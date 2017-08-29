Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
somerjohn: @PTRPYes, I agree TOH is missing the point with his “where’s the legal basis?” angle.
Because that’s precisely what the EU is trying to establish and the UK is trying to avoid.
As I understand it, the EU wants to agree a methodology for calculating what’s owed, and then agree a figure based on that, whereas the UK just wants to haggle over an acceptable fee for continued tariff-free SM access.
I fear that the only ‘easy’ solution for UK politicians is to fiddle around until cliff-edge Brexit overtakes the country. Emperor May fiddling while the boats burn!
I am thinking that there is even more of a shock.I think that ToH is right in that there is a fee to be negotiated for continuing SM access. But I think he is wrong to an equal extent that there is no leaving fee.
The divorce phase of negotiations will not happen if the principle of a leaving fee is not negotiated or at least accepted. But the future relations phase will surely throw up a need for payment for a close relationship with the SM or the CU.
I would think that the EU would be OK about leaving the final reckoning of terms for both payments towards the end of the future relations phase, but expect an agreed enumeration of the items to be paid for under the divorce settlement to bed in the principles of divorce as other posters have suggested.
If ever the UK gets to the stage of enumerating the items in the divorce settlement, I expect an outburst of apoplexy once it is realised that the close relationship will require payment.
@Sam
That paper on UK liabilities is a good illustration of the mind-boggling complexities of Brexit. I’ve skim-read it and my brain hurts.
Slightly easier going is this examination of different calculation scenarios:
http://bruegel.org/2017/03/brexit-bill-negotiators-must-answer-these-12-questions/
I’d urge anyone who wants to discuss the issue of what the UK owes to have a look at this blogpost. It shows, to my mind, what the EU and UK negotiators should be sitting down and negotiating. There are a number of methodological alternatives that clearly need to be agreed before a final figure can be hammered out: depending on which methods are chosen. the Bruegel people put the final figure at anywhere between €25bn and €65bn (see the final table).
Sam – I read all of your posts but tbh find it hard to maintain interest to the end of some contributions.
Maybe they think my posts are too short on detail?