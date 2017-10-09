The ICM/Guardian poll today has topline figures of CON 41%(+1), LAB 41%(-1), LDEM 7%(-1). Fieldwork was Friday-Sunday, and changes are from ICM’s poll before the Labour conference. As with the polls at the weekend, there’s no significant change here. Theresa May’s conference speech obviously didn’t go as she would have hoped, but it doesn’t really appear to have changed levels of support: 17% of people told ICM her speech had improved their perception of her (mostly Tories who probably liked her anyway), 17% told ICM her speech had damaged their perceptions of her (mostly Labour supporters who probably didn’t like her anyway). Most said it made no difference.
ICM also asked about possible alternative leaders to Theresa May, underlining one of the problems the Conservatives have – in every named case (Johnson, Rudd, Hammond, Rees-Mogg, Patel and Green) people thought they would do worse than Theresa May would at the general election. The only person who the public thought would do better than May was a generic “someone quite young and able who is not currently in government”… which, of course, is a recipe for respondents to imagine an ideal candidate who may very well not exist, especially not among the select group of people with a reasonable chance of winning the leadership of the Conservative party.
Danny
So you believe that we should spend all the money now and ‘hope that in 50 years time’ they can afford to pay to keep it going. The Norwegians have no concern about pension payments in the future etc. With 165K of Euros per person their fund can now cover future generations having a higher level of social services supported by the returns on the investment into perpetuity, rather than a 50 year binge for the lucky generation that found the oil.
Also by investing in foreign companies you mitigate the resources curse to some extent and counter its long term effect..
Danny
So what, the people voted to leave and the government quite rightly is taking us out of the EU. If there is no deal that’s the EU’s fault IMO, it seems to me that the government have already been more than obliging in the concessions they have made.
Colin
Interesting, but I trust very few reports I see on Brexit these days.
@ TOH – It doesn’t seem to be dawning on Hammond though!! OK, we all know he is as tight as a gnat’s chuff which given the alternative CoE, slim majority/DUP pact and the polls would be concerning enough in normal times but a ‘no deal’ outcome requires intensive planning and preparation.
Around this time last year Hammond was talking about fiscal headroom to cope with the uncertainty of Brexit yet a year has gone by and we are still in the dark. 1bn bung for the DUP but no commencement of tendering for increased customs capacity, etc.
I understand if HMG release too much info then EC might freak out and lots of home grown folks will find the incorrect use of an apostrophe or something, but in around a years time parliament will have a deal/no deal vote and without some HMG info on no deal that option will be left for the press to create nightmare scenarios – the farmer ‘worst case’ scenario being just the latest in the long line of Project Fear one sided, worst case analysis that is painting a very dark image of no deal in the mind of the public. Against that the only ‘Leave’ case being given any air time is made by an ideological nutter – Minford.
EU Council Dec meeting seems to be agreed on both sides as the make or break time for phase1 and sufficient progress. With the budget before that and only 1mth away maybe that excuses Hammond for now but if we still haven’t made sufficient progress by Dec meeting I’m hoping to be amazed by a sudden flood of no deal info, planning and, most importantly, action. If we don’t start to see that then I fully expect the ferrets to become very restless in the sack again.
TW: the farmer ‘worst case’ scenario being just the latest in the long line of Project Fear one sided, worst case analysis that is painting a very dark image of no deal in the mind of the public. Against that the only ‘Leave’ case being given any air time is made by an ideological nutter – Minford.
You’ve hit the nail on the head. No-one has come up with any convincing scenario as to how Brexit is going to deliver anything other than economic disaster.
Why should this be? is there a conspiracy afoot? If so, our very own TOH is part of it, because he has consistently refused to outline any such such scenario beyond broad-brush platitudes.
If the government is to press ahead with Brexit, it is surely time it came up with a white paper on how it will work. Otherwise, it’s committing us to a leap in the dark, with all the current indications being that it will be disastrous.
It’s all very well going on about Project Fear, but where’s Project Hope? The longer nothing is produced, the more the suspicion will grow that nothing can be produced.
Guymonde,
“I remember the newspapers in 1979 saying whoever won the election would be in power for 20 years because of the oil windfall”
Then Thatcher nearly blew it, and only thr Falklands saved the tories run.
