The Times this morning report that the government are to drop the 600 seat boundary review and start again with a 650 seat review. A few technical points on this:
- The rules and timetable for the Boundary Commission are set out in statute, meaning that any changes will require primary legislation. Until the law is changed the current review will continue, based on 600 seats and a deadline of 2018. To go back to a target of 650 seats the government will need to pass new legislation changing the rules to 650 seats, and starting up a new review from scratch.
- That legislation will be an opportunity to change other boundary rules. In the Times article there’s a quote from Labour saying they’d support the change back to 650 seats, but no doubt they’ll have some other recommendations too were the government to try and get cross-party support for the Bill. Even if the government aim to change only the 600 seat rule, there will be opportunity for the Bill to be amended in other ways as it passes through the Commons and Lords. Two things to really keep an eye on are how close to the quota the boundary review requires seats to be (currently 5%, but the Private Member’s Bill that Labour supported last year would have changed that to 10%) and how often they need to happen (currently 5 years, but the Labour Bill last year suggested ten years). Either change would make things a bit better for Labour – as a general rule, strict equality requirements and frequent reviews favour the Tories, more flexible equality requirements and less frequent reviews favour Labour.
- Timing will be a little tight, especially if the Bill doesn’t get cross-party support and gets tied up in the Lords. On the current rules it takes three years to carry out a review, and that was achieved by cutting the process down as much as possible. If the government want a review conducted in time for 2022 they need to get that legislation going soon so the Boundary Commissions can scrap their current review and start again on a new one next year.
- If the review happens it will still favour the Tories a bit, regardless of tweaks to the rules. The current constituency boundaries are based on the electorate in 2001, so updating it for sixteen years of demographic change is still going to move things about quite a lot. Taking the electorates from the 2017 general election, by my reckoning a boundary review on 650 seats would still produce 7 extra seats for the South East, 3 extra seats for the South West and 3 in the East (presumably mostly Tory), and seats being lost in the North East, North West, Scotland and especially Wales.
Meanwhile there are two voting intention polls to update on:
YouGov for the Times had voting intentions of CON 41%(nc), LAB 42%(nc), LDEM 6%(-2), UKIP 4%(+1). Fieldwork was Wednesday and Thursday last week and changes are from a week before. Full tables are here. YouGov also released some interesting European polling on Brexit, asking other EU countries how they’d react if Britain did an about face and decided that we did, after all, want to remain in the European Union. This would be welcomed in Germany – 49% of Germans would rather we stayed, 25% that we left and the most common emotional reactions to Britain staying after all would be “Relieved” (23%) and “Pleased” (22%). Contrast this with France – 32% of French respondents would prefer that Britain stays, but 38% would rather we go. The most common French reaction to us changing our minds would be “Indifference” (23%) (tabs for the EU polling are here.)
Meanwhile Survation in the Mail on Sunday had an online poll in the Mail on Sunday with topline figures of CON 38%(nc), LAB 43%(+2), LDEM 7%(-1), UKIP 4%(-2). Fieldwork was Thursday and Friday last week, and changes are from Survation’s last online poll in July. For the record, there is a very minor method change in the Survation poll – UKIP are no longer prompted in the main question. Full tables are here.
Danny,
A remain position is news to me and to the front bench Brexit team, I understand.
The position is to stay in the SM during a transition/interim period.
Should the EU make significant changes to the 4 protocols (esp free movement) they may seek to remain in the SM long term.
This has been the policy during the GE and just after, the only recent development is the firm transition position.
hola from barcelona
I love this new theory about referenda.No referenda is ever definitive.Let us apply what some posters want in respect to the brexit referendum to the scottish referendum.
1. There is a binary question in the first referendum; if yes go to 2.
2. Negotiations commence with the rest of the uK; if during the negotiations the opinion polls show a majority change to no for an undefined period or if negotiations prove difficult or if an opinion poll showed that if independence meant that a member of your close family would lose their job,home and dog then they would be against it then go to 3;
3. Hold a new referendum in either binary form or on terms of independence; if vote now against go to 4;
4. Repeat the process endlessly.
PASSTHEROCKPLEASE
I agree with most of your last post to Danny.
I too feel there is no appetite for a change in the voting system.I also think the Tories will hold out until 2022 if they can. If by any chance they get a good deal with the EU then they might be tempted to go earlier but that’s the only scenario I can see where that might happen.
