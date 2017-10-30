Let us start with the rhetoric. In January Theresa May said that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. When polls ask about that sentiment people generally agree with it. When Theresa May first made the statement, YouGov found 48% of people agreed that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, 17% thought a “bad deal was better than no deal” (34% agreed with neither or said don’t know). SkyData asked a similar question at the start of the month and found 74% of people thought no deal was better than a bad deal, 26% that any deal was better than no deal.
These two questions suggest that the Prime Minister has landed upon a message that chimes with the public, but we don’t know what respondents are thinking of as a “bad deal” or “no deal”, and whether they think a “no deal” is a good thing or just marginally less awful than a “bad deal”. More in depth questions asked around a “no deal” Brexit suggest it would not be widely welcomed.
Questions that have asked specifically about whether people see a “no deal” Brexit as good or bad have consistently shown a negative reaction. In ICM’s most recent poll they asked how people would react if “negotiations failed to reach agreement by Brexit Day, and the UK left the EU in a so-called ‘hard Brexit’?” 62% of people picked negative words, like worried (50%), confused (29%) and furious (24%), only 20% picked positive words like pleased (14%), proud (11%) or excited (11%).
YouGov asked if people thought it would be good or bad for Britain if we ended up leaving the EU without agreeing departure terms with the EU at all – 57% thought this would be bad, 10% thought it would be good for the country, 20% said neither. Survation asked a very similar question in June (but without a neither option) and found 58% thought it would be bad for Britain, 31% good for Britain.
Of course, this is somewhat missing the point. Given there is significant public support for the sort of Brexit that Theresa May has set out (of immigration controls *and* a trade deal with the EU), a “no deal” Brexit is unlikely to be seen as desirable by the public. It is more a case of whether it is seen as acceptable if negotiations for a better Brexit fall through.
Last week YouGov asked what the government should do if we get to the end of the two year negotiation period and the government have not managed to strike the sort of Brexit deal that Theresa May is seeking: 18% of people said we should stay in the EU after all, 17% that we should delay Britain’s departure in order to continue negotiations, 16% that Britain should accept some of the EU’s demands in order to reach a compromise, 32% that Britain should leave without a deal. Looking at those who voted to Leave in 2016 and those who voted Tory in 2017, a majority of both groups say Britain should leave without a deal rather than seek to delay Brexit or compromise with the EU.
Opinium’s last poll had a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They also asked what people thought should happen if we got to the end of the two year negotiation period without a deal – 15% said we should remain in the EU after all, 35% that we should have a transition deal while negotiations continued, 44% that we should leave without a deal. Again, a majority of Tory voters and Leave voters said that under those circumstances we should leave without a deal.
Summing it all up, a “no deal” Brexit is not something that the British public actually like the idea of – the majority tend to see it in negative terms or as being bad for Britain. However, placed in a position where negotiations for a better deal have failed, a sizeable minority of people (and a majority of Conservatives and Leave voters) would opt for a “no deal” Brexit. Put in that choice between a rock and a hard place, more people would opt for “no deal Brexit” than would opt for remaining in the EU, though a sizeable chunk would take the option of compromise or delay if offered.
Well Labour has shown recently it can gain about 18% on the Tories during an election campaign so that will be a 20 point election victory, won’t it?
I think a lot of the brouhaha about tax avoidance is synthetic. The examples PC gives look like tax evasion to me, though I am no lawyer and presumably such things would have to be tested in court.
A lot of the hype seems to be based on envy. e.g. “I wish I was rich enough to be able to avoid more tax”. Like TOH I use ISAs and used to use pension contributions to reduce my taxes as do millions of others. I still pay income tax despite being retired.
I understand that many people pay workmen in cash in order to avoid VAT. This is tax evasion. I wonder how many of these are outraged by the tax avoidance story?
The difficulty arises because trying to define the difference between government-approved tax avoidance such as ISAs, and tax avoidance which some people deem to be morally unacceptable. As others have said, it is up to the government to change the rules if they are deemed to be wrong.
I’ve managed to track down a famous quote about this
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Avon_Clyde,_Lord_Clyde
The relevant part is:
‘During this time Lord Clyde gave this famous quote (in taxation circles) in the case of Ayrshire Pullman Motor Services v Inland Revenue [1929] 14 Tax Case 754, at 763,764:[10]
“No man in the country is under the smallest obligation, moral or other, so to arrange his legal relations to his business or property as to enable the Inland Revenue to put the largest possible shovel in his stores. The Inland Revenue is not slow, and quite rightly, to take every advantage which is open to it under the Taxing Statutes for the purposes of depleting the taxpayer’s pocket. And the taxpayer is in like manner entitled to be astute to prevent, so far as he honestly can, the depletion of his means by the Inland Revenue”‘
@ PATRICKBRIAN / others – you guys do make me laugh. I’ll requote one of your replies with the minor change from Corbyn to May:
“IMHO (s)he won’t be losing any votes over these issues.”
Easy to see how Google makes so much…within a couple of hours of me mentioning the Paradise Papers on here I am getting all new banner adds from;
americanuktaxsolutions.com
Never let a crisis go to waste!
Peter.
Toby Ebert
The Brexit referendum was indicative, not binding. Numerous interpretations of Leavers intentions have been offered, including versions of a ‘disillusionment of the left-behind’ hypothesis. That suggests to me that parliament has plenty of wriggle room if it decides that leaving the EU is not in the country’s interests.
There would need to be a credible claim that leaving would not fulfil some at least semi-plausible interpretation of Leavers’ objectives, combined with an alternative programme for doing so.
Not much sign of this so far, mind.
PETEB
@”I understand that many people pay workmen in cash in order to avoid VAT. This is tax evasion. I wonder how many of these are outraged by the tax avoidance story?”
Probably all of them.
If “I” do it , its only on a small scale-doesn’t do any harm, you couldn’t buy a hospital with it. Not the same thing as squillions avoiding tax off shore-or telling lies about the use of your personal airliner.
You highlight the inconvenient truth that Tax Avoidance is a widespread activity-but some is for bigger bucks than others.
I agree with the proposition that if it’s illegal , its wrong-if not it isn’t. That must be a fundamental rule .
From that follows the principle that if a tax avoidance activity is now considered unnacceptable-then politicians must change the Law.
Of course these Laws aren’t simple-defining taxable activities & entities is hugely complex. It ends up relying , sometimes, on definitions of the Law’s “intent”.
And that is the job of The Courts-provided HMRC have placed the matter before them.
PATRICKB
” don’t see why he should play some media game with reporters taking over his street. His irritation just seems authentic. And I have no problem at all with what he said in answer to trick question about the Queen.”
Which is an absolutely reasonable view to take.
But the problem is that, if I understand you correctly, you, like me, will vote Labour anyway. Lots of people don’t at the moment and, as the last election demonstrated, certainly not enough to put Labour into power with Corbyn as PM.
My point is NOT whether what he says is understandable or not but how it looks to the average, only vaguely interested observer and – more importantly – how it will be played by an aggressive media.
Corbyn needs to realise how politics works and how public image effects so much of it. As always, if we need to spend ages deciphering what he said/might have said/might have meant about the Queen, or anything else, then he has simply got it wrong.
As for the “my own road” stuff, irritability is not a good look and if he was going to go on the need for privacy then he should, as Jim Jam suggested, have broadened the issue to one that included his neighbours – and not personalised it so oddly.