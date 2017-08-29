Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
@Allan Christie
‘I reckon the SNP will be in power for the next decade.’
Given the volatility we are seeing in the electorate and the possibility that recent events may have taken the momentum away from the SNP I’m not so sure. Also there are signs that Labour may be starting to lead the SNP in the youth vote
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/election-2017-latest-news-labour-snp-young-people-voters-scotland-a7775561.html
which is grounds for optimism in Labour’s ranks. Agreed that Lab/Tory coalition would not happen – but maybe the much heralded LD resurgence will give Labour a palatable partner?
@Danny
But not wasted if the objective was to stall without seeming to do so
Having recently read ‘Adults in the Room’ I am very much viewing these negotiations in such terms.
@ ALLEN CHRISTIE – ??
Japanese press/people have a very different version of events and see the Abe-May meeting as timely, important and successful.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/08/31/national/politics-diplomacy/tokyo-british-prime-minister-stresses-solidarity-defense-brexit#.WagYVOknLdk
First and foremost the Japanese (like everyone else on this planet) care about their safety/security and reassuring them we are a committed ally will go a very long way with a nation that just saw an IRBM fly over their heads!!
If you understood Korean history (recommended start point read The Korean War by Max Hastings) you’d know China is the only nation the Kim dynasty would consider taking input from so they absolutely have to be pressured into helping to resolve the tension.
UK is one of 5 permanent (veto wielding) members of UN security council and it is great to see that we have a PM who understands the broader responsibilities of the UK in the World.
Regarding future trade, even Vince Cable understands that it is easier to start by cut and pasting existing trade deals and then tweak the detail later (although he still doesn’t seem to understand we aren’t “allowed” to do new deals until we have left EU). Sending our PM along with Liam Fox sends an important message of the importance we view our relationship with Japan. Culturally the Japanese put huge emphasis on respect and long term relationships – so glad BoJo wasn’t there!
The timing and success of the trip obviously sends a very clear message to the EU as well – Global Britain!
SEA CHANGE
One thing that is totally incongruous with the EU position is this insistence that we must make progress on Ireland.
I’d agree it’s not the most elegant wording possible but why, given the special EU regional funding NI has received since the Belfast Agreement and the probable impact on the UK’s 500 Km sole land border with the EU* not be solved first, since the solution agreed will determine the cost and scope of the issues?
A clear statement from HMG on whether it will honour the Belfast Agreement at all would be a good start, followed, should HMG confirm it will honour it, by an explanation of how it will gain the approval of the NI population to the change of status all residents of NI will potentially suffer if the UK leaves the EU.
Whatever their faults, Lab are at least willing to remain in the customs union for a reasonable transition to allow the issue to be discussed properly and dealt with.
* Unless you count Gibraltar as part of the UK.
REDRICH
Ol Corby is popular with the yoofs but them same yoofs are ardent Yes voters. They may well lend their vote to Ol Corby at a UK GE and many of then did just that but I reckon most will stick with the SNP for Holyrood. That’s the real political battle in Scotland.
What I reckon will happen over the next few years is that voters in Scotland will go back to split ticket voting, SNP for Holyrood and Labour for Westminster although I don’t see Labour getting 40 plus seats in Scotland ever again.