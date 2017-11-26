We used to get a flurry of opinion polling around a budget, but this year there has been very little. Part of that will be polling’s recent troubles (many companies are doing much less polling than before the election), perhaps it is just because it wasn’t a very interesting budget. If Hammond had done something that was spectacularly unpopular I expect many newspapers would have been scampering to commission a poll, as it was however, it was rather a dull affair and few seem to have bothered. I think the only post-budget poll we’ve seen is YouGov for the Times.
Topline figures there were CON 39%(-1), LAB 41%(-2), LDEM 7%(nc). Fieldwork was Wednesday afternoon/evening and Thursday and changes are from the Sun-Monday before the budget.
Even after a year and a bit in the job a large chunk of the public have no real opinion of Philip Hammond – 48% say they don’t know if he’s doing a good or bad job (20% say good, up five points from before the budget, 32% say bad, down three points from before the budget). Asked whether he or John McDonnell would do a better job as Chancellor 23% pick Hammond, 13% McDonnell and a hefty 64% say don’t know. Put simply, this is a comparison between two people who the general public either don’t know or don’t care about.
Moving to the question of wider economic expectations, people expect the state of the economy to get worse over the next twelve months by 51% to 11%, and expect their own personal finances to get worse by 40% to 12%.
The budget itself seems to have gone down adequately. All the budget measures YouGov asked about recieved more support than opposition, with the most popular being giving extra money to the NHS (87% thought it was a good idea) and increasing the National Living Wage (82% a good idea). The least were extending the young persons railcard up to the age of 30 (45% a good idea) and setting aside money for Brexit plannong (48% good idea). Most of the changes were giveaways of some sort of course, without anything likely to cause a big political row – the most contentious issue after the budget seemed not to be the unpleasant things Hammond had done, but whether his Stamp Duty cut would actually have a negative impact and whether the changes to Univeral Credit were enough.
On those two issues, only 9% of respondents thought that the Universal Credit changes went far enough and addressed all the problems, 45% think there are still problems with the policy (7% thought no changes should have been made and 39% said don’t know). On Stamp Duty for first time buyers, only 30% thought this would help make housing more affordable, 45% thought it would make no real difference (and 10% thought it would make housing even less affordable).
Overall, 34% of people thought Hammond’s budget was fair, 23% unfair. YouGov ask that same question after every budget, and that answer is pretty so-so. Nothing to shout about, but not the sort of negative reaction that Osborne got in 2016 or 2012. Full tabs are here.
Robert Chote issues a timely warning not to concentrate on the effect of Budget contributions, when the effect on UK economy is a much larger factor.
S thomas,
“The momentum towards brexit seems now to be unstoppable.”
I think its more like tennis. every single point has to be won, and the game is never certain until the very last one is won.
Peter cairns,
“So if it’s economically advantageous we should invade our allies and kill off the old?”
That IS what we do now.
On Brexit, while I agree there is a divide with remainers concerned about economics and leavers other more esoteric sensibilities, I have always taken the view that this is a tipping point exercise. People have a threshold below which money doesnt matter, and above which it does. Returning to the old, I expect we could extend life expectancy in this country by investing in better geriatric care. Just a wild guess, a million pounds per year of life per person. We are indeed already choosing not to do this.
@PETER CAIRNS (SNP)
“Economics should always be a priority ahead of politics”
So if it’s economically advantageous we should invade our allies and kill off the old?
Peter.
November 30th, 2017 at 10:22 pm”
Two cavemen sitting around discussing politics, not having eaten for several days. One says to the other, perhaps we ought to trade in those two large rocks for two chickens.
You can discuss politics until the end of time, but it is economics that enables life and politics to exist.
If you include war in the discussion, that is a distraction. How many wars have really been about economics ? You might not initially think it was the main factor, but actually if you really examine the cause of some wars, you will find that economics, rather than politics was the real cause. Look at the state of Germany before WW2 and how Hitler came to power.
Get the economics right for people to lead good happy lifes and it makes politics much easier. Would Brexit have been voted for if the Banks had never crashed in 2007/08 ?
