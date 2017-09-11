The Sunday Times at the weekend had a Panelbase poll of Scotland, their first since the general election. It doesn’t look like Westminster voting intention was asked, but they have figures for Holyrood constituency vote intention, I think the first figures we’ve had from anyone since way back in March (and the first from Panelbase since the Holyrood election in 2016). Topline figures there are SNP 42%(-5), CON 28%(+6), LAB 22%(-1), LDEM 6%(-2). These changes are from the 2016 election. The SNP continue to have a solid lead, but it’s no longer those 20 or 30 point leads we used to see back in 2016.
On Independence the topline figures were YES 40%(-1), NO 53%(nc), Don’t know 6%(nc). Changes are since June, and obviously don’t suggest any meaningful change. NO seem to have consolidated a double digit lead, not the sort of lead that couldn’t be overturned in a referendum campaign, but not the sort of lead I’d imagine would encourage Nicola Sturgeon to push for one too early.
On that question of timing for a referendum, 17% of peple would like a referendum in the immediate future, while Britain is negotiating to leave the EU, 26% would like a referendum after Britain has finishing negotiating to leave the EU, 58% don’t want one in the “next few years”. As I’ve written before, questions like this are very vulnerable to the timebands you offer, but when you add up the pro and anti answers they tend to fall in similar proportions to support for independence – those who’d like independence tend to favour a referendum on independence sometime soonish, those who don’t want independence anyway don’t particularly want a vote on it either. Full tabs for the Panelbase poll are here.
There is also a new YouGov poll of Wales, conducted for ITV and Cardiff University, and also the first since the general election. Westminster voting intention figures stand at CON 32%(-2), LAB 50%(+1), LDEM 4%(-1), Plaid 8%(-2), UKIP 3%(+1). Labour have strengthened their position marginally from what was already a very strong position.
Voting intentions for the Welsh Assembly are:
Constituency: CON 25%, LAB 43%, LDEM 5%, Plaid 19%, UKIP 4%
Regional: CON 23%, LAB 40%, LDEM 5%, Plaid 19%, UKIP 5%
According to Roger Scully if these figures were repeated at an actual Assembly election then on a uniform swing Labour would narrowly regain their majority with 31 Assembly seats.
John B
Above I posted a link here : http://eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=86601
Here is a part of the post
“There is then one other amendment to the definitions, where the meaning of “competent authority” is changed. In the existing Regulation it is defined as “the authority or authorities or bodies established by the Member States to carry out the obligations arising from this Regulation”. As amended, it becomes “the authority or authorities or bodies established by the Secretary of State to carry out the obligations arising from this Regulation”.
The thing is, though, that is the full extent of the suggested amendments to Article 2. By way of background, we need to appreciate that the Regulation applies to, and imposes duties on, chemical manufacturers, in which context the legal definition of a manufacturer becomes quite important.
In the EU Regulation, the “manufacturer” is defined as “natural or legal person established within the Community who manufactures a substance within the Community”. Yet the UK version of the Regulation, this remains unchanged.
Effectively, since the UK will have left the EU, the law will no longer apply to UK manufacturing operations if they are not “established within the Community” or manufacture in the EU. Unintentionally, in “converting” the EU Regulation into UK law, the UK law no longer applies to UK operations.”
S Thomas,
” it can hardly have less.It also has the prospect of receiving more powers from the UK government when the process is complete.”
Devolution was established in scotland based on a yes vote on a Devolution proposal that later became the Scotland act.
The principle at it’s core, the one people voted yes to, was that anything not specifically allocated to Westminster would be devolved.
The two most largest common and most commonly quoted UK competences are defence and foreign affairs. Agriculture and fisheries are not prescribed to Westminster in the Scotland act and so are devolved.
the view from the Scottish Government and as far as i am aware every party in Holyrood other than the Tories is that any power returning to the Uk from the EU should transfer automatically to the relevant authority as designated under the Scotland act, as that’s what scots voted for.
I don’t like Brexit and wished we hadn’t voted Leave, but I accept it and will need to live with it.
I Really really didn’t like losing the Independence Referendum, but I accept it and will have to live with it.
I am glad we won the Devolution referendum that brought the Scotland Act, Devolution;ution, The Scottish government and Holyrood and I want and expect the UK Government to live with that.
Peter.