Scotland questions:
– Leonard is a done deal for SLAB, no?
– Haven’t SNP always had a left set of policies but they have been constrained, until recently, by the limited devolved powers?
– SNP can now raise more in income tax and hence deliver on more of the policies that they always wanted?
– Although Sturgeon is looking for cross-party support she can push through change with just the Greens on board, so isn’t the cross-party talk just to limit ELAB’s hopes to win over the left vote in Scotland (ie if ELAB are agreeing with SNP policy then why vote SLAB)?
Please correct any of the both if I have that wrong.
Other issues I’ve not much clue on:
– How much could SNP borrow to fund their promises? If it’s 1bn for Wales is that 2bn for Scotland? Why aren’t they doing this?
– How constrained are SNP on their budget (how does Westminster limit the size of Scottish budget deficit)?
Any links to official sources on the above would be very welcome. Thanks
To be fair, Boris tried to give us the sunny uplands of a bright tomorrow, but it just sounded like populist nonsense with no substance.
We’ll all be marching, flag-waving, gung-ho patriots with no money whatsoever.
Tineof cat,
“The Norwegians have no concern about pension payments in the future etc.”
Of course they do. Hows Nokia doing? Who saw the rise of miscrosoft and apple 50 years ago? Their wealth fund will only continue to have value if those companies are still making money. The UK invested in shares in British leyland. Didnt do much good.
Chances are the companies the norwegians invest in would be making money for their governments and shareholders whether or not the norwegians made those investments. Probably not a penny more of profit has been made for the world because of their investments. A bit more of it will in future return to Norway, but only at a cost to someone else. The banking industry will prosper, becaus it takes a percenage on every transaction, which is quite a lot on a 500bn fund. But thats just norwegian money given to bankers.
GUYMONDE
Custmer “value” is a personal thing-the value(s) which matter to you.
Gas & Elec supply for householders is a Retail Business. Price & Service are everything.
I agree that it is a flawed “market” . But what is your alternative to it?
TOH
It is difficult to detect the truth.
There is so much spinning on both sides.
One can only hope that the ppragmatists hold sway over the Poker players in the end.
@ SOMERJOHN – today we are 100% in agreement!
My analysis back in Spring 2016 was pretty rough and ready with a lot of inspired guessing about supply and demand curves, consumer confidence reaction, monetary and fiscal policy reaction, etc. The only action we’ve seen was the completely unnecessary reaction of the BoE! Hammond is behaving as if business as usual and a strong CON majority!?!?
Not planning for a Leave vote before the referendum was careless but not planning for a no deal scenario is incompetent! I expect we’ll buy (literally) more time in the EU to prepare for a no-deal but given the huge importance of Brexit I’m stunned Hammond hasn’t allowed a small contingency (say 50million) to be spent setting up the no-deal early implementation. Given how many leaks we get I very much doubt all the plans are in place and have just been kept quiet on an ‘eyes only’, ‘need to know’ basis.
Trevor Warne,
” the only ‘Leave’ case being given any air time is made by an ideological nutter – Minford.”
Perhaps because no one else is venturing to make one at all? Not even the government who are doing it? That recent paper on trade post brexit was simply an ideological paean for unfettered free trade.
So the government relly isn’t preparing for a no deal exit then, it seems. Hammond has scotched any talk of that, with his admission that there is no budget for the huge additional expense that no deal would mean.
In the meantime, I was rather surprised that there was no comment on the quote I posted in the last thread from Leave Alliance founder Peter North. He paints a savagely painful picture of a 10 year recession, with unemployment back to 1980’s levels, the collapse of the NHS, major cuts in the armed forces, the effective elimination of UK manufacturing and a torrid time for UK agricultural producers if we leave with no deal. And this from leave supporter.
Leaving without a deal really is one of the worst myths perpetuated by some leavers, even as some of their erstwhile supporters are being much more honest about the wreckage that this would cause. By insisting on this as a viable option, they are failing to make people understand what the reasonable compromises within a productive deal would be.
In a way, I’m grateful, as the closer we get to no deal the further we will travel from leaving at all, so for leavers it really is a pointless tactic that will completely backfire on leave if taken to it’s logical conclusion.
There will either be major compromises, or we won’t leave.
