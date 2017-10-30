Let us start with the rhetoric. In January Theresa May said that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. When polls ask about that sentiment people generally agree with it. When Theresa May first made the statement, YouGov found 48% of people agreed that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, 17% thought a “bad deal was better than no deal” (34% agreed with neither or said don’t know). SkyData asked a similar question at the start of the month and found 74% of people thought no deal was better than a bad deal, 26% that any deal was better than no deal.
These two questions suggest that the Prime Minister has landed upon a message that chimes with the public, but we don’t know what respondents are thinking of as a “bad deal” or “no deal”, and whether they think a “no deal” is a good thing or just marginally less awful than a “bad deal”. More in depth questions asked around a “no deal” Brexit suggest it would not be widely welcomed.
Questions that have asked specifically about whether people see a “no deal” Brexit as good or bad have consistently shown a negative reaction. In ICM’s most recent poll they asked how people would react if “negotiations failed to reach agreement by Brexit Day, and the UK left the EU in a so-called ‘hard Brexit’?” 62% of people picked negative words, like worried (50%), confused (29%) and furious (24%), only 20% picked positive words like pleased (14%), proud (11%) or excited (11%).
YouGov asked if people thought it would be good or bad for Britain if we ended up leaving the EU without agreeing departure terms with the EU at all – 57% thought this would be bad, 10% thought it would be good for the country, 20% said neither. Survation asked a very similar question in June (but without a neither option) and found 58% thought it would be bad for Britain, 31% good for Britain.
Of course, this is somewhat missing the point. Given there is significant public support for the sort of Brexit that Theresa May has set out (of immigration controls *and* a trade deal with the EU), a “no deal” Brexit is unlikely to be seen as desirable by the public. It is more a case of whether it is seen as acceptable if negotiations for a better Brexit fall through.
Last week YouGov asked what the government should do if we get to the end of the two year negotiation period and the government have not managed to strike the sort of Brexit deal that Theresa May is seeking: 18% of people said we should stay in the EU after all, 17% that we should delay Britain’s departure in order to continue negotiations, 16% that Britain should accept some of the EU’s demands in order to reach a compromise, 32% that Britain should leave without a deal. Looking at those who voted to Leave in 2016 and those who voted Tory in 2017, a majority of both groups say Britain should leave without a deal rather than seek to delay Brexit or compromise with the EU.
Opinium’s last poll had a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They also asked what people thought should happen if we got to the end of the two year negotiation period without a deal – 15% said we should remain in the EU after all, 35% that we should have a transition deal while negotiations continued, 44% that we should leave without a deal. Again, a majority of Tory voters and Leave voters said that under those circumstances we should leave without a deal.
Summing it all up, a “no deal” Brexit is not something that the British public actually like the idea of – the majority tend to see it in negative terms or as being bad for Britain. However, placed in a position where negotiations for a better deal have failed, a sizeable minority of people (and a majority of Conservatives and Leave voters) would opt for a “no deal” Brexit. Put in that choice between a rock and a hard place, more people would opt for “no deal Brexit” than would opt for remaining in the EU, though a sizeable chunk would take the option of compromise or delay if offered.
Just to be clear, my age has nothing at all to do with it: when I was a teenager I had nothing but contempt for males who wolf-whistled at females, made suggestive remarks etc etc. As I have become older that contempt has deepened and I have become ever more aware and sensitive to the appalling way girls and women are often treated, and genuinely feel embarrassed to me a man myself at times.
My connection to Trump/May and Juncker/May was actually to point out that the hand-holding and arm around shoulder were both WRONG – especially since Mrs May could hardly threaten to punch either of them and had to take it in good grace, which I felt she did very well.
But the problem at the more “innocent”/natural type of behaviousactually IS one of subjectivity. The arm around the shoulder routine is extremely common and whilst most sensitive people pick up instinctively whether it is welcome or not I was merely pointing out that it is not an exact science. It’s hardly something you can ask in advance.
So, for me, the problem is more to do with recognising the reactive signals and then adjusting one’s behaviour accordingly.
In shops I have been referred to as “sweetheart” by women shop assistants but I know that women can feel patronised by such endearments: the whole thing is really complicated !!
TW, It seems to me that unions playing a role in policy is serving your somewhat Utopian aims. Less top down more bootom up to paraphrase you.
I am sure more union involvement in gov policy and voting representation on boards would protect workers from the interests of capital that so often seeks to damage workers interests to further those of unproductive shareholders.