So its up to the other parties to push the Tories out and I think there is danger in that for Labour especially. Will people be happy with the time limited negotiations being totally disrupted? I suspect a majority would not. It’s an area that needs some polling on.
S Thomas
Exactly :-)
Danny: Someone posted that Barnier is talking directly to the Scottish parliament.
And Ruth Davidson is not singing from the English Tory hymnsheet: http://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/general-election/ruth-davidson-uk-economy-may-not-recover-from-brexit-blow-1-4553190
jim jam,
“A remain position is news to me and to the front bench Brexit team, I understand.”
haha, then it must be you thinking they have done a U turn? Complicated, isnt it? I dont see a policy U turn, because the manifesto said they respect the vote (ie will do their best to accommodate it), but in the end will do what is right for the economy. Which may perfectly well be remain.
I have described this as an in practice U turn, because they have started to implement the policy they proposed, by now criticising hard Brexit. As opposed to wait and see before making a decision. Whether their formal position is hard remain, soft remain, soft leave, hard leave or whatever was never the manifesto commitment. In a sense, the manifsto promised they would change their Brexit position as circumstances dictate.
I couldnt tell you what agreement or disagreement might lie behind the labour manifesto, but I do not believe they made it up the day after the election announcement. Though nor did the tories for their part. Both had positions ready.
Monochrome October,
“Ruth Davidson is not singing from the English Tory hymnsheet”
Oh those tories do love trying out new policies in Scotland first!
MONOCHROME OCTOBER
Yes i saw that piece from Ruth Davidson. She voted Remain so she is just expressing a Remainers view. However she is also a Democrat and I suspect she will continue to support the PM who she clearly admires, a point which comes out from the same piece. I may be wrong of course, time will tell.
@S Thomas – “Repeat the process endlessly.”
Of course, in essence, this is what democracy is all about. We elect governments and councils every four or five years in an endlessly repetitive cycle, so logically speaking there really isn’t any reason why we shouldn’t ask people for their views on a specific subject more than once.
The key you ignore on this though is the one that you highlight in your own post. Namely, that there is a vote on separation, there are negotiations which may or may nt be difficult, these negotiations may lead to a change in expectations which may then lead to a change of heart by the electorate. Indeed, the logic of your own post is appalling – that the electorate can never be allowed to change their minds, regardless of what new evidence emerges.
So, for example, in the past I have been completely unable to persuade @TOH to tell me in concrete terms what the detailed arrangements will be if we leave the EU. He has told me many times what he wants those arrangements to be, but he hasn’t been able to tell me with certanty what the actual outcome will be.
In such circumstance, it is my fundamental belief that I should have the right to decide on EU membership once I know what leaving will actually mean. This seems abundantly sensible and I am gobsmacked that leavers aren’t happy to support democracy.
@DANNY
The only way Labour policy can influence what happens in Brussels is if they become the government or if May includes Starmer in the negotiation team. I do not see the Labour party becoming the government before March 2019. I do not see the Tories postponing leaving the EU as it would electoral suicide ad will bring back the UKIP into the fray which why we are in this whole mess.
If we are to believe you prognosis and the Tories went for a hard brexit and now are unsure of what brexit they want. it still does not follow Labour have any influence on what is going on in Brussels.
It is important for the UK electorate but not for Brussels all they see is a government and besides that I do not see how they will change their position on the key issues of EU citizenship, the financial liabilities and NI.
I would accept that If labour were in charge the idea of the NI would have been solved by an Irish sea border and special economic zone status for NI. In terms of parliamentary actions the worst that can happen is the great adoption bill will not complete and we have legal ambiguity that will not change the status of the UK being in or out of the EU.
Simply put there is one thing that is clear at this point the UK is leaving the EU by March 2019. anything else is such a monumental climbdown even if it tanks the economy most leavers (therefore most Tories) would not accept that.