All this fuss over a one off payment to settle current relations. No one seems to be discussing a likely ongoing annual fee for some sort of deal. 1bn, 5bn, 10bn maybe considering the deal we have now is already a special deal and less than we ought to be paying?
So we could end this process having paid a one off 50bn, and still be contributing just as much each year.
Danny
“Returning to the old, I expect we could extend life expectancy in this country by investing in better geriatric care.”
As one of “the old”, naturally most of my social interactions (outside the family) tend to be with other old folk.
I’ve no idea how old you are, but I haven’t come across anyone my age or older who wants “extended life expectancy” by itself. If the quality of life deteriorates beyond acceptable levels (and the definition of “acceptable” becomes more generous as we become more feeble!).
Of course, we all want to live longer if we are reasonably healthy and still enjoying life.
However, the concept of throwing a lot of cash into a bottomless pit of misery, just to create longer life expectancy seems a total waste of resources, which could be better spent on ensuring that every child gets the best start in life.
JIM JAM
can somebody help me out re the wording quoted bt Roger above for the self selected YG respondents.
” It is worth Britain agreeing to pay this sort of amount if it means we can begin negotiating a future trade deal 31%”
Will it not be the case that any amount agreed would be subject to successfully concluded negotiations. So we are not agreeing to pay but ageing an amount we will pay if a trade deal is concluded.
Nope. That’s the amount the UK will have to pay (or rather an estimate thereof) irrespective of what happens in the trade talks. Various Tory MPs are proclaiming it is conditional and various backers of the government are trying to give that impression, but that isn’t the case. I would imagine that the EU would insist on binding agreements being signed before talks on the next stage are started. Any attempt to renege would be dealt with by an international court.
The whole point of the EU strategy was to insist on all the exit issues being sorted out before any new relationship with the UK was discussed. They’re not going to be fobbed off with vague promises that it can all be sorted later. Particularly as the UK people they are negotiating with, are perfectly happy to give the impression that they would be only too willing to go back on their word.
Danny
I thought that was the Norway pathway beloved of many?Surely TM having placed us outside the single market has turned her face against that. Whether the cash strapped EU has is another question. My guess is not.
Maybe the ROI will do us all a favour and veto the trade deal unless NI remains in the single market and the CU and its citizens subject to the ECJ. Europe can forget about the money the ROI about its economy and we can prepare for a no deal brexit.Not ideal but simpler.
S Thomas
“Norway pathway beloved of many”
There are certainly some who see the “semi-detached” status of EEA, rather than EU You are (as so often) allowing your partisanship member, as being the most reasonable compromise (often because of their strategic economic interests such as agriculture or fishing), but “beloved”?
As so often, you allow your partisanship to seduce you into the use of florid and, therefore, inappropriate language.
“Maybe the ROI will do us all a favour and veto the trade deal”
What trade deal? Negotiations to create one haven’t started yet – nor will they until the exit arrangements have been finalised.
Of course, we know that the UK Government hoped that they could bluff/persuade the EU and its other member states into conducting parallel negotiations – but these hopes have been dashed, and time after time, the UK has had to accept that reality, while posturing otherwise.
If there is to be a trade deal, then all parties will have to agree to it – including the two administrations in Belgium. Any one of them could veto it.
Of course, there are a number of people on the Leave side who wish for no trade deal with the EU at all – but clearly, the UK Government isn’t of that persuasion.
Given the way in which the UK has handled the negotiations on exiting the EU, I rather suspect that trade negotiators in countries outwith the EU are “licking their lips” at the prospect of negotiating with the UK.
Sorry, keyboard playing up!
1st para should have read
“There are certainly some who see the “semi-detached” status of EEA, rather than EU member, as being the most reasonable compromise (often because of their strategic economic interests such as agriculture or fishing), but “beloved”?
Lib dems 4-0 in local bye elections last night! Took one seat each from con, lab and ukip. Does start to look like they are on a roll, how long until it shows up in polling? Brexit factor??
OLD NAT
“However, the concept of throwing a lot of cash into a bottomless pit of misery, just to create longer life expectancy seems a total waste of resources”
Quite right, ON. There could be a qualifying exam or test, in which all the available resources are given to the, say, 20% who pass and are able to guarantee that their quality of life would be at least maintained, and extra funding given to those who are shown to be able to improve it.
