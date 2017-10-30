Let us start with the rhetoric. In January Theresa May said that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. When polls ask about that sentiment people generally agree with it. When Theresa May first made the statement, YouGov found 48% of people agreed that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, 17% thought a “bad deal was better than no deal” (34% agreed with neither or said don’t know). SkyData asked a similar question at the start of the month and found 74% of people thought no deal was better than a bad deal, 26% that any deal was better than no deal.
These two questions suggest that the Prime Minister has landed upon a message that chimes with the public, but we don’t know what respondents are thinking of as a “bad deal” or “no deal”, and whether they think a “no deal” is a good thing or just marginally less awful than a “bad deal”. More in depth questions asked around a “no deal” Brexit suggest it would not be widely welcomed.
Questions that have asked specifically about whether people see a “no deal” Brexit as good or bad have consistently shown a negative reaction. In ICM’s most recent poll they asked how people would react if “negotiations failed to reach agreement by Brexit Day, and the UK left the EU in a so-called ‘hard Brexit’?” 62% of people picked negative words, like worried (50%), confused (29%) and furious (24%), only 20% picked positive words like pleased (14%), proud (11%) or excited (11%).
YouGov asked if people thought it would be good or bad for Britain if we ended up leaving the EU without agreeing departure terms with the EU at all – 57% thought this would be bad, 10% thought it would be good for the country, 20% said neither. Survation asked a very similar question in June (but without a neither option) and found 58% thought it would be bad for Britain, 31% good for Britain.
Of course, this is somewhat missing the point. Given there is significant public support for the sort of Brexit that Theresa May has set out (of immigration controls *and* a trade deal with the EU), a “no deal” Brexit is unlikely to be seen as desirable by the public. It is more a case of whether it is seen as acceptable if negotiations for a better Brexit fall through.
Last week YouGov asked what the government should do if we get to the end of the two year negotiation period and the government have not managed to strike the sort of Brexit deal that Theresa May is seeking: 18% of people said we should stay in the EU after all, 17% that we should delay Britain’s departure in order to continue negotiations, 16% that Britain should accept some of the EU’s demands in order to reach a compromise, 32% that Britain should leave without a deal. Looking at those who voted to Leave in 2016 and those who voted Tory in 2017, a majority of both groups say Britain should leave without a deal rather than seek to delay Brexit or compromise with the EU.
Opinium’s last poll had a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They also asked what people thought should happen if we got to the end of the two year negotiation period without a deal – 15% said we should remain in the EU after all, 35% that we should have a transition deal while negotiations continued, 44% that we should leave without a deal. Again, a majority of Tory voters and Leave voters said that under those circumstances we should leave without a deal.
Summing it all up, a “no deal” Brexit is not something that the British public actually like the idea of – the majority tend to see it in negative terms or as being bad for Britain. However, placed in a position where negotiations for a better deal have failed, a sizeable minority of people (and a majority of Conservatives and Leave voters) would opt for a “no deal” Brexit. Put in that choice between a rock and a hard place, more people would opt for “no deal Brexit” than would opt for remaining in the EU, though a sizeable chunk would take the option of compromise or delay if offered.
@ JIM JAM – in UK we seem to suffer from the opposite, risking the collapse of govt to satisfy half of the 2% of UK living in a devolved nation!
No disrespect to NI but that is a flea on the tail wagging the dog – hardly the tyranny of the majority!
A better solution would be to break-up the UK. Allow NI and Scotland to join EFTA with E+W CFTA and then allow England+Wales to operate devolved regional assemblies – Wales already have one of course! We can stay UK on some issues like defence perhaps, dividing up our share of the NATO 2% but on taxation and devolved matters the dog needs to stop paying to be whipped by the tail IMHO.
If Wales want full independence then fine they can leave as well, give them an independence referendum as well. If they stay then they adhere to a SGP.
Rant over, time for some air I think!
Trevor warne:
“The slim CON+DUP majority has meant CON probably feel they need to keep some of the UKIP policies such as immigration which I personally find very upsetting but one has to accept the political realities.”