For those interested in facts and reasoning here is the Scottish Government’s formal memorandum to the Scottish Parliament explaining why it will not bring forward a LCM for the UK Government’s EU Withdrawal Bill as currently drafted:
http://www.parliament.scot/S5ChamberOffice/SPLCM-S05-10-2017.pdf
And here is the Welsh perspective on the EU Withdrawal Bill:
http://gov.wales/about/cabinet/cabinetstatements/2017/europeanunionwithdrawalbill/?lang=en
Going back to previous discussions about the self-defeating manner in which the UK Government is conducting Brexit this part of Carwyn James’ statement is very revealing:
“The bill is a complex legal text, and the UK government’s consultation with the Devolved Administrations on developing these crucial legislative proposals has been inadequate and wholly at odds with the rhetoric heard from the Prime Minister and other members of the UK government this week about their commitment to listening to, and achieving consensus with, others about the challenges posed by EU withdrawal. Our officials have had less than 2 weeks’ notice of the proposals and, in practice, we have been given no real opportunity to suggest significant changes which would make the bill more acceptable.”
Word is that Mrs May’s speech may signal a significant shift of direction. Instead of seeking a FTA with the EU the UK will seek to join and change the EEA so that a deal that focuses on services and with limited freedom of movement can be struck.
Sam
Thank you for that confirmation of my use of the word ‘chaos’
Peter Cairns and Hireton
Indeed! And should the UK government continue to ignore the wishes of the democratically elected Parliament and Assemblies it can only do damage to the very UK it seeks to preserve.
I intended Sam 10.52.
Perhaps the same could be applied to Sam 12.01 as well, should this “word” be proven correct.
John Pilgrim
Thanks, and thanks for the elaboration.
You are right and I should have engaged with that sentence and then could have used Sartre’s wonderful little piece on the “logic” of the French language.I will dig out the reference if anyone is interested.
Also, it is the only language (of those rather few that I have some knowledge of) in which one can call the other vous and tu in the same sentence.
I think it unlikely that there will be the change of direction that Richard North mentions. Perhaps Mrs May’s speech will signal an intention to seek a transitional place in the EEA. If so, it is looking too far ahead since phase one is nowhere near resolution. That said, if such a transitional deal is possible it makes resolution of the divorce bill much easier. Ireland remains insoluble.
Sam,
1) Where has this “word” emerged from?
2) “the UK will seek to join and change the EEA”, what have the existing members of the EEA and the EU who it is in agreement with have to say about this!
Looks like another post Brexit attempt at the UK saying the simple solution is for everyone else to do what we want1
Peter.
HIRETON / JOHN B
so neither of you seem to mind a power grab as long as it’s straight to Edinburgh. Would you still be so worried about which court had jurisdiction then?
I would support that by the way but I’m relaxed about everything initially going to Westminster. I appreciate that this is more difficult to swalllow if you regard our politicians to be pygmies beside the jeffersons and Washingtons of Brussels (they did win the Nobel Peace Prize after all), and considering our courts to be inferior to just about everywhere else on the planet doubtless makes it even harder.
@davidcolby
You clearly didn’t bother to read even the short note about the EU Withdrawal Bill. It is not about which court has jurisdiction it is about whether an individual or organisation’s right to mount a legal.challenge is affected by how the translation of EU law into UK law is achieved.
Regarding devolution clearly you can’t be bothered to read up on the issues. The key issue is that the EU Withdrwal Bill will give the UK Government new powers to intervene in devolved matters outside the scope of existing devolution legislation and conventions without any time limit.
Enjoy your day I won’t be bothering to engage with you again as you have no interest in informing yourself or entering into any reasoned discussion.
Good afternoon all from a warm blustery Central London.
I managed to catch part of Prime ministers questions. ol Corby certainly gave a reality check on the real state of wages and employment across the UK.
As I was discussing with colleagues yesterday at a diversity in the workplace and future employment meeting, there are certainly more jobs than ever out there but as Corby rightly pointed out..more workers are on tax credits and seeking state assistance with housing costs such as housing benefit.
A major UK supermarket chain has cut out most of its middle management and replaced them with supervisors who will earn on average 12k a year less than the old middle management.
The same supermarket is cutting over 250 jobs at its HQ yet despite all this it hardly makes any headlines.
All over the UK companies are restructuring their workforce and more often than not the restructuring has resulted in depressed wages, more job shares, full-time posts being split into part time posts and so on.
It is little wonder more and more workers are having to claim in work benefits because more of them are seeing their fulltime status being substituted with part time work or their real time earnings fall via complex in-house restructurings.
Unfortunately for the PM, better employment figures do not cover over a multitude of sins.
