Let us start with the rhetoric. In January Theresa May said that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. When polls ask about that sentiment people generally agree with it. When Theresa May first made the statement, YouGov found 48% of people agreed that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, 17% thought a “bad deal was better than no deal” (34% agreed with neither or said don’t know). SkyData asked a similar question at the start of the month and found 74% of people thought no deal was better than a bad deal, 26% that any deal was better than no deal.
These two questions suggest that the Prime Minister has landed upon a message that chimes with the public, but we don’t know what respondents are thinking of as a “bad deal” or “no deal”, and whether they think a “no deal” is a good thing or just marginally less awful than a “bad deal”. More in depth questions asked around a “no deal” Brexit suggest it would not be widely welcomed.
Questions that have asked specifically about whether people see a “no deal” Brexit as good or bad have consistently shown a negative reaction. In ICM’s most recent poll they asked how people would react if “negotiations failed to reach agreement by Brexit Day, and the UK left the EU in a so-called ‘hard Brexit’?” 62% of people picked negative words, like worried (50%), confused (29%) and furious (24%), only 20% picked positive words like pleased (14%), proud (11%) or excited (11%).
YouGov asked if people thought it would be good or bad for Britain if we ended up leaving the EU without agreeing departure terms with the EU at all – 57% thought this would be bad, 10% thought it would be good for the country, 20% said neither. Survation asked a very similar question in June (but without a neither option) and found 58% thought it would be bad for Britain, 31% good for Britain.
Of course, this is somewhat missing the point. Given there is significant public support for the sort of Brexit that Theresa May has set out (of immigration controls *and* a trade deal with the EU), a “no deal” Brexit is unlikely to be seen as desirable by the public. It is more a case of whether it is seen as acceptable if negotiations for a better Brexit fall through.
Last week YouGov asked what the government should do if we get to the end of the two year negotiation period and the government have not managed to strike the sort of Brexit deal that Theresa May is seeking: 18% of people said we should stay in the EU after all, 17% that we should delay Britain’s departure in order to continue negotiations, 16% that Britain should accept some of the EU’s demands in order to reach a compromise, 32% that Britain should leave without a deal. Looking at those who voted to Leave in 2016 and those who voted Tory in 2017, a majority of both groups say Britain should leave without a deal rather than seek to delay Brexit or compromise with the EU.
Opinium’s last poll had a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They also asked what people thought should happen if we got to the end of the two year negotiation period without a deal – 15% said we should remain in the EU after all, 35% that we should have a transition deal while negotiations continued, 44% that we should leave without a deal. Again, a majority of Tory voters and Leave voters said that under those circumstances we should leave without a deal.
Summing it all up, a “no deal” Brexit is not something that the British public actually like the idea of – the majority tend to see it in negative terms or as being bad for Britain. However, placed in a position where negotiations for a better deal have failed, a sizeable minority of people (and a majority of Conservatives and Leave voters) would opt for a “no deal” Brexit. Put in that choice between a rock and a hard place, more people would opt for “no deal Brexit” than would opt for remaining in the EU, though a sizeable chunk would take the option of compromise or delay if offered.
Royal finances
whoever advises the Queen on financial matters needs to be sacked. she has been badly advised to have 10m invested abroad. She should have had far more especially in India and China.
I am writing to the palace immediately to recommend TOH becomes her financial guru in the hope that she can make a few bob.
@Jim jam
Elizabeth Windsor can pay tax to the UK Government like anybody else and should do so. After all, her extended family rely heavily on state benefits but apparently are not subject to the benefits cap.
Pete B
Yep (and nice to see you got the title right) but what’s that got to do with my preference for her, and her brood, heading off to one of her other realms, and not costing us for their support?
Not that I necessarily want them out of the country. They can stay in a council flat in Pilton, for all I care.
Hireton,
If you refer to the Civil List, it is a payment in exchange for George III giving the revenue from the Crown Estates to the nation.
@oldnat
Pilton? That’s harsh!
Old Nat
dont think this is the place for your sour anti-monarchism. I am sure you and hireton have some in house scottish republican site you can vent your spleen on.
@peteb
Yes so it’s a state benefit. Thanks for confirming that.