MILLIE
“Because there are so many variables still involved, I don’t think anyone actually knows with any confidence how we will perform economically post-Brexit.”
Not personally wishing to engage in this debate, since I am not qualified to do so, still I thought that the one guiding rule of economic management was not to expose the economy or existing investments to unnecessary risk.
A few local election results from last night. Lib Dems are continuing their really good run of results. They have been taking seats from other parties all around the country. I just wonder how much of this is an anti Brexit vote ?
Britain Elects Twitter feed.
Torrington (Torridge) result:
LDEM: 60.2% (+60.2)
IND: 15.5% (+15.5)
CON: 13.6% (-6.0)
GRN: 6.5% (-15.9)
UKIP: 4.2% (-16.8)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from UKIP.
No (other) Ind (-24.6) and Lab (-12.4) as prev.
Liberal Democrat GAIN North (Maidstone) from Conservative, votes cast will follow.
Bridgemary North (Gosport) result:
LDEM: 57.9% (+57.9)
LAB: 22.9% (-49.0)
CON: 19.2% (-8.9)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour.
Westway (Tandridge) result:
LDEM: 53.5% (+17.5)
CON: 26.5% (-2.5)
LAB: 13.1% (-2.8)
UKIP: 6.9% (-12.2)
Liberal Democrat HOLD.
@ALEC
‘Just catching up with the news, and I would give May credit for the swift and firm condemnation of Trump’s tweeting.’
Am not normally a Theresa May fan but agree she did do well to stand up to him
@Oldnat
@ John Pilgrim
I don’t think either of you have much knowledge about health inequalities.
Maidstone result
LDEM: 51.4% (+20.0)
CON: 26.0% (-6.0)
LAB: 19.3% (+8.0)
GRN: 3.4% (-2.1)
Skim reading the Britain elects preview it sounds like it stood a good chance of being a good night for the Lib Dems but 4 very good results there. Am well aware of how local election results do not necessarily have any relevance to the national trend at all but it will be interesting to see the next national polls and see if this is reflected in a pick-up of the Lib Dem vote share.
The national polls have been quite stagnant in recent months and IMO nothing that has happened has really changed people’s perceptions of the parties enough to make them change their vote. However, the divorce bill news this week, coupled with the little support for such a large bill may change things. (Ok, there was the Yougov analysis showing that how it is sold may be important but i don’t think that it has been sold that well, this may change though).
Supposing that the divorce bill does cause a change in VI then surely the main feature would be CON leavers angry with the size of the bill going to DK/UKIP (maybe some Labour leavers too). There could be a move from both main parties of remainers to Lib Dem too.
Could make a difference to remain/leave opinion too.
Survation’s twitter page has a slightly sarky tweet saying that have a poll out this week, for both UK and Scotland. Given that they often poll for the Mail on Sunday i guess they will be polling Thursday and Friday, with the first details being released late on Saturday.
Those libdem results look, at first glance, interesting, but (without looking at the turnout on a beastly cold day with Christmas in full swing in every emporium across the land)
two seats in Hampshire, one in Devon and another in Sussex smells more like locals not bothering to notice anything happening than some great antibrexit uprising in what(again without checking) I’d assume to be fairly pro leave areas.
Having had to be outside for all of about twenty minutes yesterday, I am as glad to have not been sitting in a portakabin with the door open for fifteen hours greeting the steady rush of, oh, handfuls of voters. I did a by-election a few weeks ago and the turnout was discouraging at best, even as the Tories were announcing the closure of all but two or three of the county’s libraries.
I don’t disagree with the pollsters’ prognosis of the equivalent of TV closedown as fondly recalled by those of us of a certain age. If political awareness were a family pet I think we would be testing for signs of life by poking it with a stick at the moment.
Princess Rachel,
“Lib dems 4-0 in local bye elections last night! Took one seat each from con, lab and ukip. Does start to look like they are on a roll, how long until it shows up in polling? Brexit factor??”
The answer would probably be not until labour declares for leave, at which point their national vote starts to collapse and switch to libs.
