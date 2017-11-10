The government have, needless to say, not had a particularly good few weeks. They have lost two cabinet minsters and have several more under clouds who the media have portrayed the Prime Minister as too weak to sack. You’d probably expect the government to be tanking in the opinion polls.
Yet YouGov’s latest poll for the Times has topline figures of CON 40%(nc), LAB 43%(+1), LDEM 6%(-2). Fieldwork was on Tuesday and Wednesday, so right in the middle of the Priti Patel row but before her resignation, and changes are from mid-October. Labour are ahead, but it’s the same sort of narrow lead that they’ve held since just after the election. As in other recent polls, Conservative support appears to be holding steady at around 40%.
It is a similar case with Theresa May’s own ratings. Her approval ratings are negative, but show no sign of collapse: 31% think she is doing well (unchanged from last month), 55% think she is doing badly (four points down from last month). 29% of people think she is a strong leader (up one point), 49% think she is weak (down three). 42% think she is competent (no change), 38% think she is incompetent (down three).
This raises the question of why support for the government and Theresa May is holding up when, on the face of it, they seem to be in such a mess. One eternal reason is that most people pay far less attention to political news than anyone reading this blog does. Cabinet rows and government weakness will make no difference to the voting intention of people who are wholly unaware of them. As an illustration, the poll also asked people if they thought Theresa May should get rid of Priti Patel (at a time, remember, when the story was all over the news and had been for four days). 17% said she should stay, 30% that she should go, 53% gave a “don’t know”. Government incompetence won’t hurt Tory support among people who are unaware of it.
An alternative possibility is that Tory voters are sticking with the Conservatives, however poor they are, because the alternative is Jeremy Corbyn. To test this YouGov asked people who said they’d vote Tory tomorrow why they were supporting them. Only 7% of Tory voters said it was because they both agreed with the government’s aims and thought they were delivering them, 48% said they agreed with the government’s aims even if they were struggling to deliver them, 22% said they thought the government were competent, even if they didn’t agree with all their aims. 19% of Tory voters, however, said they didn’t think the government were governing well and didn’t agree with their aims… but they still preferred them to Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.
Why is the government’s support holding up? As ever, there is never a single simple reason, but part of it is that most people don’t pay much attention to the day-to-day soap opera of politics, so individual scandals will not necessarily make a huge difference. Secondly, while even most Tory voters think the government are struggling to deliver their aims, they do mostly agree with what they are trying to do. Thirdly, there are a significant chunk of Tory voters who don’t think they are governing well and don’t agree with what they are doing… but would still vote for them because they aren’t Labour.
I haven’t done precise figures [lol ….] but it seems that what I expected is the case. The Tories lost a smaller percentage of their votes to UKIP in 2015 than Labour did to the three other parties on the left.
But, in 2017 the difference became far more marked and, although both parties kept a greater share of their respective “pools” of voters, the Tories hardly lost anything [42.4 vs 1.8] whereas Labour fared much worse with the split vote: 40 vs 12]
Dunno what that proves – apart from the fact that UKIP had a meltdown.
Interesting FPTP quirk from 2015 is that Cons, at 36.9% versus UKIP at 12.6% were 331 – 0 winners in seats.
Labour, on 30.4% versus LDs and SNP, at a combined, identical 12.6% were 232 seats against 64.
What a weird, unfair system.
@PAUL CROFT
Just a brief word on your observations on Zimbabwe. The hold that tribal loyalty still has in many African countries, is often underestimated by those living in long established democracies. Practically, the only way that there can be significant change in that country is if the Shona tribe makes changes at the top. This would seem unlikely and the same group of tribal elders will continue to dictate even after Mugabe is gone. It is very difficult for anyone, not of the Shona to win an election without a tribal alliance.
The same issue arises in a number of countries including Kenya. The tribes and alliances between tribes, decide who will win any election because tribal loyalty trumps all other considerations. Political parties rarely cross tribal boundaries.