Peter Cairns
My issue is less with the theoretical position than with the reality. when Scotland actually has a practical grievance then that is the time to complain but when the grievance is that one might have a grievance then that might be seen as having a grievance for the sake of it.
If at the end of this scotland recovers the powers over its fishing industry which currently lie outside its powers anyway i struggle to see why the involvement of Westminster in the process ( at which scotland is represented) creates such ill feeling.
After all if England and Wales are able to get over Scottish Members voting in English and Welsh matters i am sure that with a little patience and good will this will be resolved to the taste of the scottish fishing industry.
S Thomas,
the people of Scotland voted for a devolution settlement that meant anything not specifically designated as within the competence of Westminster would be by definition devolved.
That principle should be maintained and as agriculture and fisheries are devolved any powers that return to the UK that would were delegated to the EU should be allocated in line with that principle.
The grievance, although I wouldn’t call it that, is that by moving powers repatriated from Brussels to Westminster and having them only then, perhaps, passed to Holyrood as, when and to the extent it wants it sees fit, goes against the spirit and probably the letter of the Scotland Act.
Peter.
S Thomas,
As an addition to the above, although the SNP and many in Holyrood argue for a separate immigration policy or rules to suit Scotlands needs that is for later.
We fully expect that as Westminster handles immigration for none EU citizens, when, after Brexit, control of immigration returns from thee EU it should go to Westminster as it isn’t a devolved issue.
Peter.
peter cairns
I understand the issue and it may be that the process has to be tweaked but the important thing ,surely, to stay focused on, is that Scotland is to regain powers over the fishing industry ,that were previously given away by the westminster parliament, by whatever route.
The repatriation of powers from whatever source must be welcomed by unionists and nationalists alike.
when they are devolved i do not expect the scottish Government to refuse to accept them on the grounds that they were not returned directly from the EU or perhaps they will mount a legal challenge arguing that it would be unlawful to accept them. I would leave them to explain that to the scottish fishing industry.
Peter C
“Sources are suggesting that Mrs May might abandon the UK’s attempt to agree a comprehensive FTA and instead by-pass the Commission by calling for direct talks with EEA members. The target would be a replacement EEA deal, under a different name, focusing on services and shorn of unrestricted freedom of movement. ”
http://eureferendum.com/
I cannot see this as likely. Not even as a transition. Twice David Davis has rejected the idea of EEA membership as a transition point. I struggle to make any sense of this.
S Thomas,
“I understand the issue and it may be that the process has to be tweaked”
It’s not about “tweaking!”
It is about returning powers to the Legal agreed Authority as set out in the Scotland Act.
If it isn’t defined in Statute as a Westminster responsibility then it is a Devolved one.
That’s how the act was drafted to match the proposal was put in the the Scottish people in the Devolution Referendum.
Peter.
@Sam
“Sources are suggesting that Mrs May might abandon the UK’s attempt to agree a comprehensive FTA and instead by-pass the Commission by calling for direct talks with EEA members. The target would be a replacement EEA deal, under a different name, focusing on services and shorn of unrestricted freedom of movement. ”
This is impossible for two reasons.
The EU is party to the EEA agreement (as are the individual states) and so the Commission cannot be just by-passed unless there was unanimity at the EU Council level.
Secondly, EEA individual states have no ability to agree to trade deals. This is an EU competency.
Typo above as EU individual states not EEA individual states
@ S Thomas
On the devolution point you trust the Government to return those powers others don’t
This divide is also relevant to the Henry VIII powers in the Bill.
You have said in the past that you are a lawyer, as such you will be aware that no Parliament can bind its successor, and in constitutional terms an Act of Parliament supersedes all others. The powers retained by the executive in this Bill if it Becomes an Act are so extensive that a Minister shall have the power to Amend the Act itself by means of regulation and that by negative resolution of the House, again as a Lawyer you will be aware that the vigilance required by an MP to prevent a negative resolution is virtually Superhuman (I am reminded of Arthur Dent to a Council official in the Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
“But the plans were on display…”
“On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them.”
“That’s the display department.”
“With a flashlight.”
“Ah, well, the lights had probably gone.”
“So had the stairs.”
“But look, you found the notice, didn’t you?”
“Yes,” said Arthur, “yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying ‘Beware of the Leopard.” )
As a good lawyer you would never recommend a client to sign a contract which allowed that party to change the terms of that contract at whim, whether you trusted the other party or not, why would you expect those who do not trust the Government in its current form to give that Government a blank cheque?
HIRETON
fair enough, but posting a link here, particularly one from someone with an axe to grind like Mr craig — who I believe is angling for a second referendum — doesn’t make it the gospel truth.
