Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor has topline figures of CON 40%(-1), LAB 44%(+2), LDEM 9%(nc), UKIP 2%(-1). Fieldwork was over the weekend and changes are from July.
Leader satisfaction ratings are May minus 17, Corbyn minus 3 and Cable minus 1. While Vince Cable has the least negative net rating, this is because he has far higher don’t knows than the other two leaders (39% compared to 10%) rather than any great surge of “pro-Vince” feeling. MORI also asked some more detailed questions about perceptions of the leaders’ qualities, underlining the collapse in perceptions of May’s and the rehabilitation of Jeremy Corbyn since last year. In September 2016 Theresa May had better ratings on almost everything (the sole exception was being marginally more likely to be seen as more style than substance). Now there are obvious areas where the two leaders outshine each other – May is still more likely to be seen as a capable leader, good in a crisis (though her leads are vastly reduced – in 2016 she beat Corbyn by 44 points on being a capable leader, now it’s only 7 points), but Corbyn now has strong leads on personality and honesty, and is much less likely to be seen as out of touch.
MORI also repeated their regular question comparing the popularity of leaders and their parties – do respondents like the leader and party, the leader but not their party, the party but not its leader, or neither of them? 46% of people said they liked Jeremy Corbyn (up 9 since last year), putting him eight points behind Labour on 54% (up 8) – that means both Corbyn and Labour have become more popular, but Corbyn continues to be less popular than his party. Compare this with the Conservatives: a year ago Theresa May vastly outshone her party, by 60% to 38%. That gap has now vanished – the Conservative party is still only liked by 38%, but Theresa May is now on the same figure, down by 22 points (At the risk of pointing out the obvious, note how much stronger the Labour brand remains than the Conservative party – while they may not vote for them, most people have a broadly positive perception of the Labour party, far more than can be said for the Tories). Full tabs are here
There was also a poll by Opinium at the weekend, which had movement in the opposition direction. Their topline figures were CON 41%(+1), LAB 41%(-2), LDEM 5%(-1), UKIP 5%(+1). Looking at the broader picture, the polls still appear to be clustered around a very small lead for the Labour party. Tabs for Opinium are here.
@bz
“Maybe it’s me, and I’m losing my command of newspeak, but I was unable to understand the meaning of the ST H post to me which mentioned you.”
I think it can be assumed that any post from the poster in question, like the peace of God and Dr Donne’s poetry, passeth all understanding.
So…we’ll stop buying cars from Germany, and that’ll show them – because in the next year we’ll have plenty of time to rebuild our own motor industry so we don’t have to buy their rotten old cars, time to take British Leyland out of mothballs and start building Allegros again. Plenty also to sort out customs posts and lorry waiting areas at Dover, build checkpoints along the entire length of the irish border, sort out the nuclear medicine stuff, put in an effective method of international policing, work out how to staff the NHS and get crops picked and anything else we currently do in cooperation with the EU. With brains likes TM, DD, Liam Fox and Bozza on the job I realise that the answer has been staring us in the face all along, and I shall no longer worry that we are being driven off the White cliffs of Dover by a load of incompetents who would have been more at home in a carry on film
HIRETON @ BZ
I think it can be assumed that any post from the poster in question, like the peace of God and Dr Donne’s poetry, passeth all understanding.
Agreed, and neatly put.
@LEFTIELIBERAL
The biggest demotivator is disappointment in power. This is why I believe that the Labour party dodged a bullet in this election. If you look at the rise of Leave, Trump and then the rise of Corbyn. (and indeed the rise of Obama ) was the rise of doing something different when things stagnate.
the GE2015 success was that people enough people did not feel too bad about their situation that they were happy to risk change and our electoral system hides discontent very well.
If Labour got in power they would have to navigate a number of emerging factors such as our debt issue (personal and student ) our asset bubble issue in the South. massive disparities which are coming to the surface and yet all of these will be coloured by brexit.
May’s solution is to make brexit last longer make the negotiation move slower create an opportunity in time that she cannot see in strategy. hence the election in the first place whereby she could extend her time and now having surveyed the brexit landscape how to slow the pace of brexit. Which will allow her to blame all her problems on it