Of course, the alternative might be to stand up to this and believe in the courage of your own convictions rather than succumb to the voice of the mob.
What you are saying here is that your support for the Cons is more precious to you than arguing against what you believe to be morally wrong.
An illuminating viewpoint for those that wonder why so many seemingly educated people vote Tory.
@ TONYBTG – “At the moment, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the business community over what kind of deal, what length of transition, etc etc.
Exactly, the mild underperformance of GDP is due to a lack of investment which should be released once we have clarity over Brexit. The BoE actual number on bank losses was 10,000 not 75,000. Not every sector will win but we drastically need to rebalance our economy and with a massive trade deficit in goods and v.low unemployment the obvious answer is investment in UK production. We’re also finally seeing some awareness of Brexit in the EU27 who might have to invest more in UK if they want unfettered tariff free access to UK consumers – people always forget the other side of the equation!
@ TONYBTG – “What you are saying here is that your support for the Cons is more precious to you than arguing against what you believe to be morally wrong”
Sadly in the UK you have to vote for one party that has the least bad package. There is a lot I do not like about CON policies but I like even less of LABs. David Miliband as LAB leader post Brexit with no change in CON and I’d vote LAB.
P.S. I have made my view on immigration known to MP, etc. Not much one voice can do but I am arguing against the absurd 10,000s target. I expect the business lobby will have more success than me but I do my bit where I can.
@S Thomas – this months services PMI does look good, but as I have said for a good long while now, there is something adrift in the PMI data, and in the services data in particular.
I have long pointed out how the statistical methodology of the PMI stuff can lead to distortions, and this is particularly valid at the peaks and troughs. The respondents are asked a simple question of whether the individual aspects of their business has improved, worsened or stayed the same. There is no quantative analysis regarding the scale of improvement/decline. The indices just tell us the balance of comanies reporting positive and negative movements.
So if 15% of respondents are seeing a 30% drop in business, 30% a 10% fall, and 55% a 1% rise, then the PMI index will look quite good, even though the sector is suffering a serious aggregate decline.
Overall, the PMI data tends to level out over the months and seems pretty good at predicting the trends, but it is really quite poor at identifying the true scale of peaks and troughs. This works both ways.
There was a massive collapse in the services PMI in 2008, slumping to around 40, whereas the ONS data suggests that the PMI overstated this and it should have bottomed out at around 44. Even more stark was the slump in July 2016 straight after the Brexit vote, when the services PMI crashed from around 53 to below 47 in a single month. The ONS data showed the sector improving, not contracting.
The key point for services is that, with the exception of July 2016, the services PMI has overstated actual performance since 2013, and in general terms, both the PMI and ONS data has shown a downward trend for the sector since 2014.
It’s worth noting the detail fro this month. PMI respondents have indicated a softening of recruitment and shrinking of backlogs, some absorbing of input prices to keep prices competitive, although overall end prices are still accelerating and are at a 6 month high, with business optimism below the first half of the year.
Add to this the news on consumer debt, retail sales, car sales and the continued squeeze on household finances, I think it would be prudent to take a cautious approach to this months services PMI.
@Trevor Warne – “…The BoE actual number on bank losses was 10,000 not 75,000.”
No – sorry, but that is incorrect
The 10,000 losses estimate if what they expect to happen on ‘Brexit Day 1’. The bank expects this total to rise in the long term. The 75,000 losses figure was put forward as a plausible long term figure if we left on WTO terms.
NEW POLL
Westminster voting intention:
LAB: 40% (-4)
CON: 38% (-2)
LDEM: 9% (-)
UKIP: 4% (+2)
Gen: 3% (+2)
via @IpsosMORI, Oct 27 – Nov 01
My company is working on transitions for just two banks (out of a far larger number that would make up a decent proportion of that 10,000 figure on their own.
75-100,000 feels about right to me….
CHRISRILEY
“It is telling that you are tacitly admitting that this isn’t about the national interest.”