Chris Riley,
“I’m not sure that what you say is quite correct that there isn’t any movement but the polls suggest that the Remainers who are going to leave the Tories for Labour and the Leavers who would do the reverse have gone already and Tory Remainers and Labour Leavers who are left are a particularly tribal – and much older – group than average.”
However, one should consider the beliefs of these voters. people who voted remain believe it will all go horribly wrong, whereas those who voted leave (for the most part) thing it will be fine. The tories have promised it will be fine.
Of course this could end with a shift either way, depending on whether Brexit does go well or badly, but if well then it is to be expected the labour vote will shrink to the tories, and if badly that the conservative vote will shift to labour.
Theres loads more potential for a huge shift in vote share.
The Other Howard,
“I was therefore very amused to read that Gove and Boris have buried their differences”
Things must be bad then.
PAUL CROFT
[…] But, general elections with different backdrops. As I said before, the Lib Dems were a popular, anti-Tory option in 97. Because of that the Tories lost seats everywhere – but it also meant that Labour’s vote share was reduced accordingly.
Actually that’s not correct. If you look at the polling charts on Anthony’s sidebar for 1992-97, Labour did gain in the second half of that Parliamment, but not from the Conservatives (who had already plummeted in the first half) but from the Lib Dems.
What seems to have happened was that voters consolidated around the most likely anti-Tory Party in their area (if you remember there were a lot of tactical voting campaigns). As Labour were were the obvious opponent in many more seats there were more Lib Dems switching to them than the other way round – especially as they had already tended to squeeze the Labour vote in their best prospects. So Labour’s vote share was artificially increased rather than the other way round – though both them and Lib Dems benefited in number of seats.
Having said that, the other paradox about 1997 was how badly Labour did – compared to its polling. The final result was Con 31%, Lab 43%, Lib Dem 17%, but most polls (except for the final ICM) over-estimated Labour at around 50% at the expense of both other Parties. One reason was surely that ‘everyone knew’ that Labour were bound for a landslide and this altered both how they answered pollsters and how they voted. Something similar may have affected the polls particularly at the start of the campaign this Spring.
Paul Croft,
“Dunno what that proves”
it proves there is still scope for the left to further consolidate its vote for greater electoral effect.
TrevW
Don’t mistake my musings on what might be the case as far as differential turnout is concerned for hubris regarding the next GE. For Labour to win will require a huge effort and a good campaign.
All I will say is that across the country the LP is in better shape than I have known it in 40 years membership. Lotsa members, a social network counter barrage to the Tory tabloids, a clear differentiation from the economic liberalism
of the Govt, the LDs not muddying the waters. What’s not to like?
Oh, and continuing my theme that the only option for the conservatives to get them out of their current mess is to be defeated, David Davis today announced that parliament would be given a Hobson’s choice of either accepting whatever deal he can come up with, or leaving with no deal at all.
A move which was surely calculated to get parliament even more fired up against the government.
Maybe we should be keeping a tally of who thinks the government is trying to be defeated, and who disagrees, and see if people become convinced as more and more such events come along.
Danny
The “government” is composed of a very, very large number of different people and supported from the backbenches by even more.
It is therefore impossible to imagine a conspiracy large enough to validate the idea that the government wants to be defeated.
Besides which a politician’s natural craving is power. It’s a bit like suggesting a crocodile has plans to go vegan.
It’s just about competence in my view: lack of it.
RMJ1
thanks for that. I still find it hard to understand why they seem to care so little for the abject state of so many of their countrymen and women.
RMJ1
“Political parties rarely cross tribal boundaries.”
True – and also true across most of the rest of the ex-colonial world. If they were Western European, they would be called “nations”, but “tribes” suggests a much lower form of political organisation than what us clever white folk have.
That their politics has to occur within the boundaries of states created by the colonial empires, in the interests of those empires, which deliberately cut across local “national boundaries” or incorporated a number of “nations” or parts of “nations” into that political unit to allow the empire’s chosen “nation” to divide and rule, makes sensible politics much more difficult.
