Earlier in the week the Boundary Commissions of England, Scotland and Wales (but not Northern Ireland) published their revised recommendations for the boundary review. This is the next stage of the review that started before the last election – the rules are that the Boundary Commissions need to report every five years, so the early election hasn’t had any impact on the timeable.
The process of a Boundary review is that the Commissions start by working out some provisional recommendations which go out to public consultation. The Commissions then publish revised recommendations taking into account all the comments they’ve received, and there is a period of consultation on those. Finally the Commissions put out final recommendations. We’re now at the revised stage, and the final report will be in September 2018.
At each stage I work out some notional figures* on how the previous election would have looked if fought on the new boundaries. The initial recommendations wouldn’t have made a huge difference to the result of the 2017 election (the Conservatives would still have been just short of an overall majority), but would have made it a little easier for the Conservatives to win. The new revised boundaries are a little more positive for the Conservatives – if the votes cast at the 2017 election had been counted on these new boundaries the Conservatives would have won 307 seats (ten less than currently), Labour would have won 234 seats (twenty-eight fewer than currently), the Liberal Democrats 8 (four less than currently) and the SNP 30 (five less than currently).
More importantly the new boundaries would make it a little easier for the Tories to win, a little harder for Labour to win – albeit, not by very much. The lead in vote share that the Conservatives need to win falls by just under 2 percentage points, the lead that Labour would need to achieve rises by less than a single point.
- On the the new boundaries the Conservatives would need a lead of 1.6 percentage points to win an overall majority, compared to 2.8 on the initial proposals and 3.4 on current boundaries
- On the new boundaries Labour would need to be 3.9 points ahead to become the largest party, compared 3.6 on the initial proposals and 0.8 on current boundaries
- On the new boundaries Labour would need a lead of 8.2 points to win an overall majority, compared to 7.8 points on the initial proposals and 7.4 on current boundaries
The full notional results for each seat are set out here.
As ever, they need a few caveats. The first is that this is based purely on the reallocation of votes from current constituencies to new ones by a formula. It assumes the distribution of party strength within Parliamentary constituencies is in the same sort of proportion as local elections – if that isn’t the case, it will produce slightly odd results. Areas where local elections have a lot of independents are particularly ropey, so notional figures in places like rural Wales and Cornwall should be taken with a pinch of salt. The second caveat is that these figures are based on how the votes in the 2017 election would have translated into seats if counted on the new boundaries. They cannot predict if people might have voted differently on those new boundaries – for that reason, I think notional election results do often understate Lib Dem strength. A ward in a Con-Lab marginal might have voted very differently if it had been part of a Con-Lib marginal in 2017.
Readers will probably have noted that both before and after the review the Conservative party needs a smaller lead to win than the Labour party. This may well seem counter-intuitive: why would a review that is supposed to be about making boundaries fairer apparently skew it further in the direction of a party that already has an advantage? The reason is because partisan skews in the way votes translate into seats is due to several different reasons – differential turnout, malapportionment, vote distribution and the effect of third parties. Malapportionment (seats not having the same sized electorates) does actually favour Labour at the moment – their seats do tend to have a smaller electorate than Conservative held seats, so a review aimed at equalising electorates ends up favouring the Conservatives. However other factors, largely the distribution of the vote, favour the Conservatives, producing that overall skew. To give one easily illustrated example of how this works, think of ultra-safe seats. A party still only gets one MP regardless of whether it wins with 50% of the vote or 80%, those extra votes just go to waste. Labour currently has far more of these ultra-safe seats – the Conservatives won 55 more seats than Labour in 2017, but the Conservatives won only 88 seats with 60+% of the vote, compared to 115 for Labour. Labour has 37 seats where it won with over 70% of the vote, the Conservatives don’t have any at all.
