwork was Thursday and Friday and changes are since early October.
The eight point Labour lead is the largest any poll has shown since the election, so has obviously attracted some attention. As regular readers will know, Survation carry out both telephone and online polls. Their telephone method is unique to them, so could easily explain getting different results (Ipsos MORI still use phone polling, but they phone randomly generated numbers (random digit dialling), as opposed to Survation who phone actual numbers randomly selected from telephone databases). However, this was an online poll, and online there is nothing particularly unusual about Survation’s online method that might explain the difference. Survation use an online panel like all the other online polls, weight by very similar factors like age, gender, past vote, referendum vote and education, use self-reported likelihood to vote and exclude don’t knows. There are good reasons why their results are better for Labour than those from pollsters showing the most Tory results like Kantar and ICM (Kantar still use demographics in their turnout model, ICM reallocate don’t knows) but the gap compared to results from MORI and YouGov don’t have such an easy explanation.
Looking at the nuts and bolts of the survey, there’s nothing unusual about the turnout or age distribution. The most striking thing that explains the strong Labour position of the poll is that Survation found very few people who voted Labour in 2017 saying they don’t know how they would vote now. Normally even parties who are doing well see a chunk of their vote from the last election now saying they aren’t sure what they would do, but only 3% of Labour’s 2017 vote told Survation they weren’t sure how they would vote in an election, compared to about 10% in other polls. Essentially, Survation are finding a more robust Labour vote.
Two other interesting findings worth highlighting. One is a question on a second referendum – 50% said they would support holding a referendum asking if people supported the terms of a Brexit deal, 34% said they would be opposed. This is one of those questions that get very different answers depending on how you ask it – there are plenty of other questions that find opposition, and I’m conscious this question does not make it clear whether it would be a referendum on “accept deal or stay in EU”, “accept deal or continue negotiations” or “accept deal or no deal Brexit”. Some of these would be less popular than others. Nevertheless, the direction of travel is clear – Survation asked the same question back in April when there was only a five point lead for supporting a referendum on the deal, now that has grown to sixteen points (50% support, 34% opposed).
Finally there was a question on whether Donald Trump’s visit to the UK should go ahead. 37% think it should, 50% think it should not. This echoes a YouGov poll yesterday which found 31% think it should go ahead, 55% think it should not. I mention this largely as an antidote to people being mislead by twitter polls suggesting people want the visit to go ahead – all recent polls with representative samples suggest the public are opposed to a visit.
Tabs for the Survation poll are here.
@COLIN
As Isaid previously, the UK is trying to get to stage 2 and have clearly tried to abandon stage 1 hoping that there is enough wriggle room. I think that in truth there isn’t going to be as we seem to have been through this sort of situation before. The reality is the EU have said they will not allow UK to have regulations which undermine the single market they have even talked about retaliation with tariffs so I personally believe that the problems that the UK negotiation team has is that it has to decide what it wants and the EU will give them 3 choices no deal, some form of EEA lite or Canada deal lite.
I suspect the real problem is that either joining th e customs union or the EEA breaks red lines and already the red line on the ECJ is already blurred. the fact that EU and the UK have a different meaning for alignment is going to make for problems down the line something will have to give.
What I find interesting is the DUP seems to have decided to stick the boot in to remind ireland they are still there. Remember these guys are pretty much anti GFA.
NI. If anyone wants a good book to get a flavour of the history and issues then I highly recommend:
“Making Sense of the Troubles” – D.McKittrick & D.McVea
Understanding the history certainly helps explain why both Varadkar and Foster have to be seen to be avoiding ‘defeat’ on their red lines.
The art of negotiations is that no one ever leaves negotiations truly happy but all sides can tell their voters that they are happy. Bouncing one side into concessions and/or Unionist view of Westminster abandoning them has a long and troubled history in NI and, as has happened so many times in the past, once political reputations are put on the line both sides will dig in for the long game.
IMHO both sides are to blame for raising the stakes on NI but that doesn’t really matter now – we are where we are, or more importantly we are not where we wanted to be!
PTRP
@” have clearly tried to abandon stage 1 ”
It isn’t clear to me.
PTRP
@”The reality is the EU have said they will not allow UK to have regulations which undermine the single market they have even talked about retaliation with tariffs so I personally believe that the problems that the UK negotiation team has is that it has to decide what it wants and the EU will give them 3 choices no deal, some form of EEA lite or Canada deal lite.”
Well-we will see if you are correct after phase2 negotiations are completed.
Assuming they actually start !
PTRP: I personally believe that the problems that the UK negotiation team has is that it has to decide what it wants and the EU will give them 3 choices no deal, some form of EEA lite or Canada deal lite.
That has always been the choice on offer. It was blindingly obvious (to coin a phrase). The problem is that leave voters were promised a mythical pain-free, have-your-cake-and-eat-it brexit that could never be delivered.
May’s problem now is that she has to bite the bullet and make a choice. There are no easy options – as yesterday showed, It’s rock and hard place time.