As with all opposition parties Labour can make life uncomfortable for the Tories but do not have a numbers to unseat them. Even if Labour turned full on remain and reversal of A50 I do not think it will affect what happens in Brussels because the next election is not happening unless the Tories think they can win or they run out of time or money for the DUP
The EU recognises this and hence they have been getting on with the UK leaving, hence their position papers, they had their negotiation team readied. The EU would like the UK to reconsider, may like Labour to be in power but they see no realistic way that happens
As far a Barnier talking to the Scottish Parliament again this is a courtesy, he has been invited to speak to the Scots he could either say yes or no. he said yes, I am not expecting anything earth shattering in what he will be saying, I am sure he would be polite to the people of Scotland
You are relying Soubry et al to rebel. She makes good copy but she is not a rebel in Creasy or Umunna mould let alone the Corbyn mould. There isn’t enough Tory rebels and they will not bring down the government. It make no sense for them they would be throwing away their seats.
Are the Tories divided? Yes. Will it make a difference? No. The EU referendum for tories was as much a reclamation by social conservatives over the party and BoJo ambitions of being PM. it was deemed a safe way of doing this. I reckon the henry VIII powers will be diluted in the Lords but the Tories will not vote against it or else they would not have put it clause in the bill in the first place.
Remember it is all about optics, I remember a Tory MP vociferously oppose welfare cuts in her speech and then vote for the cuts that she argued against. I think you will find that second reading will go through.
AW summarized all the poll info regarding Brexit back on 18Jun17 – I don’t think much has changed but if enough info (and change) has occurred since then I hope he writes a new summary. Link here:
http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/blog/archives/9921
Without being seen to cherry pick, I’ll select one of the summary points as it’s most relevant to LAB’s new policy(I’ll stick with new from now as what I hope is a fair compromise between clarification and U-turn):
“If the sort of deal that May wants isn’t possible then most people think a harder Brexit would be bad for Britain. In contrast a NORWAY DEAL RISKS BEING SEEN AS NOT RESPECTING THE RESULT. There is potential for either to be unpopular (especially for those people who think a cake-and-eat it deal was possible)”
LAB’s new policy is a basically a Norway Deal
Alec
” He has told me many times what he wants those arrangements to be, but he hasn’t been able to tell me with certanty what the actual outcome will be.”
Even I cannot tell the future Alec, I have an opinion about the outcome, both long and short term as you do, but as I have said so many times about most of the Brexit posts here its just opinion.
“In such circumstance, it is my fundamental belief that I should have the right to decide on EU membership once I know what leaving will actually mean.”
I suspect you don’t mean what you have just written. You will not know what leaving actually means until we have actually left and the result of leaving, economically, in World standing etc etc is clear.
However if that is what you mean then I would totally support you. Once we have left and the result of leaving is clear then of course it would be perfectly proper and democratic to have another referendum if there was enough support for it.
If you don’t mean that but you are just talking about the terms of any deal then of course you will not actually know what leaving means, it will still just be your opinion of what the future holds for the UK based on those terms if there are any.
Since we will not yet have left the EU at that point I believe any referendum held in those circumstances would be undemocratic because it does not uphold the original referendum decision of the British voters, something that both Labour and Conservatives have promised to do.
Interesting article on BBC of how Bulgaria is massively struggling with the exodus of young people. I would imagine a very similar situation applies in Romania and the Baltic EU states.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-41109572
Massive social upheaval on this scale caused by free movement could easily result in a very unstable future for the historically volatile Balkan region quite apart from the more immediate social impact it is already having. Something to ponder when we start fretting about relatively trivial issues such as potential post Brexit labour shortages.
S THOMAS
We do this every 5 or so years for our Government sometimes we change our mind sometime there is not enough people voting the same way to make any party win.
I put referenda in the same way. once you open the pandora box then you are open to having referenda on a particular contentious topic whenever the political pressure make it happen. You may disagree with having another referendum but if there is one and people are firm in their beliefs then I do not see the situation changing Leave will win and the remain will keep trying or give up
Lastly Farage said if the result was 52:48 in favour of remain then he expected to fight on as it would be seen as unfinished business. I would have expected him to fight on too. I would have thought he may have got another one in 5-10 years.
I can understand that Leavers not wanting to have another referenda in the same way I would think that Tories would not want to have another election and Labour would be chomping at the bit to have one. It is just part of politics and pretty much shows how divided and close the vote was and is.
If Brexit had a consensus (the polls all show that we have less than a 3% spread between leaving and staying) then we would not be here we are because as you know while people have accepted the result if given another vote it would be as close as it was last time.