Alec, I think you put things well regarding unwanted touching.
Colin / Paul,
It is quite simple, you don’t touch someone untill you have permission to. If you want to you should ask.
As for your ‘ sweetheart’ comment, a bit of a stretch to compare unwanted touching with generally accepted greetings.
Just to add that, as a general rule, it’s probably best not to attempt character analysis on the basis of a few words written by someone you don’t really know. **
Probably like most of us I have “images” of a number of people on this site – but I am aware that I could be very wide of the mark in how I am perceiving them to be.
[** Unless they suggest, for example, killing all first-born males…]
MARKW
@”It is quite simple, ”
I disagree.
@” you don’t touch someone untill you have permission to. If you want to you should ask.”
What a bleak, Puritanical world , devoid of human kindness & spontaneity. A world inhabited by Robots.
If that’s where we are headed I feel very sad.
Alec
I thought your post about ,trial by media’ was spot on but I think later you misconstrued the points that Paul was making.
Alec
I thought your post about ,trial by media’ was spot on but I think later you misconstrued the points that Paul was making.
Paul,
Probably like most of us I have “images” of a number of people on this site
You, Sue and Norman are the only people I know what they look like as I have seen your image on some music site or other, Sue appearing on Newsnight and Norman on Tipping Point (as a winner no less).
Never heard you speak, though, unlike to other 2.
Colin, Dont misquote me.
I said,
” It is quite simple, you don’t touch someone untill you have permission to. If you want to you should ask.”
How is that not simple?
I will add, if in doubt ask, dont assume you can.
Colin,
“What a bleak, Puritanical world , devoid of human kindness & spontaneity. A world inhabited by Robots.”
It is kind to ask and not robotic at all.
It shows sensitivity and consideration.
MARKW
We have a different outlook on human responses.
markw
“It is quite simple, you don’t touch someone until you have permission to. If you want to you should ask.”
Thanks, but I don’t really need advice about my own behaviour.
To repeat: I am merely pointing out the extreme difficulty of changing what seems to me to be some very natural human conventions. My wife, for example, finds it slightly awkward receiving double “kisses” from people she has only just met [when we are in Italy for example] but that’s a long way from feeling threatened in any sense – and it seems more polite and less embarrassing to just accept such conventions than to back away.
Anyway, this whole thing – as they used to say on Monty Python – is getting very silly now. Surely it’s time to get back to good ole brexit?
Colin, yes and yours is not in keeping with the times I suggest.
COLIN
Je m’ennui – fancy a game of Pointless Quibble [patent pending] ??
Paul, its not getting silly, you are in your attempts to link commonly accepted greetings with unwanted touching.
If you wish to go beyond commonly accepted cultural norms, be they hand shakes or kisses then you cannot assume you can, you must ask.
JJ
I speak lovely.
markw
Can you please STOP telling me what I should, or should not, do? It’s bloody rude.
I have managed to live about twice as long as you without causing anyone any offence in the way I greet them.
As to “commonly accepted norms”, that is just meaningless. Commonly accepted by whom? – and in what part of the world ?- are just two questions that arise immediately.
Paul, I am clearly speaking ‘ vous’ not ‘ tu’, as I was clear we are talking of matters collective.
Sorry you thought I was lecturing you, I am not.
I apologise for upsetting you.
Are you really 108, you see I am 54.
.
Humans are social animals and we read signals and in the vast majority of cases can correctly read encouragement versus discouragement so will in all reasonableness move from handshake or simple good-bye to a peck on the cheek or even a hug.
This is all part of the ritual we play and at certain points of our lives do so much more than others with eventually most of us not bothering, although there can be a bit of innocent flirting that both parties know is just a craic between people who have partners already.
Power relationships make this complicated and those with power will sometimes inadvertently misread signals as encouragement when really they are just junior staff for example not responding naturally due to power imbalance.
Those with power need to be aware of this but sadly egos sometimes take over and if there was such a thing as an ego scale many MPs would be high up I would expect.
I saw this in my younger days with ‘creepy’ a couple of older managers inappropriately hugging (the word used by the young women concerned. Older men, younger women being the most prevalent abuse of course.
I like to think this informed my behaviour as I progressed in my career and I have challenged other middle aged (male) managers on occasions and lodged ‘concern once with HR.