Trevor Warne,
” I’m stunned Hammond hasn’t allowed a small contingency (say 50million) to be spent setting up the no-deal early implementation”
I’m sure they have already spent a lot more than that, and I doubt there is not already a plan. However the fact they havnt told us what it is implies the PR from doing so would be worse than the PR from releasing it.
@Trevor W – you miss the point. The only no deal preparation the government has done is to pay lawyers to check that we can simply stop the process and jump off whenever we like. There is no intention to proceed if there is no deal.
Everyone and their dog (including now, at last, prominent leavers) understands that no deal will not happen as it is too destructive. There is therefore absolutely no point in wasting money preparing for it, when there is an easy option that avoids this altogether.
Alec,
“I was rather surprised that there was no comment on the quote I posted in the last thread from Leave Alliance founder Peter North”
Then probably people keep mentioning Minford because he is more optimistic than others.
Danny
Nokia is Finnish please get it right.
The fund is 850 bn in diverse assets around the world with the aim to provide stable long term returns. Usually invested over long time horizons. You have the wrong idea how they work, they invest a cash windfall finding oil into projects and investments to create long term returns. Sames as ADIA, Australians, the Saudis etc.
@ the other howard
“So what, the people voted to leave and the government quite rightly is taking us out of the EU. If there is no deal that’s the EU’s fault IMO, it seems to me that the government have already been more than obliging in the concessions they have made.”
It doesn’t mater whose “fault” it is – its what the outcome is. And a no deal brexit will be hugely disruptive and damaging to the economy and society across multiple sectors.
But i dont think any other brexit is plausible – its too complex and there too many insolvable issues. We are heading for cliff edge crash out.
Given this, the debate should be “is the pain caused by hard brexit worth it?”. (and i think most people would say “no”)
And we should also ask ourselves weather a government who are –
in all honesty – less than enthusiastic about brexit – is going to drive us over a cliff in the face of mounting resistance from westminster, big buisness, the financial sector and much of the media.
I suspect there are many people within the government who are asking themselves how we extract ourselves from what they see as a rapidly approaching disaster – is May being set up as the patsy for “betraying brexit”? I rather think she is. Which is almost certainly why they haven’t turfed her out.
Which does beg the question – why doesn’t she just walk? Maybe Saint Theresa of Brexit is martyring herself for the the good of the country – and we will come to regard her as both a trait0r to the people the greatest defender of the united kingdom since Winston Churchill.
Its Shakespearean alright.
@Danny
I read that blog post – i thought it was the rantings of some fringe wingnut – didn’t realise that he was a big cheese in the brexit camp.
Horrible stuff – the man is a sociopath. The Pol pot of brexit. He sees it as year zero – where the destruction of people’s lives is all grist to the mill of his lunatic right wing Randian vision.
More remarks on Scotland’s security of energy supply
http://www.parliament.scot/S4_EconomyEnergyandTourismCommittee/Inquiries/Prof._Stuart_Haszeldine_and_Dr_Vivian_Scott.pdf
“20) It is clear that the closure of Longannet is as a consequence of UK wide
policy, rather than Scottish policy. The future of Peterhead as a gas
generation plant remains unclear and dependent for the moment on
guaranteed running time as part of the CC S development project, and an
interim contract to provide capacity into the UK grid. Peterhead is running at
much less than optimal capacity, and remains vulnerable to losing the
National Grid contract. It is a plausible scenario that Peterhead will also close
within 15 years. It is clear that Hunterston B is entering poorly known territory,
with accumulated damage to the core graphite insulation of the reactor core.
Even though robust safety inspections may prolong its life span, it to is very
likely to close within 10 years. Durability of Torness is unclear, but an
extension of life could be anticipated, although poorly quantified.
21) All of the above point to the inevitable closure of large-scale generation
sites within Scottish territory, whether as part of the UK, or as an independent
region. Will the remedy for that continue to be increased numbers of interconnectors built from south to north? That prospect would require to treble or more the present interconnection. There will inevitably be technical problems
related to frequency stability at 50 Hz, and to maintaining equable voltage
dependent on peaks and troughs of wind output. Scenario planning, and
replacement of powerplant generation within the Scottish region, is at present,
left to the wholesale generation market reading signals from Ofgem and
National Grid pricing. It is of course possible that market could provide
connection of adequate generation in Scotland. However the priorities of
companies are to make profit for shareholders, rather than to deliver optimal
cost electricity to the dispersed populations of Scotland. If transmission
charging remains as it is now, then construction of any new generation plant
is unlikely.