Since the winning empires in 1945 were unwilling to have their own status threatened, the UN decreed that changing international boundaries was “a bad thing” – unless those boundaries had originally been created by “ a bad king” (ie a loser in 1945).
The system has remained largely fossilised since 1945, as colonies broke away from the empires, but were constrained within malignly created borders.
Danny
re Davis’s Hobsons’s Choice
Of course, under the UK Constitution, it is Parliament that is sovereign (cos England said so) and, therefore Parliament has the final say – not whatever collection of backbiting, power seeking, incompetent politicians happen to be Brenda’s Ministers at any one time.
So Parliament can tell the Government to go and do to itself all manner of bizarre contortions, and say “We want to Remain in the EU”.
Of course, that has the minor drawback that the rest of the EU doesn’t have to pay a blind bit of attention to the collection of backbiting, power seeking, incompetent politicians happen to be MPs at any one time, and may equally tell them to ……
Media narrative
because the media are fixed on the narrative of a weak TM and see everything through that prism they are completely missing what is really happening. TM is toughening her stance to Brexit. First, fixing in law the date of departure and secondly ceding final control of what brexit looks like to the brexiteer MP’s in the house of commons. Any hope of an EEA type deal died today at the instigation of tory remainers whose tactics should be a byword for incompetence.
I can think of no circumstances in which remainer MP”S will be able to explain to an electorate why they will not support a deal agreed by the Government, the EU and the 27 thereby bringing about the no deal brexit they say is a disaster.
Tory party split in 3, 2, 1….?
S Thomas
You are simply outlining Davis’s strategy to force Parliament to accept whatever he has managed to agree with the EU.
However, it could also be that some MPs and Lords might vote against the deal because it isn’t a “No Deal”, and accepts aspects of the EU position that they dislike.
Others might vote against it because it is too separatist, and attach such a vote to an instruction to Government to renegotiate some aspects which the EU would accept.
While I don’t expect much in the way of principle from most MPs, that is possible under the Parliamentary sovereignty that Brexiteers were so keen to campaign on, and so ready to abandon when it came to reality.
PAUL
“as I keep saying you can’t really compare twenty years ago to now.”
Not sure. What you can do is see the constants in the lnk between policies and social reality, for example LD and Lab creation, revision, adaptation of social security, education, housing or health provision to social need. Both to an extent remain constant, change with policy making and legislation and relate to need and demand.
The result if a tussle between Lab and LD for a social agenda in which they have a historical and ideological edge over Con – while the latter in recent years have vied – disastrously – with UKIP to respond to a demand from a significant part of the population to see these provisions as competed for with a growing migrant population.
OLD NAT
“Of course, that has the minor drawback that the rest of the EU doesn’t have to pay a blind bit of attention to the collection of backbiting, power seeking, incompetent politicians happen to be MPs at any one time, and may equally tell them to ……”
Actually, ON, no they can’t. Sovereignty, eminent domain, are real, not just some old concept for Leavers and Kippers to get their knickers in a twist over.
PAUL and ON
Further to my: “The result if a tussle between Lab and LD for a social agenda in which they have a historical and ideological edge over Con – while the latter in recent years have vied – disastrously – with UKIP to respond to a demand from a significant part of the population to see these provisions as competed for with a growing migrant population.”
I should have continued
and as having to be adapted to the treaty requirements of the EU and the ECR as members of the EU.
@Oldnat
Nor is it, as some of our posters rather transparently wish, Dacre and Murdoch who get the final say, although I am sure that both these fine democrats will try.
This strategy seems to be based upon the same idea as calling the snap general election – that there is a vast army of Leaver/UKIP voters who will back the Tories if they think there is a threat to Brexit.
Not sure the thesis was actually proved by the GE outcome.
The question everyone is asking is, how many Tory MP’s will vote against the Government to amend the EU withdrawal bill ?
If the bill is amended so Parliament can block a Brexit it does not agree with or request A.50 to be extended, then I could see a civil war breaking out in the Toy party. They would be in no fit state to win a general election, if they managed to get Labour to agree to an election.
