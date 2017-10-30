Let us start with the rhetoric. In January Theresa May said that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. When polls ask about that sentiment people generally agree with it. When Theresa May first made the statement, YouGov found 48% of people agreed that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, 17% thought a “bad deal was better than no deal” (34% agreed with neither or said don’t know). SkyData asked a similar question at the start of the month and found 74% of people thought no deal was better than a bad deal, 26% that any deal was better than no deal.
These two questions suggest that the Prime Minister has landed upon a message that chimes with the public, but we don’t know what respondents are thinking of as a “bad deal” or “no deal”, and whether they think a “no deal” is a good thing or just marginally less awful than a “bad deal”. More in depth questions asked around a “no deal” Brexit suggest it would not be widely welcomed.
Questions that have asked specifically about whether people see a “no deal” Brexit as good or bad have consistently shown a negative reaction. In ICM’s most recent poll they asked how people would react if “negotiations failed to reach agreement by Brexit Day, and the UK left the EU in a so-called ‘hard Brexit’?” 62% of people picked negative words, like worried (50%), confused (29%) and furious (24%), only 20% picked positive words like pleased (14%), proud (11%) or excited (11%).
YouGov asked if people thought it would be good or bad for Britain if we ended up leaving the EU without agreeing departure terms with the EU at all – 57% thought this would be bad, 10% thought it would be good for the country, 20% said neither. Survation asked a very similar question in June (but without a neither option) and found 58% thought it would be bad for Britain, 31% good for Britain.
Of course, this is somewhat missing the point. Given there is significant public support for the sort of Brexit that Theresa May has set out (of immigration controls *and* a trade deal with the EU), a “no deal” Brexit is unlikely to be seen as desirable by the public. It is more a case of whether it is seen as acceptable if negotiations for a better Brexit fall through.
Last week YouGov asked what the government should do if we get to the end of the two year negotiation period and the government have not managed to strike the sort of Brexit deal that Theresa May is seeking: 18% of people said we should stay in the EU after all, 17% that we should delay Britain’s departure in order to continue negotiations, 16% that Britain should accept some of the EU’s demands in order to reach a compromise, 32% that Britain should leave without a deal. Looking at those who voted to Leave in 2016 and those who voted Tory in 2017, a majority of both groups say Britain should leave without a deal rather than seek to delay Brexit or compromise with the EU.
Opinium’s last poll had a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They also asked what people thought should happen if we got to the end of the two year negotiation period without a deal – 15% said we should remain in the EU after all, 35% that we should have a transition deal while negotiations continued, 44% that we should leave without a deal. Again, a majority of Tory voters and Leave voters said that under those circumstances we should leave without a deal.
Summing it all up, a “no deal” Brexit is not something that the British public actually like the idea of – the majority tend to see it in negative terms or as being bad for Britain. However, placed in a position where negotiations for a better deal have failed, a sizeable minority of people (and a majority of Conservatives and Leave voters) would opt for a “no deal” Brexit. Put in that choice between a rock and a hard place, more people would opt for “no deal Brexit” than would opt for remaining in the EU, though a sizeable chunk would take the option of compromise or delay if offered.
PR
Do you have inside knowledge – or is it more of a hunch?
@Danny
‘The particular example people are getting excited about is unwanted touching of females by men, arguing the power imbalance forces women to accept this. But perhaps instead women need to learn how to deal with such advances personally and not make recourses to law’.
—————————————————————–
Danny, I’ve always assumed you are male and one of the younger men who post on this site (?). So I was rather surprised to see you express the view that it is women need to change their behaviour. Is this because the male of the species cannot be expected to change theirs as they are programmed differently and can’t help it?
What next? If women are more likely to be attacked at night, then maybe they should stay at home and not go out. And maybe they should not wear clothing which might provoke some men. To me the kind of thinking belongs to the dark ages
Patrick
Just a hunch. There are probably cases were naming the individuals would prejudice any future legal action. Lots of the real horror stories that are being alluded to will probably go through the police first. I’m guessing that there are a few cases that are being investigated while we speak and those will come out in the new year, I wouldn’t be surprised if Fallon faces criminal charges.
No knowledge just instincts
Also women are totally fed up with harassment, I can’t see female politicians letting this drop when there is a real opportunity to significantly change the culture inside and outside of parliament.
@Valerie
“So I was rather surprised to see you express the view that it is women need to change their behaviour”
Very, very well said.
I am extremely disappointed by some of the reaction on here. (mainly) women who have spent years living under a cloud, feeling unable to speak out or having been dismissed when they have, are speaking out again. It’s brave. It’s far braver than being a contributer to an entrenched climate where the powerful can exploit the less powerful with impunity.
