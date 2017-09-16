I’ve got an article over on the YouGov website about the difficulty on polling on the Brexit financial settlement (or “Brexit divorce bill” as the more Eurosceptic elements of the press tend to call it). Brexit is obviously a very complicated issue – the Brexit deal will almost inevitably dominate the next year of British politics, yet the complexities of it mean it’s very hard to ask about until there’s actually a deal on the table.
The financial settlement between Britain and the EU should, on the face of it, be one of the more simple issues. On the face of it you might expect it to be fairly simple to ask people what sort of financial settlement the public would think was reasonable and what sort of settlement would have the public thinking Theresa May has struck a poor deal. In fact such questions give us a very poor guide, simply because most people are not particularly good at comprehending very large numbers.
If you ask a question about what a reasonable price is for, for example, a pair of shoes, it should work very well. Everyone knows roughly what shoes cost, and know the value of £10 or £30 or £100. The same does not apply for government spending – £50 billion is an unfathomably large amount of money… but then, so is £20 billion, or £10 billion or £5 billion. Most of us don’t really have any good yardstick for judging just how big or small these huge numbers are, nor whether they are a good or bad deal for Britain.
Nevertheless, if you ask people about a financial settlement people will still express opinions. Back in August there was an ICM/Guardian poll that found 41% of people though a £10bn settlement would be acceptable, up from just 15% in April. This seemed like a startling rise, but as both ICM and the Guardian cautioned, it could just be the way the question was worded. In April ICM first asked about the lower figure of £3bn, but in August £10bn was the lowest they offered.
This seemed like a more plausible explanation to me, but just to be sure we tested it at YouGov. We used a split sample – one half of the respondents got a grid of three questions asking about settlements of £5bn, £10bn and £20bn. The other half of the sample got a grid of three questions asking about settlements of £25bn, £50bn and £75bn.
On the first bank of questions 38% thought £5bn would be acceptable, 18% thought £10bn would be acceptable, 11% thought that £20bn would be acceptable. Looking at the other half of the sample, 29% thought that £25bn was acceptable, 9% thought that £50bn was acceptable, 6% thought that £75bn would be acceptable (full tabs are here.)
Taken as a whole we get the the rather perverse finding that while support generally falls as the size of the settlement increases, £25 billion is far more acceptable to the public than £20 billion. This is nonsense of course, and the reason is simple enough – people take their cues from the question itself. In the first half of the sample, £5bn was the lowest amount asked about, £20bn the largest amount, and many respondents presumably took this as an implication that £5bn was a low settlement, £20bn a high one. For the second half of the sample £25bn was the lowest figure asked about, so many respondents presumably took the implication that this was a low settlement. Whether people said a sum was acceptable or not was less about the actual number, more about whether the question implied that it was a low or high figure.
The point is that questions about what level of “divorce bill” will be acceptable to the public don’t really tell us much. People don’t have any good way of telling what is a good or bad deal and are really just expressing their unsurprising preference for a smaller settlement. When (or if) Britain and the EU do finally agree on a sum, it won’t be so much the particular figure that determines whether the public see it as a victory or a sell-out, but whether the media and political class present it to them as a good or bad deal.
Meanwhile, lastest GB voting intention figures this week are below – both show the parties pretty much neck-and-neck, neither show any obvious movement:
YouGov/Times (12th-13th Sept) – CON 41%(nc), LAB 42%(nc), LDEM 7%(+1), UKIP 3%(-1) (tabs)
ICM/Guardian (8th-10th Sept) – CON 42%(nc), LAB 42%(nc), LDEM 7%(nc), UKIP 4%(+1) (tabs)
Option B is entirely consistent with: “No deal is better than a bad deal”. A is not.
Juncker may think the UK is bluffing and will cave in and adopt A. I suspect that Barnier may initially have had the same view but, after weeks of negotiating with DD, must now realise that intransigence on the side of the EU may lead to a no deal situation.
Whatever people may think of the impact of no-deal on U.K., it is not in the interests of rEU.