If Labour had a different leader to Corbyn, who was not as left wing, then I could see some Tory MP’s not minding letting Labour into Government, if it meant Brexit was blocked.
And do not forget the House of Lords, who will amend the bill and engage in ping pong. The Parliament Act cannot be used and the Lords will not give in.
Unless David Davis can make significant progress with Brexit before Christmas, then I can see Brexit not happening. There would just not be enough time before April 2019 to inplement even a transitional deal. The EU would not agree to it anyway, without a clear idea of what a permanent deal might look like.
John Pilgrim
I think you miss my point.
Since A50 has been tabled, the only thing that could force the EU to pay a blind bit of attention to a UK decision to remain, if they didn’t want to have them continue in the Union, would be an ECJ ruling that the UK could unilaterally revoke its tabling of A50.
The whole point of sovereignty is that a state can make its own decisions – not that it can then force its decisions on others to comply.
@ R HUCKLE
“If Labour had a different leader to Corbyn, who was not as left wing, then I could see some Tory MP’s not minding letting Labour into Government, if it meant Brexit was blocked.
And do not forget the House of Lords, who will amend the bill and engage in ping pong. The Parliament Act cannot be used and the Lords will not give in.”
But there is the issue with Corbyn in a nutshell. He sort of passively supports Brexit. If Labour had a true Social Democrat like David Miliband or his like in charge, then there could be all sorts of trouble for the Tories. The Blairite wing kicked off last week with the “Labour should be 20 points ahead” headlines – the trouble is that the Corbynites now have more or less cemented absolute power and they decide which tune is sung. After all, they have just “nearly won” an election haven’t they?
The problem for Soubry and Grieve is that their “tribal” constituency parties will be observing their actions (more than their rhetoric) most closely.
Somewhat wishful thinking regarding the HoL, I’m sure they will engage in some foot dragging, but ultimately their biggest opportunity was to stop / delay the triggering of A50 and that moment has been.
(sigh) not this again. If labour had someone like milliband in charge, they would not have done nearly as well at the last election. Corbyn did not win by accident – the ascendancy of the left if the result of extraordinary political circumstances – it is not an aberration, any more than the brexit vote is.
jonesinbangor: Somewhat wishful thinking regarding the HoL, I’m sure they will engage in some foot dragging, but ultimately their biggest opportunity was to stop / delay the triggering of A50 and that moment has been.
Sometimes the best way to get a pig into its sty is to do anything apart from push the pig towards the sty.
Danny
What I was amused about was quite how wrong a couple of Remain posters were about Gove. I expect in the future to see them wrong about so many other things.
Things are good for me, how about you?
R Huckle
“Unless David Davis can make significant progress with Brexit before Christmas, then I can see Brexit not happening. “
I give you full marks for consistency, you say that most days.
It’s actually not up to D Davies alone. Its also up to the EU and its negotiators as well and I don’t see any signs of movement, so it is likely we will continue discussions until the last moment and eventually leaving without a deal on trade.
If the MP’s and Lords stop the EU withdrawal Bill that could mean we leave in chaos. The MP’s and Lords who stopped it would then feel the full weight of the peoples anger, so I don’t see them stopping it. Lots of huffing and puffing but it should get through.
Reggie
With you on this one. No evidence of a Blairite tendency offering a prospect of power. The LP will get behind Corbyn up to,and hopefully beyond the next GE.
Anything else would be madness at this stage.
The Other Howard: What I was amused about was quite how wrong a couple of Remain posters were about Gove. I expect in the future to see them wrong about so many other things.
Gove and Johnson were only putting down markers as to their undying commitment to Brexit, probably in the expectation that it will never happen. Johnson as you know, is committed to nothing but what serves Johnson. Gove’s signature on their letter is tainted by being next to Johnson’s
@RHUCKLE
Why cant the Parliament Act be used?
There’s no statutory prohibition as it’s not one of the excepted matters.
