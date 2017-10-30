Let us start with the rhetoric. In January Theresa May said that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. When polls ask about that sentiment people generally agree with it. When Theresa May first made the statement, YouGov found 48% of people agreed that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, 17% thought a “bad deal was better than no deal” (34% agreed with neither or said don’t know). SkyData asked a similar question at the start of the month and found 74% of people thought no deal was better than a bad deal, 26% that any deal was better than no deal.
These two questions suggest that the Prime Minister has landed upon a message that chimes with the public, but we don’t know what respondents are thinking of as a “bad deal” or “no deal”, and whether they think a “no deal” is a good thing or just marginally less awful than a “bad deal”. More in depth questions asked around a “no deal” Brexit suggest it would not be widely welcomed.
Questions that have asked specifically about whether people see a “no deal” Brexit as good or bad have consistently shown a negative reaction. In ICM’s most recent poll they asked how people would react if “negotiations failed to reach agreement by Brexit Day, and the UK left the EU in a so-called ‘hard Brexit’?” 62% of people picked negative words, like worried (50%), confused (29%) and furious (24%), only 20% picked positive words like pleased (14%), proud (11%) or excited (11%).
YouGov asked if people thought it would be good or bad for Britain if we ended up leaving the EU without agreeing departure terms with the EU at all – 57% thought this would be bad, 10% thought it would be good for the country, 20% said neither. Survation asked a very similar question in June (but without a neither option) and found 58% thought it would be bad for Britain, 31% good for Britain.
Of course, this is somewhat missing the point. Given there is significant public support for the sort of Brexit that Theresa May has set out (of immigration controls *and* a trade deal with the EU), a “no deal” Brexit is unlikely to be seen as desirable by the public. It is more a case of whether it is seen as acceptable if negotiations for a better Brexit fall through.
Last week YouGov asked what the government should do if we get to the end of the two year negotiation period and the government have not managed to strike the sort of Brexit deal that Theresa May is seeking: 18% of people said we should stay in the EU after all, 17% that we should delay Britain’s departure in order to continue negotiations, 16% that Britain should accept some of the EU’s demands in order to reach a compromise, 32% that Britain should leave without a deal. Looking at those who voted to Leave in 2016 and those who voted Tory in 2017, a majority of both groups say Britain should leave without a deal rather than seek to delay Brexit or compromise with the EU.
Opinium’s last poll had a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They also asked what people thought should happen if we got to the end of the two year negotiation period without a deal – 15% said we should remain in the EU after all, 35% that we should have a transition deal while negotiations continued, 44% that we should leave without a deal. Again, a majority of Tory voters and Leave voters said that under those circumstances we should leave without a deal.
Summing it all up, a “no deal” Brexit is not something that the British public actually like the idea of – the majority tend to see it in negative terms or as being bad for Britain. However, placed in a position where negotiations for a better deal have failed, a sizeable minority of people (and a majority of Conservatives and Leave voters) would opt for a “no deal” Brexit. Put in that choice between a rock and a hard place, more people would opt for “no deal Brexit” than would opt for remaining in the EU, though a sizeable chunk would take the option of compromise or delay if offered.
CMJ
“The nature of the allegations against Mr Elphicke have not been made clear, but he issued a denial of any wrongdoing.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “The party tipped off the press before telling me of my suspension. I am not aware of what the alleged claims are and deny any wrongdoing.”
DT
……………..as you were saying.
In my workplace we have a grievance procedure and whilst I am not naïve enough to think that anyone with a grievance (harassment or otherwise) will be confident using this is backed up by a culture which at least seeks to address such issues properly.
Sadly, such a process is not in place for many staff at Westminster so whilst due process should of course be followed ‘going to the media’ in some cases has been perhaps the only recourse available.
Colin
Of course I saw all of those – and every one of them appeared AFTER the Tory announcement.
I couldn’t find a single one where whoever made the allegation about Elphick had first launched it in the media, and that was the thrust of CMJ’s post.
Perhaps you should be less condescending, when your intervention simply demonstrated that you had utterly missed the point I was making, and the terms I used.
Indeed, both CMJ and you totally miss the point that suspending someone from their duties, when they are the subject of a serious allegation, is nothing to do with an assumption of guilt, but a perfectly correct procedure that is used in virtually every employment.
If the MP is correct and the Press were told before he was, that does demonstrate significant incompetence on the part of the Tory Party. I’m not sure who will be even slightly surprised by that revelation.
Telegraph is reporting that Leadsom was behind Fallon’s sacking as he was attempting to get her sacked as she was a “dud” who stood in the way of the Cabinet agreeing a Brexit deal. She apparently wants to be Chancellor in a Williamson government.
Oldnat
Perhaps if your comments contained less bile towards the Tory Party and perhaps at least a equal amount of criticism with some of your schoolboy humour thrown in and direct it towards Labour who are in just a big mess over these allegations as the Tories, then we could take your faux annoyance more seriously.
Curious about the reaction of some posters here.
Apparently ‘serious allegations’ have been made about Elphicke (no idea what they are tbh), and under those circumstances a responsible employer has to suspend him until they get to the bottom of them.
If he is exonerated they can make that public and he will resume work.
If he is not, well then, they could not very well have had him continue working whilst they found out.
I do agree that there is a very strong whiff of change in the air.