Seachange
Yes. I am the messenger not the author. Go to the blog link? You may be as baffled as I am
LASZLO
“Sartre’s wonderful little piece on the “logic” of the French language.I will dig out the reference if anyone is interested.”
Thanks, and yes, please do.
Re: EU and the devolved powers (not a ’60s pop group, by the way….)
The point that some of us are trying to make, and have been making for some time with little success it would seem, is that the present Bill before the Westminster Parliament takes powers away from the Devolved Administrations – though the promise is there to give them back at some uncertain time in the future.
Devolved powers which are currently exercised in the relationship between the EU and the Devolved Administrations (not by the EU but in the relationship between the EU and those Administrations) are to be taken over entirely by Westminster (actually Whitehall, as Westminster has supinely refused to take responsibility for what is to happen in its name) when they ought to be taken over directly by the Devolved Administrations.
This is surely the logic of withdrawal from the EU – that the EU should no longer exercise any power in the UK and that, therefore, only UK law should hold sway. UK law currently states that certain powers are reserved to the UK parliament and government and all others – yes, ALL OTHERS – are to be automatically devolved. There is no basis in law for the UK government to take over these powers. These powers lie with the Devolved Administrations within the framework of the EU’s common policies. But the UK government has no right in law to take the EU’s place in this, as these powers are not ‘reserved’.
I would have thought that a very clear position. Whether you agree with it or not is another matter, of course.
So the present UK government policy is,effectively, a denial of the laws which set up the devolved administrations. But of course, parliament (and many on this site) seem very happy for the UK government to ride roughshod over UK law, something which was never permitted, and never attempted, by the EU administration (the UK – through its politically elected Commissioners – having just as much a say in common EU law-making process as anyone else).
And if anyone complains about the Commissioners not being democratically elected by the people of Europe, we might consider that this was hardly the EU’s fault! It was the fault of those who refused to countenance any possibility of an EU government, elected directly by the people of the EU – funnily enough many of whom in the UK are the same people who bellyache about the EU not being democratically accountable.
If some on this site cannot understand a simply statement of fact, then there is little to be done for them, I am afraid….
PAUL CROFT
Reference your post at 8.45pm last night. I think a simple timeline says an awful lot.
Corbyn became Labour leader in September 2015. He then faced a barrage of hostile attacks from the MSM media the like of which I have never known a fresh leader of a mainstream party having to tolerate. Even the BBC were criticised. Compare this with the easy ride May had last year.
Yet despite this he performed perfectly satisfactorily in his first test as Labour leader in the local elections in May 2016. Labour won 31% of the popular vote. Con received 30%. Labour also won the London and Bristol mayoral contests. Yet despite this the press spun this as a very poor result for Corbyn.
A few weeks later following the EU Referendum result Corbyn faced mass resignations from his shadow cabinet having been blamed by the Blairite wing for Brexit. These so called Labourites chose to ignore the widespread media coverage of the EU Referendum had focused on Cameron v Johnson with Corbyn sidelined.
So just over nine months into his leadership much of the party had deserted him. I think that is appalling.
Hardly surprising then for Labour to perform poorly in the local elections earlier this year. Equally unsurprising was that when the MSM had to give him a fair crack of the whip during the General Election campaign millions of people changed their mind about Corbyn and now saw him in a favourable light…no thanks to his own party.
MIKE PEARCE
“during the General Election campaign millions of people changed their mind about Corbyn and now saw him in a favourable light…no thanks to his own party.”
Make that his Parliamentary party – the CLPs, membership and a growing proportion of the NEC not only backed him but knew why he represented reform and a potential majority in the country.
@ HIRETON – Scottish voters voted for the whole UK to remain in the EU not for Scotland to remain in the EU. The UK, as a whole, voted to leave. Parliament has sanctioned the referendum outcome and we’re leaving. SNP’s results in the GE suggest that Scottish voters understand the huge risk of Scotland leaving both Unions at the same time and being left to reapply to join the EU from outside of the UK. The polling data for this thread suggest Scottish voters are on a “wait and see” footing for now.
@ PETER CAIRNS – We don’t yet know CON’s full intentions as Brexit negotiations are ongoing. It is impossible to say X, Y, Z are going to devolved nations and A, B, C are staying at Westminster until Davis and Barnier have moved on to and agreed the future relationship (mid 2018).
Personally I expect we’ll photocopy much of the current relationship and their won’t be that many powers coming back anyway. New trade deals falls under foreign affairs so would be a Westminster competence. If we keep free movement during transition (which seems likely) then the next Holyrood elections will occur before free movement disappears.
