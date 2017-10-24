ICM’s fortnightly poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 42%(+1), LAB 42%(+1), LDEM 7%(nc). As with other recent polls there is no sign of any obvious movement. The national polling position appears to be largely stable, the government may be struggling with Brexit, Theresa May’s approval figures may be falling, but voting intention is pretty static. The two main parties are both around 40%, with most polls showing a small Labour lead (ICM tend to produce the best figures for the Tories – hence the neck-and-neck figures in their most recent polls).
Today’s ICM poll also asked a couple questions about a “no deal” Brexit. 45% of people said they expected the Brexit negotiations will not conclude successfully (though I haven’t yet seen the wording of the question, so I don’t know if the question defined unsuccessful as meaning no deal at all, or included poor deals), only 30% expect them to be a success. ICM also asked how people would feel if Britain and the EU failed to reach agreement by the time Britain leaves the EU – the most common answers were those connected with doubt and trepidation – “worried” (50%) and “confused” (29%), followed by the more negative “furious” (24%) and the more positive “pleased” (14%).
Tabs to follow when available…
“the Government commitment to a Parliamentary vote given by David Jones”
was given by the previous Government during the last Parliament by someone who is no longer a minister.
Doesn’t that mean that it cannot any longer be strictly relevant in this Parliament?
I’m interested in this idea of “no deal.”
So if I enter into a contract with somebody, whether it be marriage, partnership, borrowing, business, whatever and decide to get out, I have the option to just walk away?
Apart from being reprehensible, that will only work if the other party accepts it and their are no other parties (kids?0 or assets (property?) to divide, in which case the party getting walked away from will keep them all.
In the case of Brexit is there likely to be a family or divorce court to decide?
What actually is the Tory party view of parents who walk away and abandon their responsibilities for others to pay for?
@norbold
My understanding is that in that event the UK will become a “third country” with no relationship with the EU other than that provided for by other existing treaties, conventions and agreements. On trade, for.example, the UK would be subject to the EU’s CET ( subject to confirmation that the UK has full WTO membership by then in its own right) but presumably without any of the multiplicity of agreements which counties such as the USA have to ease customs requirements etc. On aviation the UK would no longer be part of the ECAA and any rights to fly to or over the ECAA area would be subject to general rights under other international conventions. And so on.
ONS has just announced that in the year to April, wages fell in real terms by 0.4%.
0.4% is a fascinating figure. If it relates to wage falls, it is a trivial and unimportant amount. If it related to GDP rises, it is a mighty and robust figure.
In actual fact, it’s just problematic that wages are more-or-less static.
@peterw
Constitutionally there was no change of Government and of course government commitments are just that and not personal commitments by Ministers.
If there had been a change of Government all previous Cabinet and Ministerial papers issued to Ministers would have to have been retrieved and destroyed and the incoming Government could not see any papers prepared for or by the previous Government.
@HIRETON
You’re right of course. I seem to have merged 2015 and 2017 in my mind. Old age does that to you.
@Hireton
Good post.
Below is a link to yesterday’s Treasury Committee hearing when evidence was being taken from lawyers Catherine Barnard and Alan Dashwood and Sir Alan Rogers. The two hour hearing covers much of what is being raised above. Rogers is, as might be expected, thorough and capable.
http://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/b1f2aa76-ab15-40ce-9602-bb81badab525
@peterw
I think we are all suffering election overload!
The ONS has also just issued population estimates, figures that no doubt those Brexit supporters that mistrust so called expert statisticians and economist will accept as true.
between now and 2041, a 25year period they expect the Uk population to grow from 65.6m to 72.9m a rise of over 11% half of which will be driven by migration.
Not sure what if any Brexit effect they have built in!
However just as interesting is the shifts within the UK. England will grow from just over 84% of the population to 85% which although it doesn’t look much adds up to over 12% growth, over 1 in 8.
In contrast the rises for Scotland an wales are 4.6% and 5.3%. The NI figure of near 8% might be down to rounding from 1.9m to 2.0m.
As a result while England grows to be 85% of the UK, Scotland falls from 8.2% to 7.8%, Wales from 4.7% to 4.5% and NI from 2.8% to 2.7% all of which will impact over time in the number of constituencies and Barnett related funding.
It will also even post Brexit mean that immigration will continue to be a more resonate political issue in England that elsewhere
Peter.