It’s a clear manifesto commitment, this time with a referendum result to back it as well, so there’s no convention to flout.
And there’s time to pass it in two sessions before Brexit. The governnent intends the current session to run two years but it can prorogue and have a new session before then if it wishes.
Given it’s lack of majority it might be hard politically push through in this way but I don’t see a can’t.
S Thomas
@” TM is toughening her stance to Brexit.”
Interesting reports ( Times) of her talk with EU businessmen at No 10.
She told them that she has “no idea what EU expect in order to move the talks on”.
She told them she would not “waste political capital at home by making concessions which could simply be rejected at the eleventh hour as not good enough ”
Times also reports that Davis told Barnier he was simply “pocketing” concessions and then making new demands.
Speculation that DD’s remark in the Sky interview yesterday , that he didn’t “recognise ” Barnier’s deadline , indicates that May will table a final offer at at the December EU Summit. EU spokesperson is quoted as saying she wouldn’t “be allowed to bring negotiations to the top table”.
On money-someone posted yesterday that it was peanuts to the EU & no leverage at all for UK………..EP President Tajani is quoted as saying we have to pay ““at least €60 billion,” and ” “Why should Germans, Italians, Spaniards or the Dutch clear the bills of the British?”
He said this in a speech in which he said of EU’s £140bn pa Budget
“We will need twice as much as today,” , adding that a financial transaction tax would help raise some of the extra cash.
TOH: What I was amused about was quite how wrong a couple of Remain posters were about Gove. I expect in the future to see them wrong about so many other things.
I may not be one of your ‘couple’ since I only mused on the implications if the surprising suggestion of Gove changing his mind proved to be well-founded. But on past form you’re capable of interpreting speculation as belief, so who kows?
Anyway, what lent the suggestion a smidgen of plausibility was that Gove has just reversed the UK’s opposition to the banning of neonics by the EU. Listening to experts and acknowledging the case for Europe-wide action could be a first step on the road to Damascus.
However, it seems he is as wedded to brexit as ever. Whether that remains a matter of conviction, or is now just political expediency (an obvious calculation would be that when May falls, Johnson will remain damaged goods and he (Gove) will snap up the prize), is an interesting speculation. And whether, if he does end up as PM, he would then perform a brexit volte-face, as de Gaulle did over Algeria, is another interesting speculation.
But ruminations of this sort do not constitute statements of belief in what will happen, and should not be misrepresented as such.
PAUL <CROFT
@". I still find it hard to understand why they seem to care so little for the abject state of so many of their countrymen and women."
You might be interested in this opinion from a very interesting source.
http://www.newzimbabwe.com/columns-39302-Reflections+on+Zim+tribalism/columns.aspx
…a source which apparently needs defending from within Zimbabwe from charges of "racism".
http://nehandaradio.com/2016/04/19/ethnicity-tribalism-zimbabwe-lets-dare-speak-find-solutions/
I noted Eddie Cross's opinion that "Respect for the rule of Law-a concept foreign to Africa, diminished the role of Tribal Leaders".
@S Thomas – “I can think of no circumstances in which remainer MP”S will be able to explain to an electorate why they will not support a deal agreed by the Government, the EU and the 27 thereby bringing about the no deal brexit they say is a disaster.”
Indeed. This is why Davis has promised a ‘meaningful’ vote, which is so meaningful it denies parliament the opportunity to reject the deal.
None of us on here are experts in parliamentary procedure, but my expectation would be that in such circumstances the remainers would simply table an amendment rejecting the deal and instructing the government to suspend A50 or similar, such that we stay in the EU.
Inserting the date of leaving into the bill looks like May being hard, but again, anything in aprliament can be superceded by anything else. Remain MPs might table an amendment striking out that clause, thus meaning we stay if no deal is agreed.
This is all posturing, mostly done to maintain face in the negotiations and also to manage her unruly party.
None of us know how this will turn out, but I’m pretty certain that if polls start to show a large majority against leaving on the terms negotiated, a lot of MPs will suddenly lose their sense of moral imperative that the referendum result should be respected.