‘We should give the benefit of the doubt to those accused’.
No.
Doing that since time immemorial is why we are where we are now. ‘The benefit of the doubt’ has allowed unsavoury people to do unsavoury things secure that their powerful friends will cover it up if anything comes to light and partisans will make excuses.
Here’s how we change things: WE START BELIEVING THE VICTIMS instead of finding excuses not to ask difficult questions.
As usual, of course those people who claimed that they wanted social change last year with Brexit are those most terrified and appalled at the prospect it might be happening.
This is what it looks like when things really start to change. It’s about flipping time.
@Alec
“I have a feeling that the Bermuda hack might be another steam heading coming down the tracks. ”
Yes, Mercer suddenly divesting himself of the empire he spent a career building right at this moment is telling (Mueller has got interested in him, although it does also look as if he thinks his Breitbart chums have gone a long way too far).
This is another hugely significant scandal coming down the pipe. Democracy is only as strong as the information the electorate uses to make their decisions, and when you have well-resourced foreign actors deliberately misleading the electorate for their own ends in ways that are not readily visible unless you’re targeted, it is a very, very serious problem.
I think something will be done though. Some of the shrewder people on the Right have realised that a party leader with strong links to RT and who promises to blow up the free market capitalist model and who is EU-sceptic is a very, very attractive proposition to the Kremlin. There is some evidence emerging that some of the Brexit-supporting foreign actors switched support to Corbyn earler this year and I can guarantee 100% that some of the Leavers who were intensely relaxed about political interference when it benefited them will wet their knickers if it might help the Labour Party.
Chris Riley
Some groups of people – e.g. social workers and teachers – are particularly vulnerable to false accusations, that can ruin their careers, even their lives. They have become increasingly careful, but are they supposed to videotape their entire professional lives to prove their innocence? The human mind is capable of amazing tricks, including believing one’s fantasies are real. Not every young or female person is a picture of innocence.
So, on the one hand, women and men (who may or may may not be vulnerable) may be subjected to sexual harassment or worse and not be believed. Obviously this needs to change.
But on the other hand women and men ( who quite often are vulnerable) may make claims about people’s behaviour that are simply false – even though they may in some cases sincerely believe them to be true.
It’s not an easy one – but if there’s no burden of proof on the accuser, then who in their right minds would want to work in say a residential care home? Or maybe the HoC for that matter! Because witch-hunts do happen (I’m not saying this is one though) – have a read of The Crucible.
And I don’t think this has anything to do with attitudes to Brexit.
A key thing about much of the continual abuse that women have experienced since time immemorial is that it has been he said-she said, with no witnesses. Women haven’t been confident in coming forward because there was no belief that anything good would come of it.
What appears to have done for Fallon is that multiple people have come forward, making it much harder for his conduct to be dismissed as misunderstanding or one disgruntled individual with an axe to grind. The system that is put in place should enable such patterns of behaviour to be established. Women (and men) should be able to make their allegations, which then sit ‘on file’ until sufficient (whatever that means) have accumulated.
There will undoubtedly be circumstances where men innocently misread the situation. But I do not believe this can *ever* be the case where there is a power relationship between the two parties. Men in positions of power should *always* be scrupulous in their conduct towards women, and they shouldn’t need reminding of this. If they are genuinely attracted to someone lower down the hierarchy, they will bend over backwards to avoid giving any discomfort (what sort of person with genuine feelings would do otherwise?) So innocent misunderstandings ought to be very rare.
Of course, there will always be unprincipled individuals who may try to exploit a situation for their own ends, by making false accusations. That is another reason why single claims need to be insufficient – not that they are disbelieved, but that they do not provide enough evidence on their own.
But such circumstances should also be rare. It’s a staple of management training that men who don’t want to be falsely accused by women will avoid having meetings in circumstances where such false accusations might be possible. Leave the office door open, meet in public, don’t have meetings in hotel rooms, have a third party present.
What is most appalling (but not at all shocking) about recent revelations is that the Tories (and likely all other parties), rather than dealing with misconduct, use it to blackmail their MPs into toeing the line. That’s why the Tory ‘dossier’ had so much lurid but barely consequential stuff in it. Not that (for some of those named) there was anything illegal or even morally dubious, but that it had the potential to be embarrassing or upsetting to have it made public. Far from eliminating unacceptable conduct, it was itself actually a very convenient instrument of power.
Patrick B
Fallon knobbled by Leadsom. (Europhile/ Europhobe) pre-emptive apparently.
Damien Greene is May’s man, who is vulnerable by the looks.
I’m LoC too just indulging in a bit of (educated ?)guess work.