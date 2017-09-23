Yesterday I got a few questions about a new BMG poll in the Independent that had voting intentions in a hypothetical EU referendum tomorrow at 52% remain, 48% leave. The Indy wrote this up with a pretty hyperbolic “Majority want to stay!!!”. The full results – along with a fair more reasonable and caveated write-up by BMG themselves – are here.
So, what is the bigger picture in terms of attitudes to Brexit, and is there any sign of people changing their minds?
I should start by pointing out that how people would vote in a hypothetical referendum tomorrow is not necessarily the same question as what people think should happen now (perhaps surprisingly!). If you ask people what should happen now, a clear majority say Britain should leave the EU. If you ask people how they’d vote in a referendum now, they are split down the middle between Remain and Leave. The difference appears to be because there is a chunk of people who personally favour remain, but think the government has a duty to leave following the referendum. Neither of these is necessarily a “better” measure of public opinion, opinion is best understood by looking at both: that is, the public are split equally on what they’d prefer, but some remainers think that the referendum means Brexit should go ahead anyway.
If we do look specifically at how people would vote in a referendum tomorrow, there is comparatively little change since 2016. Most Remain voters would still vote Remain, most Leave voters would still vote Leave. People who did not vote at all in 2016 tend to split in favour of Remain, meaning that the overall figure tends to be around a 50-50 split. Polls, of course, typically have a margin of error of around 2 or 3 points. This means if the actual position is a 50-50 split, then normal sample variation will inevitably spit out some results that are 52-48, or 48-52, or whatever. This is the unavoidable result of normal statistical variance, however, it does mean that now and again there will be a poll showing Remain with a small lead, which pro-Remain sorts will get wrongly overexcited about.
In terms of a trend, my impression is that there is some small degree of movement against Brexit… but it is very small. It is hard to discern a trend from questions asking the referendum question because they are infrequent, different companies use different methods and there may be different “house effects”. BMG have probably asked it more regularly than any other company, and looking at just their figures (in the link above) there is a slight trend towards Remain.
YouGov regularly ask a question about whether Britain was right or wrong to vote to Leave the EU (below), which also shows a very tight race, but a slight trend towards Remain. Last year it tended to show slightly more people thought it was the right decision than the wrong decision, now it tends to hover around neck-and-neck.
In summary, there hasn’t been any vast sea-change in attitudes towards Brexit. Most people who voted Remain would do so again, most people who voted Leave would do so again. There is some movement back and forth, but it mostly cancels itself out. If you look at the two most frequently repeated questions, the BMG question on referendum VI and the YouGov question on whether the decision was right or wrong, then there does appear to be movement towards Remain… but it is as yet pretty small and pretty slow. In short, there are some “bregrets”, but not enough to really get excited about. If there is going to be a big change, I still wouldn’t expect to see it until the leaving deal (and the consequences of it) become a bit clearer.
Re Banks. It’s interesting to note that the job numbers in London have actually gone up, not down as many forecast, at least so far.
I think Pax Germanica are finally starting to see why empires are more trouble than they are worth and they haven’t had one for long :)
I have my fingers crossed on Merkel+FDP result today. My wallet just needs it to be Merkel but lots of reasons why FDP, plus the Greens if reqd, coalition partner and SPD as opposition would be good for Germany, the EU and in a very indirect and minor way the UK.
@ THE OTHER HOWARD
Is that employment in Banks or generally ?
Because of the fall in value of Pounds Sterling, there has been an increase in tourists visiting and spending money. So much of the increase may just relate retail and hospitality sectors.
Seems to me that every time May and Co try to get down to the details of negotiating brexit the whole thing gets stuck – because she does not have the political authority to take a position that wont face strident opposition from her own party and/or parliament or gets stuck in the rats nest of complexity and unintended consequences involved in extracting the uk from 40 years of interconnected legal and trade rules and regs. the irish border in particular looks like its impossible to solve.
Thats why i think “hard brexit” is the only viable brexit. This is why may served up a big lump of fudge on soggy waffle in florence whilst kicking the brexit can down the road. Labour are involved in the same game but hav the luxary of being able to sit and carp from the side lines ( and fair enough – the tories brought this on themselves – so they can own it).
So we have the entire political class dragging its feet and unable to do more than offer platitudes and reassurances whilst frantically trying to find a way out of an impossible impasse. Because – outside the headbanger faction of the tory party – the consensus is that a cliff edge brexit will be a disaster.
