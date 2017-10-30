Let us start with the rhetoric. In January Theresa May said that “no deal is better than a bad deal”. When polls ask about that sentiment people generally agree with it. When Theresa May first made the statement, YouGov found 48% of people agreed that “no deal is better than a bad deal”, 17% thought a “bad deal was better than no deal” (34% agreed with neither or said don’t know). SkyData asked a similar question at the start of the month and found 74% of people thought no deal was better than a bad deal, 26% that any deal was better than no deal.
These two questions suggest that the Prime Minister has landed upon a message that chimes with the public, but we don’t know what respondents are thinking of as a “bad deal” or “no deal”, and whether they think a “no deal” is a good thing or just marginally less awful than a “bad deal”. More in depth questions asked around a “no deal” Brexit suggest it would not be widely welcomed.
Questions that have asked specifically about whether people see a “no deal” Brexit as good or bad have consistently shown a negative reaction. In ICM’s most recent poll they asked how people would react if “negotiations failed to reach agreement by Brexit Day, and the UK left the EU in a so-called ‘hard Brexit’?” 62% of people picked negative words, like worried (50%), confused (29%) and furious (24%), only 20% picked positive words like pleased (14%), proud (11%) or excited (11%).
YouGov asked if people thought it would be good or bad for Britain if we ended up leaving the EU without agreeing departure terms with the EU at all – 57% thought this would be bad, 10% thought it would be good for the country, 20% said neither. Survation asked a very similar question in June (but without a neither option) and found 58% thought it would be bad for Britain, 31% good for Britain.
Of course, this is somewhat missing the point. Given there is significant public support for the sort of Brexit that Theresa May has set out (of immigration controls *and* a trade deal with the EU), a “no deal” Brexit is unlikely to be seen as desirable by the public. It is more a case of whether it is seen as acceptable if negotiations for a better Brexit fall through.
Last week YouGov asked what the government should do if we get to the end of the two year negotiation period and the government have not managed to strike the sort of Brexit deal that Theresa May is seeking: 18% of people said we should stay in the EU after all, 17% that we should delay Britain’s departure in order to continue negotiations, 16% that Britain should accept some of the EU’s demands in order to reach a compromise, 32% that Britain should leave without a deal. Looking at those who voted to Leave in 2016 and those who voted Tory in 2017, a majority of both groups say Britain should leave without a deal rather than seek to delay Brexit or compromise with the EU.
Opinium’s last poll had a very similar question, but with slightly different options. They also asked what people thought should happen if we got to the end of the two year negotiation period without a deal – 15% said we should remain in the EU after all, 35% that we should have a transition deal while negotiations continued, 44% that we should leave without a deal. Again, a majority of Tory voters and Leave voters said that under those circumstances we should leave without a deal.
Summing it all up, a “no deal” Brexit is not something that the British public actually like the idea of – the majority tend to see it in negative terms or as being bad for Britain. However, placed in a position where negotiations for a better deal have failed, a sizeable minority of people (and a majority of Conservatives and Leave voters) would opt for a “no deal” Brexit. Put in that choice between a rock and a hard place, more people would opt for “no deal Brexit” than would opt for remaining in the EU, though a sizeable chunk would take the option of compromise or delay if offered.
“I should have pointed out medical insurance is tax deductible in the US so although I have quoted the all in figure it is in fact lower, my wife’s family accountant assures us we can claim a proportion back through her family business. I’m retired my wife is temporarily running her parents ranch so she is the signatory to the Insurance.
My point was for those who can afford it the American system is more efficient than the NHS in terms of seeing a GP and getting minor surgery done as I said I don’t recommend it as a health system because it fails the poor and chronically sick”
The US healthcare system costs loads more and you’re mote likely to see a doctor? That isn’t necessarily more efficient is it. If healthcare cost less and you were more likely to see a doctor, that would more likely be more efficient.
Also, how easy is it to get insurance if you have long term complaints etc.?