I really don’t understand where you get that from. I am very firmly of the view that leaving the EU is very much in Britains interest. In my view to stay in would be an utter disaster in the medium to long term for this country. Not peefish at all, just enjoyed a lovely walk with my wife. I agree I don’t post much at the moment but that’s because this site is dominated by Remainers and I don’t accept their spurious arguments but have better things to do than argue.
@ ALEC – “The 75,000 losses figure was put forward as a plausible long term figure if we left on WTO terms.”
Plausible… if….
Of course the BoE could not directly refute a number wrongly linked to them but plausible.. if… sums it up!
Note the BoE number relates to job losses directly related to Brexit. I’ll suggest the following, some or all of which are both “plausible and if”
– We will lose those jobs anyway if/when EA put up the protectionism and win the case they lost in 2015, at best we are delaying those job losses
– Growth in other areas will easily outstrip the EU specific job losses and London has created far more than 10,000 jobs in the last 3mths alone! Over a say 5y horizon London has added far more than 75,000 jobs.
– free of EU’s slow and protectionist FTAs we can focus on UK specific FTAs where we lose a little due to our size but gain more due to the tailoring of needs to suit UK and not the power-broker nations in EU
Employment data here:
https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/employmentandemployeetypes/bulletins/regionallabourmarket/october2017
The truth of course is no one really knows. It’s guessing but as the Guardian article points out the numbers are tiny when viewed as %s
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/nov/01/city-jobs-brexit-bank-of-england-sam-woods
Project Fear 2.0 is going to need to do a lot better than Project Fear 1.0. UBS, HSBC, etc have all quietly dropped their “fear” and likes of Goldman, Bloomberg are quietly opening larger office space in London while preaching how terrible Brexit will be for… London!!
@ BIGFATRON – thank you for an anecdote. if you want the “poll” that came up with 10,000 then link is here:
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-jobs-exclusive/exclusive-reuters-survey-10000-uk-finance-jobs-affected-in-brexits-first-wave-idUKKCN1BT1EQ
Note the biggest name is Deutsche Bank saying they will move 4,000 (which is 80% of their 5,000!) staff yet have recently signed a 25y lease for more office space in London!!! I’d take that with a pinch of salt.
The reason the banking lobby don’t like Brexit is due to the costs that they will incur. A lot of the jobs will be duplicated in Frankfurt rather than lost in London – adding costs. Also some moving costs and resistance from staff (Frankfurt is not as nice a place to live as London). Add in fear of future regulatory costs due to different regimes, etc and you can see why the banking lobby are saying one thing but doing another!
Far bigger risks to London are:
– introducing a transaction tax (either from EU or from Corbyn)
– higher taxes
– tighter regulations
The last two would be opposite in Plan B Brexit of course and without sending outrage amongst genuine Corbynites the banking bonus cap would be the first policy to be scrapped if CON adopted plan B.
S THOMAS
Yes coming after the manufacturing PMI, the Services PMI is very encouraging. Alec is correct to be cautious about one months figures, something I certainly felt myself about the September report which I suspected understated the position.
Trevor Warne
I think the 75,000 figure just plain wrong, but time will tell, as I said the other day I would be amazed if it was more than 10,000 in the initial adjustment, and in the longer term I expect the financial sector to go from strength to strength once we have left, more than making up any job losses.
Latest headline:
“A year of Remainers’ warnings haven’t made Leave voters any more likely to think Brexit will be bad”
Not mine, YouGov’s comment on the survey Trevor referred to above.
Turk, your health insurance costs are 75% of my total household income ;-)
Ipsos leader rankings:
May -16 (+1)
Corbyn -3 (uc)
Cable -7 (-3)
HMG -29 (+1)
You do have to wonder what LDEM are up to. Silence is not a virtue in politics!
Mark w
one of the difficulties of any rationale debate about the NHS is the bizarre general belief that it is free.Thus colours every discourse. we will have no sensible debate until this is hypothicated .