Your option b is the obvious choice. I did hear rumours that we (UK government, for Oldnat’s edification) were working out how much the EU owes us, but haven’t heard much lately. G’night all.
Judging by the degree of repression that the Spanish Nationalist state is using to foil the referendum called by the Catalan Independistas, the Spanish must be sh!t scared of the result.
Some confirmation from the Sociometrica poll:
Yes: 54% (+1)
No: 46% (-1)
Sunday Herald tweeting that New poll shows support for Scottish independence up three points since June to 46%”
What seems remarkable is that, despite, all the implications of Brexit, and of it for devolution, and a couple of election campaigns, is that support for indy has varied little since 2014.
My guess is that many of those would settle for Devo Max /Federalism in a scenario where devolution powers were not taken back by Westminster.
That, of course, seems highly unlikely as Pete B and his colleagues in the UK Government follow a contrary policy agenda.
Catalunya Independence Referendum, Opinòmetre poll:
Planning to vote:
Yes: 83% (+5)
No: 17% (-5)
Which doesn’t seem that surprising, since many potential No voters will be Spanish Nationalists who deny the legitimacy of the referendum.
I see Vince Cable must have been hitting the crack pipe especially hard today.
He’s given an interview in the Guardian suggesting that he is a possible alternate Prime Minister!
12 MPs and 7% in the polls is no obstacle to power for Uncle Vince after a few rocks it seems.
@ BZ – NI implications for Scotland.
I thought the whole end game through back in Spring 2016 and ultimately there is a very good chance we’ll have a United Ireland and an Independent Scotland (possibly part of a federal UK). Wales – ?
One of the many lies from the Leave campaign was UK would not break-up.
TRIGGUY pointed us to the ICM poll on break-up of different parts of UK. Low VI at the moment but higher than I expected.
Once NI get special status, Scotland will demand it. Chain of events after that that I think will ultimately end up in a federal or fully separate UK.
I never believed Leave campaign. A change in UK nation set-up and subsidies is well over due. Brexit has simply speeded up something that needed to happen anyway.
It might cost SCON a few seats (and probably take SLAB back down to 1 due to resurgent SNP taking lions share of left vote). It might also see WLAB hit if PC can get their act together. Next hung parliament will be a hung parliament with independence parties as king makers (IMHO – central estimate). At some point the Westminster parties will have to let Scotland go, or preferably, man up and demand English devolution. A devolved England (or regions) within a federal UK – sounds fantastic to me!
No Laura Kuhnsberg article on Boris’s shenanigans yet.
Surely it can’t be the case that the BBC’s top politico only pushes the party line on Brexit? John Cole will be rotating.
@rjw
BBC ‘s reporting of No 10’s reaction to the BoJo memo is intreesting: No 10 has said that the PM will not be sacking the Foreign Secretary. This in turn could imply that the PM thought it was a sackable offence but wouldn’t or couldn’t do the deed!
Bojo’s tweet “All behind Theresa” raises the question of what they might be holding in their hands metaphorically speaking.
Trevor Warne
I think you are being over-optimistic about the position of the DUP. I do not see the remarks of NIgel Dodds (below) as BS or negotiating.
“As regards demands for special status within the European Union, no. Because that would create tariffs and barriers between Northern Ireland and our single biggest market, which is the rest of the United Kingdom.
While we will focus on the special circumstances, geography and certain industries of Northern Ireland we will be pressing that home very strongly. Special status, however, within the European Union is a nonsense. Dublin doesn’t support it. Brussels doesn’t support it. The member states of the EU would never dream of it because it would open the door to a Pandora’s box of independence movements of all sorts. The only people who mentioned this are Sinn Féin.”
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jun/09/theresa-may-reaches-deal-with-dup-to-form-government-after-shock-election-result-northern-ireland
@oldnat
If that is the Survation poll, it also shows IIRC support for remaining in the UK down by 3% as well.
Hireton
Thank you for the links to those interesting articles.
https://amp.theguardian.com/news/2017/sep/17/the-big-issue-we-must-face-the-truth-there-will-be-no-good-brexit-deal
Just a few letters from readers on Brexit. Have to say, that it is difficult to disagree with them.