BZ
Looking at that poll from lucid I think the part that will worry the DUP is the undecideds. The supplementary question gives a strong indication that the harder the Brexit the more the undecideds break for a united Ireland
JONESINBANGOR
Indeed and there was real complacency surrounding the second Referendum. Yet it was Labour and not the Tories who carried the can.
As for the first Referendum Clegg utterly failed his party. Cameron failed the country re the third Referendum.
Despite Fallon’s resignation there’s no sign of this story going away – there’s a Daily Mail ‘front page exclusive’ tomorrow with allegations from a prominent cabinet member of inappropriate behaviour towards her by the former defence secretary.
I don’t think this scandal will bring down the government (e.g Labour appear to have few issues with MPs too), however I do think it will weaken them, especially if any more of May’s allies are taken down by it and it adds to a general feeling of negativity towards the government and toxicity of the Tory Party brand.
BZ
Thanks for the link.
Originally, Ulster Unionists demanded that all of Ulster remain in the UK – until they looked at the numbers and reduced their demand to cover only 6 counties.
Perhaps their best hope for the future is to retain an (expanded) Antrim in the UK, and accept that they have lost / are losing everywhere else.
Of course, repartition won’t happen – perhaps especially as the UK Government collapses in chaos.
Apparently, they can’t tell their hands from their tablecloths which, given where some of them want hands to be put sounds very unhygienic!
It seems there more reasons than the obvious why no nice girl or boy should accept an invitation to dinner with a Cabinet member.
PRINCESS RACHEL @ BZ
Looking at that poll from lucid I think the part that will worry the DUP is the undecideds.
Agreed. My guess would be that a border poll immediately post Brexit would have enough 45+ voters and younger ditherers not to lead to re-unification but that the next one 7 years later would be firmly in favour of a united Ireland.
Also perhaps worth noting that the DUP were virtually alone in campaigning to leave in NI, so they don’t have anywhere to hide. Perhaps the release of the 58 impact studies will help them towards a damascene conversion to the softest of soft brexits unless the Cons pull the plug themselves.
OLDNAT
An expanded Antrim sounds painful: “Oor poor Wullie, a martyr tae his expanded Antrim, so he was”.
RJW
:-) I’m sure that an expanded Antrim would produce lots of martyrs.
But just think how beneficial to health would be the increased “Fresh Eire” to be breathed.
OLDNAT @ BZ
Thanks for the link.
You’re welcome. I think you’re being optimistic on behalf of the DUP. My own guess would be that NI will stay unchanged geographically until or unless the island re-unites. Unlikable as they are, I don’t think the DUP are totally stupid. If they’re prepared to try to negotiate with SF, as they are, I can’t see them being as picky as some who post here seem to think about the idea of negotiating with a Lab HMG.
It seems there more reasons than the obvious why no nice girl or boy should accept an invitation to dinner with a Cabinet member.
From the earlier comments re the original House of Cards on this thread, Francis Urquhart undoubtedly applies: You might very well think that; I couldn’t possibly comment.
@Bill
What concerns me is that the status of MPs will drop further (below the pitifully low position they have now). I have no particular love of MPs, but if our parliamentary system dimimishes, we are left in an even worse position.
It’s almost as if it’s in someone’s benefit to bring all Parliamentarians down, and weaken the institutions.
It’s getting heady, and we need some rational way out of this mess.
Tories continue to perform badly in local elections, with Lib Dems making gains.
Liberal Democrat GAIN Braunton East (North Devon) from Conservative.
Duke’s (Sefton) result:
LDEM: 56.0% (+28.4)
CON: 26.3% (-9.4)
LAB: 13.9% (-2.3)
UKIP: 2.3% (-13.5)
GRN: 1.5% (-3.1)
Liberal Democrat GAIN Duke’s (Sefton) from Conservative.
Egremont South (Copeland) result:
LAB: 52.4% (+15.7) HOLD
CON: 47.6% (+26.8)
No Ind(s) as prev.
Aldwick West (Arun) result:
LDEM: 52.7% (+34.2)
CON: 35.2% (-16.7)
LAB: 8.2% (+8.2)
GRN: 4.0% (+4.0)
LDem GAIN from Con.
