Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
One of my great hopes is that, upon leaving the EU, that the UK moves to a more Federal and Regionalist model, where there is greater equality of investment. I would be supportive of regionalised business rates to achieve more financial equity.
Jonesinbangor
Since the EU did nothing to prevent such a sensible approach to the governance of the UK, why would the UK leaving the EU have the slightest significance in bringing about such a change?
Catching up. These are replies to fairky old posts
RJW
“God helps those who help themselves”
You realise of course that this is not a Biblical text.
Passtherockplease
“If we have a liability I reckon we should just get to it. We will still need things like open skies and europol euroatom, and a host of other thing…”
I think the dispute is about whether we do actually have any legal liabilities. But, yes of course there will be areas where we need to co-operate and will need to pay in to some EU-based organisation in the future.
@OLDNAT
I believe the current mood of the UK electorate will remove many of the anachronistic elements from our constitution, the House of Lords being the first and most obvious candidate.
PeteB
Never said Scripture now did I?
It’s the kind of straight-laced text that certain Calvinist sects might favour.
JonesinBangor
“I believe the current mood of the UK electorate will remove many of the anachronistic elements from our constitution”
Well, I believe that it won’t rain here tomorrow – but I wouldn’t bet on it! :-)
Of course, it matters little what the mood is in many sections of the “UK electorate”. Presumably you are suggesting that a sufficient number of electors – primarily in English marginal constituencies – are motivated by a desire for constitutional change?
I haven’t seen the evidence for that in any polling.
As to your “I would be supportive of regionalised business rates to achieve more financial equity” –
It seems reasonable to suggest that in all the 4 (5 if you include London) polities of the UK, that they could adjust their regimes to allow for geographic variations.
However, I hope you weren’t suggesting that their was an inflexible “UK Business Rate”. I’m not sure that there has ever been such, and even a single GB rate is lost in the mists of time.
@OLDNAT
EU subsidy payments in the form of regional development money always seemed to end up in the pockets of the usual suspects. Yes, such subsidises did create jobs, but they never addressed the underlying causes that necessitated their existence in the first place.
JonesinBangor
“EU subsidy payments in the form of regional development money always seemed to end up in the pockets of the usual suspects.”
That’s a fairly normal cynical assumption about any money, from any source, given for any purpose, to any part of the world, by any agency.
Have you any evidence that there is a particular problem wit the disbursement of EU regional development funds, compared with any others – or are you just mouthing off your prejudice against the EU?
It would be even more appropriate to suggest that the fiscal transfers from the richer to even richer areas in the UK “ended up in the pockets of the usual suspects”.