I am only covering here inappropriate behaviour which would be covered by disciplinary procedures in a decent work place and not matters which may involve the police which is on another level of course. There may be a link between the preponderance of the inappropriate and the illegal as those with a proclivity for the illegal may take encouragement from seeing inappropriate behaviour all around them but that is something I am not competent to state with any degree of certainty.
@Paul Croft and others – thanks for your comments. Apologies if I seem to have misconstrued a point made.
In my defence, I hadn’t taken the mental step to link the current crop of allegations to the gesture of Juncker placing his arm around May – who he has met many times before. I was thinking of the actual allegations, and didn’t connect this with any sense that May was made to feel uncomfortable, so I hadn’t really placed this within the bracket of potentially inappropriate behaviour.
Maybe I was wrong in this. I can accept that at the margins, there are issues of interpretation of acceptability, and perhaps Junckers overstepped the mark, but in reality, as you yourself state in your later post regarding double cheek kissing in Italy, maybe these areas are a long way from ‘threatening’.
I suspect we can both readily agree on where the appropriate boundaries l!e, albeit perhaps with some marginal calls around the boundaries of famil!arity.
Is this sufficient to keep the peace?
mark
Cheers. 109 actually…
By the way, as I was restringing my guitar I was wondering exactly what it is you think I am suggesting people should be permitted to do that you think they shouldn’t?
My own feeling is that if the “commonly accepted norm” within a group of people I have just met for the first time is to embrace and kiss me on both cheeks then my own feelings of discomfort at participating in this greeting are subordinate to their feelings of discomfort, and probable embarrassment, if I pull away.
In other words there is a polite sort of interaction going on in which we make these social judgements.
When we live in a world where there are strict rules such as:
“Always ask before you attempt to shake hands with someone you have just met.”
then I shall alter my behaviour accordingly.
Until then I shall just try to fit in as best I can.
Anyway, ta for your apology – best to use the word “one” instead of “you” by the way as, when addressing someone directly, [as you did with me] then misunderstandings aren’t surprising.
MARKW
@”Colin, yes and yours is not in keeping with the times I suggest.”
I think -in “the times “-it is more important than ever to retain the ability for human beings to distinguish between spontaneous , unthreatening physical expressions of sympathy and/or affection , and the cultural subjugation of women which denies their very existence as independent people.
As for the rest of it-The Law should take its due & proper course.
Paul, Tut, I didn’t say any of that did I .
alec
“peace”
Yes, of course. Writing down thoughts briefly is not an exact science.
Re May/Trump and Juncker I thought she dealt with it well, as I said before. However, when Trump was hovering around Hillary Clinton in their “debates” I really wanted her to stop answering questions and demand of the interviewer that he was asked to remain either seated or at least a single, standing position.
PAUL CROFT
@” fancy a game of Pointless Quibble [patent pending] ??
Yes-even that-with YKW -would be preferable to this vision of human beings with implanted Sensors keeping each other at The Approved Distance-like robots in an Amazon Packing Shed.
Some commentators on here seem to have missed the reports that Fallon was sacked after TM was informed about sexual assault allegations. Simple knee touching was not the problem but a smokescreen. One thing I would point to is that it appears there are multiple allegations against Fallon. Wonder if he is the MP that young women are warned not to get into a lift with.
Jim Jam
Trying to divert the discussion filled with the pretty slippery slope fallacies:
“Humans are social animals”
In Aristotle’s work it’s zoon politicon” (social animal), which I suppose gives it an sharpened edge.
Rach – he is I believe but not the only one I suspect.
@ MARKW – we approach from different sides but probably agree on a “mixed economy” (3rd way) approach to Unions as well as Marxism/Capitalism. On a scale of -10/+10 we’d probably disagree on the correct “balance” point but May’s original promises for workers on boards, etc seemed like a sensible, modern, “centre” approach. Unfort she is so weak that all her policies have or will be watered down to nothing.
JJ
“Humans are social animals and we read signals and in the vast majority of cases can correctly read encouragement versus discouragement”
Exactement: I do this daily when I walk Rosie and Daisie in the woods. 9/10 people exchange hellos, sometimes a long chat. But there will always be the odd one who avoids any eye contact at all and won’t allow their dog to respond to mine. So one reads the signals and doesn’t force a greeting on them.
Mark
In classic, primary school response – I never said you did…….
Colin, yes and nothing I have said mitigates against that.
