Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
No change then within moe of a narrow labour lead with around 80% combined for lab and cons.
More from the Survation poll
Should May support UK remaining in single market and customs union during transition period?
Yes 49% : No 27%
Support Corbyn policy that UK remains in single market and customs union during transition period?
Yes 42% : No 28%
Always fun to see some partisans reject an idea proposed by their political opponents, if they are told that the opponents support the idea. :-)
Not a bad example of “pointless sectarianism”?
The reason many voters (including Remainers) would not want a second referendum is that the electorate has given the answer and now wants the government to get on and deliver it.
The concept of more and more referenda until someone gets the answer they want is deeply irritating. The EU did it to Ireland, France and (I think) The Netherlands over previous referenda about various treaties. I’m not sure that another referendum on Brexit would be passively accepted. G’night all.
I think you joined the conversation later and my post re the ’79 VOC was as part of the debate about whether Labour taking any SNP seats mattered.
I was saying it was as (not withstanding West Lothian questions) any seats Labour takes off the SNP is less for an OM. Whilst under current dynamics it is highly unlikely that the SNP would join in bringing down a minority Lab Government they have done it before. That is perfectly legitimate and, of course, Labour lost the GE by itself but could the SNP join in a future VOC against Labour, well they might if they thought it in their best interests.
The PR thing is a separate matter to the benefit of lab taking SNP seats.
I might add that taking 15 or so Con seats, ceteris parabus, is more important as that produces a kind of progressive majority in the HOC so even Con, LD + DUP would not be enough giving the LDs no choice.
But which corner? Some corners (like the HoL) are reserved for particular sects. :-)
Tourism in these islands may get a boost from the latest Rough Guide poll on which is the most beautiful country.
However, the fact that all four of the counties here came in the top 20 suggests a level of self-selecting bias that invalidates the conclusions.
Still, Ireland was a winner at 18th : Wales performed creditably at 10th : England surpassed both, coming in at 7th. The other country in these islands came 1st.