As for the polls – i think the polling that shows and acceptance of brexit from remainers is more a “get on with it” urge due to a desire to end the uncertainty – and the grinding tedium of back and forth debates about the minutiae of EU regulations and trade deals (hence the r/wing press and brexit politicians constant resort to breezy rhetoric and populist tub thumping) . Its the most dismally dull poltical earthquake ever.
As we approach the (probably inevitable) cliff edge the push back will become stronger and more urgent. When it comes to the crunch i still believe the potlical class will bail out on brexit – potentially creating yet more turmoil and giving the brexiters a “stab in the back” greivenace to toxify politics for the next generation.
Will Hutton article in todays paper. Agree with every word.
https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/sep/23/mrs-may-falseh**ds-and-fantasies-designed-only-to-keep-her-party-together
One of the issues raised is non tariff barriers to trade. This is something that is not discussed enough. Many countries that the UK will look to agree trade deals with, have protected market areas, which they will stick to, if they believe it is in their interests. So the UK could agree tariff free trade deals with countries and still not have full market access. Part of these deals might include increase in immigration visas to the UK, which will not be pleasing to many who voted leave. If you replace EU immigrants, with immigrants from all around the world in similar net migration numbers to now, then many leave voters are going to be very unhappy.
Alec
“It remains a complete mess, with no clear idea of how May see the final deal shaping up. She knows there must be a deal, and I suspect she also knows that to get this, she will have to agree to terms many in her party won’t support.”
Not a complete mess at all IMO, the governments positionhas not actually changed significantly at all. As to “she must get a deal” that is nonsense as a deal is not in her hands, it’s up to the EU and they show no signs of wanting a deal. I think you are totally misreading the situation.
Why do you think she reiterated yet again that “no deal is better than a bad deal”?
Banking
Banking
The link in last post won’t work as it contains a moderated word, but well worth search for Will Huttons article. Even if you disagree with it, important issues are raised.
Do you have a link ?
“R HUCKLE
Banking
September 24th, 2017 at 8:46 am”
Searched for data on this. Could not find any.
Do you have a link ?
TREVOR WARNE
” did you guys miss all the votes in HoC and HoL that led to triggering A50?”
Which guys are those, Trev? Speaking, as I do, strictly for myself, no I did not miss the votes, or, more importantly, the debates,since it is there in the House of Commons and in the House of Lords,, given the Government’s use of the whip, that the scrutiny of the process demanded of the Government by the High Court was exercised. Read those and you would recognise the arbitrary way in which the Government has evaded parliamentary process to force through a measure contrived by the use of a referendum based on a false prospectus: false in its use of the process of public information and in substance in respect of two factors which had underlain the use of the mechanism to counter opposition in the country and in parliament which threatened the Conservative party’s tenure on government: that of migration and that of the scale and use of UK EU funding and its potential availability in public sector financing. This record of falsity would matter less if it did not underlie the ensuing weakness of the present government,both in the country and in is management of the negotiation of Brexit, rightly identified by the EC and the European Parliament as lacking in competence and credibility.
I am often reminded of Matthew Parris’s treatment around 2000 of why Tony Blair was getting away with things that would have been disastrous to Labour (e.g. the Bernie Ecclestone affair). Parris explained: Political reputation is like a lake, and scandals are like stones being thrown in. At first they may create big splashes, but they disappear making apparently no difference. But eventually a mound of stones breaks the surface, and it is there for all to see, all the time.
This happened with Teresa May’s “Nothing’s changed”. What should have been her taking personal responsibility for a mistake, turned into a clear demonstration that everything the Guardian had said by way of personal attack was accurate.
Now, there are two possible lakes in play:
Firstly: Most plausibly, the failure of the UK to make any progress in negotiations leads to an unshakeable conclusion that the whole thing was misconceived, and the government is incompetent. The way Remainers view everything in terms of government incompetence against superior EU intelligence is a key part of this. For example: simultaneously the UK is accused of making demands on the EU, and not telling the EU what it wants. Even if the EU demands for money are unclear, have changed greatly, and were entirely unanticipated by Remain in the referendum campaign, it is all a matter of the UK not meeting its clear and obvious obligations.
Second lake – much less likely – at some point the EU and its supporters overplay their hand. Maybe the EU makes it clear that it has no intention of negotiating. Maybe Labour moves too quick to proposing staying in the EU. What if the EU’s refusal to negotiate leads to people like Ken Clarke changing sides. Maybe Hammond decides that his support for compromise is never going to lead anything other than more EU red lines, and the whole “Brexit nutters” line becomes harder to maintain.
With this in mind, I dare say Starmer is very cross with Labour’s Bremain groupings.