CMJ
“It’s getting heady, and we need some rational way out of this mess.”
The obvious rational way is for political parties to stop selecting odious people as candidates!
As voters, all we can do is to make a choice between the names on the ballot paper. Those names belong to candidates whom the parties thought fit to present as their representatives.
No one outside their parties forced the Tories to select Fallon as a candidate, or forced Labour to select Jim Devine, or the SNP to select Bill Walker.
Of course, some will slip through the most rigorous selection procedures, and some deficiencies will only appear once they are in office – but rapid expulsion from the party and not selecting them again will deal with that.
Surely, the only people responsible for the low esteem in which MPs (and other politicians) are held, are the organisations who expend every effort to get them into office in the first place!
Lib Dems are on the move, 3 by election wins from the conservatives tonight with 2 more to count. Wonder if it will be a clean sweep for the Dems. RoC vote split?
I don’t understand why someone who is/was sexually assaulted would go to their party to make a complaint.
Its a police matter. You really should’t be putting party loyalty above your own safety and justice.
Pete
A lot of these things the police wouldn’t want to get involved in, not really criminal, difficult to prosecute and political to boot. But in the case of the more serious allegations going to the police is a terrifying experience, having to justify your clothing, your lifestyle etc, being asked the ‘why didn’t you…’ questions. Victims are often plagued with self doubt and feelings of shame and sometimes self loathing. Victims question themselves about what they could have done differently. It’s natural to look for support from people who you expect to be on your side before taking the terrifying leap to involving the police and if you are basically rebuffed by the people you trust then your confidence in going to the police is going to hit rock bottom.
PR, even with all that go to family or friends. There in politics, they surely can’t be that naive to think their party cares about them?
Pete
Most if not all of their friends are party members as well. Talking to family? Would you talk to your family if you were sexually assaulted, I know I wouldn’t.
PETE
PR, even with all that go to family or friends. There in politics, they surely can’t be that naive to think their party cares about them?
The trouble is that for many young people in these positions most of their friends are in the party – maybe even their family is too. And a lot of these assaults seem to take place away from home – at party conferences, by-elections and so on. So people are away from their support networks outisde the party.
And, although I think the police usually (but not always) handle such complaints better than they used to, there is still the feeling that reporting such things will be a real ordeal, if not as humiliating as it might once have been. The victims feel that in any situation where they know their assailant they have to justify their actions rather than the other way round.
Of course that will only apply to situations where a serious assault has actually taken place. But there are also all sorts of gray areas where people have only marginally broken the law if at all, but those on the other end feel uncomfortable or that they have been lucky to escape something worse. In those situation it might be the preference to gop to some influential third party to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.
Meanwhile, before Lib Dems start celebrating too much, the usual warnings on local by-elections apply. Local factors always predominate and two of tonight’s gains (especially the Southport one) were expected, though the Sussex result was a good gain.
You really need to look at a number of weeks results to get a good picture, and the truth is that the Lib Dems have not been doing as well in local by-elections as they have often in the past, including even this Spring. They have been holding their own, but not much more and Labour have been the bigger winners since June. It may be that the Lib Dems also start doing better as well from now on, if Conservative popularity starts to disintegrate, but we’ll need a few months to be certain.
Turk,
“It is unrealistic to think that simply pouring more and more money into the NHS is going to be enough without reducing the demand through people taking responsibility for there health.”
Unfortunately there is an oft overlooked fallacy in what you say. However much people might look after their own health, eventually they get diseases of old age. Preventative care may have contributed to extending lifespan, but we still get to the weak and infirm stage eventually. And then the bills arrive, just postponed.
I strongly suspect that what we need to reduce NHS bills is a lot less of people taking responsibility for their own health. People smoking themselves to death aged 65 is probaby pretty much optimum for the economy.
Trevor Warne,
“We’ve removed interest rate setting from politicians”
But we have in effect passed it to civil servants, not the private sector.
” ideally incentivised by HMG for the private sector rather than conducted by HMG”
The problem is that the private sector and HMG do not have the same objectives, and indeed might have conflicting ones. The private sector might choose to move its factories to China and place all employees on minimum wage and would consider these good outcomes.