Somerjohn
Too busy, lengthy expositions are not something I do as I have pointed out to the point of boredom. I give opinions, which you don’t like. That’s your problem, not mine.
SOMERJOHN……Anyone who has ever achieved anything, has been between a rock and a hard place, it’s where you are before you win. I found the position inspirational, only achievers, will understand that.
The ICM poll details are on their website for those interested. No questions about Brexit. The questions mainly relate to the Royal Wedding which generally receives a favourable response.
Corbyn is felt to be doing a better job than May but May is still seen as the best as PM material.
So ICM with the pack and Survation the outlier but which is correct or are they all wrong?
Ken
Exactly, my experince too!
@SOMERJOHN
I think it depends on how the world sees globalisation. The WTO says that globalisation has stalled in term sof trade. People are doing less of it I think that is partly down to sanctions on countries like Russia which was a market that the europeans were exploiting but also because countries are now being more protective of their new middle classes. be they in Africa or Asia. the real problem is debt. and movement of money toward the top of the pyramid. it tends to hurt developed countries unskilled and semi skilled and as such they have now become a problem for the economy.
In order to compete we either have to subsidize them or let them starve and the moment we are not doing a good job of either and hence our problem politically with their dissatisfaction. The debt problem is going to get worse in the US as the tax cuts bite. it would mean basically more poor people in the US (they are going for starving people) and they GOP will just be out of office in time for it to really hurt.
In the UK I think our problems are acute. We need wage growth and taxable income wage growth which means as we have full employment very person upping their skills and productivity so we all earn more money and are able to pay for our services that we need. going for higher employment really does not do it at the moment since we are not creating enough high paying jobs and in some ways we are losing them. unfortunately I fear we are in a situation whereby we are looking at recession or lower growth which would mean lower wage growth and lower investment. We may try and soem tinkering as Hammond has done but I feel that unless we start to unburden individuals of their debt nothing is going to change.
As someone whom was commenting on the slump in car purchases. No one is buying a car at the moment because buying an electric car with a 100 mile range make no sense, Buying a diesel makes little sense and besides most people do have the money.
The alternative of exporting our way out relies heavily on manufacturing pushing real advantages of skills and flexible labour and the like and it is clear we are slowly losing out to eastern europeans in the car industry as an example.
We are successful because of FDI a goo chunk of our no EU trade is basically gold being transition through London and more importantly we really don’t have a plan as to how to make this all work.
is there an opportunity hell there is but I am not sure orthodoxy in terms of fiscal policy will make it happen.
@TREVOR WARNE
‘The art of negotiations is that no one ever leaves negotiations truly happy but all sides can tell their voters that they are happy. Bouncing one side into concessions and/or Unionist view of Westminster abandoning them has a long and troubled history in NI and, as has happened so many times in the past, once political reputations are put on the line both sides will dig in for the long game.’
So how do you reconcile those voters, largely but by no means entirely from the Nationalist community, who voted for remaining in the E.U.
Surely the compromise solution would be a frictionless border, which in effect means staying in the C.U. along with hopefully the rest of the UK.
As it is it looks like the UK Government have caved into the Unionist side and left lock, stock and barrel
Should have been
‘As it is it looks like the UK Government have caved into the Unionist side lock, stock and barrel’
@ SJ – Can you also please post your Br-armeggodon analysis?
I’ve posted this the link with the EC’s summary of various models before you can have it again:
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2017/595374/IPOL_STU(2017)595374_EN.pdf
Remain folks on UKPR don’t do maths so can’t really be bothered explaining the numeric issues with UK Treasury and OECD’s models (the Rabo model that SAM and I have both linked before exaggerates these even further). In simple terms they assume a static govt response and no acknowledgement of the balance of trade and the likely changes to supply chains. (My previous issues with Eeyore Hammond focusses on the concern he lacked sufficient energy for the task!)
For a very optimistic model you can go to:
https://www.economistsforfreetrade.com
My main critique of their model is that it is politically unfeasible. I also think they exaggerate a lot of the benefits, under estimate the technical aspects and time required and avoid any consideration that the ‘shock therapy’ might set of a chain reaction that bursts UK’s debt+housing bubble. I’ll skip the partisan bit but CON-Leave and LAB-Leave both have backers of the Minford plan for quite different reasons! In theory the approach is non-partisan but clearly the implementation would be very different depending on which party is HMG.
If you pick a ‘middle’ model (e.g. Ottaviano/LSE) you’ll see that even in the pessimistic WTO analysis the GDP impact over 13years is tiny (average of 0.2% per year).
MILLIE and I have previously pointed out Foreign Aid at 0.7% of GDP is too high. I think the ‘average’ from Western developed nations is around 0.5%. Polling evidence has shown cutting foreign aid would be popular. (bit of a tangent, apologies, just showing an example)
As we’ve discussed before Brexit is not the solution to UK’s economic issues and the EU was not to blame for them – we allowed ourselves to develop an unsustainable current account deficit whilst we have been in the EU but it wasn’t their fault.