We all share a desire not to offend and I am trying to explain that in many cases what one person considors supportive may be creepy to the other.
This seems obvious. So caution is advisable.
Some people hate being touched, so if you haven’t before or are unsure you should ask.
Paul, I assumed you were quoting me.
Let me explain, shaking hands is a culturally accepted norm so it is wrong for you to imply that i am saying you should ask befor shaking hands.
Trevor Warne
Your position in the unions on the previous page (in the longish comment) more or less corresponds to Lenin’s position in the 1920 trade union debate, so the communists (or for that matter Marxists) have nothing to do with the social democrats’ position on the unions which you rightly criticised.
rachel
“Some commentators on here seem to have missed the reports that Fallon was sacked after TM was informed about sexual assault allegations. Simple knee touching was not the problem but a smokescreen.”
Odd things to write.
Unless I missed the commentators on here who have suggested that Fallon should not have been sacked?
As for your expression: “simple” knee touching, it’s hard to know how to respond
MARKW
I can do no better than repeat Paul Crofts excellent demand to you :-
“Can you please STOP telling me what I should, or should not, do? It’s bloody rude.”
Like him, I have successfully navigated through a few years of human interaction, without the need for your baleful advice.
Mark
“in many cases what one person considors supportive may be creepy to the other. This seems obvious.”
Yes, it does and it is.
As to your remark to me, I really was implying nothing; just pointing out that, until there are world-wide rules we need to simply be sensitive to both the cultural norms pertaining in various parts of the world, but also to our instinctive reading of another person’s signals and reactions.
And, as you correctly wrote, that seems obvious.
Colin, sigh, as I explained above and surely clear to most, I am talking collectively, our conversation is about society.
It is worth noting that unwanted touching is an offence in law so really caution is advised.
http://injury.findlaw.com/torts-and-personal-injuries/battery-basics.html
[email protected] CROFT
” fancy a game of Pointless Quibble [patent pending] ??”
“Yes”
Righty-ho: d’you want to be Quibble or Carp? I’m easy.
COLIN
Actually, I’ve retired, nackered.
Paul, yes, transgressing social norms can vary, hence my suggestion that one asks if unsure. You have made a meal of a simple snack.
You did quite well for someone who is 108.
Sorry 109.
:-0
On social signals
I am shy (for whatever reason), quite uncomfortable with making eye contact and find encroachment on my personal space unbearable. I have learnt to cope with this in a professional sphere because their accepted norms in such things as shaking hands etc. Additionally I am able to inhabit a character so that, e.g. when I cross examined or spoke to a jury I would make eye contact and not find it difficult because there was only intellectual and no social/emotional involvement. In workplace social situations this led to many people misunderstanding me and considering me aloof or arrogant, particularly people who were more generally tactile as I would tend to retreat and increase personal space with such individuals. They were however acting within social norms I was not. That did not make either me or them less uncomfortable until I raised the matter on general basis at a chambers meeting. The result of the conversation was that people understood my limits and did not attempt to “change me”.
I was a relatively powerful individual at that stage and able to raise the issue. The problem with power relationships, as pointed out above is the misreading that can occur, when I was in pupillage a more senior individual did not like my personality traits as described and attempted, in a good natured way, to “bring me out of my shell” it was typical abuse of a power relationship (unrelated to sex and well meaning as it was), he was convinced that this was a lack of confidence on my part which he could overcome to my advantage; he never explored any other possible explanation for my responses. I agree with those who say that ask is a good rule, but even that can be used in a power relationship to undermine the will of the more junior individual, as can soft power such as influence on promotion prospects.
I mentioned mediation above, it is useful not only in dispute situations but in creating new team dynamics amongst groups of workers. The advantage of mediation is that it is meant to be facilitative not judgmental and so is perfect for those situations where no-one is “guilty” in the true sense of the word ( i.e. having the guilty mind along with the guilty action). However, for those who assault individuals and/or manipulate power only criminal or disciplinary (and consequently judgmental) procedures are appropriate.
As this conversation seems to keep on going…. the issue of sexual harrassment is not the same as unwanted touching, which may have no sexual connotation.
Recently I refused a hug from a big man who’s a huggy sort of person – but I found his hugging intrusive and aggressive. I had to make a bit of a deal of it to stop him, (as I said, he’s big) and he was pretty upset. I’m sure he thought that by rejecting his hug I was rejecting him. Perhaps I was. Or perhaps I just like to reserve hugs for special friends and special occasions. Or both. But he definitely wasn’t trying to have sex with me.