Polling companies will be asking people for their view on Brexit between now and March 2019. If Brexit is looking very unpopular with the public, how do politicians react to this ?
Personally, i think it is inevitable that there will be a second referendum on the Brexit deal, but i am not sure how this will be engineered. At the moment, neither Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn is interested in a second referendum.
Hireton
I’m coming around to the view that when national politics is reduced to the kind of Kremlinology that we see at the moment, then the situation cannot last long.
As ever, the optimist I suppose!
(Top of the news on R4, ‘Boris to keep his job’).
Voters have no information on what the government has previously signed up to pay, so how would they have a sensible opinion about the divorce bill?
A better question might have been “should we pay what we have previously signed up to pay?”.
Polls consistent with a slight Lab lead which would translate to a Tory vote share lead at the next GE as there is always a swing back to the Government. Oh hang on!
Joking aside with a still unappealing centre party and only other LOC alternatives in Scotland and Wales malcontent Tories who would never vote Labour only have the option of either reluctantly remaining Con or moving to DK/WV when surveyed now.
Those willing to move to Labour will for the most part done so already.
Up shot don’t expect much change from small Lab lead but occasionally stretched by Tory 2017 – DK/WV moment in the next year or so with real action possibly starting after Oct 2018, initial deal whatever form that might take concluded.
Notwithstanding an event such as TM standing down of course.
NB) ICM reweight movers to DK partly back of course so expect better Con numbers from them.
third country
I can only imagine the reaction of posters if The UK had never been part of the EU and we were negotiating a new trade deal with the EU and TM had come back and said that she had agreed the following:
1.That there would be unlimited movement of people and labour,skilled and unskilled into the UK and they would be subject to ECJ laws as opposed to domestic legislation;
2. That the EU would have unlimited access to the UK markets with any dispute settled by the court of the EU;
3. The UK would in return have unlimited access to the EU markets in goods only and excluding services and the UK would pay 13 bn per annum for the right to do this.
@ Trevor Warne
“TRIGGUY pointed us to the ICM poll on break-up of different parts of UK. Low VI at the moment but higher than I expected.”
Admittedly my point at the time was a rather frivolous one about the UKIP numbers, which could well just be a quirk of the sample.
But more seriously, two things struck me about the numbers. Firstly that amongst the three main English parties (and given the weighting, the majority of the sample must be English too), the support for/against and even ‘don’t know/care’ was more or less flat. So broadly speaking, Con voters are no more Unionist than Lab or LibDem. In fact Cons seem slightly more keen to jetison Scotland, but not NI, possibly influenced by a certain current deal. So the traditional view of Conservative goes along with Unionism is not really supported by this poll.
The other thing is that the poll could certainly be used by either side as support. On the one hand, of those that gave a preference, the majority support the status quo. On the other hand, if you add the ‘pleased to see … leave’ and ‘have no view’, then you get pretty close to 50% averaged over the three cases. So you could argue that about half the population would be happy or at least neutral about the prospect of the break-up of the UK.
TREVOR WARNE @ BZ
Re NI implications for Scotland, something along those lines would be ideal IMO but as SAM writes: I think you are being over-optimistic about the position of the DUP.
I agree with him, and given that the DUP hold the balance of power in the Westminster Parliament, they would bring down the Cons if it looked like they were going down that route.
A less messy alternative for England would be for it to seek a Greenland-style exit from the EU probably creating a new parliament in the old capital of Winchester [where ALLAN CHRISTIE would be chuffed at the probable increase in his house’s value!], presumably with Wales being offered a referendum on leaving with them.
In those circumstances, London could be offered the option of remaining within the EU with a hard customs border around the M25. If that didn’t happen, presumably the UK capital would move to Edinburgh.
Another good post.
Just back from a splendid 5 days walking the South Downs. Excellent hotel and food superb. Walking strenuous but wonderful views made it all worthwhile.
Good to be alive in Brexit Britain.
Excellent article from Boris in the week IMO.
Survation/ST Scottish poll ( the 2nd tranche of last week’s poll, I presume.