“Simply cutting corporation taxes has failed”
Of course. You argue QE has failed, but it accomplishes much the same as cutting corporations tax (at least as it has been performed), it hands free money to industry. And then industry chooses to sit on it or give it to its shareholders or invest it abroad. Industry is simply not interested in national or voters interests.
” Incentivising business investment is IMHO one of the highest multipliers”
Possibly, but currently what they are incentivised to do is increase their expenses allowable against tax. For example, the current smart meter program is an utter fiasco as far as I can see, with meters which have been installed effectively at the consumers expense liable to need replacing, even repeatedly, in the next few years. The companies have been incentivised to throw away our money while increasing their turnover and profit. Even government doesnt care how much they spend because it isnt coming through direct taxation.
MikeP
Indeed, if it hadn’t been for Brown and the last of the Blairhicans, the Dangerous Brothers may well have lost themselves the second of those referenda.
It’s a bit rum to grumble that the leader of the opposition failed his country by refusing to intrude a third time on self inflicted grief as Rik Cameron and Viv Osborne stuck on their blindfolds and weaved their way in a more or less straight line towards the edge of the white cliffs of Dover, shouting “dangerous brothers!” at each other as they went.
ON
The constituency I live in had one of the ghastly MPs you refer to foisted on us (in a very safe seat) as the local party decided it was the only way to remove him as leader of the Council. Who they, obviously, had previously elected to be such.
During his tenure as leader he oversaw the replacing of a very ugly but very effective bus station with a brand new one nearby that is too small to fit even half of the buses needing to use it, leading to constant gridlock in town and one of the worst levels of air pollution in the country. He depedestrianised half the main shopping street, killing most of the trade there, flogged off an Egyptian statue belonging to the museum, losing the county its Arts council accreditation and funding, and drove through a loan of £10.5m to the local football club which it is now unable to account for, about which questions continue to be asked by auditors and Mr Plod. So obviously he was the ideal candidate. They deselected him in 2017, despite his failure to do anything further to bring the town into disrepute during his two years in the mother of parliaments. Presumably he struggled to get noticed among all the others, their being equally or even more ghastly.
Oh goodness this is long, just one more thing.
While Labour suspend and withdraw the whip from their miscreants, the Tories are seen to administer a gentle tap on the knee to extract a promise not to do it again, because obviously the business of strong and stable government outweighs any suggestion of being seen to do the right thing.
It will be rather fun, when they do start suspending MPs to see how long it will take until the hand on the knee party overtakes the SNP in numbers and can have its own slot at the weekly bunfight.
It’s being compared to the Major government, but seems to be happening at the speed of the starship Enterprise moving towards an unexpected black hole. But will the engines be able to take it?
Mike Pearce,
” It is morally bankrupt for someone to mention the victim’s career prospects would be in jeopardy if she chose to report her rape to the Police”
But also immoral to fail to mention that a victim will be personally harmed further if they do. And not so much of the ‘she’.
Catmanjeff,
“It’s almost as if it’s in someone’s benefit to bring all Parliamentarians down”
Parties have seen it as in their interest to run negative campaigning for a very long time. “look how awful the other lot are”. Surprising if decades of campaigning actually works?
The positive campaigning is also bad. Would I want to stand for election where I am expected to pretend my morals are perfect and always have been? Of course they arent, and nor are almost everyone elses. (I am allowing the possibility of a few cases where they might be). Its a recipe for eventually being found out.
And then theres Russia (as an example).
“It’s getting heady, and we need some rational way out of this mess.”
But there isnt one. To come out and say “brexit has some horribly negative implications” would be considered treachery by leave, even if it is simple pragmatism and an attempt to find practical ways forward.
The questions could arise, did Fallon resign bcause of his views on the brexit process, and found this a convenient excuse? https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2016/06/michael-fallon-im-a-eurosceptic-conservative-and-remainer-why-i-believe-our-security-and-prosperity-are-safer-in-europe.html