@ S THOMAS / TOH – the missing link for years, made worse by Brexit uncertainty, has been construction. It’s not a pure link but my analysis of GDP highlights what BoE and everyone else are seeing – under investment. The only major Brexit risk I see is not having enough people to implement the opportunity side of Brexit. We turn out 100,000s of graduates 50k in debt expecting a job for which almost half do not have relevant qualifications or experience to obtain a professional job.
The greatest success in UK industry has been graduate farms:
“From 19% of school leavers entering higher education in 1989, to 47% now, the UK has seen the biggest expansion of its university industry anywhere in Europe”
“Yet that growth often lets down the young people actually going through the higher education mill . It leaves them laden with debt, and as government figures demonstrated last week, often in employment that neither draws upon their skills nor pays their way ”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/may/03/the-guardian-view-on-graduates-and-employment-degrees-but-not-destinations
and a certain party wants to drop fees to zero, crowding out other options when we already produce far too many graduates that do not have the skills society needs!
The “graduate premium” is so backward looking but the young feel they have no other option. HMG can of course do a lot more to help but cutting fees would be a very bad idea.
FWIW I think the consumer needs to take a break. I’m not excited about a high services PMI.
S Thomas, I agree, charges are creeping in, but for the most part it does remain free at the point of delivery.
I am sure that the vast majority of the public understand that NHS services are ‘free’ because we all contribute via taxation.
MarkW
That’s for two people half that and add in deductible tax and your not far away from what a average wage income person pays in UK through national insurance and indirect taxation.
But yes it’s not cheap but we have to pay more because we don’t have an insurance history in the US and we are both over 60.
Turk, ah, I see, it did sound expensive but I can see how that is the case with that info, and the insurance / risk way it is done over there.
@Trevor Warne – I really do think there is an element of cloud cuckoo land thinking here regarding loss of jobs from London.
We already have finance companies publicly confirming that they are moving more than 10,000 jobs into the EU. These are the ‘Brexit day 1’ losses the BoE is talking about, but importantly the bank only oversees finance. The insurance and legal sectors are all part of the City ecosystem, and they too are on the move.
‘Equivalence’ will be easy enough to establish, but that won’t satisfy city firms. The procedures behind equivalence are slow, subject to change, subject to ECJ court rulings, and dictated entirely by the EU. If we want to ease regulatory standards to attract global trade, we risk losing EU equivalence. Without this, pretty much all UK/EU trade would leave London.
It’s worth remembering that when we started the A50 process, we were told with some force that there were bound to be bespoke deals for our auotmative and finance sectors, as this would be in everyone’s best interests.
We now know that this was nonsensical wishful thinking. It won’t happen.
I’m afraid that it’s a statement of the bleedin’ obvious that France and Germany are going to make sure whatever deal is finalised offers incentives to shift London jobs to Paris and Frankfurt – which is already happening.
New York is working hard to siphon off London trade, the evidence is that more than 10,000 jobs are already heading to the EU, and there is no clear reason why a longer term shift away from London to other centres wouldn’t kick in after Brexit as London loses one of it’s main advantages.
In @TOH’s words, I’d be amazed if there weren’t more than 10,000 job losses.
That great show, ‘Breaking Bad’ was also a savage indictment of the American ‘health care’ system.
Aficionados on here will know that Walter turned to making and dealing in crystal meth because as a high school teacher, with a wife and disabled son, he couldn’t afford to pay for treatment for his terminal cancer
I try to avoid Brexit, but since there’s some YouGov polling on it, just a brief comment. I’m not surprised that the general drift is that opinions haven’t changed much – this has been true since the referendum, and is the main reason I gave up hope a long time ago of Brexit being stopped.
What the poll does show is that the divide between those in favour and those against is widening. Given that Brexit is happening, the government seems to be failing to convince many of the benefits that will come out of it. If nothing else, it underlines how wrong Theresa May was when she said “The country is coming together, but Westminster is not.” Maybe it was wishful thinking, self-deception, or just a pointless soundbite. But it just isn’t true, and the division shows no sign of healing. I don’t think that’s good news for anyone.