Since CON need their Scottish MPs onboard and Ruth is a smart lady I hope the devolved nations get back as many powers as make sense (when that time comes). SNP and CON are hardly friends but both have a common interest in shutting out SLAB. CON can take the Unionist vote and SNP can take the Left vote if both fight and achieve the best outcome for Scotland from the negotiations. CON’s instincts would mean given the chance CON would want to retain as much power as possible with Westminster but with reliance on Scottish CON MPs I suspect/hope Ruth will push the Scottish case. I’m fairly sure Gina Miller will fight the corner for Scotland if CON give her any legal angle – but with that lady be careful what you wish for :)
Parliamentary petition for a second EU referendum.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/200004
I am sure TOH and other passionate supporters of the EU will be eager to sign it.
@ JOHN PILGRIM / MIKE PEARCE – during the GE campaign millions of Remain voters saw Corbyn as their best chance to stop Brexit (and much of the LAB VI still do)!
I’m looking forward to post Brexit VIs (and GE) to see how much of that vote stays with LAB if they spend the next year or so giving the electorate a sneak preview of what a Union puppet PM would be like in power!
@Sam
– Yes I understood that, sorry I didn’t make it more obvious. I have no idea why North would even write that, it just makes zero sense.
@R Huckle
Perhaps it can beat the 4,150,262 record set by the current holder! (another Remain in the EU type of petition)
Sea Change
Zero sense, yes. North writes in that vein too. I did not include in the short extract I quoted above that the supposed intention is first to announce departure from the EEA before attempting to rejoin and reshape it. I cannot imagine that being done any more than using the EEA as a transition phase when it has twice been announced that this has been considered and rejected.
This from The Guardian
““You can expect the prime minister to want to set out what we think this means about the relationship with the EU we are seeking. But no firm date or venue has yet been set for a speech, and we are keen to press on with negotiations. We think this is in everyone’s interests,” they added.”
R Huckle
I am sure that all supporters of the primacy of the UK Parliament will be eager to sign the petition – as I have.
@Allan
As I was discussing with colleagues yesterday at a diversity in the workplace and future employment meeting
Was that as much fun as it sounds?
@ R Huckle
“Parliamentary petition for a second EU referendum.”
Of course this will get 100,000 signatures, and of course it’ll make no difference in the end. But it got me thinking.
Is it possible (in principle) to completely clog up parliament by generating silly numbers of petitions about details of Brexit, and getting 100,000 ‘friends’ to sign every one? Not that anyone would really contemplate being so obstructive. Honestly.
@TRIGGY
The Government only needs to consider a debate on a petition. It would simply do a cut and paste job along the lines of “X amount of days/weeks has already been allocated to discuss Brexit.”
Still, it would keep aspiring Gina Miller clones industrious.
John Pilgrim
Sartre: Saint-Genet, comédian et martyre.
Sanche de Gramont also has some interesting articles. It’s from him: Lui et sa charmante femme, he mère, étaient, vous le saves, monsieur, fort liés avec mes propres parents.
“He” meant to be “ta”
The speech Theresa May will make in Florence Friday of next week, is apparently going to be about a Brexit deal needing to include a transitional arrangement over a necessary period. Such a transitional deal will be negotiated to protect UK business/jobs and will include paid access to EU single market/customs union, as well as terms regarding rights of free movement.
This is clarifying the Tory position further and is pretty much what Labour have already announced. It is also similar to what most businesses have stated as necessary for them to continue to meet their requirements.
Of course those Tories and others wanting a hard Brexit, with a trade deal with the EU negotiated afterwards, with no transitional deal as mentioned above, are not going to be satisfied. They won’t like the idea of a transitional deal with no time limit set and continued payments to the EU.
The way i see it, is that current negotiations with the EU are too complicated to be completed in full before April 2019. Therefore negotiating a transitional relationship with the EU, while looking at the current issues, is probably going to be necessary. UK/EU need the transitional deal to be completed by October 2018, so it can be signed off by all interested parties.
After April 2019, it might take several years to fully negotiate all of the issues that form part of a permanent deal between UK/EU.
YouGov had a good write-up on SLAB, with polling info, stats, historic perspective, etc:
https://yougov.co.uk/news/2017/09/13/why-labour-centrists-stand-better-chance-scotland/
Personally, I hope Leonard wins SLAB leadership contest – that will send the desired message to “left” Scottish voters on which party will give them the strongest voice in Westminster come the next GE :)