Yesterday’s Observer had a new YouGov poll of London, commissioned by Queen Mary University London. Full tables for the poll are here.
Labour performed very strongly in London at the general election this year. There was six point swing to Labour compared to a two pooint swing in Britain as a whole, presumably related to London being younger and more pro-European than the rest of England. The first post-election poll of London shows Labour holding on to that dominant position – topline figures with changes since the general election are CON 30%(-3), LAB 55%(nc), LDEM 8%(-1).
Sadiq Khan also continues to enjoy strong support. 58% of Londoners think he is doing well as mayor, and asked a comparative question he rates more positively than either of his predecessors. 58% think Khan is doing a good good, compared to 47% who thought Ken Livingstone did and 46% who think Boris Johnson did.
The poll also asked about TfL declining Uber’s application for a licence renewal. When this was first announced there was a very negative reaction on social media… but of course, that over-represents exactly the sort of people who regularly use Uber. The poll finds that people who regularly use Uber do indeed think it was the wrong decision (by 63% to 27%)… but the majority of Londoners use Uber rarely or never and they approve of the decision. Overall 43% of people think it was right to take away Uber’s licence, 31% think it was wrong. Even among those regular Uber users there’s no obvious sign of a backlash against Khan or Labour. 66% of them still say Khan is doing a good job, 63% say they would vote Labour in an election tomorrow. Personally I’d be extremely surprised if the whole thing didn’t end up with a compromise between TfL and Uber allowing them to renew their licence, but for the moment the polling suggests that the public back Sadiq Khan on the issue.
Paul Croft
It does to me :-)
Listening to Paul O’Dette playing Kapsberger’s Lute Works. Delightful playing, thanks for suggesting O’Dette.
@TOH – do stop being such an overinflated grump, for heaven’s sake.
Politics aside, to get the anagram
“Hawking Tory Runt Faces Revolution by Red Boy” from
“Building a Country That Works For Everyone” is, in the realms of complex anagrams, extraordinary.
It is so rare to generate an anagram that has coherent meaning, and very rare for this to apply directly to a given situation. The comedy in this is pretty awesome, with a coughing Theresa May (‘hawking Tory runt’) facing a revolution (radical Labour party) led by a left wing socialist (Corbyn).
The point of this is humour, not an attack on May. I remain extremely proud of this anagram – one of my best. If you can’t raise a smile for something like this, then Brexitland looks like being a very dull and grey place.
@Princess R – there is an interesting article by Larry Elliot in today’s Grungiad.
He makes the point that of the three huge economic shocks in the last 100 years (the Great Depression, the oil crisis and collapse of social democracy in the 1970’s and the 2008 financial crash) the first two both led in due course to complete change in public perception of politics. Ten years on from the financial crash, we are now seemingly witnessing something similar in terms of shifting public mood.
He also suggests that Brexit has in effect cleared the decks, and allowed Labour space to be radical.
The fact of the matter was that 1997 didn’t really change anything fundamental, because the fundamental views of the public had remained intact.
Alec
If anybody is overinflated it’s you judging by the length of some of your posts. Please take my advice and ignore my contributions, they clearly make you unhappy.
The last thing Brexitland as you call it is dull and grey. As Paul will tell you Paul O’Dette’s playing is a delight.
The issue is not the speech. The issue is the terrible election campaign and result. May wanted a chance to fix some of that and find a way to show herself as the right one for the job. Everything went wrong.
So yes people will sympathise with her (whilst laughing) but it makes no difference. Shes already lost her job. The big problem I think is that the Tory MPs are realising they cant go a few years before removing the damaged PM – everything she does is seen as trying to survive and she seems unable to make an impact with policy.
Never felt this ‘wait for brexit’ thing was really a great plan. They’ve got themselves and the party in an awkward spot. I think its likely they will agree an interim leader/PM. May was suppose to be it. She cant be without damaging the party moreso.
Oldnat,
“Whether PFI can seriously be classified as “proper” funding is a very different matter – but we hadn’t been alerted to its disastrous consequences then.”
It had already featured in the media as a very expensive way to do government projects before labour got in. I recall thinking they would at least stop that continuing.