The last elections was about which party has the better chance of influencing Brexit, and one now would be too.
@Colin – the EU budget hole left by Brexit doesn’t tell the whole story. You need to subtract the c £1.5bn that the Commission spends directy in the UK on services, contracts, research etc from that to get a comparative figure for UK’s net loss. I’m also assuming that the figure is based on current prices, so in real terms would be less, and I wonder when they made this projection and whether they have accounted for the recent and rather sudden slow down in the UK economy, which will also cause the figure to shrink.
As I say, in relative terms, the saving is tiny. On top of this, we have already said that we will be paying for some continued functions and shared operations, subject to the negotiations, so whatever we pay on an ongoing basis needs to be subtracted. Then we need to hire lots of civil servants to do things that are currently done in Brussels. For example, we need to set up an entirely new nuclear oversight body.
And we have already lost money due to Brexit related impacts on the economy, which probably already equate to more than the headline saving in the first place.
Two of those wards didn’t have a lib dem candidate previously, and another is a hold. Hard to draw any inferences from that. I think those of us who are politically engaged tend to massively overestimate the significance of Brexit to voter choice. Even as someone who thinks Brexit is a terrible idea I’d still rather leave with a socialist government than remain with a tory or pseudo-tory one. And I imagine there are tories and lexiters who would say the reverse in different permutations.
@ JIM JAM / ROGER – YouGov poll and divorce bill.
COLIN is our resident expert so may correct some of the details but the amount offered is not a fixed amount, it is recognition of the parts of the bill we will pay and the % – hence the varying reports on converting that formula method into a cash value.
As always with polls the question and answer choices can’t be 5pages long and I’m sure it’s not perfectly worded to capture the options. They did make it sound like it was a one off cheque but also made it sound like it was for a no deal (not a min.deal) – how much difference that makes ??
However, the EU will want us to give a written guarantee to pay this bill (COLIN please input). The UK want to make it a contingent offer. IMHO this will be a problem. The EU will want to stick to their rigid view of “sufficient progress” and May will face a very fierce CON back bench if she signs of a commitment to pay the bill (formula not cash) without getting something in return (ie quick progress on a transition deal and initial scope of future arrangements). Just my view – appreciate any thoughts.
How to work out the divorce bill (please forward to McDonnell!)
Lots of articles on internet but I’ll pick two:
Economist:
Some of the assets and liabilities are hard to put an exact number on but to generate a total cash figure (probably paid in instalments) you need to:
1/ agree which items you will pay (liabilities)
2/ agree which ones you want paid for (assets)
3/ agree the % shares
As the articles show there is a range of options from ‘cheap’ to ‘expensive’. May’s Florence offer was about the absolute legal minimum and contingent on sufficient progress being met.
Paying beyond the legal minimum is what, IMHO, is causing concern on CON back bench (and some LAB!).
(see above post as well).
May+DD appear to want to make the offer contingent where as Barnier will want the bill agreed before moving on.
Apart from the political back lash, additional commitment (20-30bn above the legal minimum) which are both hugely important to cave in on contingent would be turning UK into a vassal state.
My long held view has been that EU want to steer the UK into EEA+CU final agreement as it is perfect for them – they get our money but not Farage or any future vetoes! If they can make us fund their budget black hole and then pay say 5bn/year to be accessed then UK will basically be a colony of Brussels and I can not see how CON back bench, let alone broader electorate (especially CON VI), would accept it.
ALEC
@” You need to subtract the c £1.5bn that the Commission spends directy in the UK on services, contracts, research etc from that to get a comparative figure for UK’s net loss”
I don’t know about that really.
I make the assumption that what the EU describe as “permanent net loss” is -for UK- “permanent net gain”.
@”As I say, in relative terms, the saving is tiny.”
Relative to what?
To the MOD, DWP, NHS ?-to their ministers £11bn, or £7bn, or £5bn or£3bn are not tiny figures.
@” we will be paying for some continued functions and shared operations, subject to the negotiations, ”
Will we ?-its a good question. But please note that EU asked for a wholly inclusive settlement of all UK l;iabilities. So it may be that membership of selected projects /institutions is included in the Financial Setllement. And even if there will be membership fees to pay on top-they will be in return for perceived value to the UK.