@Alec
“It’s worth remembering that when we started the A50 process, we were told with some force that there were bound to be bespoke deals for our auotmative and finance sectors, as this would be in everyone’s best interests.”
To be fair, literally nobody I have ever spoken to in the finance industry actually believed any of that, and although I know and work with fewer professionals responsible for hiring in the automotive sector, none of those I do know believed it either.
So these plans will have been formed a while ago. The broad question will have been ‘are the negotiating team idiots or could something be achieved’.
Now they know the answer to that question and what the necessary steps to take will be.
One of the best 5 series of all time (that I have seen) for me Valarie.
The article for the Ipsos-MORI poll is here:
https://www.ipsos.com/ipsos-mori/en-uk/confidence-theresa-may-get-good-deal-britain-brexit-negotiations-remains-low
Fieldwork is 27 Oct to 1 Nov (a bit later than usual). MORI doesn’t seem to have a regular commissioner at the moment (the Standard seem to have stopped) which is a pity as they are the only regular telephone poll left now. The headline VI is:
Con 38% (-2)
Lab 40% (-4)
Lib Dem 9% (-)
SNP/PC 5% (+1)
Greens 3% (+2)
UKIP 4% (+2)
Other 1% (+1)
A lot of this looks like reversion to mean after last month’s figures, which were a bit out of the norm. UKIP normally show lower with MORI (I think a telephone effect) and this is their best figure since the election. Still only 4% mind.
Alec
“In @TOH’s words, I’d be amazed if there weren’t more than 10,000 job losses.”
I guess you were trying to be amusing by deliberately misquoting me. What I actually said is as follows.
“as I said the other day I would be amazed if it was more than 10,000 in the initial adjustment, and in the longer term I expect the financial sector to go from strength to strength once we have left, more than making up any job losses.”
Trevor Warne
I agree with you about many graduate courses, although of course education is not just about fitting one for a job, it’s more about expanding the mind surely. What we need are more apprentices as I posted recently. Skills shortages could well be a problem after we have left the EU which is why for me controlling immigration was not very important in my decision on Brexit, although controlling our own borders was.
Chris Riley,
Conservative back benchers might indeed be in revolt, but as discussed here, what can they do about it? The electoral disaster looming for tories has no obvious escape.
R Huckle,
“There would be agreement that the second referendum result must be accepted and implemented”
You miss the point. The point is that whatever course parliament takes, if it goes wrong voters will blame the politicians who put it through. Even if voters want and vote for it now, if it goes wrong they will disown it and the politicians concerned. Plainly any politician who argued for Brexit would have been proven unfit for office by the results.
@Trevor Warne
Apologies for disagreeing with you, but I have been working in this industry for over thirty years and have colleagues in senior positions that are affected by Brexit at many of the major houses. In my previous role I used to look after the resource and cost base for the Operations Division of one of the largest city banks.
I can guarantee you that Deutsche Bank have far more than 5,000 staff in London currently, and that the 4,000 for planned moves is about right. whether they are all due to Brexit is debatable, undubitably some would have happened anyway.
The City is very resilient, there is no doubt of that, but the EU and Asian mice are nibbling away at the cheese, and Brexit really doesn’t help.
BFR
@” whether they are all due to Brexit is debatable”
AS you say-they are happening for other reasons:-
FT reported as follows in Sept. this year :-
“Deutsche Bank chief executive John Cryan has warned that a “big number” of people working for Deutsche Bank will ultimately lose their jobs as the bank embraces its “revolutionary spirit” and ends the era of accountants acting like “abacuses”.
The bank boss, who is mid-way through a five-year restructuring plan, made the comments at a conference in Frankfurt.
“We have to find new ways of employing people and maybe people need to find new ways of spending their time,” he said of how technological change will affect banking. “The truthful answer is we won’t need as many people…
In our banks we have people behaving like robots doing mechanical things, tomorrow we’re going to have robots behaving like people.