Hireton
The Sun last night said it was because Leadsom went to May to complain about Fallon’s “lewd comments” to her and other Committee members.
In their story, May then offered the option to Fallon of resigning or being sacked.
Both stories may be true, partially true and partially false, or a load of invented cobblers by half-cut journalists!
Who knows? One might say “This is no way to run a country” – to which the obvious response would be “It’s exactly how Westminster runs the country!”
Frankly both Con and Lab come out of this very badly. There are likely to be a number of MP’s stepping down leading to a number of by elections.
God knows where that will leave us.
Just seen the Chris Evans story. Good Evans above.
@chris Riley
I can’t see the Tory Party had any choice as the Elphicke allegation has been referred to the police.
Turk
:-)
I’m equally critical of the incompetence of Labour. Why would you think I wouldn’t criticise them as well? This isn’t the USA or England with a sad wee two party system in our polity.
Indeed, last night, when criticising the parties for having encouraged the denigration of politicians by selecting candidates who damn well should be denigrated, I included the SNP in that catalogue.
So whine, if you must, but at least whine accurately! :-)
@Hireton
I probably ought to have made that point! Brevity is not always my strong suit.
OK, here’s what’s puzzling me. Why did it take the fall from grace of a Hollywood producer to start this domino effect? It’s not like we haven’t had our own share of shocking celebrity revelations in the UK in the last few years.
I think that the (mainly male) posters critiquing the apparent ‘trial by media’ regarding accusations of sexually inappropriate behaviour, or worse, need to be a little careful.
Firstly, the context is important. These are all historic allegations that have been hidden, swept under the carpet by the relevant authorities or not reported in the first place for fear of reprisals. There are reasons why this public outbreak of prurient stories has happened, and a pressing need to overcome the issues that hold back a fair hearing for such complaints. Had the culture within political parties and Westminster, and in wider society, allowed appropriate responses to these matters at the time, then we wouldn’t be where we are today. If it takes a media feeding frenzy to act on this, then that is no one’s fault except for the people who have opposed reform for many years. So be it. It’s the fault of the men who continue to think this kind of stuff is harmless fun.
The second point must be that many of these allegations are serious. In such cases, suspension is normal. Would a teacher be left teaching after allegations of sexual misconduct? I think not. Suspension is the only valid option while the case is considered. To do anything less would be to obstruct those who have been abused in making complaints in the first place, which goes to the heart of the problem.
Finally, yes, ideally allegations would all be investigated in private, or at least, not in the media spotlight, but these allegations have been laid previously, and nothing happened. Why can’t female victims go public with their stories if their political masters have chosen to turn their backs on reasonable responses to abuse? The fact that we have accusations by media isn’t in itself something to be criticised – the fact that the accusers felt they had nowhere else to go other than the media should be the issue of concern. If the accusations are false, then there are legal remedies with serious potential consequences, but let’s not pretend the system was giving these women a fair hearing, ‘Trial by media’ is simply the comeuppance for decades (centuries?) of inappropriate behaviour.
TrigGuy
“Why did it take the fall from grace of a Hollywood producer to start this domino effect?”
That’s a very good question.
Perhaps a part of the answer is that these behaviours have never been acceptable to the victims, but “the Establishment” [1] minimised complaints to save themselves and their institutions.
But, over the last few decades a “head of steam” has been building up against the arrogant assumptions of privileged status (usually be comparatively powerful men) among a wider and wider section of society.
At some point, a particular case was likely to trigger something of an explosion of outrage.
With regard to paedophilia it was Savile, and with regard to abuse of women it might be Weinstein.
Using the maximum amount of empathy, one can understand the shock of the perpetrators of abuse, that it was no longer just their victims who saw them as criminals or (at least) loathsome creeps.
[1] Define it how you will, but I’d include a Head Teacher I knew who persuaded parents not to go forward with a complaint against a teacher who had *inappropriately touched” their son on a school trip because “the publicity might damage the boy” (that Head of Department continued to work in the same post in that school till he retired)
Alec
” Would a teacher be left teaching after allegations of sexual misconduct?”
Not now, I don’t think – and probably not during the last years of my career, but it was not uncommon (I’m not saying that such matters were “common”) during the late 20th century – as all the historical abuse claims are testimony to.
But, if Saville hadn’t been exposed, would the significant change in attitude to paedophilia have happened?
ALEC
Your last post is spot on.
Alec
Mike Pearce
Absolutely correct. It’s no good whining about trial by media if that becomes the only way to seek redress. Of course it shouldn’t be like that, but sadly it is. And it’s about time the serial abusers and those in positions of authority who cover up for them realised that it is not going to be tolerated any longer. But if it hadn’t been for the media, social and otherwise, we would never have got to this position.
A lot of these recent allegations are quite serious, up to and including rape. I’m still a bit baffled by Fallon’s resignation however. The original charge – touching a journalist’s knee 15 years ago – seemed pretty trivial, especially when she said she threatened to punch him and that it didn’t bother her. As I said at the time, there must have been more. So far the only other thing I’m aware of for him is an off-colour remark he made to Angela Leadsom.
Is there more to come, or is Theresa May a Puritan? These offences seem pretty trivial even if the climate has changed. How does it compare to Prescott, Pantsdown, Mellor, Thorpe, Profumo, Parkinson etc etc?