That’s not to say there are not partisan interests at play here. As all regular readers will know, the Coalition government changed the rules in 2011 to make boundary reviews stricter (requiring a strict 5% threshold) and more frequent (every five years in theory) – both changes that will generally make things more favourable to the Conservatives. In practice, of course, it hasn’t made it more frequent at all – it injected extra partisanship into the boundary review and gave Labour and the Liberal Democrats the causus belli to block it. If the coalition government had left the old boundary rules in place then we’d be seeing a review about now.
The review remains contentious and as things stand the government seems unlikely to get it through, and the next general election may very well take place on the same boundaries we’ve got now. There are probably two things that could change that.
The first is if the DUP support it. The provisional boundary recommendations for Northern Ireland were very good for Sinn Fein and very bad for the DUP, who were consequently extremely critical of them. If the revised recommendations are better then the DUP attitude might yet change. The best chance for that might well be if the Boundary Commission of Northern Ireland are persuaded by the submissions they’ve received to return to a plan that is based on splitting Belfast into four seats, rather than three seats in their initial proposals. That said, the DUP were also critical of the reduction from 18 to 17 seats, which will not change. It will still be worth keeping an eye on the revised Northern Ireland recommendations when they appear.
The other alternative would be to scrap the current review and seek a more consensual one. The newspapers earlier this year reported that the government were indeed considering going back to a 650 seat review, rather than the current 600 seat one. Given the rules are set out in law, this would require primary legislation to do so, and may be an opportunity to switch the rules to ones that can win cross-party appeal. In the last Parliament the Labour party backed a private members bill from Pat Glass that would have changed the rules that would have replaced the strict 5% quota with a 10% one made reviews every ten years rather than every five years. Labour also oppose the current review on the grounds that it is based on the 2015 electorate, before the boost in registration at the time of the EU referendum. Starting a new review based on 650 seats would likely involve starting work based on the current electorate, so there might be the possibility of a compromise on the quota and frequency of reviews and having a boundary review that both sides support. On the other hand, such a review would still almost certainly still favour the Conservatives, so Labour may find another reason to oppose. Either way, a review takes three years or so and it would take time to pass legislation changing the law from 600 seats to 650 seats, so the government would still need to move relatively quickly for it happen before the next election.
(*The method is very similar to the one used by Professors Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher of Plymouth University for the notional figures the media use. The Boundary Commissions generally use local council wards as the building blocks for seats. General election votes are not counted by ward however, so to work out notional election results I work out notional general election shares for each council ward in the country. To summarise it briefly, it works by taking the local election results in the wards that make up a constituency, comparing the total for each party to that party’s general election result in that seat, working out a ratio for local election vote to general election for each party in each seat, and then using that to create notional general election vote shares for each council ward in the council. Then I put the council wards into their proposed new seats, tally them up, and it provides notional figures.)
UPDATE – Small correction to the seat numbers – the Lib Dems are on 8, the SNP on 30 (not 7 and 31 as I’d previously put)
CHRIS RILEY
I wouldn’t be too sanguine about Macron’s shelf life .
I happen to think his prescription for EU’s future is the right one-but he is in the wrong country to promulgate it from.
So the EU will no doubt carry on with the Merkel plan-a fudge resulting in the delusion that the economies of the EZ will “converge” on German like Public Finances , and the sovereign debt of Italy & Greece is a good investment
So-on to the next one :-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_Italian_general_election,_2018
@ CHRIS RILEY – manufacturing and farming are perfect examples of where govt action is required for Project After. Clarity on post 2020 arrangements vital for farming, reshoring skilled manufacturing jobs requires govt policy assistance. We have massive trade deficits in both. We shouldn’t compete on price and I’ll remind Remain folks again that Minford is not the PM!
We had a serious crisis less than 10yrs ago but survived – the medicine tasted nasty but we didn’t need to call the IMF! The benefit of Brexit is we have some lead time and can avoid a crisis if we plan for the outcome, transtion to the outcome, etc. I’m highly critical of HMG’s planning for different scenarios but possibly it has been happening behind closed doors and they have become far more leak proof in the last 6mths. Hammond’s budget will IMHO show us if HMG can rise to the challenge or not.