Brexit could and should be the ‘excuse’ to fix not just our economic issues (current account deficit, productivity) but also adjust our orientation slightly but progressively to the more developing economies that are set to grow much faster than EU in the next 40years
Oh and then there are the political aspects of course..
Anyway, I’ve shown you mine, now let’s see yours!
@KEN
@THE OTHER HOWARD
As a person that has worked in a numbe rof start ups I always say the first time you are in a rock and a hard place you are there because you are ignorant, the next time because you have pushed your stetch goals, after that you attempt not to be between a rock and a hard place.
The other interesting fact is that 9 out of 10 start up fail within 5 years. Those that do not are the ones that attempt to avoid the rocks and hard places. That is not to say there are difficulties but basically you are alway able to make a positive choice. it also means you have a plan even if it is flexible.
In my view the problem I see with where we are at is that we could have easily been at this position 6 months ago. We thrown away our flexibility and pretended that other did not have a choice.
I worked in a company which basically felt it could make demands that it could not it crashed and burned in spectacular fashion. know what battles to fight and knowing when to concede is an important attribute. I fear we have let our emotions rule facts on the ground often regarding brexit. Which is a pity since whether you are a remainer or a leaver the reality is that we need our country to be a success not for us but for our children.
I think if May had it all to do again she would not have gone into the negotiations with red lines since they have seemingly been blurred on first contact. I fear she should have taken more time to work out what it is the UK really wanted and begun selling that to the UK electorate rather than hold what is clearly non existent cards to her chest. In truth the only people she was hurting was the UK electorate which is a shame to my mind.
here is an anecdote, I am a terrible swimmer I just don’t float, so despite being very fit swimming for me is a real challenge. I was kind of desperate to learn to swim because I wanted to go white water rafting and I had to be able to swim 245 metre so I had lessons and more lessons and basically got nowhere then a junior swim trainer had me for a day and said a couple of thing and I was ‘swimming’. it was not desperation that got me to swim, it was knowledge and a bit of luck. We should be avoid the whole rock and hard place because desperation is not a good determinant of success.
PTRP
@ NEILJ – Reposting a link to the link that SAM sent
All the EP papers on Brexit can be found here:
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/unitedkingdom/en/ukevents/brexit/brexitstudies.html
Go down to Smart Border 2.0.
The acceptable compromise solution was ‘special status’ with a fudge on Customs Unions to kick the can down the road a bit while the ‘magical thinking’ of ‘smart borders’ solved the previously viewed ‘fantasy borders’ issue.
Then the politicians f&%ked it up, dug up the ghosts of the past. Sturgeon, Khan, etc all chipping in to pile pressure on the situation as well in order to ensure they speak for their voters (which is fair enough).
From here? TOH and I discussed this soon after the GE result and both came to the conclusion that ‘no deal’ (I prefer to call that min.deal) was the most likely outcome – that is not my 1st choice but simple acceptance of the political realities of such a small majority. If it wasn’t the DUP then it would be one side of the CON back bench (Remain or Leave). The default is ‘no deal’ but I do see CON eventually being in a position that they might take a new ref on ‘min.deal’ v ‘EU deal’ as route our of the impasse sometime in 2018.
It strikes me that leaving the EU is more trouble than it’s worth.
If Mrs May chooses a “hard” Irish border there is no deal and she is gone. If she chooses a border in the Irish Sea the DUP and Ultras across the parties will reject it and she will go. If she chooses “regulatory alignment” for the UK her Cabinet opponents will try and may succeed in bringing her down.
TREVOR WARNE
@”Then the politicians f&%ked it up, dug up the ghosts of the past. ”
Nail on Head I reckon.
The mutual antipathy of Republicans & Unionists on the island of Ireland with the added poison of Religious Sectarianism is the real problem .
Pathetic.
Reggieside,
“This does beg the question – what did team may think they were doing agreeing to a deal without the DUP being on board? Staggering incompetence.”
No, another demonstration to brexit supporters that the governmnt cannot control the outcome…so whatever happens in the end is not their fault. Its the lib dems all over again, get them to take the blame. The tories would rather destroy the DUP than themselves.
somerjohn,
“the EU will give them 3 choices no deal, some form of EEA lite or Canada deal lite.”
But for our purposes, canada light is essentially ‘no deal’, (just a bit more amicable).
Trevor Warne
“From here? TOH and I discussed this soon after the GE result and both came to the conclusion that ‘no deal’ (I prefer to call that min.deal) was the most likely outcome – that is not my 1st choice but simple acceptance of the political realities of such a small majority.”
No trade deal as the most likely option has been my view for months now. Like you I would have preferred a trade deal but that would mean the EU moving it’s position, something they are incapable of, because their fear of EU breakup, which is going to happen sooner or later anyway.
“it has been remarked (I am not sure of the source) that Brexit is like an operation without anaesthetic to separate conjoined twins and hoping that the weaker one will live. The Irish border is analogous to the point where the twins’ heads meet.”
http://chrisgreybrexitblog.blogspot.co.uk/