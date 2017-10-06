After becoming Conservative leader in 1997 William Hague oversaw a review of the party’s leadership rules. As everyone interested in politics knows the main part of this was to give ordinary party members a vote – Conservative MPs would still get to whittle down the field of candidates to two, but ordinary party members would then pick the final winner (in theory at least, in 2016 that final choice was dodged by Andrea Leadsom standing down).
The other major change introduced by Hague seems to have seeped less well into the consciousness of the Westminster village. You still see the press talking about “stalking horse” candidates sometimes, or talk about such-and-such mounting a challenge against the leader, echoing back to the old rules when people like Thatcher in 1975 and Heseltine in 1990 could directly stand against the incumbent leader. Such a race is no longer possible. Grant Shapps this morning called for Theresa May to call a leadership election. Again, she can’t really do that, or at least, not in the way John Major did in 1995 when he called an election and stood himself. The current rules state that if a contest is caused by the resignation of the incumbent leader then that outgoing leader can’t stand as a candidate. In short, the only way Theresa May could call a leadership election is by resigning and going away.
Under the current rules a Conservative leader cannot face a leadership “challenge”. Instead the way of removing a leader is through a vote of confidence by Conservative MPs, triggered by 15% (currently 48) of Conservative MPs writing to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee saying they would like one. The incumbent leader does not face a challenger or challengers in such a vote, it is a straight Yes or No to whether they should continue in office. If the leader loses the vote, then they cease to be leader and an election for a replacement begins in which the ousted leader is not eligible to stand.
The 48 letters do not need to be organised together, or indeed sent at the same time. They can be a collection of dribs and drabs sent over weeks or months. Right now Grant Shapps appears to be organising (or is, at least, the public face of) those Tory MPs who wish May to go, but there is no requirement in the rules for a “challenger” as such.
Full rules are actually quite hard to find – while the party constitution has some details of the election procedure, the rules for ousting a leader are in a seperate document from the 1922 committee. A full set of the rules is, however, on Tom Quinn’s website here.
Im not putting too much store on the guardian’s story. they are desperately banging the anti-brexit drum and will clutch any straw.
The political will of the UK and the EU members states will trump any legal technicalities in any direction.
“Today’s ruling [Supreme Court] assumes that an Article 50 trigger is not reversible.
If that legal logic held up in further cases, it would fundamentally alter the negotiating position of the UK government in its exit dealings with the EU. Basically, the advantage would now lie with the EU. The EU would know that the UK will be ejected from the union in two years time in a “hard Brexit” even if no deal is reached. There is nothing the UK can do to stop that. The EU retains the power to decline any deal and let the clock run out — at which point the UK is out with no deal.
If Article 50 is reversible, the picture would be different: The UK could withdraw its request as the 2019 deadline neared if it did not get the deal it wants, and resubmit notice to restart the process. In theory, that would essentially threaten the EU with an endless series of negotiations until it the UK got the agreement it wants. That door is now closed, to the advantage of the EU, the Supreme Court ruling assumes. A “hard Brexit” is all but a given in that scenario, especially as it comes on the heels of May saying she will not seek membership of the Single Market or the customs union.”
TOH:
This legal sum maybe relatively small if the UK wriggles out of moral obligations, in particular paying the pensions of EU staff and continuing to contribute for development schemes agreed by us as a EU member.
I believe that the problem is that a major EU country leaving wasn`t properly catered for in EU legal documents, so there aren`t explicit statements on how long we should pay and when are the boundary dates for schemes starting for which we ought not to pay.
https://amp.theguardian.com/politics/2017/oct/07/theresa-may-secret-advice-brexit-eu
There is no doubt that Brexit can be stopped before 29th March 2019, by a vote of UK Parliament to Government to withdraw A.50. Any minister failing to request withdrawal of A.50 would be in contempt of Parliament.
Remember that all of the law A.50, Supreme Court Brexit decision etc, require all UK constituinal requirements to be met. Goverment cannot just allow the clock to tick down, ignoring Parliament.
Theresa May finds herself in an impossible position, where she knows a financial commitment to the EU, divorce and tariff free access, would most likely help move Brexit forward. But many Tories would be deeply unhappy about such a way forward. She therefore seems to believe that there is a no deal option, but i think that would be even more unpopular.
Doubt Jermaine Jenus has ever had a pint in the Beak or the Cricketers Paul? Good pundit though one of the best.
@ Paul
I wonder if the people who maintain that a monkey wearing a red rosette would have won in 1997, were actually there. I remember a group of us went to the pub to watch the exit poll hardly daring to hope that, after 18 years of Tory rule, Labour would make it.
I can remember watching it unfold on TV at a friend’s house and walking home at dawn thinking “things can only get better”; and certainly for me, as a social worker for children and families, they did.
Under Blair and Brown, resources became available which made a real difference to the work I was able to do.
The idea that Blair was just another Tory does not wash with me
JJ
Yes, I was quite surprised by how well he talks and his level of knowledge.
No reason I should have been = but I found it surprising.
@ SAM
I you remember the Supreme court Brexit case, both sides agreed to proceed on the basis of a presumption of A.50 not being reversible. This was done purely to make it easier, as they were addressing the issue of Royal Prorogative used by ministers v Parliament.
It was made clear that the legal issues regarding A.50 and whether it was reversible, was not decided in the case, with both sides saying they thought this would be likely to feature in a future court hearing.