We will certainly incur additional public sector staffing costs.
The effects of Brexit on the economy are even more uncertain as yet, than the detail of the Financial Liability deal.
Found this link on the BBC site, it’s from Chatham House.
Turns out, rather unsurprisingly as it happens, I am a contented European!
Peter.
S Thomas,
“I thought that was the Norway pathway beloved of many?Surely TM having placed us outside the single market has turned her face against that.”
Didnt she turn her face against big payments, or was that left to Boris? I saw a couple of items yesterday spinning that 50bn isnt a ‘big’ amount so the earlier statements didnt apply.
Surely there is agreement on both sides that remaining a full member is better than the half way norway option, and the logic is very strong therefore to be an EU member. This is a problem leave/government are facing in negotiations, that both sides of the talks agree the best option for the UK is full membership.
TREVOR WARNE
I agree that getting EU to agree any conditionality attached to the Financial Settlement seems a stretch. They see it as a Legal Liability.
My only caveat would be that in respect of the post 2020 Liability-if it has been horse traded as a fixed sum , rather than accepted by UK as individual components to be valued as they crystalize; it might have been possible to barter conditionality on that bit against future Trade Terms.
But who knows? We are all in the dark over the fine detail.
I mean-consider RAL for example. Barnier said there are “thousands” of projects. Assume 2000 projects of £100m each making the alleged total of around £200bn.
Are we really going to have a bunch of civil servants getting reports on each project-was it cancelled, is it complete, is it over budget as agreed when we were members, has it been signed off as meeting spec, has the member state met conditions-before we pay our share on each one over a period of years?
Or has DD said look-£200bn -less 10% for canceled projects-our share 13%=£23bn. Could take years to complete-so Discounted Cash Value today-£20bn- Say £15bn cash -Deal?
Same with the pensions liability-are we contemplating a department charged with waiting for people to die.? Or will DD just get an Actuary to calculate today’s value of the sum required to pay pensions to the individuals concerned given their age profiles. Its what every Pension Fund in the land does every three years or so.
LDEM (or UKIP) resurgence. LE’s are IMHO protest votes on low turnouts and not indicative of anything at a national level when the stakes are much higher.
However, surely stating VI on a poll when no GE is expected in the near time should receive a ‘protest’ vote bias?
I tend to look to ‘game’ a system so maybe over thinking this but if you want to Remain why would you not say you’d vote LDEM to a pollster? If a GE was called you can still vote LAB but if you genuinely want to Remain then boosting LDEM VI might send a message to the two main parties? CON-Remain likewise.
Similar argument for UKIP resurgence based on any Leave concerned about the back sliding. UKIP have too many red lines for me, but if I was asked in a poll (or lived in a safe CON seat perhaps!) I’d vote for them with the sole intention of sending my n=1 message (2 if you include the missus). MEP votes similar logic. UKIP can’t stop the EU project but they got massive vote share in EP elections as a ‘protest’. They only ever got 1MP seat (and he was basically a CON!)
Of course, this is why myself and many others doubted Corbyn’s ability to turn VI into actual seats and didn’t trust the polls – perhaps LDEM (and UKIP) are now generally perceived to be so toxic that people won’t even pretend they might vote for them as a ‘protest’?
[PS UKIP’s rise from 2% in the GE to 5%ish now can largely be explained by only fielding candidates in around 50% of their possible vote share]
@Alec
Happy with your response – thanks.
Colin has dealt better than I could with the details.
As for the Lib Dem results, clearly very encouraging for them. But similar was happening this time last year and it did not translate into much VI wise or at the election. Vince Cable is probably a better leader than Farron, who lacked gravitas.
Turning to the issue of the desirability of economic growth, I can only report that I have been surprised in recent times at the number of people who tell me quite sincerely that they have no desire for growth, and they have other priorities. Can’t explain it, don’t understand it, but it seems an increasingly common position.
@Oldnat
@ John Pilgrim
@ Danny
I am about to go out. I can return to the subject of health inequalities if you wish.