My central case and the one I expect May is aiming for as a fair compromise has always been that we end up with a Swiss+ deal, pay around 50bn, etc. The ‘cult’ ideologists tend to make the tabloid headlines supported by the gutter press on both sides and sadly it appears Remainers like PAUL CROFT, etc are so narrow minded that they assume every Leave voter believes Minford should be PM! It is important some MPs ensure May does not backslide too far (eg. pay 80bn for Norway-) but I’ve been encouraged by Boris’s writers cramp this past weekend – maybe CON are finally uniting?
Could you live with a Swiss+ final deal or more importantly do you think the majority of UK could accept that?
I’ll leave the last word to you.
LASZLO
Thanks -interesting.
The charts are revealing though I would have liked to see the components of “Economic Insecurity” identified.-specifically immigration.
@ CHRIS RILEY
“I choose 2032 not at random, but because it’s when the big demographic hump of new voters that results from the baby boom of the recession first becomes able to vote and there will be few of the socially conservative older voters left.”
This presupposes current demographic trends are irreversible.
But in fact, although the recent referendum showed a much stronger ager-related correlation than the first, there was an age-related correlation in the first, and it was in the other direction.
Yes was more strongly supported by the older generations than the younger, although a majority of even the youngest cohorts voted Yes.
http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/brexit/2017/07/31/the-referendums-of-1975-and-2016-illustrate-the-continuity-and-change-in-british-euroscepticism/
This tells us two things. First, that demographic trends can change. And second (given that the younger cohorts that backed Yes in 75 are the same individuals as the older cohorts that backed Leave in 16) that individuals change their minds too.
If the then perception is that Brexit is half the disaster its opponents predict, we will be begging at the door by 2032, demographics or no. And if it isn’t, we won’t.
As if to emphasise the point, “No” did better in Scotland and London in ’75 as well.
@PeterW
“This presupposes current demographic trends are irreversible.”
I think you are making the very serious assumption that people will stop caring about Eu membership quite so much once we leave.
I think, in actual fact, the reverse will be the case for Remainers.
@Trevor
I am nowhere near as hardcore in terms of what I’ll accept as many who voted Remain.
I do not think that, at present, your rosier view of Brexit will prevail unless something fundamental changes within Government though.
You cite Minford but unfortunately the Rees-Mogg tendency would be more than happy to sacrifice the livelihoods of millions of other people in line with Minford’s predictions in order to win their argument.
@TW agreed – what is wanted is a compromise, the question is how to get it and what it should be,
Looking at the future EU future options paper I would have thought that we would want to ‘deepen’ the single market and would be prepared to go along with some of the proposals for doing ‘more’ (e,g. on security) which occur in a number of scenarios. I would have thought we could sign up to freedom of movement of workers, provided this was glossed as ‘so long as they are able to support themselves and their dependents’. Its probably in our interests to help develop a common business code, We would probably not want to be subject to Brussels on taxation or social legislation although we might want to agree to legislation designed to avoid a race to the bottom in terms of workplace practice. We would need to agree mechanisms for dispute settlement and having our say over things for which we are paying,
We would then have to say to the Brexiters. We have helped to create a multi-orbit Europe in which we are paying for things we want like science and not for things we don’t want like CAP. We are giving you more free trade and whereas we would expect to be as keen as the EU on climate change etc we will be spending our money on this in our own way, True there’s a lot of things here that you won’t like. But get real you can’t live in the modern world without being influenced by other states.
We should say to the EU and remainers ‘tough you haven’t got the status quo you wanted. But it’s not a clean break, on some things we are doing more and we have contributed to the stability to the EU by fleshing out an orbital model. States that want to go ahead and get closer can do so, and those that don’t can join the outer orbit and still contribute to the commonweal.’
Given that we can’t just leave things as they are I would like something like this but a lot of people would be very cross!
CR
“The Rees-Mogg tendency would be more than happy to sacrifice the livelihood of millions”.