@MARTIN L
You get the same sort of thing, different areas of the UK. I often talk about aconversation I had with a VC whom was born in Stoke. he uses the argument that nobody would stay in stoke if they could leave. Indeed he said anyone with skills does leave and hence stokes problem because since the people with skills leave then you are left with essentially a area with lower skill than another and so when you have a £1M to invest where do you go. Bristol or Stoke.
What is interesting is that there is a slow movement of Poles back to the country as they start up new businesses. The RAL which the UK is arguing about in terms of liabilities is essentially money to build the infrastructure in the poorer regions to allow the skills to be developed but also allows the businesses and industry to be developed. Bulgaria has been the one EE country where the level of private investment has not happen compared to the like of Poland, Czech and Hungary and even Romania. There is still lots of movement of skilled engineers to the Germany form the Eastern European countries but I suspect that slows in the future.
I used to work in Romania for start up there it is very interesting to see their views. It feels for many of them a move for Timisoara to Frankfurt is no more a complex move than that of moving from bristol to manchester. I think our view of language and the fact we have no real land borders makes moving countries seem so different.
@ NEILJ – The Brexit multi-dimensional outcome.
I agree that is it too simplistic to believe that as of today we have two Brexit outcomes. However, I think you oversimplify it along a single axis range of options with stay-no deal as the polar opposites.
I see it thus:
First of all we have two branches:
1/ Continue to negotiate to try to get the best deal possible
2/ Stop negotiating an exit and start to negotiate rejoining
Branch 1/ is “live” and has a multi-dimensional universe of outcomes. The main dimensions are: cost of leaving, citizens rights, NI solution, terms of new trade deal. Even in a no-deal situation those would need sorting out. Lesser dimensions such as security arrangements, exchange of info, etc, etc don’t get much press but deal-no deal would need to be sorted out. I’m as guilty as anyone for saying no-deal/walk-away is an option that should stay on the table but fully aware that even that option would mean we’d pay something, have to work out something on citizens rights, have to do something with NI, need to ensure equivalence rules for services, conduct some admin regarding WTO for goods, etc, etc.
Branch 2/ requires a process to switch to:
i/ CON change of mind (extremely unlikely) or LAB succeeding in bringing the govt down (I’ve previously written at length about this – I see it as unlikely before negotiations are possible but understand that is IMHO)
ii/ Assuming it’s LAB breaking the govt then we’d need a new GE which a 2nd ref party/coalition would need to win (or LAB to state they’d skip a 2nd ref?)
iii/ The 2nd ref would need to win
iv/ We could then start renegotiating the terms of rejoining accepting that the EU we rejoin is not the EU we left and that the terms of rejoining would very unlikely be the pre-Jun16 terms (continuing to have a rebate would is the obvious term that would be a challenge)
P.S. Thanks to others for trying to clarify the situation on our forward looking options. It’s tricky to make it simple enough to understand whilst holding onto some semblance of reality. I’m not saying I understand it perfectly. I do understand sunk cost theory so I understand the concept that something turns so bad you should rethink the whole decision (HS2 would be the one I’d review!). You need to price up the continue-stop options, you can never assume stop comes without its own costs (eg for HS2 we’re probably going have to bite 5bn of costs to honour promises made up to today if we stop but IMHO that is still far better than proceeding)
Anyway, beautiful day here in Hertfordshire so out for the rest of the morning for some fresh air and exercise before the debate begins!
Passtherockplease,
“The only way Labour policy can influence what happens in Brussels is if they become the government”
I don’t really believe that, what an opposition says will influence the debate and will drive the government to a new position which is likely closer to that taken by the opposition if it proves popular with the public.
But apart form that, todays opposition is tomorrows government, and brussels will be considering what happens in the future. It might be better for them to prepare for a change of UK power politics than deal with the current regime.
“tories… now are unsure of what brexit they want”
I didnt say that. From reports I suggest tories are divided and want two different and mutually incompatible outcomes, though both factions want to be re elected. For different reasons, therefore, they have created a public position, where they suport hard Brexit but do not want to take responsibility for it. What they agree they want is ‘have cake and eat it’.
For its part, Brussels has a clear negotiating position and there will be no significant departures from it. They stated three red line issues over Brexit, I think. Sorting the financial settlement, what happens to N. Ireland, and future citizens rights. Any trade negotiations with a new non EU Uk are for the future.