Just off to Brussels, or ‘Heart of Darkness ‘ as Howard, Trevor and SThomas etc, would have it !
@ALEC
@DANNY
@SOMERJOHN
I think the real problem is that no one knows what leaving the EU with no deal will mean.
Companies will have to make choices: So for example would VW moving production to Eastern Europe because of costs of tariffs or will the try and put production in the UK
What about Nissan, Airbus and the like. What happens with labour movement, how owe adjust to the fact that we are not as attractive play for seasonal workers due to the pound devaluation. How does that change what we do with agriculture.
In truth there are many unknowns and each cascades as set of decisions. For example as with the VW decision the Uk plants may assemble UK bought cars but not EU bought cars which may mean less workers and that would cascade into less support systems, less tax or they could try and make the Uk self sufficient which would mean more workers and more tax to exchequer.
Whatever happens a no deal would not be a good thing in my view because of the uncertainty at the moment is stalling the UK.
The reality is the UK leaving the EU changes only one relationship out of many for the EU. That is not the case for the UK, we are basically trying to arguing that leaving the EU changes our relationship with everybody and it seems that the arguments about WTO shows what that means.
For example in the WTO, many countries are arguing that EU quotas give the countries flexibility that dividing the quotas does not. The argument is that the UK should adopt the quota totals of the EU such that it acts in the same manner. essentially doubling the quota to the combined UK and EU a customs agreement would stop that
For me from a practical position most of my contracts come from the EU it is how I pay my mortgage. It does mean that I am dependent on a deal to be struck and having something similar on Labour as we have now. but no deal leaves everything in uncertainty and it would take a long time to reach certainty. by which time people will make the certainty they can, which may be to choose a position that is unduly pessimistic.
The realty is leaving the EU was a political decision, therefore coming to an agreement will be a political decision. I fear that leavers believe that the EU would make an economic decision that would allow the UK to make a political one, hence all the jibes about we buy their cars, their cheese and wine so they would not want to throw that away.
@Alec
“@Trevor W – you miss the point. The only no deal preparation the government has done is to pay lawyers to check that we can simply stop the process and jump off whenever we like. There is no intention to proceed if there is no deal.”
I think – and hope – you are right.
And if thats the case – then the EU know this as well – so the whole thing is a charade. I can see the arch brexiters accusing the government and EU as working in chaoots to make sure Brexit cant work so they can call the whole thing off (indeed that’s exactly what
Bernard Jenkin accused the chancellor of doing).
TBH – that is entirely plausible – but id argue its also the only sensible political option in the face of the referendum curve ball.
Blood on the carpet come the climbdown though.
@Sam – thankyou for that link. This is what I have been trying to explain to Scottish independence supporters for several years now, but they maintain the fiction that energy exports can remain as one of iScotland’s strengths.
@PTRP – “I think the real problem is that no one knows what leaving the EU with no deal will mean.”
True, although we do have an early indication of what it would like like from Catalonia. It only needed a possible UDI from the Catalan regional government and a clear statement from France that iCatalonia would not be recognised (and therefore not be within the EU) for the banks to immediately move their HQ’s into safer territory, and take their taxes with them.
@Reggieside – “And if thats the case – then the EU know this as well – so the whole thing is a charade.”
Yes, you’re getting there. This is a detailed negotiation conducted in the public eye. It is a charade.
I have been quietly telling people like @TOH to prepare for disappointment for a good while now, even as he expressed complete confidence that May would deliver a clean break from the EU in 2019.
He has recently admitted that the clarity on this offered in the original white paper has now been undermined by changes to the government’s position, and it’s clear that further compromises are going to happen.
The fuss about ‘no deal’ is merely some PR positioning that suits May, who knows that she needs to persuade leavers that the deal that will be struck is hard fought and a good deal in the circumstances. Her entire approach of saying no deal is better than a bad deal is to get it ingrained into the public consciousness that any deal she signs will be a good deal. It’s nothing more than PR.