Eh no they wouldn’t and it’s complete rubbish to suggest it ,but no more than we have come to expect from some who have convinced them selves that life without the EU can only lead to disaster.
TONY EBERT
Further to your :-
@” I don’t think this is an anti-EU movement though Colin, more like an anti-nation state movement.”
You might be interested in this vision of “Europe” ( drafted earlier this year) in which populism is seen as :-
” challenges the dictatorship of the status quo, the ‘fanaticism of the centre,’ and rightly so. It is a sign that even in the midst of our degraded and impoverished political culture, the historical agency of the European peoples can be reborn.”
para 34 of :-
https://thetrueeurope.eu/a-europe-we-can-believe-in/
test of automod
@Turk
I could have sworn there was a poll recently which showed that this – far from being rubbish – was a pretty accurate representation.
From memory a depressingly large percentage of Brexiteers were happy for a family member – let alone some faceless stranger – to lose their livelihood if it was a necessary consequence of Brexit.
There are a depressingly substantial minority of zealots on both sides of this debate…
Colin
” I would have liked to see the components of “Economic Insecurity” identified.-specifically immigration. ”
Yes, this (among other things) is why it feels like a draft. I will keep an eye on it if it comes out as an article.
As to disaggregation of factors – well, social science’s eternal problem (but at least they seem to know what they are aggregating).
I`ll try again with a comment that was modded when this thread was discussing the new boundary proposals.
I have now missed out a mention of choosing the most favourable constituency number by a certain party.
Having just 600 constituencies causes many problems in rural areas.
The proposed Highland North seat stretches from the west (Skye) to Inverness city and some east-coast communities, and will be a nightmare for its MP and candidates to work. At 12985 sq km it is the largest in the UK, yet it is being imposed on probably the hardest district to travel around.
And there`s a double whammy since the next-door proposed seat, Moray & Nairn, has the largest population.
@Bigfatron
50% of leave voters over 65 would see multiple members of their family lose their jobs as a price worth paying for Brexit. (most if not all would be retired so the bit about themselves losing their job would not apply)
https://d25d2506sfb94s.cloudfront.net/cumulus_uploads/document/6z56phuq56/InternalResults_170421_BrexitExtremism_W.pdf
@Ken
@Somerjohn
@MarkW
Re: Hydrogen fuel capacity
Going with the assumption that the amount of Hydrogen in a tank is limited, I took a look at the efficiency of hydrogen engines, to see if greater efficiency renders the problem less significant. Obviously this is just a quick first go and isn’t presented as gospel.
The Toyota Mirai has an EPA range of over 300 miles, and they have a concept car with a range of roughly twice that, but of course we are talking about fuel cells driving an electric motor, not those inefficient pistons.
However, it seems that with hydrogen as a fuel, which burns leaner and hotter with higher compression ratios, internal combustion engines are more efficient, roughly 25% apparently, and if you use a hybrid arrangement, you can get even more efficiency as you can run the engine in its most efficient operating range. Ford had an SUV hydrogen car in 2003 that used a hybrid engine with a range of 300 miles, getting 45mpg but of course an SUV might have room for bigger tanks, or more tanks, and it’s possible range might be more restricted for small cars.
With petrol engines hybrids can extract ten percent efficiency or so using the Atkinson cycle, but I’m unclear on whether they use that for Hydrogen engines. Finally, it seems BMW have published research on technical advances on these engines and show that the theoretical limit for fuel efficiency is in excess of 60%, similar to that for fuel cells.
One can also consider that even with just a 120 mile range for smaller cars say, those who have already accepted a similar range for battery cars might still value a car with similar range you can refuel in a few minutes, even if you have to stop every couple of hours or so. One can consider Hydrogen ICE as a bridge technology to fuel cells with electric motors, given that as MarkW points out, there are still Nox issues to go along with the particulates…
@BFR
@Turk
“From memory a depressingly large percentage of Brexiteers were happy for a family member – let alone some faceless stranger – to lose their livelihood if it was a necessary consequence of Brexit.”