Anyway my point is that sexual come-ons and invasion of personal space are separate issues, though they easily get mixed up. I think (hope) Juncker and May was in the second category. With Trump I’m not so sure.
And I agree with Colin on this one!
Two more “plausible..if” banking scenarios.
A. The real “worst case” – Remain!
1/ We stay in EU or a level of ECJ jurisdiction that means we have to adopt EU banking regs
2/ EA19 move to take Euro business away from non-Euro nations (and we don’t join the Euro)
3/ EU adopt a tax on financial transactions.
#2 would probably be around 100,000+ UK jobs and 20bn (3%) drop in total tax revenue
#3 would be much, much worse. We’d probably lose global centre status and revert to a domestic only banking sector. Job losses 500,000+ and 50bn+ (7%) drop in tax revenue. [Note Corbyn is mulling over a unilateral #3!!]
Combined we’d end up not even the biggest fish in the Europe pond and a minnow in a global sense. This path happened to Italy and Holland in previous centuries.
B. The “best case” – Project Hope
1/ We leave ECJ jurisdiction and can be a little more flexible on regulations (e.g. avoid EU bonus cap, just below Dodd-Frank and specifically Volcker rule in US, etc). We maintain, preferably increase, domestic regulations concerning consumer access to debt.
2/ EA19 delay moving Euro business away from non-Euro nations (and we don’t join the Euro)
3/ EU adopt a tax on financial transactions (but UK does not)
UK’s role as both Europe and Global financial centre is strengthened. After a v.small Brexit dip, UK financial status grows with global growth of say 5% per annum in both workforce and tax revenue which by 2030 is roughly double its current level (ie 2million direct workers and 140bn or 20% of total UK tax take all else being equal)
These are both extreme of course. I think we are already over reliant on London and financial sector taxes and it has made us lazy and complacent in other regions and sectors. ‘Project Hope” never went in for “fear” but scenario A seems quite plausible IMHO and one of the main reasons I voted Leave and have clear red lines for what “Leave” actually means (Swiss+ or Canada+ and not Norway- (EEA+CU))
* base assumptions rounded for simplicity are approx 1million employees, 70bn annual tax take (10% of total UK tax take). Inflation, 2nd round effects, etc ignored. London is used as centre of UK finance but some of the jobs and hence tax revenue are outsourced to cheaper areas of UK. Please focus on the point being made not the 3rd dp or a missing apostrophe!
mark
“You have made a meal of a simple snack.”
Thanks a lot Mark! That’s how ole JC made a name for himself 2000- plus years ago isn’t it?
I do think that I’d feel a bit awkward saying to someone:
“Hello. Would you like to just say hello, shake hands, embrace, kiss on one cheek or both and – if the latter, which one shall we do first?”
[Actually, when that is required, I am always anxious about which order I’m supposed to stick to. One can end up like an eskimo then – but banging noses instead of rubbing them.]
Probably best to stick to the young person’s vaguely interested:
“Y’awlrite?”
PAUL CROFT
@”Actually, I’ve retired, nackered.”
OK-I’ll be Quibble-its spelt Knackered I think.
But who cares eh?
Though I expect there will be law about it somewhere or other.
@ LASZLO – the “power” influence of both trade unions and business lobby groups both cause me concern but a mixed economy can have a moderate amount of both was my point.
Totalitarian extremes (facist or communist) have used Rousseau out of context with their view of “general will” and the belief that a “few” are required to represent the genuine general will of the people (people being too stupid to know what is in their collective best interest). “Tyranny of the majority” is another ill used concept.
On the “left” side the need for trade unions is removed if you go very far left as the state knows everything and operates everywhere. Similarly on the “right” side the need for business lobby groups is removed if you go very far right as the state knows everything and operates everywhere. IMHO the differences between Facism and Communism (as enacted by USSR) are minimal in the practical sense as the v.far left and v.far right “wrap around” and join at the bottom of the circle of political philosophy.
I’m a bit rusty on my Marx, Rousseau, Keynes etc. as I was more “into” Smith, Ricardo, Mill, Hayek, Friedman etc. back in my youth. My added years have seen me revisit some issues and adopt a more balanced/centre view seeing as many faults in the “right” view as I previously did in the “left” view. Who knows by the time I’m 60 I might be full-on Marx!