“colin
That question earlier re £1.00 and 10p, and the reference to the two authors you mentioned, read rather like something from my 11 plus exam from 1957.
Was that a particularly easy example or did the poster [can’t remember who it was] just offer it as an example?
I seem to recall that “mental tests” were de rigeur in those days and some of them were really difficult for young children. No idea if history regards them favourably but I rather assume not.”
@paul croft October 10th, 2017 at 10:44 pm
It wasn’t a trick question. It very clearly demonstrates to all who attempt it that they get the wrong answer very quickly. Your brain is not like a computer (just as your eyes are not like cameras).
There are two ways your brain works; one is fast, really fast. The other is much slower. The book is full of them. For example, he discovered that it is twice as painful to lose as to win. That is very useful knowledge to an investor.
A bat and ball cost $1.10
The bat costs one dollar more than the ball
How much does the ball cost?
Hint — 10c is wrong.
Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman
“RJW
Just off to Brussels, or ‘Heart of Darkness ‘ as Howard, Trevor and SThomas etc, would have it !”
October 11th, 2017 at 10:08 am
Don’t get a car! Don’t drive. It’s the most awful place in Europe to drive by a country mile.
RJw
Are you staying at the Hotel Conrad?
Enjoy the chips.
OK some clarification on my earlier posts regarding no deal.
– Lots of money has been allocated to be spent (412million apparently)
– Hammond talks of a ‘decision point’ at which time money will be spent, my view is that in some areas that time has already gone and in some areas the infrastructure/IT spend would not be wasted as we need more capacity and upgraded systems anyway (hence my fairly limited guess at spending 50million or so NOW not at the last possible moment)
Polls show people are expecting a bad Brexit outcome yet still prefer May as PM and still want to see Brexit happen. The ‘extremist’ Brexit poll showed most Leave accept the journey is worth the destination. Where is there any evidence of public desire to reverse Brexit? Where is the detailed analysis of how this reversal process would be implemented? Just like in Spring 2016 neither Remain nor Leave are putting forward sensible, realistic analysis – that does not bode well for a neverendum – which is almost certainly what EU are hoping to achieve.
Leave have always seen EU as the problem so see the delay in a deal as EU’s fault. Remain are the opposite, blaming HMG. Positions are possibly becoming more entrenched, exactly as they are in the CON-LAB VI but where is this overwhelming public desire to stay in the EU??
Al URQA
“he discovered that it is twice as painful to lose as to win.”
????????
Am I missing something? Maybe I’m some kind of weird freak, but I don’t find winning painful. Yet I think there’s an interesting point somewhere…..
@Trevor Warne 11.15
Excellent summary of the position which is why I am happy with the way things are going.
“Al URQA
“he discovered that it is twice as painful to lose as to win.”
????????
Am I missing something? Maybe I’m some kind of weird freak, but I don’t find winning painful. Yet I think there’s an interesting point somewhere…”
@Patrickbrian October 11th, 2017 at 11:18 am
he discovered that it is twice as painful to lose as it feels good to win.
That help?
TW: Polls show people are expecting a bad Brexit outcome yet still prefer May as PM and still want to see Brexit happen. The ‘extremist’ Brexit poll showed most Leave accept the journey is worth the destination.
At the risk of upsetting our new-found accord, I think the points you make should be taken together with polling showing that more people expect Brexit to be beneficial economically than harmful (IIRC).
In other words, people still tend to see Brexit as a no-cost option. If that perception changes (and recently there’s been a lot of more realistic info percolating into the public domain and hopefully people’s awareness), then I think the desire to see Brexit happen will dwindle. There will be plenty of ongoing pressure in the other direction, of course, from BoJo et al and print media, but I sense that its impact may be diminishing.
As a neutral observer (really! – as a europhile I see a lot of upside to a UK-free EU) I find the evolution of public perceptions fascinating.
Hammond
there has been a lot of comment about the disloyalty of Boris but what of the disloyalty of hammond. Perhaps he is not the subject of attack because he is disloyal in a pro-remain way. This tells us the nature of the critics.
But whether you are for or against brexit and the government is for tactical reasons talking up the no deal option is it beyond the whit of the chancellor to have a form of words to get with the plan.
his remarks are deliberate and damaging to the UK.
Al Urqa
Thanks – I still don’t understand how he compares two different emotions. Perhaps I should read the book.