A perfectly reasonable EU position is to fail to make any trade agreement with the current conservative government, an wait to make one with an incoming labour government. For however long that takes.
” the worst that can happen is the great adoption bill will not complete and we have legal ambiguity ”
Depends what you consider ‘worst’. parliament has the power to dismiss the current negotiating team and appoint a new one. This need not involve the government or require an election and could be done cross party.
” one thing that is clear at this point the UK is leaving the EU by March 2019. ”
That isnt clear either. We could yet end up in an extension of negotiations indefinitely. Especially if parliament revolts.
“Barnier talking to the Scottish Parliament again this is a courtesy”
Maybe, maybe not. Scotland is a potential EU member. The EU could yet gain catalonia and scotland as members.
I recognise the difficulties you list in a conservative U turn. But the recent election was a huge sign of weakness by the government. They believed they needed a mandate for hard Brexit and they have not got one. Presumably they still believe they need one. What they need as an alternative is a means whereby they can U turn and I can only see that coming via parliament and not the formal tory leadership. They need a back bench tory revolt. Ken Clarke to the rescue.
Prefer developed to new Trevor but can live with new as it is a new development – smiiey thing
@PassTheRockPlease
Although we have skilled social movement from say places like Stoke to London/Birmingham/Manchester there is not the overall level of depopulation that countries like Bulgaria, Latvia and Lithuania have suffered from.
These countries are also losing their unskilled rural population many of whom come to work in fruit/veg picking and food processing here in the UK.
A local farmer near me has massively expanded his growth of labour intensive crops over the last 15 years so that a field that used to grow barley and saw one person in a tractor around 2 or 4 days a year now has a large largely Bulgarian/Romanian workforce growing more profitable labour intensive crops but which require hundreds of days of labour per annum.
Another piece of Parliamentary mismanagement from the UK Government. Having said the HoL Constitution Committee supported its EU Withdrawal Bill, it now finds the Commitee issuing a special report with its chair saying:
“However, we warned the Government that such powers must come with tougher parliamentary scrutiny mechanisms and we are disappointed that we have not only been misquoted by the Government, but that our key recommendations have been ignored.”
@DANNY
I agree what Labour does outside brexit will influence the debate just look at public sector pay. where there are many MP Tory MP which would gladly vote for a pay rise of greater than 1% but would only do so if may decides to do it. which is where the problem lies.
As for brexit this is different. the majority of leaver and hard leavers are Tories. It is their base. in some polls as much as 80% of Tory voters voted leave. They are not going to change their position they can’t. The country is still divided. Most people think we have to go through with leaving the EU because we voted for it and if we don’t then democracy is in danger and then we also have the contrary point by the same people that they do n’t want another referendum. This is essentially a hospital pass.
Basically every poll I have seen leaves the only answer to the complex question of our relationship with the EU is basically us leaving on March 2019.
1. the electorate believes joining the EEA is not honouring the result of the referendum
2. The electorate does not want a second referendum
3. The electorate are equally divided on whether leaving or remaining is a good idea
So thr UK electorate no matter what we feel is basically cutting of any outlet to make any changes to the results of the referendum.
Tories will not have a referendum on the terms of leaving. Labour are not in power and Tories moderates are not going to rebel because they have not done so at any point.
I do not see how parliament overturns the government. I can see the lords holding up stuff but not the commons and the Lords cannot overturn the government.
As to the election being a huge sign of weakness. I fear that in truth this weakness is over stated. They have power and they will do enough to keep it. Any U turns will have May ripped to shreds. She has dinner with Dacre for a reason.
You are banking on Clark and Soubry and I think that is where you fail to convince me. There will be no rebellion survival is too important
The Other Howard: Once we have left and the result of leaving is clear then of course it would be perfectly proper and democratic to have another referendum if there was enough support for it.
Since we will not yet have left the EU at that point I believe any referendum held in those circumstances would be undemocratic because it does not uphold the original referendum decision of the British voters, something that both Labour and Conservatives have promised to do.
That is downright silly. If we had a referendum to deliver a 1000 year empire, democratically decided, then we could not have another referendum on the subject for 1000 years because the result of the first referendum had not been delivered.