Poorer you are, earlier you will die. Remedy is redistribution of wealth, income, power. Doing this results in a greater period of life free from disability and consequently greater amount of taxes being paid and fewer benefits being paid out . Uncounted are the savings to the health service from a more healthy population.
Scotland, denied powers over the economy and welfare cannot most effectively care for its poor.
Here’s me bus. Off to the dogs
On the subject of economic growth, I see that the South West LEP is predicting 4% annual growth for our region for the next 18 years Apparently, this is faster growth than the OECD is predicting for any western economy.
The Cider Powerhouse, ( or is it the Cider Tiger? ), is about to be unleashed.
Or did someone press the wrong button on the compound interest calculator?
Or is some mad cider-sodden over-optimistic Brexiteer in charge?
@ COLIN – excellent point. Compromise could well be some of the formula is fixed and legally guaranteed but the more contentious issues are left contingent.
Stretching the divorce analogy IMHO it would be worth paying a final bullet payment to stop EU nudging the future cost up over time (ie avoid alimony). Specific projects OK, but not the unfunded ‘stuff’.
From what I’ve seen a bunch of the more tricky assets offset a bunch of the more tricky liabilities so just net those off? Some of those assets look risky anyway!
I’m currently more concerned about the political aspects rather than the actual sum. I see the Brexit committee has split along partisan lines – more disappointed than surprised perhaps. The optics are IMHO important. Barnier could claim “you guys don’t even think your own NI solution would work”. If/when talks fail who blames who, and with what justification, will be important. Hard core Remain or Leave are obvious to predict but I expect 10-20% in the middle that could go either way. In terms of MP’s the % is even lower!
An interesting posting on Mark Pack’s (the Lib Dems’ election guru) blog:
https://www.markpack.org.uk/4428/what-do-the-academics-say-persuading-someone-to-vote-comes-with-a-free-bonus/
What the academics have found is that if you run a GOTV operation, either by phoning or dook-knocking, you not only increase the vote in that election (by 7% over the control group in the study) but you get a knock-on effect in the following year where half of the extra voters vote again without further contact.
It could be that voting is habit-forming (and none of us want voters to kick that habit).
@ MILLIE: absolute growth of 4% – inflation of say 2% = 2%.
GDP is normally stated as ‘real’ GDP (ie adjusted for inflation). 2% is usually considered about ‘trend’ growth for UK
Inflation at 2% is the BoE’s target level so any long-term numbers will assume that for inflation.
I do like the cider tiger idea though!
@TW
Reading the document it seems that the South West LEP are taking inflation into account, so they are predicting 4% real growth not nominal growth.
They say they are going to double the economy in 18 years. I think that adds up to 3.94% real growth.
But I have to say the document is so poor, it is not at all clear. The worrying bit is the government say they are only going to give money to regions who are being administered competently.
Millie
“I am trying to distinguish between known budgetary outcomes and anticipated effects. They are not the same, surely.”
Absolutely correct. We get negative speculation every day from those who want to Remain in the EU but it is just speculation, much of it based on forecasts from groups with a very poor forecasting track record.
Somerjohn
“Maybe so. But my point was: why aren’t any brexiteers spending time – inordinate or not – on explaining what form the post-brexit success story could take?”
Because we are positive thinkers, and have better things to do with our time. We are just waiting as patiently as we can to leave the EU.
“Invitations to brexit-inclined posters to elucidate the opportunities mostly fall on deaf ears, or on those who are too busy in their allotments to bother with such trivia.”
Absolutely and idle trivia is the correct wording for the pages and pages of anti-brexit stuff that gets posted day after day by yourself, Alec and others. I really don’t know why you all bother, you are not changing minds with it and it just makes these pages less interesting as is apparent by the long list of people who either post less or have gone away altogether.
It’s going to happen, I forecast that in the long term Brexit will be a great success and when we have some facts to discuss circa 2030, I will be happy to debate the success or failure of Brexit with you in depth, assuming we are both still around.
Turk 9.12 pm
Exactly so.
Alec, NeilJ
Glad to see you both agree with my post supporting TM’s response to Trump.
