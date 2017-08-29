Latest YouGov and ICM voting intentions

29 Aug 2017

Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.

The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).

ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.

On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.

That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.


Filed under: ICM, Voting Intention, YouGov
411 Comments »

411 Responses to “Latest YouGov and ICM voting intentions”

1 7 8 9
  1. Jim Jam

    No change then within moe of a narrow labour lead with around 80% combined for lab and cons.

    September 2nd, 2017 at 11:54 pm
  2. oldnat

    More from the Survation poll

    Should May support UK remaining in single market and customs union during transition period?

    Yes 49% : No 27%

    Support Corbyn policy that UK remains in single market and customs union during transition period?

    Yes 42% : No 28%

    Always fun to see some partisans reject an idea proposed by their political opponents, if they are told that the opponents support the idea. :-)

    Not a bad example of “pointless sectarianism”?

    September 2nd, 2017 at 11:57 pm
  3. cambridgerachel

    Oldnat

    I’ll just go and stand in the corner

    September 2nd, 2017 at 11:58 pm
  4. Pete B

    The reason many voters (including Remainers) would not want a second referendum is that the electorate has given the answer and now wants the government to get on and deliver it.

    The concept of more and more referenda until someone gets the answer they want is deeply irritating. The EU did it to Ireland, France and (I think) The Netherlands over previous referenda about various treaties. I’m not sure that another referendum on Brexit would be passively accepted. G’night all.

    September 3rd, 2017 at 12:06 am
  5. Jim Jam

    Rachel,

    I think you joined the conversation later and my post re the ’79 VOC was as part of the debate about whether Labour taking any SNP seats mattered.

    I was saying it was as (not withstanding West Lothian questions) any seats Labour takes off the SNP is less for an OM. Whilst under current dynamics it is highly unlikely that the SNP would join in bringing down a minority Lab Government they have done it before. That is perfectly legitimate and, of course, Labour lost the GE by itself but could the SNP join in a future VOC against Labour, well they might if they thought it in their best interests.

    The PR thing is a separate matter to the benefit of lab taking SNP seats.

    I might add that taking 15 or so Con seats, ceteris parabus, is more important as that produces a kind of progressive majority in the HOC so even Con, LD + DUP would not be enough giving the LDs no choice.

    September 3rd, 2017 at 12:08 am
  6. Jim Jam

    Denmark Pete.

    September 3rd, 2017 at 12:11 am
  7. oldnat

    CR

    But which corner? Some corners (like the HoL) are reserved for particular sects. :-)

    September 3rd, 2017 at 12:13 am
  8. cambridgerachel

    Oldnat

    Lol

    September 3rd, 2017 at 12:21 am
  9. cambridgerachel

    This is funny

    https://twitter.com/ggatehouse/status/903937922893787136

    September 3rd, 2017 at 12:55 am
  10. oldnat

    Tourism in these islands may get a boost from the latest Rough Guide poll on which is the most beautiful country.

    However, the fact that all four of the counties here came in the top 20 suggests a level of self-selecting bias that invalidates the conclusions.

    Still, Ireland was a winner at 18th : Wales performed creditably at 10th : England surpassed both, coming in at 7th. The other country in these islands came 1st.

    September 3rd, 2017 at 12:58 am
  11. oldnat

    CR

    Interesting idea!

    Though drawing the line in the “middle of the country” would presumably be along a line of latitude, and ferries would need to be provided to shift the Leavers from Northern Ireland to the South of England – where (presumably) they would be disdained as “bloody immigrants”. :-)

    September 3rd, 2017 at 1:06 am
1 7 8 9

Leave a Reply

NB: Before commenting please make sure you are familiar with the Comments Policy. UKPollingReport is a site for non-partisan discussion of polls.

You are not currently logged into UKPollingReport. Registration is not compulsory, but is strongly encouraged. Either login here, or register here (commenters who have previously registered on the Constituency Guide section of the site *should* be able to use their existing login)

«

Basic GB swingometer

Provisional boundaries swingometer

Graphical swingometer

Advanced swingometer


Latest Voting Intention

6 Jul3846 6 4Lab +8
3 Jul4143 7 3Lab +2
30 Jun4241 7 2Con +1
29 Jun3945 5 5Lab +6
21 Jun4146 6 2Lab +5
17 Jun4245 6 2Lab +3
10 Jun3945 7 3Lab +6
7 Jun4436 7 5Con +8
7 Jun4338 7 4Con +5
7 Jun4634 7 5Con +12
7 Jun4235 10 5Con +7
7 Jun4434 9 5Con +10
7 Jun4140 8 2Con +1
7 Jun4633 8 5Con +13
7 Jun4436 7 4Con +8
6 Jun4336 8 5Con +7
4 Jun4534 8 5Con +11
3 Jun4140 6 3Con +1
3 Jun4039 8 5Con +1
2 Jun4534 9 5Con +11
2 Jun4735 8 4Con +12
2 Jun4238 9 4Con +4
1 Jun4540 7 2Con +5
1 Jun4536 8 4Con +9
1 Jun4436 7 5Con +8

...More



Poll Graphs

 

All

YouGov

ICM

Populus

Ipsos MORI

ComRes


European Polls

EU Referendum

European Elections


Scottish Polls

 

2015 Voting Intention

Historical Voting Intention

Independence

2014 Referendum


London Polls

 

Mayoral Voting Intention 2012

Mayoral Voting Intention 2008

Historical Polling

AV Referendum 2011

2005-2010

2001-2005

 

1997-2001

 

1992-1997

 

1987-1992

 

1983-1987

 

1979-1983

1974-1979

1970-1974

Messagespace