That’s how democracy functions – it is very much time dependent.
30sec demographics using Survation
2017 DNVs are breaking 3:1 LAB:CON in current VI
(this correlates highly to the youth vote x-break but is not the exact same thing)
2015-2017 saw a roughly 20% increase in youth vote, a lot of whom were new voters or previous DNVs. This segment broke 4:1 or more LAB:CON
NUS studies have shown the youth vote pick-up was most highly concentrated in students
Comparing this to the UKIP collapse (but in a reverse sense) we saw how UKIP vote started off breaking 10:1 CON:LAB then ended up at 4:1 or worse 7weeks later.
If you run the maths you can see the biggest DNV segment now is the non-student youth. Pulling in more students doesn’t offer much upside and apart from 2seats and new graduate farm towns like Truro it is just vote stacking in LAB seats.
I haven’t seen a poll that split the youth vote by student, non-student (in the youngest cohort) or by graduate with debt and non-graduate (in the upper youth cohort) but you can guesstimate the numbers using fag packet maths in the absence of access to a polling companies data.
Non-students and graduates with debt are roughy 2% and 10% of total electorate and hence IMHO a better ‘target’ segment than the 2% who are current students.
Then even within that 2% only 1/3 are first-year and the upper years will have student debt already established.
LAB quietly reneged on abolishing existing student debt but since CON are not campaigning right now I doubt the relevant people are aware of that.
LAB turned a 20pt+ deficit into a near tie with a good campaign and a leader who showed up to campaign.
History might repeat itself but assuming CON will be a no-show again seems very n4ive. In the next GE I fully expect CON to actually turn up and make an effort with policies targeted at segments they think they can win (and not attacking the grey vote where the % turnout actually dropped)
Corbyn’s “victory” lap and “govt in waiting” IMHO means they are close to maxing out the “campaign gain”. CON haven’t even started and although they have a lot of catching up to do if Corbyn’s LAB can recover 20pts in the polls via a good campaign then it is surely conceivable that CON can gain 10pts.
On the flip-side Corbyn could target the demographics that LAB are losing out but the last LAB manifesto was very generous to the grey vote and they didn’t warm to him. New leader or post-Brexit maybe that changes?
There are two sensible responses here from Somerjohn and Alec to the latest Leave provocations.
On Michael Gove, I am wondering if he now favours a softer Brexit, with us staying in the SM and CU in effect though perhaps not in name. Last week MG was seeming to favour Greener policies, on bees and a new Environmental Protection body.
Perhaps he is thinking that the environment and agriculture, and also justice and the ECJ, are sectors in which we could effectively Leave, whereas on trade and Ireland we will have to abandon our present Hard line.
Compromises will have to be made, and only the more intelligent of the present Tory cabinet seem capable of steering.
john pilgrim
Re 20 year comparisons.
The problem with written language is that, especially in brief posts, it can be rather vague.
I didn’t mean you can’t “compare” as clearly you can and I was doing so myself. I meant that it is almost impossible to extrapolate definitive conclusions from any comparison. Which doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to draw some of course.
Similarly a recent post declared, definitively, that had David Miliband been leader Labour would have fared less well in the GE.
I am not saying they would have done better, the same or worse but fail to see how we can know something like that for certain. Especially when you consider the multiple factors involved and the millions of people making their own decisions.
I feel it may be time to go back over the maths in HoC to see exactly how Brexit is supposed to be stopped!
Ordered by most pro-Brexit by party loyalty, running total in brackets with 322 being the rubicon number
CON+DUP coalition of choas:
The b4rstewards – 40
Quiet life, whipable – 254 (294)
DUP – 10 (304)
SCON – 14 (318)
soft Remain – 5? (323)
hard core Remain – 5? (328)
LAB
Hard Core Leave – 7 (333)
quiet life, whipable – 215? (548)
Remain – 40?
