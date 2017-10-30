Let us start with the rhetoric. In January Theresa May said that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. When polls ask about that sentiment people generally agree with it. When Theresa May first made the statement, YouGov found 48% of people agreed that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, 17% thought a “bad deal was better than no deal” (34% agreed with neither or said don’t know). SkyData asked a similar question at the start of the month and found 74% of people thought no deal was better than a bad deal, 26% that any deal was better than no deal.
These two questions suggest that the Prime Minister has landed upon a message that chimes with the public, but we don’t know what respondents are thinking of as a “bad deal” or “no deal”, and whether they think a “no deal” is a good thing or just marginally less awful than a “bad deal”. More in depth questions asked around a “no deal” Brexit suggest it would not be widely welcomed.
Questions that have asked specifically about whether people see a “no deal” Brexit as good or bad have consistently shown a negative reaction. In ICM’s most recent poll they asked how people would react if “negotiations failed to reach agreement by Brexit Day, and the UK left the EU in a so-called ‘hard Brexit’?” 62% of people picked negative words, like worried (50%), confused (29%) and furious (24%), only 20% picked positive words like pleased (14%), proud (11%) or excited (11%).
YouGov asked if people thought it would be good or bad for Britain if we ended up leaving the EU without agreeing departure terms with the EU at all – 57% thought this would be bad, 10% thought it would be good for the country, 20% said neither. Survation asked a very similar question in June (but without a neither option) and found 58% thought it would be bad for Britain, 31% good for Britain.
Of course, this is somewhat missing the point. Given there is significant public support for the sort of Brexit that Theresa May has set out (of immigration controls *and* a trade deal with the EU), a “no deal” Brexit is unlikely to be seen as desirable by the public. It is more a case of whether it is seen as acceptable if negotiations for a better Brexit fall through.
Last week YouGov asked what the government should do if we get to the end of the two year negotiation period and the government have not managed to strike the sort of Brexit deal that Theresa May is seeking: 18% of people said we should stay in the EU after all, 17% that we should delay Britain’s departure in order to continue negotiations, 16% that Britain should accept some of the EU’s demands in order to reach a compromise, 32% that Britain should leave without a deal. Looking at those who voted to Leave in 2016 and those who voted Tory in 2017, a majority of both groups say Britain should leave without a deal rather than seek to delay Brexit or compromise with the EU.
Opinium’s last poll had a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They also asked what people thought should happen if we got to the end of the two year negotiation period without a deal – 15% said we should remain in the EU after all, 35% that we should have a transition deal while negotiations continued, 44% that we should leave without a deal. Again, a majority of Tory voters and Leave voters said that under those circumstances we should leave without a deal.
Summing it all up, a “no deal” Brexit is not something that the British public actually like the idea of – the majority tend to see it in negative terms or as being bad for Britain. However, placed in a position where negotiations for a better deal have failed, a sizeable minority of people (and a majority of Conservatives and Leave voters) would opt for a “no deal” Brexit. Put in that choice between a rock and a hard place, more people would opt for “no deal Brexit” than would opt for remaining in the EU, though a sizeable chunk would take the option of compromise or delay if offered.
Re Corbyn, I really don’t believe that he thinks on his feet well.
The stuff with the Queen and tax is typically something where one chooses words carefully, since 1/ She is popular 2/ She can’t speak up for herself and 3/ although I am no expert, I doubt if she actually sorts out her own tax affairs, therefore, even the slightest suggestion that she may personally have something to apologise for, is at best poorly phrased.
Similarly, when Corbyn was confronted in “his” road by a journalist recently it was just weird that he resorted to petulant rudeness, rather than have a form of words at the ready for a question that both he and his aides should have been able to predict was coming. Even Rosie or Daise could have warned him.
Image matters and courtesy – which he is fond of bringing up quite a lot – is all part of that.
Daisie will be cross that I spelt her name rong.
PAUL
He doesn’t do doorstopping interviews. That’s his way. He’s not going to change. As for Queenie I think there will be many Britons questioning why her financial advisers have chosen the path they have taken. He has every right to question this.
Paul,
I detest Boris Johnson politically but hate it when Journos doorstep him near his home, same with Corbyn.
mike
I think you’re missing both of my points.
I KNOW he doesn’t do such interviews: in which case he just needs a simple form of words in which to politely explain that. Instead he comes across as irascible and rather rude and it’s not a good image. The sarcastic comment:
“Thankyou for coming to MY road”.
with the clear implication that the journalist had no right to be there, asking irritating questions [albeit relevant and topical] was particularly childish and misjudged in my view.
As for the Queen, that is also simple: say that it’s a matter for her advisers and don’t allow situations to develop where an adversarial media have even the slightest option of distorting your meaning.
Although, actually, the fact that the Labour press office felt the need to come out later and “explain” what he really meant is ample proof that he didn’t express himself very well in the first place.
Jim Jam
I agree. [on both counts] But they do it to all politicians and always have.
So the problem is that, since that IS what they do, and since it is often being televised, politicians need to find the right formula to deal with it politely – even if they are understandably utterly fed up with it.
Just keep smiling and say, politely: “I’m sorry but I just don’t do interviews outside my own home.”
And DON’T be rude yourself: because then the journalist has provoked the precise reaction that their editor wants.
Fair point Paul.
He could have handled better.