If people come to the view that Brexit is not workable, the only reason I can see for not having another referendum until Brexit is delivered is to punish the electorate for getting it wrong. Democracy is about doing what the people want, so in the circumstances that people want another referendum, it would be profoundly undemocratic not to let them have it.
And if Parliament decide that there should be another referendum regardless of whether people want it, well which Leaver will be the first to complain about a UK Parliament using its sovereignty and exercising British Independence.
@TOH – “Even I cannot tell the future Alec, I have an opinion about the outcome,,,,,”
Well at last we have an admission. This is completely counter to what you have told us here many, many times, which is that leaving the EU means leaving the EU, CU, EFTA, single market, ECJ etc. You’ve blithely characterized leaving as but one single permutation of all the possible scenarios, but now at least you admit that this isn’t what leaving might actually mean. I’m glad we are now in agreement.
And – “I suspect you don’t mean what you have just written. You will not know what leaving actually means until we have actually left and the result of leaving, economically, in World standing etc etc is clear…….
Since we will not yet have left the EU at that point I believe any referendum held in those circumstances would be undemocratic because it does not uphold the original referendum decision of the British voters….”
Sometimes you really are a laugh a minute, but at least here you have demonstrated again that logic isn’t the strongest point for many remainers.
Two points; 1) Asking what the will of the people is in a democratic vote can _never_ be undemocratic. You may as well say that the 2017 general election was undemocratic as it does not uphold the original election of 2015. Absolutely barking to suggest that the will of the people at time X can never alter.
2) You have disappeared up your own metaphorical backside with the logic on this one.
You are arguing that it’s OK to have a vote to leave when we don’t know what leaving means, but then it’s not OK to have another vote when we know what leaving means but don’t yet experience the future outcomes? That’s completely insane, I’m afraid. Extended to it’s logical conclusion, we can never have a vote about any change until after the event and when we know what the effects were, unless it’s a change that @TOH wants, in which case a vote beforehand is OK, so long as he agrees with the result.
As so often, you argue yourself round in circles, completely failing to appreciate what you have just done. This time you have in effect argued that the referendum result should be counted as invalid because people didn’t know what leave means. If this isn’t what you are saying, then clearly there can be no objection to having a second confirming vote once the technicalities of leaving are known.
Again, it’s simple fear from leavers who don’t seem to believe that the leaving deal will be very appealing.
@MARTIN L
Actually some areas in the Uk have had population deforestation on a par with areas in Bulgaria. There was an interest programme by panorama about the fact that the we seem to put refugees in back of beyond and the resentment it causes. I believe one place was on the lake district coast. The councillor said we actually need immigration but we need investment since there is nothing around here to make people want to stay, there are no jobs etc. So dumping people whom are worse off than we are seems like rubbing peoples noses in it. The lack of investment and in the main these areas losing the balance between younger and older parts of the population is a real cause for concern.
In terms of the baltic states they are sitting on the borer of Russia and essentially much of their economy is locked in with Russia so sanctions are not helping them. They are too far away to be part of the supply chain for German goods so like Bulgaria they are still finding a way to be part of the EU. What is interesting is that the EU recognises this and therefore have put a lot of money in infrastructure to connect them to the heart of the EU but I fear that they need to look eastwards which will be a political about face. At the moment we have wages which these people could not get back home and jobs which UK citizens would not do so it works for both your farmer and for them.
In the long term it is investment and fiscal transfers, something that the UK electorate are not in favour of which will change the fate of these countries. If they remained in their country they would have been at best employed on lower wages or unemployed. For many this is a opportunity to make money for themselves and their families.
PTRP
@”As to the election being a huge sign of weakness. I fear that in truth this weakness is over stated.”
Until the next GE perhaps, though the Conservative Party in HoC will be battered , bruised & exhausted by then after trying to get Brexit related matters through Parliament.
And then -if Iain Martin in today’s Times is correct-this “traumatised rabble” will face a Labour Party machine in the iron grip of Corbyn & Momentum.
The onslaught which Cons received on social media last time , will be supplemented by attack from what Martin describes as “this ruthless machine” on the ground.
Martin’s article resonates with me at present. TM’s performance at the weekly event was awful. Wooden, formulaic, repetitive. The cock up on the FTSE 100 CEO’s Brexit letter, and the violent reaction of industry to the leaked Migration Policy document add to the impression of May in The Buncker.