All other parties are Remain
To stop Brexit (as opposed to just frustrating Brexit) then Corbyn needs to firstly whip his quiet life group (in the past he has sacked front-bench who pushed closer EU ties so this would be quite a U-turn). However, LAB voters lean far more to Remain so this could be possible.
After that he needs to reign in his own Hard Core Leave (who IMHO will be allowed to offset any CON rebels).
After that he needs to ensure the 5? hard core Remain in CON all vote with LAB! DUP and SCON currently seem fully locked into the ‘quiet life’ group but that could change.
Even then we are into a confidence vote situation, FTPA issues and a legally binding referendum result to somehow overturn (fully endorsed by the Supreme Court).
Would Corbyn ignore the referendum result?
Even then we do not know is A50 can be revoked or whether EU27 would unanimously need to decide to let us rejoin.
Feel free to add dates and time required for each stage and you might start to see why a lot of folks see frustration tactic as very likely to result in the min.deal outcome. I’m a bit of an outlier thinking either CON rebels and/or DUP might tip the maths sometime in 2018 and we hence end up having a new ref and/or GE with CON supporting min.deal and Starmer having tied LAB to the EU proposed deal (which I’m guessing will be 60bn for EEA+CU at an ongoing 5bn/year with EU version of NI solution and citizen’s rights).
@Paul Croft
“Anyway, I think I understand now that the main problem for Labour this year was that the Tories polled above 42.4% – and apparently there was nothing the Labour party could do about that.”
——–
Well the real issue in comparisons with 1997 is that while in 2017 Tories polled 42%, in 1997 Tories polled badly in large part because of so many implosions. And oppositions, not being in power, are quite limited in response, this is a big part of why people say opposition’s don’t win elections, governments lose them.
So it’s quite difficult for Corbyn in opposition to force the government to start screwing up over sleaze, recessions, negative equity, Black Wednesday, infighting etc., all the stuff Blair benefitted from, and which was so powerful it was still keeping Tories suppressed in 2017.
It’s particularly powerful because it hammers at the idea of competence, which tends to take precedence over policy, it being no use having good policies if people don’t think you can deliver.
More difficult still in Corbyn’s case was that Tory vote in 2017 may have been sustained by Brexiters putting that above normal considerations, something else NuLab didn’t have to worry about in 1997.
@TW
“LAB quietly reneged on abolishing existing student debt”
———
This is propaganda. From the Ch4 Fact Check…
https://www.channel4.com/news/factcheck/no-corbyn-did-not-pledge-to-abolish-student-debt
“Did Corbyn really promise to write-off existing student debt?
No.
It’s true that he promised to “deal” with the problem of people who are “burdened with student debt”. But this was just one sentence from a much longer interview.
The full context is important – and has been ignored by many critics.
He told the NME: “There is a block of those that currently have a massive debt, and I’m looking at ways that we could reduce that, ameliorate that, lengthen the period of paying it off, or some other means of reducing that debt burden.”
He added: “I don’t have the simple answer for it at this stage – I don’t think anybody would expect me to, because this election was called unexpectedly; we had two weeks to prepare all of this. But I’m very well aware of that problem.
“And I don’t see why those that had the historical misfortune to be at university during the £9,000 period should be burdened excessively compared to those that went before or those that come after. I will deal with it.”
In context, it is clear that Corbyn stopped short of making any specific pledge about completely writing-off all student debts.
It’s true that he was appealing to young voters by promising to address the issue and trying to reduce the burden of student debt. But at no point did he make any policy commitments. In fact, he explicitly said that he didn’t have an firm answers yet.
What’s more, none of the possible solutions he mentioned included wiping out all debt. Instead, he talked about reducing or ameliorating (which simply means to make the situation easier) the burden of student debts.
And this was not actually a new Labour position. The party had already said it would “look for ways to ameliorate this debt burden in future”.
Indeed, while Labour’s manifesto promised to “abolish university tuition fees” and said that many young people are “held back by debt”, it made no mention of writing off student debts, or anything similar.”