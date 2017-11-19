Opinium’s regular poll for the Observer suggests party support is still static, despite a difficult few weeks for the government. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(nc), LAB 42%(nc), LDEM 6%(+1). Fieldwork was between Tuesday and Thursday and changes are from a month ago. Ahead of the budget Opinium also asked about the most trusted team on the economy. May & Hammond led by 36% to Corbyn & McDonnell on 28% (as with the best PM question, the majority of respondents said either None (24%) or Don’t know (12%). Full tabs are here.
Midweek we also had ICM’s poll for the Guardian – that too showed a pretty much static position, with topline figures of CON 41%(-1), LAB 41%(-1), LDEM 7%(nc). Tabs for that are here.
A budget is, of course, the sort of major event that can sometimes cut through with the public if it contains something particularly compelling or – more likely – something particularly unattractive. As I’ve often written here, it’s very rare for budgets to result in a boost for the government, but there are plenty of examples of budgets going horribly wrong and damaging party support – they are very much a bullet to be dodged, rather than an opportunity to win support. We shall see what happens this week.
Abolishing student loans could be a vote winner.
Abolishing income tax would also be a vote winner.
I favour a graduate tax.
Oldnat,
I don’t think that the solution of having a border in the Irish sea is one that the Irish like either. But it is really an existential issue for the Irish not to have a tariff border. That is basically something that Irish have a red line on. No Irish PM with any political sense will agree to it. The political parties are paying full attention to the issue.
And the SUN article made that even more true today than last week.
As for what the DUP will do. I am not really sure. They might be persuaded of something by T May. But they will not want to agree tariffs either across the irish sea or across the Irish border. Their voters won’t like such things at a practical day to day level. And the DUP leader has a very long land border on her constituency.
Polldrums.
Lots of budget rumours around and generally look like small moves with slow implementation periods. Hammond is begrudgingly getting the message perhaps?
However, “dodging a bullet” as AW puts it very much depends on whether you’ve already been hit by that bullet (the collapse of the 20+pt lead CON had back in April).
What I’m hoping to see:
– change in student loan interest to CPI (saves typical student 40k of interest payment over their life – see IFS studies, also costs very little as the write off charge (RAB) should broadly offset the lost revenue)
– moves on housing (seems that is certain but the devil will be in the details – IMHO we need faster action)
– end of public sector pay cap (although more an issue for pay review boards the message can be sent via the budget with higher funding allocations)
– small increases in taxes (politically difficult due to the small majority)
I’m not expecting much but I doubt many other people are either but clearly if CON want any hope of recovering in the VI then they need to do something a little more than spreadsheet Phil tinkering.
Good morning all from a quite mild and dry Winchester.
The Chancellor will have to drag out quite a big bunny during the budget if he’s to get the ol opinion polls moving in his direction.
I’m not sure approving the testing of driverless cars will be the top priority for most voters when the cost of living is going up, however the investigation into why so many construction companies are holding onto land when we have an acute shortage of homes in this country has to be welcomed and I do mean an acute shortage of affordable homes.
The younger generation in this country are constantly told they’ve never had it so easy yet they are set to be worse off than their parents and less likely to own their own home and face increasing unaffordable private rents.
Thankfully with help from my family I was able to get on the property ladder but I really do fear for the future of many of my peers.
Doom and gloom over…Had a lovely week in Switzerland with my other half.
PROFHOWARD
The UK should just offload Northern Ireland onto the ROI. It would save rUK billions on tax and the savings could be put towards more worthwhile causes such as the NHS ,housing and a direct rail link between Winchester and Alresford.
@ WB
If we’re still going on about NI, I think WB’s anecdote from last night is worth repeating:
“My wife is a Northern Irish (lapsed) Catholic, she is 49 years of age and grew up through the troubles, she is highly intelligent, Oxford Educated, remarkably balanced about political matters prepared to hear all sides except when it comes to Ireland, then all of her responses are entirely emotional and the reaction is swift and uncompromising, and she is not a SF supporter.”
This is exactly my experience too. If you swap Oxford for Cambridge and add a little to the age (I wouldn’t like say how much) that fits my wife precisely.
On a related topic, when people were talking about abstentionism, you have to remember that the people of NI know exactly what they are voting for. Probably more so than any other area in the UK, the voters understand their parties and what they stand for. When they vote for an abstentionist candidate, that’s likely to be exactly what they want.
CON also need to be careful about taking excessive liberties with their core voters (IMHO). This is a poltiical observation, not a personal view!!
Although all the focus on the GE result was the increase in youth vote, the older segments saw a small drop in voter turnout. Rich retiree towns like Eastbourne (LDEM gain from CON) and North Norfolk (LDEM increased vote share) obvious examples but with the small winning margin in seats like Kensington, Carshalton, etc. the triple punch to pensioners (that has since been scrapped) probably cost CON 4+ seats. London seats are tricky to back-test as Brexit was also an important factor. The x-break on p8 of ICM is tiny but shows LDEM actual seats in E&W might swing to CON in next GE. Conversely a tactical LDEM vote for LAB in seats where LDEM are now in 3rd place (e.g. SW England) represent a bigger number of seats and who wins the marginal centre voter will IMHO be the decider next time (along with the 25-49 demographic).
You can’t please all of the people all of the time but if Hammond tries too hard to win voters who would never vote CON at the risk of losing more voters from CON then that is politically foolish. I’d like to see the triple lock on pensions moved to a double lock but no is probably not the time to do so from a political perspective.
Outside of the budget a move to drop student numbers from the immigration target seems a very easy way to help deal with another damaging aspect of CON’s nasty image. IMHo of course
Another vote winner.
Do away with faith schools. All they do is cause division in society and encourage weird wizards to brainwash kids.
NI. It is worth remembering that CON rely on DUP and DUP have long memories as well:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/nov/15/corbyn-government-would-be-disaster-for-northern-ireland-says-dup-leader
I never wanted a C+S deal with DUP as it was always going to come back to bite CON – in terms of both Brexit complications and political damage on the ‘money tree’ issue.
However, the situation is what it is. Will CON call bluff on DUP in order to move Brexit forward or are 1% of UK (half of NI) going to be the ones that prevent compromise?