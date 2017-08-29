Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
Another Labour local election win last night in a place they have previously finished about third place.
North Worle ( near Weston Super Mare) result:
LAB: 36.4% (+21.7)
CON: 32.4% (+3.7)
LDEM: 16.4% (+4.1)
IND: 8.2% (+8.2)
UKIP: 6.7% (-14.6)
No NSF (-23.1) as
This result shows the same has happened as elsewhere. Labour have picked up a large number of votes from UKIP and independents. I think NSF was North Somerset Farmers ?
There is no doubt that Corbyn has attracted votes from those who disliked the middle ground liberal Cameron/Blair type politics and are looking for something different. Although Corbyn has shifted Labour to the left in regard to many policies, it does not seem to have put voters in an area that has previously been a Liberal and Tory stronghold.
The other point i would make is that it should not be presumed that farming areas are strongly in favour of a hard Brexit. The previous councillor who held the seat was a well known farmer, who sadly died in a tragic accident. It is quite possible that many farmers would be concerned about loss of EU farming subsidies, customs/tariff issues for exported produce, cheaper produce from outside the EU etc. The farming community may have mostly voted Brexit, but it does not mean they want it to happen in a way that is bad for their industry.
Chris,
It is only 3 months since the GE so little movement in VI from actual VS would be normal. Labour did get the winners post GE boost *despite not winning) but that seems to have unravelled.
6.5 million voters voted tactically last time with clearly the big 2 (E&W) benefitting most as the final vote shares demonstrate and who many they each retain at the next GE could be the key factor.
Swing-back will occur and it did in 2017 with many Tory and Labour supporters holding their noses while Labour gained more new votes.
At the moment for most disappointed Lab and Tory (2017) voters there is no credible alternative party for them to drift their VI towards before returning so DK/WV may be the temporary home.
Don’t see much Con-Lab and vice-versa net movement in the next 12 months or so with VI changes coming from other movements some of which will be reversed at the GE of course.
In short, less movement to swing back perhaps.
Nice piece in the Telegraph today:
“On Monday, Mr Barnier warned that Britain would be forced to leave Europol and that the EU-UK split would weaken British security and counter-terrorism, in a rebuke to Theresa May, who was accused of using Britain’s world leading police and intelligence services as leverage in negotiations in March.
British sources said Mr Barnier’s comments, and later criticism of Britain for “ambiguity” over Brexit, were “ill-judged and unhelpful” in a war of words that has rumbled on all week.
On Wednesday, the EU’s Security Commissioner said that Britain could pay to be part of Europol, exposing Mr Barnier’s threat as posturing.”
Many Leavers have always accepted that we are prepared to pay to continue membership of some EU bodies. What they are not prepared to pay are to pay for some of the ludicrous items in the uncosted EU demand list
The Other Howard: Nice piece in the Telegraph today
When I want that sort of entertainment, I normally turn to the Beano. Bash Street Kids, Lord Snooty and his Pals, Minnie the Minx, Dennis the Menace, Rodger the Dodger, Billy Whizz. No real person is hurt and it is an excellent reminder of the best of our glorious past.