No feel at all for voter reaction. Worse-in the area which she identified so sensibly on the steps of No.10 as “her ” agenda-the JMs-she is slow footed & beaten to the punch. Corbyn in THe House, and the Nurses on the streets will be credited with Hammond’s relaxation of the Public Sector Pay Cap when it comes. She failed to grab the plaudits for that one in that awful GE Campaign TV debate.
Martin concludes his article today with :
“There is no Tory message, no coherance, and no leader against well organised Marxists on the march”
If you don’t like his M word-it makes no difference to Conservative prospects whatever word you use. They still look bleak to me .
The brexit process increasingly reminds me of the build-up to the first world war.
1. Once mobilisations started, it became politically impossible to stop the process, however calamitous the consequences might be.
2. People in the UK were swept up in patriotic fervour and believed all would turn out well and any downsides would be short term (it’ll all be over by Christmas).
3. The result was far worse than almost anyone imagined and, human catastrophe aside, the UK’s status as a world power and economic giant was hugely diminished.
4. The malign effects of the war lasted the rest of the century.
There is clearly faith in some quarters that it will all turn out well; that the gain will be worth the pain; that anyway the die is cast and there’s no turning back, come what may.
We look back at August 1914 and say: why on earth didn’t they all just call it off? Why were they so blind? The answer is: the politicians didn’t want to lose face, and the people didn’t have a clue what lay ahead. So there was no going back. Which sadly, seems to be where we are today.
On the point of the original thread, outing aside the arguments of the strictness of the constituency sizes or the period between boundary reviews, if it is true that the reduction to 600 seats is going to be overturned that is very good news all round.
You have to go back to the pre 1800 period and before the union with Ireland to get to a time when we had less than 600 MPs. The Scottish devolution issue was dealt with in 2005 with the loss of 13 seats, and it is unarguabe that the work required by parliament is far greater now than in previous eras, so the argument for fewer MPs was completely illogical, especially as the PM arguing for this on cost grounds created a vast number of Lords.
Hope this report is true.
@THE OTHER HOWARD
That is just not logical, you could argue that in your opinion that Brexit has not been given enough time but if people want another referendum on it tomorrow and they voted against brexit. That would be as democratic as any other vote.
One may not like the result but that is as much the will of the people as any other vote you have.
Simply put people can change their mind and there is no minimum time or maximum time for it.
@COLIN
I agree that she is battered, I also agree she is not in a great place policy wise but she has one advantage, she is in power, The Tories are in power.. At the moment the political parties run to be in power and whilst in power they can screw it up or do a decent job. I suspect that May will screw it up but unless Corbyn has a jedi mind trick up his sleeve he will have to wait for either the DUP to walk away or Tories to rebel both of which I see as highly unlikely. The right of the party now have clout because of the lack of a majority the party need to cling together because an election would not be in their interest so I see the Tory party staying the course. they are not as weak a Callaghan was, and I don’t see anyone rocking the boat.
In the end Government lose elections, or are put in situations where the opposition can blame them for inaction. I think the lip service paid to the JAM was awful. They could have done so much but they did absolutely nothing
@ Oldnat. “Good to see a thread with so much discussion of social history! :-)”
[Anything but Drexit, ye gods. Though yr info that Barnier will undertake what Davis arrogantly disdains is interesting.]
I said I didn’t know anything about marriage & certainly didn’t grasp that post-reformation Scottish marriage ceased to be sacremental. This exposes marriage as a system of social control: the Kirk condemned as “irregular” what most people saw as acceptable.
Obviously as a child of the glorious ’60s I think marriage is social repression esp as I just had to fork out for my daughter’s nuptials!
Sacramental!
PTRP
Yes-but my post was about the next GE.
MartinL: Interesting article on BBC of how Bulgaria is massively struggling with the exodus of young people.
The article is largely about rural depopulation as young people move to the towns where work (and wives, according to one lonely bachelor) are avaiiable. Of course, FOM means those towns include Stuttgart or Southampton as well as Sofia.