Court hearing starts today on whether payment to DUP by UK government is in breach of GFA and/or is bribery.
http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/court-date-set-for-legal-challenge-to-duptory-deal-36113925.html
On the Leigh thread @ andrea linked to the General election results in Wigan council districts which are available down to a ward level which I’ve never seen before anywhere:
https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Council/Voting-and-Elections/Results/UK-Parliamentary-General-Election-8-June-17.aspx
This probably isn’t news to activists across the country but it was a bit of an eye opener for me to have it put so plainly in black & white where you tend to ignore local election ward turnout and just the results. There is an amazing correlation between lower turnout in the more heavily Labour areas. Ditto the higher turnout areas being more Tory inclined.
So for example in Wigan constituency Douglas ward had the highest Labour vote percentage at 70.42% but the lowest turnout of 52.63%. Conversely Shevington had the second lowest Labour vote at 53.05% but the highest turnout of 74.27%. Even in this ward the figures may not tell the whole story because most Wigan wards are mixed and you may find that “working class” bits of the ward had lower turnout.
I’m not sure if any councils in marginal constituencies have done similar stats but it would be interesting to see what extent this was replicated or whether this discrepancy goes away in a tight constituency.
As I say I’m sure John Curtice and AW are well aware of this type of behaviour and canvassers will also probably know how hard it is to get the vote out in certain areas but it does suggest to me there is plenty of room for an increased Labour vote if they are able to appeal to a section of society that should be heavily Labour but don’t bother to vote. It may possibly explain some of the Corbyn bounce although unfortunately turnout in those wards for 2015 isn’t available to validate that theory and some of the pollsters seemed to be intimating that working class was still an issue for Labour.
I noticed a freedom of information request for the EU referendum for a ward by ward breakdown which the council said was not available which might also have provided some insight into the Brexit vote and whether that tapped into normally non voters in those “working class” wards.
If anyone finds another council doing ward by ward it would be great to have the link to see if this factor is also in play in marginals.
@Sam
Thanks for the link. Rogers’ advice ( ignored it seems) not to trigger A50 too soon before having a substantive UK position so as to to avoid being shafted on the sequencing of the talks seems to have been vindicated.
Thanks, Hireton. I’m sure you are correct. But in the sense that just walking away sets out new conditions by which we operate vis-a-vis the EU, it is a deal of sorts. Really, there is no such thing as no deal. To say that no deal is better than a bad deal is meaningless. No deal IS as bad deal.
a not as last line!
@Shevii
As someone (else) who grew up in one of those wards. I find those results fascinating.
I like the pig-up of the percentages for Pemberton. Typical Pem, if you ask me.
@ NICKP – Project Fear are making “no deal” out to be planes falling from the sky, etc. Even chief doomster Sir Ivan the Miserable has pointed out this won’t happen. It will be a “negotiated” no deal, where we’ll pay we what legally have to but no more, enter into some mini deals on air space, etc at the 59th minute of the 11th hour but then move to MFN status with WTO tariffs etc, possibly even have a transition period, etc – all to be negotiated.
We’re happy to pay for the drinks that have already been ordered but we’re not going to leave UK’s credit card behind the bar.
With Sir Ivan highlighting what an awful deal he thinks we’ll get I’m looking forward to a ref on the deal terms if HoC is deadlocked in late 2018 and both parties decide to put it back to the public. If the EU offer us a deal worse than Canada and want 60bn+ then I’ll be very happy to give the public a vote on that deal versus negotiated no deal.
Benefits of Canada deal:
– clean: no further payments, max sovereignty, etc
– currently 100% aligned on regulations and standards so can easily have a transition deal if the political will is there
– status quo on services (quite ironic given this was why CETA was so bad for UK but why Canada style deal should keep passporting for UK service companies)
The issue is that Canada style deal is bespoke. If EU want to cut out the good bit (i.e. the status quo on services) then we’ll have to respond with tariffs on EU’s massive trade surplus and that kind of tit-4-tat might well end up as a negotiated no deal so why not just start at negotiated no deal if sufficient progress is still not met by Dec.
Personally I’d be very happy with a Canada style deal, my concern with that kind of deal is that it is bespoke and EU will drag out what should be very simple trade talks – that is if we ever get passed the “sufficient progress” farce!
@ shevii
Ward by ward breakdowns are usually not possible because of postal voting, which isn’t returned separated; presumably the Wigan figures either ignore postal voting or put something in place to count allocate postal votes to ward level. Either way it’s not something most councils do as standard.