Westminster VI (and Electoral Calculus prediction of MPs with change from June)
SNP 41% : 45 (+10)
SCon 27% : 11 (-2)
SLab 24% : 1 (-6)
LD 6% : 2 (-2)
SGP 2%
Which does indicate the unpredictability of so many marginal seats between the SNP and their closest rival in various seats.
Also, apparently, “Nearly three quarters of Scots described themselves as not religious, according to a new poll.”
Fancy publishing that on a Sunday! :-)
New Scotland Westminster VI Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times:
Panelbase Westminster poll in today’s Sunday Times:
SNP 41 (+4)
Con 27 (-2)
Lab 24 (-3)
Lib 6 (-1)
Green 2 (+2
Changes seem to be from the June UK General Election.
OLDNAT & HIRETON
The poll does seem to be Panelbase not Survation.
See https://stv.tv/news/politics/1397942-scots-support-for-staying-in-eu-has-risen-poll-suggests/
The article has more results.
Same Panelbase poll shows support in Scotland for remaining in the EU has increased to 65%. Other results are behind the paywall and will no doubt emerge in due course.
@ BZ/SAM – I think you missed my point a little. Whether or not DUP spit the dummy or not is a timing issue really. At some point NI has to be settled and 2% of the population should not be allowed to stop the process. As I’ve said to BZ before might well mean DUP drop out of C+S with CON. I think enough LAB-Leave to take their places.
The tricky issue is passing a budget (22Nov). CON need DUP to pass the budget.
The numbers get very tight but CON+DUP until Dec EU Council meeting at which point sufficient progress might be met and DUP throw themselves under the bus. After that CON + LAB Leave get the Brexit legislation finished.
CON need to sell the NI fix as the EU’s solution (diktak) and one we could not back out from. Faced with losing the 1bn bung, losing any influence (or joining the IRA supporter) let’s disagree on what DUP will do – there are no need for any borders during transition so it is quite possible “sufficient progress” drifts out a lot longer and DUP get nervous but stay with CON as no definitive final solution has been fully agreed. Certainly possible DUP spit the dummy but if its after the budget vote then that takes some of their usefulness away anyhow. If LAB want to try and set a govt lining up LD, SNP and DUP then good luck.
NI polls on the issue would be useful to see if DUP are respecting their domestic voters interests or not.
The next issue is what will Scotland want. CON need to walk a very narrow line between appearing to pander too much to DUP and trying to do the right thing for the whole UK. Not sure how that will pan out. Next GE I reckon SNP will take back “left” seats (6 of the 7 SLAB seats), CON’s two selling points will be Union and “right” so they’ll probably keep most of their seats (as will LDEM).
I understand Remain see NI as the way to stop Brexit. I’m not saying its impossible – just a long shot.
@ TRIGGUY – I knew you were joking but thought it was interesting as no one is talking about it and I’ve never seen polling on it before. I’ve rewritten the tables below ignoring DKs.
Scottish Independence (total, CON, LAB)
Pleased 32, 31, 29
Disappointed 68, 69, 71
NI Independence (total, CON, LAB)
Pleased 34, 29, 39
Disappointed 66, 71, 61
Welsh Independence (total, CON, LAB)
Pleased 21, 15, 23
Disappointed 79, 85, 77
Remain in general would be more disappointed to see UK split up (as you’d expect).
NI did stand out a little. It is the highest % for pleased to see them become independent and the % is particularly high for LAB voters (IRA Corbynites probably more than Libby Remain Corbynistas I expect!)
If DUP kick up a fuss over some amazing special status and then Miss Cranky joins in then these % could well go up and we reach a tipping point. Maybe wishful thinking on my part but good to see I’m not in some tiny 7% bucket at least!!
BZ & Hireton
Correct. The WM poll is by Panelbase (its site is doing the disappearing link thing again – so presumably tables on Monday.
Survation has the religious question.
@ OLDNAT – my model is a little different to Electoral Calculus but I agree the rough seat numbers. LAB seats (with exception of Edinburgh South) are some of the most marginal. CON seats are generally safer. Careful with LDEM, they are such a niche party that UNS is risky but 3 of their 4 seats are quite marginal and the pick up in SNP could take 3 of them back.
