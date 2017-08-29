Two new voting intention polls this week showing very similar figures. YouGov‘s latest poll was actually conducted last week, but was only released today and has topline figures of CON 41%, LAB 42%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 4% (full tabs are here.
The regular ICM poll for the Guardian, conducted over the weekend, has extremely similar topline figures – CON 42%, LAB 42%, LDEM 7%, UKIP 3% (full tabs are here).
ICM also asked about people’s attitudes towards Britain paying a financial settlement as part of our Brexit negotiations (a so-called “exit fee”). ICM asked similar questions back in April and found very little support – only 10% thought paying a £20bn settlement would be acceptable, 15% a £10bn fee and 33% a £3bn exit fee. This time the figures suggested in the question were changed to what are probably more realistic figures and with interesting results – now 9% think a settlement of £40bn would be acceptable, 11% a £30bn settlement, 18% a £20bn settlement, 41% a £10bn settlement.
On the face of it this one might think this is a startling change, a few months ago only 15% thought it would be acceptable to pay a £10bn settlement as part of Brexit, now 41% think it’s acceptable. I think it’s probably actually a good example of the importance of context in a question. Most people are really not that good at putting figures of billions of pounds in context – any sum that involves the words billion is a huge amount of money to begin with, so what would be a relatively small settlement? A moderate settlement? A huge settlement? The only thing respondents have to scale it by is the question itself. In April £3bn was implicitly presented as the small option and £10bn was presented as the medium option. In this poll £10bn is implicitly presented as the small option and £20bn or £30bn are presented as the medium options – hence why a £10bn settlement suddenly seems to be so much more paletable.
That’s not to say the question doesn’t tell us anything at all – there’s still an interesting increase. In April only 33% thought a “small” financial settlement would be acceptable as part of the Brexit deal; now that figure has risen to 41% (despite the actual figure quoted tripling!). It looks as if the public may be moving towards accepting that a financial settlement may be an inevitable part of Brexit.
The arbiter is the ECJ as the Uk is still a member of the EU. The UK will not want to go to the ECJ in any case you could imagine the if the ruling went against them.
The simple point is that the on the liabilities the more ambiguous the UK, the shorter the time to resolve all the other issues. The UK wants the trade deal on the table and negotiated. I reckon they would assess that similar access will be worth a decent amount of money upwards of £40B. What they will not want is tthis to be defined as a liability. because a liability is something that needs to be paid regardless.
as THE OTHER HOWARD has said most leavers will not want the UK government to pay any money without a deal. I would contend we have made this a point of national pride. The EU want there to be a rules based approach the UK want this to be an all encompassing deal. If I was the EU you would have to have the view of liability or else the rules are meaningless
So……………this morning we learn:
TM is going to fight the next GE. -a surprise to her colleagues I’m thinking :-)
DD’s team got nowhere with Barnier’s lot on Financial Liability-not a surprise to anyone.
………….which could well bring us back to TM-going around the Heads of State at the October meeting and saying-look are you going to rescue this thing from Barnier & his “procedure”-or will the accountants really bring it all to a crashing end?
The answer will be interesting-and probably determine whether TM gets to fight that GE.
August 31st, 2017 at 8:43 am
TM could hardly say otherwise. She is PM until a decision is made otherwise. I think the lesson has been learned that leaders don’t announce years ahead they are standing down.
I can’t see a financial deal without outside auditors. That will take ages. It is whether the EU are willing to park it to one side and negotiate on other issues. They various country heads might agree to this at some stage, but UK will probably have to drop their position that legally nothing is due.
2018 election and/or 2nd EU referendum is still my prediction.
“Britain joined the EEC on 1 Jan 1973.”
Check wiki. Britain first applied to join in 1961. Negotiations were protracted and I see history repeating itself.
“You miss my point.”
yes, we did. But if the entity we joined differed from the current EU, in what ways is it exactly the same?
“Nissan also intends to raise the share of parts for the plant sourced in the U.K. to around 80% from the current 40%”
Yes, that is interesting. It says they are worried about Brexit impact on components shipped across the new border. At present anyway, they think it better to source in the Uk and continuing manufacturing here, but they have taken one step away from integrated manufacture spread across the EU.
“Doesn’t give an impression they are too worried about Brexit,”
It is interesting how people with a different perspective interpret the same news differently. They are worried enough to seek to create a completly new parts manufacturing industry based in the UK. Now that might benefit the UK, but it does mean they are worried.
” I too think we are probably heading for no deal.”
Given the government just held an election trying to get support for ‘no deal better than bad deal’, maybe they came to this conclusion some time ago. Shame the nation disagreed.
@”TM could hardly say otherwise. She is PM until a decision is made otherwise”
Well exactly-she told the 1922 after the GE fiasco that she would stay as long as they wanted her.
But I agree-when asked the question in public , in Japan, she could hardly say “I’m still on probation”.
@Passtherockplease “Indeed I fear that DD has his eyes on ICM poll in which £10B seems like the limit 41% to 40% (acceptable to unacceptable) that the Uk will go to and £40B is just not in sight at 9% to 75%.
So here is the problem I don’t see the DD selling anything that the EU and the UK electorate can buy.
That is the reason for the stalling. If it was a £2B liability do you think that DD would not be jump all over this?
As I said he is not negotiating with the EU and the multilateral nature of the organisation alone. He has to negotiate with the electorate too it is far more complex.”
There is a monumental gap between what the electorate will accept as fair and what the commission/council/eu-parl want. Clearly, the Government sees a transition period as being able to bridge some of that gap.
But by how much?
The Government cannot agree to sums at this point as it is one of their key points of leverage with which to get a good trade deal.
The EU realizes this which is why they are flouting A50 by refusing to take into account the future framework at this stage.
“A Member State which decides to withdraw shall notify the European Council of its intention. In the light of the guidelines provided by the European Council, the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union.”
As Somerjohn and I opined a month ago or more. The UK should be rapidly expanding its ports and customs procedures in case this all goes pear-shaped. They will be needed if there is a disorderly exit to import goods from outside of the EU. They will also be needed if we are to become a greater world trading nation anyway.
It will be interesting to see who blinks first or if this becomes a Mexican stand off what outside events or players change the dynamic.
A date with “The Schoolmistress” and some strict detention to straighten him out?
The reality is DD cannot push a figure since there is not one that is acceptable to the UK electorate at this time

Frankly I think this is meaningless nonsense.
Frankly I think this is meaningless nonsense.
I think you have nailed the approach that david davis is trying to take firstly he will say the UK has no liabilities as you stated. If there was any UK liabilities then basically irrespective of a deal then the UK will have to pay up. The UK wants the payments to be for access rather than for liabilities. I believe there will be future payments for regulatory issues such as euroatom. etc
The real problem is what the Uk electorate would be willing to pay for. This is the problem. The legalistic argument is to get to a place whereby the Uk says it has no or minimal liabilities and it is doing the EU a favour for paying and therefore should get a good deal.
As I said there are two problems: the first is EU view that their are liabilities but more important what constitutes a good deal.
I do not think that DD can give that indication because he has to sell it to two different customers.
He is negotiating with the EU on the one hand and the UK electorate on the other just look at the poll as to what is an acceptable payment.