———
There is also that polling I pointed to which showed a majority of boomers weren’t planning to hand their windfalls onto their offspring. (And polling also showed their offspring thought they would…)
TREVOR WARNE
The Opinium poll seems to have generated little interest. It was a brief poll, they asked very similar questions around 2mths ago and as in most polls very little change:
current (change from 2mths)
Remain 46 (-1)
Leave 45 (+1)
[opposite move to YouGov, well within MoE]
Actually the rerun Ref question was asked last month as well (though the other EU ones weren’t). Asked twice actually:
https://whatukthinks.org/eu/questions/if-a-second-eu-referendum-were-held-today-how-would-you-vote/?pollster%5B%5D=opinium
so the most recent changes are both +1. Again MoE, though it’s interesting that the general picture is of a small, possibly increasing Remain lead. The change in the most recent YouGov didn’t show a reversion to Leave (still at its post-Ref minimum of 42%), just in DK/WNV. But too soon to tell much or how permanent it will be.
The only question that a few people spotted that looks odd is:
Will brexit make better(+)/worse off (-1)
2y -5 (+21)
10-20y 26 (+21)
It’s because of big differences in wording. The August question:
http://opinium.co.uk/political-polling-15th-august-2017/ (tab EU Summary)
was:
Thinking about the UK leaving the European Union, do you expect this to make you financially better or worse off? [a] Over the next 2 years [b] In 10 years’ time
while the latest one (EUR 8) is:
Do you think leaving the European Union will ultimately be good or bad for the UK? [a] In the next few years [b] In 10-20 years’ time
So not just slightly different timespans but personal finances set against ‘Good for the UK’. Personal versus national polling often shows big differences. Though you might argue as to whether, if most people think it will be bad for themselves, how can it be good for the country.
Ken and others,
The so called hydrogen economy seems like a non starter to me.
As an energy transporter iirc the overall efficiency is quite low.
I think as mentioned above the future for hydrogen in the near term may be partial decarbonisation of our gas supply by adding hydrogen produced from renewable sources of electricity. Pilot plants are currently in operation.
Work is also going on to produce methane, the main component of natural gas, from carbon dioxide and electricity via the sabatier process.
One of the big problems with hydrogen is that because it is a very small molecule it leaks through everything so it cannot be moved using existing pipework infrastructure in high concentrations. Hydrogen can also diffuse into steel and make it brittle.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sabatier_reaction
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydrogen_embrittlement
There do seem to be some technical challenges to be solved before hydrogen can be used as an energy mover.
@DAVE
“Just before our recent local elections, we were told by our council leader on our doorstep that a road near us, full of potholes, would be repaired this summer.
We are still waiting.
It rather looks to me that people in government like to DECIDE what potholes are to be repaired and when, but are less good at actually getting it done.”
———
Round where I live, I think they must decide to have more potholes. They seem very good at this…
@MarkW
“Work is also going on to produce methane, the main component of natural gas, from carbon dioxide and electricity via the sabatier process.”
———-
This process is also useful for colonising Mars.
The economics of moving people to Mars is much enhanced if you can make the rockets reusable.
But putting enough fuel on a rocket to get it to Mars AND back again dramatically reduces the payload.
Consequently, it helps if you can refuel the rocket on Mars before the return journey. If you power your rockets using Methane, you can refill on Mars using Methane acquired via the Sabatier process from the CO2 in the Mars atmosphere.
Then we could have polling on Mars…
Carfrew, yes I think Elon Musk has that in mind. I had given up on getting to mars, not me you understand but someone braver, in my lifetime but EM has said he wants to get to mars by 2020, iirc.
I suspect he means a fly around not landing, but still wow.
BFR
I’m not going to disagree with your general point, but I’ll offer a couple of caveats.