If you’ve read any of my recent posts you’ll know I think the NI situation will in due course push SNP (and Indy vote) over 50%. UNS would at that point become risky as the seats will be dictated by specific seats issues. CON should keep many of the Tartan Tory strongholds and SNP should take the rest (LD and SLAB keeping 1 each)
Kind of getting itchy for another GE. I think the timing sucks but late 2018 perhaps?
Trevor Warne
Not just the NI situation, but the Catalunya one as well, might alter opinion in Scotland.
@ OLDNAT – good point, I admit I having been following the Catalunya situation at all. I’ll add it to the list of things to look into
Two questions: how and to what extent are the pollsters buggering about with the raw data for the Scottish polls? Because from recollection, these findings don’t tie in very much with crossbreaks from GB wide polls.
NI and EURef vote – added it to my model so sharing the info.
As you’d expect the SF/Republican seats were the most pro-Remain (by some big margins, eg Foyle). DUP seats a bit more mixed but some were significantly Leave.
Examples:
North Antrim (DUP hold with 43% margin) – 62% Leave
Belfast North (Nigel Dodds with narrow 4% margin over SF) – 50/50 Leave/Remain
In general the safer DUP seats were more likely to vote Leave. The overall NI Remain vote was 56% but if you strip out SF seats (unrepresented in Westminster) then Leave narrowly came in ahead in NI.
All in the past but mildly interesting once we move on to DUP put up or shut up time!
Data on NI constituencies Remain/Leave here:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-36616830
If anyone sees any NI polls can they post them. Thx
@R Huckle “Personally, i think it is inevitable that there will be a second referendum on the Brexit deal, but i am not sure how this will be engineered. At the moment, neither Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn is interested in a second referendum.”
That is rather contradictory how can it be inevitable when there is no clear path for it to happen that you can see?
More likely your heart wants to believe it will happen but your head says “but how?”
Putting that aside, let’s indulge your heart for a minute and say that many MPs were willing to be kamikaze with their career prospects and demand that the Referendum result not be respected and then to ask the country to have another go because they don’t like the People’s decision. (The uproar would be a sight to behold!)
There are then three further problems:
1) Actually winning this 2nd Referendum.
– What’s the Remain strategy? Project Fear Mk 2, Project Sunny Uplands in Juncker’s Federal Superstate or Project Brexit Is stupid & so was your vote?
Leave would have an absolute field day in my opinion.
2) Would the EU even accept the attempted revocation of A50?
For us to remain in the EU is not in our gift anymore.
3) Assuming the EU would accept revocation, then on what terms?
It’s highly doubtful that all 27 countries would agree to Britain keeping the rebate for starters. In reality, we’d be faced with a quasi-accession negotiation in the face of national humiliation.
Listen to your head is my recommendation!
RJW
“how and to what extent are the pollsters buggering about with the raw data for the Scottish polls?”
They aren’t. The crossbreaks in a GB poll aren’t internally weighted to make them representative of that population – a proper Scots, Welsh, or London poll is.
Trevor Warne
Lucid Talk are the only people who do proper NI polling – AFAIK.
They did one recently –
https://www.facebook.com/LucidTalk/posts/1524651097597552
@S Thomas “1.That there would be unlimited movement of people and labour,skilled and unskilled into the UK and they would be subject to ECJ laws as opposed to domestic legislation;
2. That the EU would have unlimited access to the UK markets with any dispute settled by the court of the EU;
3. The UK would in return have unlimited access to the EU markets in goods only and excluding services and the UK would pay 13 bn per annum for the right to do this.”
We are in an invidious position because three generations of UK politicians have been mendacious with the population on the reality of the Treaty of Rome and its end goal. One that has been signposted by a succession of Treaties all heading inexorably to the same outcome.
The points you raise would be used in R Huckle’s fantasized 2nd Referendum and will be used, for sure, in any Tory Leadership election if one is called between a “Soft Brexit Remainer” and a Brexiteer.