If Bulgaria wishes to stop rural depopulation, then it needs to create opportunities in its countryside through investment. Back in the 1960s, quite a lot of Bulgarian food used to be sold in the UK – jams, tinned tomatoes, wine – but it was all non time-sensitive processed stuff. Clearly the country has huge agricultural potential, and a massive market in the EU, but probably it still lacks entrepreneurial oomph. Maybe, post-brexit and the UK agriculture crash, UK farmers should take their skills and capital to Bulgaria, where land and labour are cheap.
The article also dwells on the way Bulgaria’s hostility to immigration, with its new razor-wire anti-immigration fence, is contributing to the depopulation crisis. I’m not sure what lessons this holds for the UK. Probably that our demographic future will get more like Japan’s present.
@Robbiealive – I previously read somewhere a history of marriage in England which was fascinating. Unfortunately I can’t find it now, but the interesting point was that centuries ago people could get married themselves by announcing their betrothal in a specific ceremony. This was allowed by scriptures and was therefore legally recognised and accepted by the church at the time.
However, because nothing in scriptures specificaly prevented people from marrying dogs, donkeys etc, there were reported cases of people marrying there animals. The church objected to this, and eventually asked for laws to be passed to define marriage.
In this sense, marriage has never actually been a system defined by any religion.
My preference ultimately would be to go the whole way, and have ‘marriage’ in the official sense only defined and granted by civil ceremony, and leave religions to have whatever ceremonies and awards that they want, but made clear that these are not marriage.
TREVOR WARNE @ NEILJ
Good post, although I’d add the possibility of an EEA exit, which would both allow the external deals the Cons want and which plenty of Leavers lauded during the referendum campaign. If they managed to obtain a leader who wasn’t brain dead, that could become the Con option in a 2018 GE. If they don’t, that might be the Lab proposal.
Alec: My preference ultimately would be to go the whole way, and have ‘marriage’ in the official sense only defined and granted by civil ceremony, and leave religions to have whatever ceremonies and awards that they want, but made clear that these are not marriage.
Yup, but why stop at marriage?
I’d like the UK to become an officially secular society, with all religions permitted and treated equally, but having no special treatment or privileges.
Most importantly, that would put an end to faith schools of all types. I’m not anti-religion per se but I believe faith-based schools are a profoundly divisive force in society.
And for small-c conservatives who oppose that, I would point out that the fastest growing, most vibrant religions in this country are those not generally favoured by conservatives. Preserving and promoting the role and privileges of sectarian forces in society is, I think, laying up trouble for the future.
@SomerJohn
“The brexit process increasingly reminds me of the build-up to the first world war.”
I agree that developments across Europe are very worrying but I personally lay the blame largely at the democratic deficit of the EU machine. The EU bang on about how the project since formation has helped to prevent war but actually I think a lot of EU actions are helping to stoke up the risk of war or civil disorder.
We have an the rise of both far right and far left movements across the region which is unprecedented since the 1930s. Depopulation of youth in the Balkans and the Baltic region which will could make them highly liable to stability problems further down the line, courting Ukraine as a future EU member which is seen as a threat by Putin’s Russia.
As to Brexit, well I dont think it very likely the UK will be at war with Germany, France or Western Europe in the immediately foreseeable future with or without Brexit. The short and long term social effects within Europe of the ongoing Middle East/Africa migrant crisis could easily turn out very badly and has not been well handled by Merkel or the EU.
@ Somerjohn
“I would point out that the fastest growing, most vibrant religions in this country are those not generally favoured by conservatives”
Statistics are small, but it’s not clear any religion is doing particularly well in UK at the moment:
http://natcen.ac.uk/media/1469605/BSA-religion.pdf
Thought that might be a nice table (with little to do with Brexit) that people could ponder on. While the biggest drop overall is clearly in Anglican numbers, the recent youth seem to be losing all religions, except maybe ‘other christian’.
Well, one of the major actions Bulgaria took at the collapse of state socialism was getting rid of its Turkish minority (it was ethnic cleansing pure and simple). With this they also managed to get rid of some of the more entrepreneurial farmers.
In addition large scale Bulgarian agricultural migration to other countries in the Balkans and to East Central Europe (up to Czechia and Austria) has been going on for about 120 years, so it’s not new (in the 1920s there were 30,000 of them in Hungary) – their unique garden-production was highly competitive (but due to the centralisation of buyers, they are now effectively labourers for the wholesalers), partly because of the technology, partly because they operated as co-operatives.