(1) Some of that willingness to see a family member lose his or her job may reflect the well-established phenomenon of general unwarranted (but psychologically healthy) optimism and tendency to overrate oneself: respondents are assuming that any such job loss would be temporary and that their family is good enough to survive the downturn and benefit from the anticipated sunny uplands without landing up begging on the streets at some point.
(2) People may be using their responses to questions like this to signal their seriousness about Brexit. If you’re forever hearing about Leave voters’ blithe dismissal of the likely/potential negative impact of Brexit you may wish to signal that you understand that there will be a price to pay, even if you don’t really expect or want people close to you to have to pay it.
@MarkW
“I think as mentioned above the future for hydrogen in the near term may be partial decarbonisation of our gas supply by adding hydrogen produced from renewable sources of electricity. Pilot plants are currently in operation.”
——–
Indeed you can also contact in piston engines. Hydrogen does indeed have storage and piping issues, but dunno if I’d bet against them being rendered less of a concern. If hydrogen becomes cheap enough they might accept some storage/transport losses anyway.
If you take renewable energy for example, if you converted excess energy to hydrogen rather than losing the energy, you might accept some hydrogen losses rather than losing all the energy.
There are significant losses in the electricity grid, for example. As hydrogen gets produced more locally, piping losses matter less, if you use it a quickly storage problems matter less etc.
Then there are those iron sponges…
Hydrogen may have issues, but so does batteries. If petrol runs out, then we might have to choose between Hydrogen and batteries. If we use methane from the Sabatier process and and burn it we are back to particulates and Nox versus hydrogen fuel cells etc.
Indeed you can also contact in piston engines = Indeed you can also add hydrocarbons to hydrogen internal combustion engines in cars.
The Observer did get round to publishing something on the Opinium poll, oddly enough not by one of their usual political journalists, such as Toby Helm, but by Opinium’s own Adam Drummond:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/oct/21/brexit-poll-opinium-eu-no-deal
which explains the scanty comment on Opinium’s own website. Presumably the paid journos now consider themselves above discussing the views of the plebs out there, preferring to concentrate on gossip from the Westminster chums. Though at least it will mean fewer mistakes in the articles.
Most of the questions have already been discussed on here, but one aspect that reoccurs a lot is the surprise with which the difficulties of the Brexit process have been greeted:
http://opinium.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/OP9180-Observer-Brexit-Tables.xlsx
EUR6 Compared to what you may have thought before the referendum, would you say the process of the UK leaving the European Union has proved to be.
Easier 5% (Leavers 5%)
More difficult 51% (Leavers 49%)
EUR9 Since the referendum last year, would you say you have become more optimistic or more pessimistic about the effects of the UK leaving the European Union?
Optimistic 23% (Leavers 37%)
Pessimistic 34% (Leavers 11%)
EUR10 How likely or unlikely do you think it is that the UK will emerge with a satisfactory deal with the European Union at the end of the Brexit process?
Likely 20% (Leavers 29%)
Unlikely 44% (Leavers 31%)
So it’s true to say that the actually process of Bexit has left many people unsettled and it’s not just Remainers who are worried about it.
@ CHRIS RILEY
“I think you are making the very serious assumption that people will stop caring about Eu membership quite so much once we leave.”
I’m not making any assumptions.
You are assuming nothing will change. I am just pointing out that things have changed in the past. At the time of the first referendum the young (and Scots and Londoners) were the more eurosceptic. Now it’s the old (and the provincial English). For 2032, I assume nothing. Especially as events will dictate.
Carfrew,
I expect hydrogen will find uses as you suggest but I think with batteries we have reached a technological critical mass, a level of adoption and expectation that means that radical improvements in price and performance are inevitable, this may push hydrogen into niches such as those you mention.
Lithium battery capacity has doubled in seven years, and is expected to double again .
Electricity to gas is useful to use up excess renewable resources, but storing it and using it is usually best.
We need more windmills and a couple of big pumped hydro stations.
Or barrages.