S THOMAS
I don’t think is the place for your fawning monarchism. I am sure you have some house English monarchism site you can tug your forelock to.
An insanely busy news agenda tonight.
My money is on the events in Saudi Arabia being the story with the longest shelf life. If what the Crown Prince is up to comes off then it could transform the Middle East and for the better!
S Thomas
Good heavens! You mean that this is a monarchist site. Anthony should have told us that.
Quite why you imagine that making the official residence of the Queen of Scots be a council flat in Pilton is a demand for a republic is unclear.
I’m quite persuadable that, if she sells off Balmoral, she could buy a nice mansion in Morningside. That would leave enough left over for her to buy a couple of disability scooters to get around.
She’d get free personal care while here too – though due to austerity at Westminster that would probably be just a few sandwiches left, and a couple of fleeting care visits.
To me, the clinching argument for a monarchy is that the alternative would be a political president. Right now, it would probably be President Blair, and before that President Thatcher. The country is divided enough without that.
G’night all.
“The country is divided enough” is the kind of phrase that can equally mean “there are too many issues on which too many people disagree with me”.
A limited monarchy, along Nordic lines, may be a more cost-effective version of Head of State than a presidential system (and certainly more than the Windsors!
@Trigguy – BBC (and Guardian) are members of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The German paper secure the leaks (all 13 million documents) and shared this with the other ICIJ members. The publication timing has been coordinated, I assume, as part of their operating agreements. Lots more to come, it seems.
Ashcroft sounds like he is in trouble, to the tune of tens of millions, and the Queen – well, she’s already an onshore tax haven anyway, so what’s a bit of offshoring?
For my money (fully accounted and all axes paid up) the worst one tonight is Paul Hewson (Bono). He’s the one that lectured you, me and the UN about more funding for poor countries, but it turns out he invests in Latvian shopping centres via accounts in low tax Malta and no tax Guernsey.
There’s a man of morals.
So, yet more mass murder in the USA, followed by the usual platitudes and “prayers” – and no meaningful action.
The Queen has only paid income tax since 1993.
Does anyone else remember Denis Skinner advising her to “Pay your taxes” just before she gave her speech to Parliament ?
Alec
Anybody who calls himself Bono and has a mate called Edge arouses my suspicions.
mike pearce
In the light of the current climate i am not sure that inviting me to tug my forlock is not a resigning matter.
@Paul Croft – “Anybody who calls himself Bono and has a mate called Edge arouses my suspicions.”
As a socialist, I’ve long felt that those poor souls with only one name, like Bono, Sting and Madonna, should be helped out by a benevolent state taxing those with multiple monickers – like Jacob Rees Mogg, Helena Bonham Carter and Adam Hart Davis – to achieve a more equitable outcome.
I feel so sorry for these hard done by people.
Paul Croft
One has also to be suspicious of someone who has a pseudonym like “Duke of Lancaster”, who sends their cash off to a tax haven and, from there, invests money in a firm like Bright House.
Reportedly, that firm exploits the poorest citizens in the UK, whereby a £399 washing machine costs the client £1,500.
A spectacularly wealthy person like the Duke of Lancaster might be reasonably considered to have abrogated any right to be accorded the least smattering of respect.
The Queen has £3000 invested in Brighthouse on her behalf, which is, coincidentally, the price of a 4 slice toaster at Brighthouse.
oldnat
On reflection I reckon it’s best to be suspicious of everybody….
I like this from Catalunya
The Bishop of Girona asks his parishioners to pray for “those away from their homes for their convictions”
@OldNat Bright House is despicable. Not only does the £399 Washing Machine you refer to cost £1500 but that same washing machine is usually available online for something like £229. This is something that is rarely mentioned in the press but equally scandalous.
Sven Hassel Schmuck
What? Brenda’s involved as well?
Paul Croft
Except, presumably the dogs – unless some sausages have gone missing.
RJW
“Does anyone else remember Denis Skinner advising her to “Pay your taxes” just before she gave her speech to Parliament ?”
Yes, but the song of “The Queen doesn’t pay poll tax” from both in 1990 and 1991 London performance of the subjects probably had a bigger resonance (and also when her courtiers – the government – eventually, after many legal battles, had to pay for the asbestosis of her subjects in the tax office).