How splendid that Andrew Mitchell, whose views on our constabulary could not be expected to be anything but impartial, has leapt to the defence of his old friend the deputy PM
After hearing two journalists on R4 this morning reheating the debate about standards in public life for several minutes (and knocking MPs reporting that the Irish Question is insoluble off the top headlne spot), he will doubtless be on the blower now to thank his old friend for this reminder to the listening nation of his quest to clear his name of the accusations made against him concerning what he definitely wasn’t doing while working hard for his constituents.
@Peter Cairns
I think that I am mostly “Contented European” too but with a bit of “Austerity Rebel” as I think richer states should support poorer ones and that each state should accept its share of refugees.
Perhaps that is much to do with my views on the way successive UK governments have handled the refugee crisis, leading to camps like “the jungle” at Calais.
I see Vince Cable has been speaking out about the likely damage to upland biodiversity if sheep farming loses out on Brexit.
From my studies on sheep grazing, this article has reasonable sentiments and worries, but is dodgy on data.
Sir Vince is quoted as saying “Uplands could see fires blazing rather than sheep grazing, with rural communities left impoverished as farming collapses around them”
And there is a sentence that could persuade some who know little about farming “British sheep farmers export more than a third of their lamb” that to me is plain wrong, as daft as the statements ST makes on balance sheets.
Given the chain of sheep production from mountains to lowlands in the UK, with mountain lambs going to lower ground to be crossed with faster-growing breeds to produce the lambs we eat, it is an impossibility that one third of all lambs borne in the UK are exported.
Maybe the National Sheep Association writers meant one-third of production in Southern England, and then equated, in the maddening way of the tribe there, the SE into being the whole of the UK.
But unless most of the CAP payments are retained and hopefully refined, it`s bad news for mountain ringlets, golden plovers and many beautiful flowers.
LEFTIELIBERAL
“What the academics have found is that if you run a GOTV operation, either by phoning or dook-knocking, you not only increase the vote in that election (by 7% over the control group in the study) but you get a knock-on effect in the following year where half of the extra voters vote again without further contact.
“It could be that voting is habit-forming”
Having inadvertently energised the young voters who turned out to vote at the referendum, I consider it a most happy irony that the Tories appear to have been taken by surprise that the same young voters would decide to vote against them in an election the next year.
This bears out what I’ve seen from working on elections over many years, that having voted once it becomes a habit not easily broken.
@JIM JAM
Will it not be the case that any amount agreed would be subject to successfully concluded negotiations. So we are not agreeing to pay but ageing an amount we will pay if a trade deal is concluded.
Nope. This is literally a bribe to let us move on to the next stage of negotiation. There is no guarantee of a trade deal after this, and any trade deal will cost more on top.
We are paying the equivalent of 5 years worth of our net EU contributions in order to discuss the possibility of a trade deal that will by definition be worse than the one we have now, and may even end up costing more that we’re paying now annually. But there’ll be £350 million a week for the NHS obviously.
@ MILLIE – blimey, that is optimistic. Just read the http://heartofswlep.co.uk site info. We know about Hinkley point and tourism revenues are up. Reopening old train lines would be good and if you set a goal of 4% real GDP growth and under deliver to ‘just’ 3% then that is still good!
I’m always interested in SW stuff. In a few years I might become SOMERTREV – certainly not SPANISHTREV. The wife would prefer DEVONTREV I think – still undecided.
PRIVATE RENTING
A new law in Scotland covering private renting means that tenancies are open-ended, i.e. are not fixed term, rents can only be increased every 12 months and to a ‘fair’ level, and a tribunal will adjudicate disputes between landlords and tenants. Full story at: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-42179428
Should rebalance the law towards tenants a bit, and bring it into line with the rest of europe. Something for LAB to consider in the next manifesto.
COLIN and AW, BFR perhaps – demerger approach to liabilities.
I know it isn’t the exact same thing but when a company sets about a demerger the general approach is to offer the ‘dedicated’ staff of the spun-off enterprise a job in the new enterprise – the new enterprise needing their skills and experience and, in theory, the parent company having excess staff post the demerger. Some roles have to be duplicated of course and the spun off enterprise recruits extra people for the roles no longer provided by the parent company.