“Perhaps I should read the book.”
@Patrickbrian October 11th, 2017 at 11:47 am
You would not regret it! And you will probably learn loads (I did); it is a very interesting read.
@s thomas
Hammond is not being disloyal to May. Johnson is. No great mystery.
Weather his is being disloyal to brexit is another story.
(keep it under your hat, but he is. And So is May. And Davies is on the turn. They’ve all been blackmailed by evil “reality”)
@trevorwarne
Re Scotland:
1. The SG now cdontrols the rates and thresholds for earned income ( Inc pensions) but not the personal allowance and rates and thresholds for dividend and savings income. It also does not control action on tax evasion etc. It has taken the view so far that any significant change to higher income rates rec would need to be taken at UK level given the scope for tax minimization by switching income to dividends and it has also taken the view to date that an increase in the basic rate has not been justified.
2. On borrowing Scoltand has a cap on borrowing for capital purposes of £450m a year up to a total cumulative cap of £3bn. It has lower limits for borrowing for revenue purposes to smooth out revenue fluctuations.
3. IIRC the UK Government sets the total expenditure limits for the SG subject to some flexibility arising from the new tax powers and consequent adjustments to the block grant. These arrangements are contained in the Fiscal Framework Agreement.
4. The SG cannot run a budget deficit. The Scotland deficit spoken of is the total difference of UK and SG Government expenditure and revenue. IIRC the UK Government controls the majority of public expenditure in Scotland.
5. Leonard may or may not be the favourite to win the SLab leadership but remember SLab has had a different income tax policy to ELab ( SLab had proposed to increase the basic rate income tax paid by all by 5% as well as changes to the higher rate)
More background on the SG”s financial powers and how they have evolved are here
http://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/SN07077#fullreport
@ TOH – I did read some analysis about May preparing for no deal in a similar way to how Thatcher prepared for the miner’s strike. I’m not going to post it as it had a very aggressive tone, even making an analogy between Pearl Harbour and London clearing of Euros at one point (although ignoring the eventual outcome of that!??!)
Anyway some recent poll evidence to show the likelihood of no deal winning should it ever come to the public to decide:
Bill of 55-75billion:
Shouldn’t pay any 25%
Too high 50%
Fair 15%
DK 10%
Ignoring DK’s 83% think the realistic bill number is too high or that we shouldn’t pay anything!
In the same poll by 46% to 36% people didn’t even like the idea of paying 20bn during transition.
As we’ve repeatedly seen people don’t like spending money on EU
Elsewhere in the poll by 47% to 35% people would accept May’s decision that “no deal” was the best option if May decides that is the better option an favours that when it comes to the deal/no deal vote (76% to 11% in the CON crossbreak)
http://survation.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Mail-On-Sunday-September-23rd-Data-Tables-1.pdf
I’d like to see more polls like the Survation one and hope Survation ask similar questions regularly so we can see any drift in opinion.
For now May must be aware that her party would prefer no deal to a bad deal and that view would also likely gain the support of majority of voters. I’d be curious on LAB voters views on the position Corbyn would take if the two options were:
Deal:
– 75bn to be paid up front
– Norway arrangement (say paying 4bn but with no say)
– ECJ ongoing jurisdiction
– very limited ability to invoke full nationalisation plan (I assume he cares little for new FTAs)
No Deal:
– citizens rights hopefully resolved very soon so not relevant (I hope!)
– pay up to end of 2020 budget period with effective look-alike SM access, ECJ jurisdiction until then but not after
– a second year of transition that is effectively EFTA membership
– full, clean departure in mid-2021
In both cases assume a GE could be triggered soon after Mar’19 (DUP might well have dropped pact with CON given the no deal backing) and Corbyn would think he can win it. Would Corbyn whip his MP’s to vote for the deal? My guess is he’d make it a free vote for MPs knowing that the no deal would then pass. Just a guess, keen to hear analysis of those who think Corbyn would whip his MP’s to vote for a bad deal.
Blimey that dragged on, sorry for the long reply.
@ HIRETON – thank you for the Scottish info.
@trevorwarne
Meant to say that my understanding is that the SG has used its capital borrowing powers (which came into effect in 2016/17) to the maximum allowed.