Or thorium ;-)
The case referred to by Chris Riley may start on 26 October. The plaintiff, supported by crowdfunding is arguing a breach of the GFA and bribery.
https://www.theguardian.com/global/2017/sep/08/court-to-hear-challenge-to-theresa-may-1bn-deal-with-dup
@MarkW
Being Musk, the plan is perhaps a bit more ambitious…
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/09/elon-musk-spacex-mars-moon-bfr-rockets-space-science/
“Musk anticipates beginning construction on the rocket within the next year. He adds that it’s not entirely implausible for two such vehicles containing just cargo to launch in 2022. That may not sound like too far from now, but “five years seems like a long time to me,” Musk says.
If SpaceX meets that deadline, Musk says the company would next aim to launch four vehicles in 2024: two containing cargo, and two containing crew. The two missions would be tasked with finding Mars’s best sources of water and constructing a propellant plant on Mars, which SpaceX would need to sustain round-trip journeys between Earth and Mars.”
Then he wants multiple rockets leaving for Mars every biannual launch window. He does admit the plan is “aspirational”…
@ CHRIS RILEY
FWIW I think the process will be largely as painful as many fear, and that by 2032 most, and not just Remainers or younger voters, will not only continue to care about membership but care even more.
But if I am wrong, and there is no such negative impact, then those younger voters who have no skin in the current game will wonder what all the fuss was about.
Either way they will do so because of those circumstances and not demographic inevitability.
@MarkW
As you may know, I have indeed championed the fall in cost and improved performance of batteries. There are still toxicity, weight and charge time issues though. I think Supercapacitors will come into play too.
And envisage a world of so much energy abundance we may need more than just batteries. Or even Lagoons. Especially once they get around to using Thorium.
Plus, we may find other ways of using the hydrogen…
I should add, Musk is also planning to use his rockets for sub-orbital trips to anywhere on earth in less than an hour. Because his rockets are reusable and can land themselves lives automatically he intends to be able to compete with airlines. And use the proceeds to help fund the Mars scheme.
And ultimately, he’s planning hundreds, thousands of missions to Mars to build a colony of over a million…
@ CHARLES – FWIW the UK has been pushing for years for “deeper” with regards to liberating service markets – sadly slow progress going back to the 1980s there although we did at least stop (delay?) a reversal back in 2015!
I’d have thought a Swiss+ kind of deal will please many Remain given the no deal hysteria propagated by gutter Remain press. My concern is the cross-breaks for CON voters on items such as the divorce bill. AW did a write-up saying the size of the bill wasn’t that important but if you look at the CON-Leave cross break and consider the 30+ hard core CON MP faction then that is concerning.
https://yougov.co.uk/news/2017/09/14/why-amount-brexit-divorce-bill-doesnt-matter-much/
(repost so sorry for repeating)
i don’t think you mentioned immigration but sadly that is a big issue for many Leave at the far-left and far-right side. IMHO if Rudd simply implements the existing EU rules in full (or copy what Belgium seems to get away with) and spins that as “new policy” then that might be enough. The economics are seeing the net numbers drop anyway (stronger EU economy, weaker pound, etc). As an added sweetener May need only seek agreement from EU to review free movement rules (kick can down road) and give UK what DC obtained (most people have forgotten those terms I expect). If May then makes a huge PR success spinning that as “hard fought concessions” the 30+ CON MPs might accept it, especially if CON still behind in the polls! Sadly the gutter Leave press keep the focus on an extreme immigration Brexit and May foolishly missed the chance to drop the absurd numerical target. UK press on both sides haven’t moved on from the pre referendum battle and I suspect that is why we keep hearing the same tired arguments.
LAB Remain such as Umunna seem to put party over a passionate Brexit view and I hope the hard core in CON Leave think the same when the time to accept a compromise comes. I hope the fear of a Corbyn govt will be a powerful mediator in the CON coalition of chaos!
Very much appreciate a sensible discussion – thank you.
@ ROGER MEXICO – thank you for the spotting the wording difference, I missed that, although not sure if that makes it more or less weird? It probably highlights the need for CON to do more on domestic issues and I really hope they have got that message.
