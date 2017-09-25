There were two new voting intention polls yesterday, plus ICM’s fortnightly poll this morning. Topline figures are
ICM/Guardian (22nd-24th): CON 40%(-2), LAB 42%(nc), LDEM 8%(+1)
Survation/Mail on Sunday (22nd): CON 38%(nc), LAB 42%(-1), LDEM 8%(+1) (tabs)
Opinium (19th-22nd): CON 42%(+1), LAB 40%(-1), LDEM 6%(+1) (tabs)
Changes are from a fortnight ago for ICM, last week for Opinium and the start of September for Survation.
One Conservative lead, two Labour leads and no consistent trend in either direction. Survation and ICM were both conducted after Theresa May’s Florence speech, so give us the first chance to gauge reactions to it. Survation asked about whether people supported or opposed paying £20bn to the EU during a transition period when Britain had access to the single market – 34% of people said they would support it, 47% said they would be opposed. ICM asked a similar question, but found 41% of people supported the idea and 31% were opposed – the ICM tables aren’t available yet, so I don’t know what the particularl wording was and whether it might explain the difference.
@Hireton
It’s both imports and exports between the UK and Ireland. Plus most of that EU trade goes through the UK too. What is also not being talked about is how vital the City of London is to Irish firms raising capital.
WTO terms would not be a disaster IF (and it’s a big IF) the government’s of the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium and the Netherlands rapidly started preparing for them.
Somerjohn and I have talked about this on a number of occasions since the Referendum. Urgent action will have to be taken come January at the latest to prepare for that scenario.
I also think that if it’s looking like no deal, the above EU countries will press hard for a transition even if it’s transitioning to WTO.
@ SOMERJOHN – If any Brexiteer mentions the UK speaking World, Africa or uses examples of low tax areas like RoI, Singapore then we the guns come out with talk of Empire2, race to bottom, etc.
IMHO we need to expand on our strengths (services) and address our weaknesses (domestic society issues, trade deficit in goods) whilst respecting a realistic evaluation of our position in the c21 World. Everything needs to be viewed with common sense and a forward looking perspective not a c19-20 view from either side (IMHO)
Appreciate the discussion today. I’m sure we’ll chat again soon. Out of rest of day.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/sep/27/pirate-bay-showtime-ads-websites-electricity-pay-bills-cryptocurrency-bitcoin
Here’s another example of new tech ndustries exploiting people for profit.
Indeed, the entire btcoin thing is an interesting study in the democratization of the economy. It’s followers see it as a way to release internet transactions from government control, but they obviously forgot what the world of money was like before it became socially organised. The number of bitcoin savings accounts that have mysteriously collapsed, taking everyone’s investment with no compensation – isn’t remotely surprising.
This example of mining is just another example of companies making profit by doing morally unnacceptable things, just because the technology to do it is there.
Wow-some speech that was!
Plus The Red Flag & Jerusalem.
This lot really do believe that they are on the way to the New Jerusalem.
They are going to take some stopping too.
Personally, I think it is becoming more and more obvious that there will be a deal.
As soon as May openly accepted a transition deal would be required, this was nothing more than an open admission that a deal is required for the UK.
I would agree in one respect with @TOH on the specific point that asking for a transition deal did not, in itself, represent a change in government policy, because since the referendum, in private the government has been clear that a transition deal is absolutely needed. The stuff about no deal etc has been purely for public political posturing, and I’m surprised so many people have fallen for it.
somerjohn
I think you have missed the point. the ROI will ,if Macron has his way,lose any tax advantage against any other EZ state. Its Corporation tax will be harmonised at 20-25% to the eZ average.What American company is going to substantially relocate there or choose it when it can come to london and pay less and have the worlds most economically sophisticated infrastructure available to it.No doubt it can open a 20man branch office there but that is it.
Your language betrays your prejudice. You will recall that when Mutte had to choose between the german banks and ROI she chose the German banks and it was the uK that came to the assisitance of the rOI to the tune of 10bn. Who was the oppressor and who was the friend? and Remember the reason that ROI applied to join the EEC? yes because the Uk was applying to join. When we leave the rOI will be an isolated football for the EU to kick. I give them 5 years.
Trevor warne,
“Brexit will be what Brexit will be”
Yes but it will dominate everything. Corbyn seems to be having a great conference as someone noted, but even labour will have real troubles with implementation in the recession which is likely to follow an actual brexit. The conservatives have not been preparing the country for Brexit.
Colin,
“UBER & AirBnB-“rent seeking business model”-Ban them.
Paul Mason.”
I heard Paul Mason on this, and he seemed to be arguing that the organistion of UBER (etc) should be owned by its stakeholders. Perhaps a wikipedia model. The UBer model is to create a business using the assets of individuals, wheras Mason argued there needs to be a not for profit system of organisation.
@S Thomas – “I think you have missed the point. the ROI will ,if Macron has his way,lose any tax advantage against any other EZ state. Its Corporation tax will be harmonised at 20-25% to the eZ average.What American company is going to substantially relocate there or choose it when it can come to london and pay less and have the worlds most economically sophisticated infrastructure available to it.”
The potential harmonization of taxes in the EU is an issue, but your logic fails because you have entirely failed to appreciate how the EU operates.
Macron can say what he likes about harmonizing tax rates. Unless the government of the RoI, along with every single other government within the EU, agree to harmonization, then it simply won’t happen – that is what the treaties clearly say, and to do anything else would be struck down by the ECJ as illegal.
This isn’t to say that one day, it might not happen, but it would only happen if the RoI say this as part of a package that benefitted their country.
In fact, your post actually highlights a major issue for the UK. Not only does English speaking RoI have a very competitive corporate tax regime that isn’t changing any time soon, but they are also now staying in the EU, while we are not.
That makes the tax rate issue even more acttractive.
@seachange
The UN ‘s TIR convention ( which I assume Brexiters don’t intend to withdraw from) largely solves the transit issue.
If Ireland’s scale of imports from the UK is an issue, how does that leave the UK and its dependence on imports.from the rest of the EU?
But I agree a cliff edge must be avoided but I doubt whether that view is shared by most Brexiters.