He would not be drawn on how many of Deutsche Bank’s 100,000 strong workforce would be at risk beyond saying that it would be a “big number”.
FT
This October report in REuters follows recent results. The legacy in USA from Mortgage Backed Securities & other regulatory car crashes is still with this bank :-
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-deutsche-bank-results/deutsche-bank-revenue-drops-amid-weak-markets-and-restructuring-idUKKBN1CV0UH
Post brexit deal
As Barnier says that the deal with the uk is likely to be the canadian one can anyone fill me in with the main advantages and disadvantages of such a deal.(would do it myself but bonfire party to cater for)
@Jim Jam
Yes, I found Breaking Bad totally gripping. And wonderful acting.
@TOH – what a silly post.
DANNY
“Personally harmed further if they do”. What in earth do you mean by this? It is immoral for any party official to suggest the activist’s career could be adversely affected by reporting the rape to the Police. It would suggest the Labour Party is a wholly inadequate organisation if her career could be damaged purely because she reported a violent crime to the authorities.It is also helping to shield the perpetrator who would be free to rape again.
@ BFR/ALEC – “Landsec, the property company, said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement for Deutsche Bank to take at least 469,000 square feet at 21 Moorfields, a site under construction in the City of London financial district.
That is a 25y lease, signed in August
https://www.ft.com/content/4319409e-768d-11e7-a3e8-60495fe6ca71
I will admit the article is low on the number of UK employees. DB have more like 9,000 in UK of which 7,000 are in London. I briefly worked for them at 1 Great Winchester St when the numbers were more like 5,000 but took the FT number at face value without checking. My apologies.
For me action speak louder than words. Sign a 25y lease with large increase in floorspace but saying they might move a massive number of jobs to Frankfurt?
Feel free to check into Swiss banks like Julius Baer, Asian banks, etc. all adding jobs although not all in London. London is very expensive an a lot of banks have been setting up back offices etc all over the UK for many years, often moving those jobs from London.
Banks have to plan for every eventually, even the absolute worst case which is where some of the “fear” is coming from, although even the most crazy numbers are way down from May’16 levels. I fully expect a lot more than 10,000 jobs to appear in places like Frankfurt but as I said earlier a lot of these will be new/duplicate jobs and whatever London loses will be well within typical churn.
Here’s a link to support Colin’s comments on DB slashing jobs globally:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2015-12-31/half-a-million-bank-jobs-have-vanished-since-2008-crisis-chart
Plenty of other info you can find on the web to see that London financial sector jobs are now way above 2007 peak – London has bounced back making new highs when other financial centres have not. Also lots of info showing London is still #1 by a comfortable margin.
Every sector is lobbying. SMMT (who don’t represent any genuine UK interest) doing their bit on the “fear” and you can’t blame them for asking for some special deal – if May gave 1bn to NI then I’m sure they see plenty of cash available at the trough and are obviously going to try and get their share of it. “OK, OK, we’ll stay in UK but only if you give us X, Y and Z”.
This is unfair.
The SMMT are very supportive of UK car manufacturing. I’ve received training from them on several occasions. They are a strong and effective trade body.
They do understand the car manufacturing is a pan national business, and therefore understand the criticality of supply chains.
The ability for supply chains to work across borders frictionally is very important. Unless our Brexit deal does this, UK car manufacturing is in trouble in the long term in my view (especially the mass producers – Honda, Toyota etc.)
Trevor Warne
The Deutsche Bank expansion is mainly about private banking (ahem), the least affected by Brexit. Yep, tax haven with backwater.
Trevor Warne
You are also misinterpreting financial services jobs. London was very little effected by 2008-09 – maybe about 20,000 jobs. However, it has recovered by 2012 (wasn’t too difficult), and then there was actually a bigger drop than 2008-2009 in 2013-14, but then recovering in 2015-16.
There is also a major ‘re-adjustment in banking jobs. Anything that cloud can do means job losses.