@ ROGER MEXICO – re your last post. That is why I said it was so surprising we’ve had virtually no change in the Leave % – even though they see it going badly they are not deserting.
Now what happens if the deadlock breaks, we get a compromise, etc.? Leave seem to have dug their heels in around mid 40%s but we are yet to see what happens to Remain if/when the tide turns?
The darkest hour is just before dawn!
Carfrew, Aspirational, yes, there was some slippage with the Tesla car but he did it.
I suspect rocket / mars plans are highly optimistic and I am betting on a fly around as stumbles occur.
The rocket transport looks fab and is a very disruptive technology.
Trevor Warne
It’s interesting that although on almost every economic indicator the crisis of 2008 was much worse than the crisis of 1976 we didn’t need to go to the IMF.
@MarkW
Indeed Tesla, but he also made reusable first stage rockets work…
https://youtu.be/9LeQepvdrbc
It’s amazing to see it return to earth and land back on the launchpad…
@TREVOR WARNE
This is from the IMF
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Staff-Discussion-Notes/Issues/2016/12/31/Causes-and-Consequences-of-Income-Inequality-A-Global-Perspective-42986
I do like the term enhanced trickle down it reminds me of enhanced interrogation (torture by another name in my humble opinion)
Suffice to say I read your views and I got stuck on this one because of the IMF report, which follows so many other about the fact that trickle down is bad idea and will not do anything for poor people and more over does less for improving GDP.
The simple point is give poor people more of the gains, then they will spend it on invest it locally. it is the more wealthy that would shuffle it abroad and have enought to make evasion worthwhile
Carfrew, yea, i watch them all.
The minimum thrust at landing is greater than the stage mass so the descent is calculated so the point of zero velocity must be at ground level. This also uses minimum fuel.
Like dropping a weight on an elastic band and cutting it at the bottom of it’s bounce.
When they talked about doing this I thought it was going to fail.
Here’s a montage of early trials, the odd failure, and successful landings at sea on platforms pitching about
https://youtu.be/oa_mtakPlfw
Somerjohn
“So, I was beginning a point-by-point analysis and refutation, to explain my thinking and what lies behind it.
Now, to my mind, that is the opposite of blind belief. It is informed opinion backed by a willingness to justify the reasoning.”
That’s the reaction I expected and suppose by implication you are accusing me of blind belief.
I really don’t care if you have that view, it’s not true as it happens, my views are based on reading numerous reports and much informed opinion, and my understanding of European history. Of course you may be one of those who think history has nothing to teach us. If that’s so then I profoundly disagree.
The difference between us is that you like lengthy debates on this site. That is not something I am interested in pursuing as you well know.
As I say I am happy for future events to establish who is more correct. I think it will happen in the next 20-50 years, possibly much sooner, but probably not in my lifetime.
Colin
“But I offer the opinion that political trends across the EU are moving away from Juncker’s vision of Centralised Law making & the “European Citizen”.”
Totally agree, all part of the evidence slowly building up towards my long term view of the future of the EU.
PeterW, your 11.07 and 11.28.
“But if it is, and if there is an inherent conflict between the Belfast Agreement and the Con-DUP Agreement, and if one or other agreement has to be struck down on constitutional grounds, then it is likely that the one that will be struck down is the one that is considered to hobble the ability of MPS to act with unfettered discretion in proceedings in Parliament, and not the one that involves an exercise of that discretion.”
I think it’s a total nonsense but if it did go further, then I agree with your view about which agreement should be struck down.
PatrickBrian, Paul Croft.
Re EU demise, I put a time scale on this in my reply to Somerjohn.
Unplanned disassembles, lols.
@MarkW
Yes, managing it so that you reach the ground at exactly zero velocity is compounded by the problem that the engines are either on and providing oodles of thrust, or shut down. Being able to throttle the engines a bit assists a bit, but still, it’s a hell of a feat!!