AW or BFR might be able to contribute on the next bit.
If the parent company choses to retain all the staff then the spun off enterprise is no longer responsible for them – no one is being made redundant.
In short, why doesn’t UK offer 12% of EC technocrats a job in the UK civil service taking on all their pensions, etc. If the EC says they need to keep everyone then our ongoing legal commitment drops to zero (ie no one is being made redundant). If a job is offered and turned down, then again our legal commitment drops (not to zero in this case). There is a risk of hiring Sir Ivan types but from a purely legal and skill set perspective it seems like something DD should have suggested (if only to be refused).
The approach of May+DD so far has been very weak and adds credence to the conspiracy theory that May doesn’t really want to leave the EU and is trying to c0ck it up on purpose. The other conspiracy theory of DD about to resign due to May’s bad approach and poor leadership is also doing the rounds again. I’d put more belief in the second one myself.
Ipsos Mori poll for the Evening Standard – can’t see when the fieldwork was
Con 37 (-1)
Lab 39 (-1)
LibDem 9 (-)
Green 4 (+1)
UKIP 4 (-)
Some other questions on there too, satisfaction with Theresa May is down 5 with a net satisfaction of -27
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/theresa-mays-leadership-rating-plunges-to-rock-bottom-a3707101.html
TOH: Because we are positive thinkers, and have better things to do with our time.
Well, you seem to have plenty of time to respond to posts, and indulge in mutual back-slapping with the like-minded, so I can’t see why all you positive thinkers can’t find time to set out your positive visions.
In the absence of that, all we can conclude is that you believe it will all turn out well because…. that’s what you believe.
Of course, that’s not an unusual position. Ask any religious true believer to provide convincing reasons w their version of god is the right one and they’re equally stumped for evidence. That doesn’t prove that Muslims are misguided, or Buddhists a tad optimistic, or born-again Christian pastors in it for the money, but you do tend to think that if they could find convincing evidence, they’d have come up with it by now.
At the moment, when it comes to a rationale for post-brexit economic success, the only game in town is the frankly whacky Minford/Economists for Brexit plan to unilaterally drop all import duties and barriers, accept the consequent elimination of UK manufacturing and agriculture, soaring unemployment and ballooning BoP deficit, and pin our future on services and high-tech.
So you can see why we might look for something more convincing. But I guess we’ll just have to accept the old wing-and-prayer approach.
@ FROSTY – I wouldn’t call May rock-bottom yet. Major touched -50s back in early-mid 90s! May has at least 20pts more to fall yet!!
For a Brexiter view on why May is in trouble this piece sums it up:
http://brexitcentral.com/eu-position-weak-government-avoid-unnecessary-concessions/
(NB I don’t agree with everything in the article but read alongside SAM’s LSE blog post you can see why May’s approval is being hit from both Brexit tribes)
manufacturing
whatever one says about Brexit the revalution of Sterling to a more realistic level has put a rocket under our manufacturing base. The only thing that can put a kybosh on more growth is these disturbing stories about a possible trade deal with the EU. Our manufacturers must be hoping that the tax haven sometimes called the ROI vetoes such a thing!
ST: The only thing that can put a kybosh on more growth is these disturbing stories about a possible trade deal with the EU.
Very good. Except that eurozone manufacturing is growing even faster (a 17-year high). And as Lee Hopley, chief economist at EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, said: “With the European manufacturing PMIs showing levels of expansion at multi-year highs, the benefits for UK exporters are clearly evident.”
The exterminatingdalek,
” MPs reporting that the Irish Question is insoluble ”
Isnt that one of the eternal verities of Uk politics?
Trevor Warne,
“For a Brexiter view on why May is in trouble this piece sums it up:”
goodness, it starts by arguing the EU is in a weak negotiating position which we are failing to exploit. I can see how people who believe that find it difficult to identify common ground with remainers.
But you are right, it dpes show why she is in trouble, because this group certainly believes she has failed to exploit the Uk advantage. I posted some time ago she is in a no win situation where every move in any direction will lose a bit more support. Brexit is government cancer.